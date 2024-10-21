forest function - RDocumentation (2024)

byvar

A forest plot, also called confidence interval plot, is drawn in the active graphics window. Sub-group analyses are conducted and displayed in the plot ifis not missing.

The forest function is based on the grid graphics system. Therefore, to plot a new figure in an existing graphics window, one has to use the grid.newpage function. In order to print the forest plot, (i) resize the graphics window, (ii) either use dev.copy2eps or dev.copy2pdf . For basic forest plots, the plot.meta function can be used. Information from object x is utilised if argument weight is missing. Weights from the fixed effect model are used ( weight="fixed" ) if parameter x$comb.fixed is TRUE ; weights from the random effects model are used ( weight="random" ) if parameter x$comb.random is TRUE and x$comb.fixed is FALSE .

The parameters leftcols and rightcols can be used to specify columns which are plotted on the left and right side of the forest plot, respectively. If these parameters are NULL , the following default columns will be plotted.

Parameter rightcols : (i) estimated treatment effect with level -confidence interval, (ii) in addition, weights of the fixed and/or random effects model will be given, if comb.fixed=TRUE and/or comb.random=TRUE . For an object of class metacum or metainf only the estimated treatment effect with level -confidence interval are plotted. Parameter leftcols : (i) leftcols=c("studlab", "event.e", "n.e", "event.c", "n.c") for an object of class metabin , (ii) leftcols=c("studlab", "n.e", "mean.e", "sd.e", "n.c", "mean.c", "sd.c") for an object of class metacont , (iii) leftcols=c("studlab", "TE", "seTE") for an object of class metagen , (iv) leftcols=c("studlab", "event", "n") for an object of class metaprop , (v) leftcols=c("studlab") for an object of class metacum or metainf .

The parameters leftlabs and rightlabs can be used to specify column headings which are plotted on left and right side of the forest plot, respectively. For certain columns predefined labels exist. If the parameters leftlabs and rightlabs are NULL , the following default labels will be used: for columns c("studlab", "TE", "seTE", "n.e", "n.c", "event.e", "event.c", "mean.e", "mean.c", "sd.e", "sd.c", "effect", "ci", "w.fixed", "w.random") the labels c("Study", "TE", "seTE", "Total", "Total", "Events", "Events", "Mean", "Mean", "SD", "SD", summary measure, level for confidence interval, "W(fixed)", "W(random)") . For additional columns the column name will be used as label. It is possible to only provide labels for new columns (see Examples).