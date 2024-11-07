For patients | HCA Florida Osceola Hospital (2024)

Download the MyHealthONE app on the App Store® or Google Play

MyHealthONE allows you to manage all parts of your healthcare easily and securely

Find a prenatal vitamin with ingredients that support you and your baby before, during and after pregnancy.

Prenatal vitamins: What to take and whenkeyboard_arrow_right

Pickleball has become the fastest-growing sport in the country, but the increase in participation has also led to a rise in pickleball injuries.

Stay safe this summer. Learn about the best way to treat a burn and five common misconceptions.

The best way to treat a burnkeyboard_arrow_right

Avocado has become wildly popular in recent years, and for good reason. Learn about the health benefits of eating avocado.

Find a prenatal vitamin with ingredients that support you and your baby before, during and after pregnancy.

Prenatal vitamins: What to take and whenkeyboard_arrow_right

Pickleball has become the fastest-growing sport in the country, but the increase in participation has also led to a rise in pickleball injuries.

Stay safe this summer. Learn about the best way to treat a burn and five common misconceptions.

The best way to treat a burnkeyboard_arrow_right

Avocado has become wildly popular in recent years, and for good reason. Learn about the health benefits of eating avocado.

Find a prenatal vitamin with ingredients that support you and your baby before, during and after pregnancy.

Prenatal vitamins: What to take and whenkeyboard_arrow_right

Pickleball has become the fastest-growing sport in the country, but the increase in participation has also led to a rise in pickleball injuries.

Stay safe this summer. Learn about the best way to treat a burn and five common misconceptions.

The best way to treat a burnkeyboard_arrow_right

Avocado has become wildly popular in recent years, and for good reason. Learn about the health benefits of eating avocado.

Find a prenatal vitamin with ingredients that support you and your baby before, during and after pregnancy.

Prenatal vitamins: What to take and whenkeyboard_arrow_right

Fresh knowledge and insights in and around healthcare industry.

We respect the dignity and pride of each individual we serve. We want our patients to be informed of their rights and responsibilities in advance of administering or discontinuing patient care.

For your convenience, you can access your medical records through MyHealthONE patient portal.

We are committed to providing patient financial resources so you can better understand the financial side of your healthcare needs and feel more informed about your potential obligations when visiting our facility.

HCA Florida hospitals are dedicated to supporting our patients and helping them navigate the healthcare process.

Learn more about the Plus Care Networkkeyboard_arrow_right

It is your right to choose your post-hospital facility/agency, but as part of our commitment to patient care, it is our responsibility to help you choose the one that will best meet your needs.

Through our Plus Care Network, we have developed a network of agencies that meet our standards and can provide the help you need.

If your doctor recommends additional care to aid in your recovery after leaving the hospital, such as inpatient rehabilitation or at a skilled nursing facility, we can help.

You can contact our nurses 24 hours a day by phone.

Our nurses and referral specialists are available to assist you with:

Consult-A-Nurse is a free service we offer to help our patients with a variety of healthcare-related needs.

Osceola Hospital is making sure to take extra precautions to keep you safe. Learn more about the Universal Protection Plan at Osceola Hospital.

Created in memory of J. Patrick Barnes, the Barnes Family created The DAISY Award to say thank you to nurses everywhere. HCA Florida Osceola Hospital is happy to honor our nurses by participating in this international award.

A hospital can be a place where patients and visitors may experience a wide range of emotions. We make it our priority to keep you all safe and comfortable, and our policies and procedures are designed to do just that. Some things to know are:

HCA Florida Osceola Hospital strives to give patients the best experience possible by creating and carrying out patient-focused policies and procedures.

At HCA Florida Osceola Hospital, we know your time is valuable. That’s why we offer convenient online registration for services such as surgical procedures, mammograms and diagnostic tests and treatments.

Our hospital is committed to offering patients a range of information, including medical records, financial resources and other resources.

FAQs

Advanced healthcare services in Osceola County



HCA Florida Osceola Hospital is a 407-bed tertiary care hospital accredited by The Joint Commission and are designated as a Level II Trauma Center.

With more than 450 affiliated sites of care, HCA Florida Healthcare is the largest network of hospitals and physician practices across the state – our 11,000 physicians, 25,000 nurses and 77,000 colleagues are united together to create a connected and collaborative healthcare experience for our colleagues, patients, ...

Memorial Hospital is now HCA Florida Memorial Hospital. We offer advanced, patient-focused healthcare services in Jacksonville. Our facility is a 454-bed acute care hospital offering a full range of healthcare services, including 24-hour emergency care at three different locations.

AdventHealth Kissimmee, formerly Florida Hospital Kissimmee, in Osceola County, Florida is committed to providing the whole-person care that helps everyone in the community build a vibrant life of good health and great joy.

The new hospitals include a 90-bed acute care facility in Gainesville, a 60-bed hospital near The Villages and a 100-bed acute care hospital in Fort Myers. Construction is expected to begin next year.

On November 17, 2006, HCA became a private company for the third time when it completed a merger in which the company was acquired by a private investor group including affiliates of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts and Bain Capital, together with Merrill Lynch and HCA Healthcare founder Thomas F. Frist, Jr.

The average HCA Florida Osceola Hospital​ salary ranges from approximately $36,096 per year (estimate) for a House Keeping to $134,736 per year (estimate) for a Nursing Director.

At HCA Healthcare, we put our patients first and affirm the unique worth of each individual. Exceptional healthcare is built on a foundation of inclusion, compassion and respect for our patients and for each other.

David Shimp was named the new CEO of Osceola Regional Medical Center. Shimp has worked over two decades with HCA and last served as CEO of the 315-bed Del Sol Medical Center in El Paso, Texas.

The way healthcare was intended



Thomas Frist Sr., Dr. Thomas Frist Jr. and Jack Massey envisioned a healthcare company with the scale, resources and clinical expertise to provide care focused on the patient. In 1968, they formed Hospital Corporation of America (HCA).

HCA Healthcare is one of the nation's leading providers of healthcare services and is comprised of 186 hospitals and more than 2,000 sites of care including surgery centers, freestanding ERs, urgent care centers, diagnostic and imaging centers, walk-in clinics and physician clinics in 21 states and the United Kingdom.

We are more than a hospital company



HCA Florida Osceola Hospital​ is a Joint Commission accredited 404-bed hospital that builds on a proud tradition of healthcare excellence in Osceola County, Florida.

The 1,738-bed Orlando Health Regional Medical Center (ORMC), located in Orlando, is the biggest hospital in Florida as well as in the US. Run by the non-profit healthcare organisation Orlando Health, ORMC provides surgical, medical, rehabilitative, and emergency care across various specialities.

AdventHealth in Central Florida



The world-class hospitals, combined with a comprehensive outpatient care network, sees more than 3.4 million patient visits annually.