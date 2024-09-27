Forest Plot Generation in R - Tilburg Science Hub (2024)

Data Visualization Best PracticesAn introduction to data visualization: data encoding, marks and channels, chart types, elements of a chart, best practices to visualizationdatavisualizationintroductiontheory

The following is an explanation of how to interpret the figure above.

This is what the final output should look like:

Type help(forest) in your R terminal for more info about the forest() function arguments.

Type help(forest_theme) in your R terminal for more info about the forest_theme() function arguments.

The code blocks below shows how to generate a dataset and create a basic layout for a forest plot.

One of the most popular R packages used for forest plots is forestploter . Compared to other packages (e.g., forestplot), forestploter focuses entirely on forest plots, which are treated as a table. Moreover, it allows to control for graphical parameters with a theme and to have confidence intervals spread across multiple columns and divided by groups.

Forest plots are a visual representation that summarises findings from various scientific studies that investigate a common research question. They find significant application in the field of meta-analysis , a type of statistical analysis that combines and examines results from a number of independent studies.More practically, forest plots identify a statistic that is common to such set of studies and report the various instances of that statistic. This, in turn, allows to compare the different results and the significance of the overall pooled summary effect.

The goal of this building block is to provide a guide to create basic forest plots, compare the results of different studies, and assess the significance of their pooled effects.

Forest Plots in R



One of the most popular R packages used for forest plots is forestploter. Compared to other packages (e.g., forestplot), forestploter focuses entirely on forest plots, which are treated as a table.

A forest plot is an essential tool to summarize information on individual studies, give a visual suggestion of the amount of study heterogeneity, and show the estimated common effect, all in one figure.

The statistical significance of a pooled estimate can be detected by visual inspection of the diamond (if the diamond width includes the line of no effect, there is no statistical difference between the two groups) or checking the p-value in the last row of a forest plot, “Test for overall effect” (P < 0.05 indicates a ...

The name refers to the forest of lines produced. In September 1990, Richard Peto joked that the plot was named after a breast cancer researcher called Pat Forrest and as a result the name has sometimes been spelled "forrest plot".

What is a Forest plot and what does it mean? A forest plot is a visual way to summarise the meta-analysis results. The effect size (green square) is the standardised mean difference, which shows the change in loneliness score from pre to post intervention for each individual study.

In a systematic review of epidemiological studies, the forest plot shows whether the exposure (e.g., smoking, alcohol, inhaling high levels of air pollutants, obesity) is likely to be a cause of the outcome measure (e.g., development of a medical condition).

The forest plot enables a straightforward comparison of the results of dozens of studies by presenting the results of a meta-analysis in a simple and understandable visual format, making it a useful element for researchers, healthcare professionals, and policymakers who want to make well-informed decisions based on the ...

The diamond at the bottom of the forest plot shows the result when all the individual studies are combined together and averaged. The horizontal points of the diamond are the limits of the 95% confidence intervals and are subject to the same interpretation as any of the other individual studies on the plot.

Let's say I want to save the Forest Plot now. The easiest way to do this is to plot it to a graphics device instead of to the screen. Just like the function sink() redirected text output from the console tab to a text file, there are functions that redirect images from the plot tab to a file.

In this approach to remove the axis values of the plot, the user just need to use the base function plot() of the R programming language, and further in this function the user needs to use the axt argument of this function and set its value to “n” and this will be leading to the removal of the Axis Values of Plot in R ...

meta forestplot summarizes meta data in a graphical format. It reports individual effect sizes and the overall effect size (ES), their confidence intervals (CIs), heterogeneity statistics, and more.

ggmap. The ggmap package is the most exciting R mapping tool in a long time! You might be able to get better looking maps at some resolutions by using shapefiles and rasters from naturalearthdata.com but ggmap will get you 95% of the way there with only 5% of the work!

The R package "randomForest" is used to create random forests.

the package 'itsadug', which con- tains the core functions for visualizing and evaluating nonlinear regression mod- els, and 2. the package 'plotfunctions', which contains more general plot functions.