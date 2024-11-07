For patients | HCA Florida Osceola Hospital (2024)

Our hospital is committed to offering patients a range of information, including medical records, financial resources and other resources.

Patient resources

Online registration

At HCA Florida Osceola Hospital, we know your time is valuable. That’s why we offer convenient online registration for services such as surgical procedures, mammograms and diagnostic tests and treatments.

Patient policies and procedures

HCA Florida Osceola Hospital strives to give patients the best experience possible by creating and carrying out patient-focused policies and procedures.

Patient information

A hospital can be a place where patients and visitors may experience a wide range of emotions. We make it our priority to keep you all safe and comfortable, and our policies and procedures are designed to do just that. Some things to know are:

  • You will come in contact with many different people who will ask you the same type of questions several times. Please be patient, this is done to provide safe and effective care to every patient who walks through our doors.
  • Please bring any past medical records you may have.
  • If you or your loved one has any special needs, let your nurse know so that special considerations can be provided.
  • Ask what to expect while you or your loved one is in the hospital.
  • If you have any questions for your doctor or nurse, write the questions down as you think of them so you do not forget them. When your doctor or nurse comes to see you refer to your list of questions.
  • We want you to understand everything that we are doing for you or your loved one. If you did not understand the answer to your question, ask the person to explain the answer to you again until you understand.
  • Please do not leave visiting children unattended.
  • There are areas in the hospital that visitors cannot go into. Please read all signs in the area that you are in.
  • You may hear what is called a “code” over the speakers. If you need to do anything special, your nurse will inform you.

The DAISY Award

Created in memory of J. Patrick Barnes, the Barnes Family created The DAISY Award to say thank you to nurses everywhere. HCA Florida Osceola Hospital is happy to honor our nurses by participating in this international award.

Universal Protection

Osceola Hospital is making sure to take extra precautions to keep you safe. Learn more about the Universal Protection Plan at Osceola Hospital.

Consult-A-Nurse is a free service we offer to help our patients with a variety of healthcare-related needs.

Our nurses are here for you.

Our nurses and referral specialists are available to assist you with:

  • Answering healthcare questions
  • Finding a doctor and making an appointment
  • Registering for classes and events

You can contact our nurses 24 hours a day by phone.

Plus Care Network

If your doctor recommends additional care to aid in your recovery after leaving the hospital, such as inpatient rehabilitation or at a skilled nursing facility, we can help.

Through our Plus Care Network, we have developed a network of agencies that meet our standards and can provide the help you need.

It is your right to choose your post-hospital facility/agency, but as part of our commitment to patient care, it is our responsibility to help you choose the one that will best meet your needs.

Navigating the healthcare process

HCA Florida hospitals are dedicated to supporting our patients and helping them navigate the healthcare process.

Patient financial resources

We are committed to providing patient financial resources so you can better understand the financial side of your healthcare needs and feel more informed about your potential obligations when visiting our facility.

Medical records

For your convenience, you can access your medical records through MyHealthONE patient portal.

Patient rights and responsibilities

We respect the dignity and pride of each individual we serve. We want our patients to be informed of their rights and responsibilities in advance of administering or discontinuing patient care.

The Healthy Living Blog

Fresh knowledge and insights in and around healthcare industry.

Prenatal vitamins: What to take and whenkeyboard_arrow_right

June 24, 2024

Find a prenatal vitamin with ingredients that support you and your baby before, during and after pregnancy.

Health benefits of eating avocadokeyboard_arrow_right

July 03, 2024

Tayla Holman

Avocado has become wildly popular in recent years, and for good reason. Learn about the health benefits of eating avocado.

The best way to treat a burnkeyboard_arrow_right

July 03, 2024

Tayla Holman

Stay safe this summer. Learn about the best way to treat a burn and five common misconceptions.

Common pickleball injuries and how to treat themkeyboard_arrow_right

July 03, 2024

Tayla Holman

Pickleball has become the fastest-growing sport in the country, but the increase in participation has also led to a rise in pickleball injuries.

MyHealthONE allows you to manage all parts of your healthcare easily and securely

  • View health records - lab results, physician notes, imaging reports and more
  • View your post-visit summary
  • Schedule a follow-up appointment
  • Share your health records with a physician or caregiver
  • And more

Download the MyHealthONE app on the App Store® or Google Play

FAQs

How many beds does the HCA Osceola hospital have? ›

Advanced healthcare services in Osceola County

HCA Florida Osceola Hospital is a 407-bed tertiary care hospital accredited by The Joint Commission and are designated as a Level II Trauma Center.

What is HCA Florida healthcare? ›

With more than 450 affiliated sites of care, HCA Florida Healthcare is the largest network of hospitals and physician practices across the state – our 11,000 physicians, 25,000 nurses and 77,000 colleagues are united together to create a connected and collaborative healthcare experience for our colleagues, patients, ...

What was the old name of HCA Florida Memorial Hospital? ›

Memorial Hospital is now HCA Florida Memorial Hospital. We offer advanced, patient-focused healthcare services in Jacksonville. Our facility is a 454-bed acute care hospital offering a full range of healthcare services, including 24-hour emergency care at three different locations.

What is the name of the hospital in Kissimmee, Florida? ›

AdventHealth Kissimmee, formerly Florida Hospital Kissimmee, in Osceola County, Florida is committed to providing the whole-person care that helps everyone in the community build a vibrant life of good health and great joy.

What are the three new hospitals in Florida HCA? ›

The new hospitals include a 90-bed acute care facility in Gainesville, a 60-bed hospital near The Villages and a 100-bed acute care hospital in Fort Myers. Construction is expected to begin next year.

Who owns HCA Florida hospitals? ›

On November 17, 2006, HCA became a private company for the third time when it completed a merger in which the company was acquired by a private investor group including affiliates of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts and Bain Capital, together with Merrill Lynch and HCA Healthcare founder Thomas F. Frist, Jr.

How much does HCA Florida Osceola Hospital pay? ›

The average HCA Florida Osceola Hospital​ salary ranges from approximately $36,096 per year (estimate) for a House Keeping to $134,736 per year (estimate) for a Nursing Director.

What makes HCA Healthcare different? ›

At HCA Healthcare, we put our patients first and affirm the unique worth of each individual. Exceptional healthcare is built on a foundation of inclusion, compassion and respect for our patients and for each other.

Who is the CEO of HCA Florida Osceola Hospital? ›

David Shimp was named the new CEO of Osceola Regional Medical Center. Shimp has worked over two decades with HCA and last served as CEO of the 315-bed Del Sol Medical Center in El Paso, Texas.

What did HCA used to be called? ›

The way healthcare was intended

Thomas Frist Sr., Dr. Thomas Frist Jr. and Jack Massey envisioned a healthcare company with the scale, resources and clinical expertise to provide care focused on the patient. In 1968, they formed Hospital Corporation of America (HCA).

How many hospitals does HCA own in the US? ›

HCA Healthcare is one of the nation's leading providers of healthcare services and is comprised of 186 hospitals and more than 2,000 sites of care including surgery centers, freestanding ERs, urgent care centers, diagnostic and imaging centers, walk-in clinics and physician clinics in 21 states and the United Kingdom.

How many beds does HCA Florida Osceola Hospital have? ›

We are more than a hospital company

HCA Florida Osceola Hospital​ is a Joint Commission accredited 404-bed hospital that builds on a proud tradition of healthcare excellence in Osceola County, Florida.

What is the largest hospital in Florida? ›

The 1,738-bed Orlando Health Regional Medical Center (ORMC), located in Orlando, is the biggest hospital in Florida as well as in the US. Run by the non-profit healthcare organisation Orlando Health, ORMC provides surgical, medical, rehabilitative, and emergency care across various specialities.

What is Florida hospital now called? ›

AdventHealth in Central Florida

The world-class hospitals, combined with a comprehensive outpatient care network, sees more than 3.4 million patient visits annually.

