For Pharmacy Patients (2024)

UK HealthCare now offerseight retail pharmacy locations:Chandler Retail Pharmacy,Good Samaritan Retail Pharmacy,Kentucky Clinic Pharmacy, Turfland Retail Pharmacy, University Health Pharmacy, The Apothecary at UK Gatton Student Center, and Fountain Court Retail Pharmacy at 245 Fountain Court in S. Lexington. These full-service pharmacies are open to patients, staff, UK students and the general public. The Bluegrass Clinic Pharmacy, located at 3101 Beaumont Centre Drive in S. Lexington is open to UK employees and patients of the Bluegrass Care Clinic only. Most insurance plans are accepted.
All of our retail pharmacies offer:
- FREE mail delivery. Requests received by 11 a.m. usually are mailed the same day.
- Easy refills usingour online form.
Our pharmacistsoffer a variety of services, including:
- Medication therapy management.
- Flu shots and other vaccines administered on site.
- Counseling on your medications (including proper usage, storage and full review of all the medications you are taking).
- Tobacco-cessation support.
Over-the-counter items such as cough/cold and allergies relief, smoking cessation products and pain relief medications are also available.
Free parking:Free parking is available in the UK HealthCare Parking Garage at 110 Transcript Ave. directly across S. Limestone from UK Chandler Hospital, or the Kentucky Clinic Garage, on Huguelet Avenue.
Free parking is also available in reserved pharmacy spaces in front of UK Good Samaritan Hospitalor in the Good Samaritan parking garage, and free surface parking is available at the Fountain Court, Turfland and Bluegrass Clinic locations.
We are disabled accessible.
More information:If you have questions, please feel free to contact a pharmacist at833-333-UKRx (8579).
UK HealthCare Pharmacy Services includes both inpatient and outpatient services, including eight retail locations.
Our Specialty Pharmacy is designed to improve the lives of patients within UK HealthCare who are taking high-cost and complicated medications.
Meds-to-Beds is a bedside service that delivers discharge prescriptions to patients prior to leaving their hospital room at no additional cost to the patient.
Have a question about medications? Call us toll-free at 833-333-UKRx (8579).
Got feedback? Take our pharmacy patient satisfaction survey.
Meds-to-Beds Program
Meds-to-Beds is a concierge bedside service that delivers discharge prescriptions to patients prior to leaving their hospital room at no additional cost to the patient. All patients being discharged from Chandler and Kentucky Children’s Hospitals who are not going to a rehab or nursing facility are eligible for this service. Here's how it works:
- Each patient will be identified as early as possible in their stay by a provider, nurse or pharmacist who will then notify the Meds-to-Beds staff.
- A Meds-to-Beds staff member will visit with the patient to get all of the patient information needed to fill a prescription.
- Patient Care staff will notify Meds-to-Beds when the discharge prescriptions have been written and signed, indicating that they are ready to be picked up.
- Meds-to-Beds staff will pick up the prescriptions, take them to the pharmacy to be filled and deliver the medication back to the patient’s room.
- Pediatric medications will be compounded using the same concentrations and recipes as the in-patient pharmacy.
Benefits:
- Increased patient compliance and adherence to the new drug regimen, through access to both a medication supply and drug education.
- Decreasednumber of patients who will need to be readmitted to the hospital.
- Patient convenience.
Delivery hours:
- UK Albert B. Chandler Hospital: 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Friday; prescriptions must be received by 6 p.m. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays, Sundays and holidays; prescriptions must be received by 4 p.m.
- Good Samaritan Hospital: 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday; prescriptions for delivery must be received by 3:30 p.m. to be delivered that day.
Accepted payment methods include:
- Insurance
- Cash
- Checks
- VISA
- MasterCard
- American Express
- Discover
For more information:
Pharmacy Services
UK Albert B. Chandler Hospital Pavilion A
Phone:859-218-3360
Fax:859-323-5622 (323-5M2B)
Email:MTBmail@uky.edu
Inpatient Pharmacy Services
Inpatient Pharmacy Services is here to meet the medication needs of patients in UK HealthCare’s hospitals. We work with physicians and nurses, often consulting at the bedside, to ensure that our patients get the best possible medications for their conditions.
Clinical pharmacists: Our team of clinical pharmacists ensures effective and safe medication use. Each of our clinical pharmacists is a medication expert in their specialty area. The clinical pharmacist is able to interact one on one with physicians, nurses, other healthcare professionals, families, and patients. We have pharmacists working with the following teams:
- Anticoagulation
- Internal Medicine
- Pediatrics
- Bone Marrow Transplant
- Neurology
- Psychiatry
- Cardiology
- Neurosurgery
- Pulmonary
- Emergency Medicine
- Nutrition
- Surgery
- Family Medicine
- Oncology
- Transplant
- Infectious Disease
Central and satellite pharmacies: UK Albert B. Chandler Hospital has one central pharmacy and three pharmacysatellites inpediatrics, oncology, and perioperative services. Good Samaritan Hospital has one central pharmacy.
The central pharmacies are the site for medication distribution throughout UK Albert B. Chandler Hospital, Good Samaritan Hospital, and UK HealthCare’s clinics. Pharmacists in this area are responsible for the preparation of non-sterile and sterile medications. Pharmacists in the central pharmacies work closely with the clinical pharmacists to ensure the patients receive the correct medication at the right time. Pharmacists in this area are experts in the distribution process for medications within the hospital and ensure that medication is delivered in a safe and timely manner to the patient.
The pharmacists working in the satellite pharmacies are considered medication experts in their specialty area. They work with the healthcare team to ensure safe and effective medication use. The satellite pharmacies also have a focus on medication distribution to their respective area of the hospital. Pharmacists in these areas work with the central pharmacies to ensure patients receive the correct medication and dose at the right time.
Investigational Drug Service: The Investigational Drug Service (IDS) supports all clinical drug-related research conducted by investigators at UK HealthCare. The IDS can perform many aspects of clinical trial management including randomization of patients, drug storage and inventory control, and maintenance of drug related study files just to name a few of the services offered. The IDS will ensure compliance with federal, state, and Joint Commission requirements regarding investigational drugs to ensure safe and efficient conduct of clinical drug trials.
For Students & Staff
All UK HealthCare pharmacy locations are open to UK students and employees. TheUniversity Health Service Pharmacyis open to the public, but primarily serves the UK student population and UK employees for Workers Care-related prescriptions. Thepharmacy also hasover-the-counter and sundry items available for self-selection.
Pharmacy benefits program: The Human Resources office has a pharmacist available to counsel UK Health Plan participants on their medication choices. Through this free service, a pharmacist will review your medications, check for drug-to-drug interactions and make recommendations that may lower your overall cost. Recommendations can be made to switch to a preferred formulary brand from a non-preferred brand, or to switch to a generic choice.
While there is not always a generic choice available, there may be other drugs in the same therapeutic class that have lower cost alternatives. The pharmacist can forward these recommended changes to your prescriber for consideration. Controlling medication costs encourages proper medication use and may improve your overall health and reduce the possibility of medical complications.
To speak with a pharmacist, call859-323-1493. Go to theUniversity Health Service Pharmacy page »
Smoking Cessation Support Programs
- For staff:Get information about benefit coverage for smoking cessation
- Kentucky Cancer Program:Cooper/Clayton Method to Stop Smoking is an evidence-based 13-week program led by trained facilitators that combines the use of nicotine replacement products with group support.Classes;Phone: 866-495-9838
- GetQuit Support Plan: Information sponsored by the Pfizer drug companydescribing the drug Chantix™ and a free support program including a step-by-step guide.Phone: 877-242-6849
- National Cancer Institute'sSmoking Quitline:Smoking cessation counselors are available to answer smoking-related questions, including quitting smokeless tobacco, in English/Spanish, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday- Friday. 877-448-7848
- National Library of Medicine & National Institutes of Health smoking cessation references.
- Kentucky's Tobacco Quit Line:The QUIT Line offers a one-on-one proactive counseling program for tobacco users. 1-800-QUIT NOW
- Publication:When you use tobacco, your heart takes a beating
