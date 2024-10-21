forest function - RDocumentation (2024)

DescriptionDraws a forest plot in the active graphics window (using grid graphics system).
Usage
forest(x, byvar=x$byvar, bylab=x$bylab, print.byvar=x$print.byvar, sortvar, studlab=TRUE, level=x$level, level.comb=x$level.comb, comb.fixed=x$comb.fixed, comb.random=x$comb.random, overall=TRUE, text.fixed="Fixed effect model", text.random="Random effects model", lty.fixed=2, lty.random=3, xlab=NULL, xlab.pos=ref, xlim, allstudies=TRUE, weight, ref=ifelse(x$sm %in% c("RR", "OR", "HR"), 1, 0), leftcols=NULL, rightcols=NULL, leftlabs=NULL, rightlabs=NULL, lab.e=x$label.e, lab.c=x$label.c, lab.e.attach.to.col=NULL, lab.c.attach.to.col=NULL, lwd=1, at=NULL, label=TRUE, fontsize=12, boxsize=0.8, plotwidth=unit(6, "cm"), colgap=unit(2, "mm"), col.i="black", col.by="darkgray")
Arguments
x
An object of class
meta.
byvar
An optional vector containing grouping information (must be of same length as
x$TE). Parameter
byvar can not be used if
x is an object of class
metacum or
metainf.
bylab
A character string with a label for the grouping variable.
print.byvar
A logical indicating whether the name of the grouping variable should be printed in front of the group labels.
sortvar
An optional vector used to sort the individual studies (must be of same length as
x$TE).
studlab
A logical indicating whether study labels should be printed in the graph. A vector with study labels can also be provided (must be of same length as
x$TE then).
level
The level used to calculate confidence intervals for individual studies.
level.comb
The level used to calculate confidence intervals for pooled estimates.
comb.fixed
A logical indicating whether fixed effect estimate should be plotted.
comb.random
A logical indicating whether random effects estimate should be plotted.
overall
A logical indicating whether overall summaries should be plotted. This parameter is useful in combination with the parameter
byvar if summaries should only be plotted on group level.
text.fixed
A character string used in the plot to label the pooled fixed effect estimate.
text.random
A character string used in the plot to label the pooled random effects estimate.
lty.fixed
Line type (pooled fixed effect estimate).
lty.random
Line type (pooled random effects estimate).
xlab
A label for the x axis.
xlab.pos
A numeric specifying the center of the label on the x axis.
xlim
The x limits (min,max) of the plot.
allstudies
A logical indicating whether studies with inestimable treatment effects should be plotted.
weight
A character string indicating which type of plotting symbols is to be used for individual treatment estimates. One of missing (see Details),
"same",
"fixed", or
"random", can be abbreviated. Plot symbols
ref
A numerical giving the reference value to be plotted as a line in the forest plot. No reference line is plotted if parameter
ref is equal to
NA.
leftcols
A character vector specifying (additional) columns to be plotted on the left side of the forest plot (see Details).
rightcols
A character vector specifying (additional) columns to be plotted on the right side of the forest plot (see Details).
leftlabs
A character vector specifying labels for (additional) columns on left side of the forest plot (see Details).
rightlabs
A character vector specifying labels for (additional) columns on right side of the forest plot (see Details).
lab.e
Label to be used for experimental group in table heading.
lab.c
Label to be used for control group in table heading.
lab.e.attach.to.col
A character specifying the column name where label
lab.e should be attached to in table heading.
lab.c.attach.to.col
A character specifying the column name where label
lab.c should be attached to in table heading.
lwd
The line width, see
par.
at
The points at which tick-marks are to be drawn, see
grid.xaxis.
label
A logical value indicating whether to draw the labels on the tick marks, or an expression or character vector which specify the labels to use. See
grid.xaxis.
fontsize
The size of text (in points), see
gpar.
boxsize
A numeric used to increase or decrease the size of boxes in the forest plot.
plotwidth
A unit object specifying width of the forest plot.
colgap
A unit object specifying gap between columns printed on left and right side of forest plot.
col.i
The colour for individual study results and confidence limits.
col.by
A character specifying colour to print information on subgroups.
DetailsA forest plot, also called confidence interval plot, is drawn in the active graphics window. Sub-group analyses are conducted and displayed in the plot if
byvar is not missing.
The
forest function is based on the grid graphics system. Therefore, to plot a new figure in an existing graphics window, one has to use the
grid.newpage function. In order to print the forest plot, (i) resize the graphics window, (ii) either use
dev.copy2eps or
dev.copy2pdf. For basic forest plots, the
plot.meta function can be used. Information from object
x is utilised if argument
weight is missing. Weights from the fixed effect model are used (
weight="fixed") if parameter
x$comb.fixed is
TRUE; weights from the random effects model are used (
weight="random") if parameter
x$comb.random is
TRUE and
x$comb.fixed is
FALSE.
The parameters
leftcols and
rightcols can be used to specify columns which are plotted on the left and right side of the forest plot, respectively. If these parameters are
NULL, the following default columns will be plotted.
Parameter
rightcols: (i) estimated treatment effect with
level-confidence interval, (ii) in addition, weights of the fixed and/or random effects model will be given, if
comb.fixed=TRUE and/or
comb.random=TRUE. For an object of class
metacum or
metainf only the estimated treatment effect with
level-confidence interval are plotted. Parameter
leftcols: (i)
leftcols=c("studlab", "event.e", "n.e", "event.c", "n.c") for an object of class
metabin, (ii)
leftcols=c("studlab", "n.e", "mean.e", "sd.e", "n.c", "mean.c", "sd.c") for an object of class
metacont, (iii)
leftcols=c("studlab", "TE", "seTE") for an object of class
metagen, (iv)
leftcols=c("studlab", "event", "n") for an object of class
metaprop, (v)
leftcols=c("studlab") for an object of class
metacum or
metainf.
The parameters
leftlabs and
rightlabs can be used to specify column headings which are plotted on left and right side of the forest plot, respectively. For certain columns predefined labels exist. If the parameters
leftlabs and
rightlabs are
NULL, the following default labels will be used: for columns
c("studlab", "TE", "seTE", "n.e", "n.c", "event.e", "event.c", "mean.e", "mean.c", "sd.e", "sd.c", "effect", "ci", "w.fixed", "w.random") the labels
c("Study", "TE", "seTE", "Total", "Total", "Events", "Events", "Mean", "Mean", "SD", "SD", summary measure, level for confidence interval, "W(fixed)", "W(random)"). For additional columns the column name will be used as label. It is possible to only provide labels for new columns (see Examples).
If parameters
lab.e and
lab.c are
NULL, "Experimental" and "Control" are used as labels for experimental and control group, respectively. Review Manager 5 (RevMan 5) is the current software used for preparing and maintaining Cochrane Reviews (
read.rm5. If a meta-analysis is then conducted using function
metacr, information on subgroups is available in R (components
byvar,
bylab, and
print.byvar,
byvar in an object of class
"meta"). Accordingly, by using function
metacr there is no need to define subgroups in order to redo the statistical analysis conducted in the Cochrane review.
See Also
plot.meta,
metabin,
metacont,
metagen
Examples
data(Olkin95)meta1 <- metabin(event.e, n.e, event.c, n.c, data=Olkin95, subset=c(41,47,51,59), sm="RR", meth="I", studlab=paste(author, year))grid.newpage()#### Do forest plot##forest(meta1, comb.fixed=TRUE, comb.random=TRUE)grid.newpage()#### Change set of columns printed on left side## of forest plot##forest(meta1, comb.fixed=TRUE, comb.random=FALSE, leftcols="studlab")grid.newpage()#### 1. Change order of columns on left side## 2. Attach labels to columns 'event.e' and 'event.c'## instead of columns 'n.e' and 'n.c'##forest(meta1, leftcols=c("studlab", "n.e", "event.e", "n.c", "event.c"), lab.e.attach.to.col="event.e", lab.c.attach.to.col="event.c", comb.fixed=TRUE)Olkin95$studlab <- paste(Olkin95$author, Olkin95$year)#### Add variables 'year' and 'author' to meta-analysis object##meta1$year <- addvar(meta1, Olkin95, "year")meta1$author <- addvar(meta1, Olkin95, "author")grid.newpage()#### Specify column labels only for newly created variables## 'year' and 'author'##forest(meta1, leftcols=c("studlab", "event.e", "n.e", "event.c", "n.c", "author", "year"), leftlabs=c("Author", "Year of Publ"), comb.fixed=TRUE)
