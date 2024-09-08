For Pharmacy Patients (2024)

UK HealthCare now offerseight retail pharmacy locations:Chandler Retail Pharmacy,Good Samaritan Retail Pharmacy,Kentucky Clinic Pharmacy, Turfland Retail Pharmacy, University Health Pharmacy, The Apothecary at UK Gatton Student Center, and Fountain Court Retail Pharmacy at 245 Fountain Court in S. Lexington. These full-service pharmacies are open to patients, staff, UK students and the general public. The Bluegrass Clinic Pharmacy, located at 3101 Beaumont Centre Drive in S. Lexington is open to UK employees and patients of the Bluegrass Care Clinic only. Most insurance plans are accepted.

All of our retail pharmacies offer:

FREE mail delivery. Requests received by 11 a.m. usually are mailed the same day.

Easy refills usingour online form.

Our pharmacistsoffer a variety of services, including:

Medication therapy management.

Flu shots and other vaccines administered on site.

Counseling on your medications (including proper usage, storage and full review of all the medications you are taking).

Tobacco-cessation support.

Over-the-counter items such as cough/cold and allergies relief, smoking cessation products and pain relief medications are also available.

Free parking:Free parking is available in the UK HealthCare Parking Garage at 110 Transcript Ave. directly across S. Limestone from UK Chandler Hospital, or the Kentucky Clinic Garage, on Huguelet Avenue.

Free parking is also available in reserved pharmacy spaces in front of UK Good Samaritan Hospitalor in the Good Samaritan parking garage, and free surface parking is available at the Fountain Court, Turfland and Bluegrass Clinic locations.

We are disabled accessible.

More information:If you have questions, please feel free to contact a pharmacist at833-333-UKRx (8579).