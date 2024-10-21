Forest plot of multiple regression models — plot_models (2024)

Plot and compare regression coefficients with confidence intervals of multiple regression models in one plot.

plot_models(..., transform, std.est = NULL, rm.terms = NULL, title = NULL, m.labels = NULL, legend.title = "Dependent Variables", legend.pval.title = "p-level", axis.labels = NULL, axis.title = NULL, axis.lim = NULL, wrap.title = 50, wrap.labels = 25, wrap.legend.title = 20, grid.breaks = NULL, dot.size = 3, spacing = 0.4, colors = "Set1", show.values = FALSE, show.legend = TRUE, show.intercept = FALSE, show.p = TRUE, p.shape = FALSE, ci.lvl = 0.95, vline.color = NULL, digits = 2, grid = FALSE, auto.label = TRUE, prefix.labels = c("none", "varname", "label"))

Arguments

...

One or more regression models, including glm's or mixed models.May also be a list with fitted models. See 'Examples'.
transform

A character vector, naming a function that will be appliedon estimates and confidence intervals. By default, transform willautomatically use "exp" as transformation for applicable classes ofmodel (e.g. logistic or poisson regression). Estimates of linearmodels remain untransformed. Use NULL if you want the raw,non-transformed estimates.
std.est

For linear models, choose whether standardized coefficients shouldbe used for plotting. Default is no standardization.

NULL

(default) no standardization, returns original estimates.

"std"

standardized beta values.

"std2"

standardized beta values, however, standardization is done by rescaling estimates by dividing them by two sd (see std_beta).
rm.terms

Character vector with names that indicate which terms shouldbe removed from the plot. Counterpart to terms. rm.terms ="t_name" would remove the term t_name. Default is NULL, i.e.all terms are used. Note that this argument does not apply toMarginal Effects plots.
title

Character vector, used as plot title. By default,get_dv_labels is called to retrieve the label ofthe dependent variable, which will be used as title. Use title = ""to remove title.
m.labels

Character vector, used to indicate the different modelsin the plot's legend. If not specified, the labels of the dependentvariables for each model are used.
legend.title

Character vector, used as title for the plot legend. Note thatonly some plot types have legends (e.g. type = "pred" or whengrouping estimates with group.estimates).
legend.pval.title

Character vector, used as title of the plot legend thatindicates the p-values. Default is "p-level". Only applies ifp.shape = TRUE.
axis.labels

Character vector with labels for the model terms, used asaxis labels. By default, get_term_labels iscalled to retrieve the labels of the coefficients, which will be used asaxis labels. Use axis.labels = "" or auto.label = FALSE touse the variable names as labels instead. If axis.labels is a namedvector, axis labels (by default, the names of the model's coefficients)will be matched with the names of axis.label. This ensures thatlabels always match the related axis value, no matter in which wayaxis labels are sorted.
axis.title

Character vector of length one or two (depending on theplot function and type), used as title(s) for the x and y axis. If notspecified, a default labelling is chosen. Note: Some plot typesmay not support this argument sufficiently. In such cases, use the returnedggplot-object and add axis titles manually withlabs. Use axis.title = "" to remove axistitles.
axis.lim

Numeric vector of length 2, defining the range of the plotaxis. Depending on plot-type, may effect either x- or y-axis. ForMarginal Effects plots, axis.lim may also be a list of twovectors of length 2, defining axis limits for both the x and y axis.
wrap.title

Numeric, determines how many chars of the plot title aredisplayed in one line and when a line break is inserted.
wrap.labels

Numeric, determines how many chars of the value, variableor axis labels are displayed in one line and when a line break is inserted.
wrap.legend.title

numeric, determines how many chars of the legend's titleare displayed in one line and when a line break is inserted.
grid.breaks

Numeric value or vector; if grid.breaks is asingle value, sets the distance between breaks for the axis at everygrid.breaks'th position, where a major grid line is plotted. Ifgrid.breaks is a vector, values will be used to define theaxis positions of the major grid lines.
dot.size

Numeric, size of the dots that indicate the point estimates.
spacing

Numeric, spacing between the dots and error bars of theplotted fitted models. Default is 0.3.
colors

May be a character vector of color values in hex-format, validcolor value names (see demo("colors")) or a name of a pre-definedcolor palette. Following options are valid for the colors argument:

  • If not specified, a default color brewer palette will be used, which is suitable for the plot style.

  • If "gs", a greyscale will be used.

  • If "bw", and plot-type is a line-plot, the plot is black/white and uses different line types to distinguish groups (see this package-vignette).

  • If colors is any valid color brewer palette name, the related palette will be used. Use display.brewer.all to view all available palette names.

  • If wesanderson is installed, you may also specify a name of a palette from that package.

  • If viridis is installed, use colors = "v" to get the viridis color palette.

  • There are some pre-defined color palettes in this package, see sjPlot-themes for details.

  • Else specify own color values or names as vector (e.g. colors = "#00ff00" or colors = c("firebrick", "blue")).
show.values

Logical, whether values should be plotted or not.
show.legend

For Marginal Effects plots, shows or hides thelegend.
show.intercept

Logical, if TRUE, the intercept of the fittedmodel is also plotted. Default is FALSE. If transform ="exp", please note that due to exponential transformation of estimates,the intercept in some cases is non-finite and the plot can not be created.
show.p

Logical, adds asterisks that indicate the significance level ofestimates to the value labels.
p.shape

Logical, if TRUE, significant levels are distinguished bydifferent point shapes and a related legend is plotted. Defaultis FALSE.
ci.lvl

Numeric, the level of the confidence intervals (error bars).Use ci.lvl = NA to remove error bars. For stanreg-models,ci.lvl defines the (outer) probability for thehdi (High Density Interval) that is plotted. Bydefault, stanreg-models are printed with two intervals: the "inner"interval, which defaults to the 50%-HDI; and the "outer" interval, whichdefaults to the 89%-HDI. ci.lvl affects only the outer interval insuch cases. See prob.inner and prob.outer under the...-argument for more details.
vline.color

Color of the vertical "zero effect" line. Default color isinherited from the current theme.
digits

Numeric, amount of digits after decimal point when roundingestimates or values.
grid

Logical, if TRUE, multiple plots are plotted as gridlayout.
auto.label

Logical, if TRUE (the default), plot-labels arebased on value and variable labels, if the data is labelled. Seeget_label andget_term_labels for details. If FALSE,original variable names and value labels (factor levels) are used.
prefix.labels

Indicates whether the value labels of categorical variablesshould be prefixed, e.g. with the variable name or variable label. Seeargument prefix in get_term_labels fordetails.

Value

A ggplot-object.

Examples

data(efc)# fit three modelsfit1 <- lm(barthtot ~ c160age + c12hour + c161sex + c172code, data = efc)fit2 <- lm(neg_c_7 ~ c160age + c12hour + c161sex + c172code, data = efc)fit3 <- lm(tot_sc_e ~ c160age + c12hour + c161sex + c172code, data = efc)# plot multiple modelsplot_models(fit1, fit2, fit3, grid = TRUE)
Chapter 6 Forest Plots | Doing Meta-Analysis in R
Forest plot of multiple regression models — plot_models (1)
# plot multiple models with legend labels and# point shapes instead of value labelsplot_models( fit1, fit2, fit3, axis.labels = c( "Carer's Age", "Hours of Care", "Carer's Sex", "Educational Status" ), m.labels = c("Barthel Index", "Negative Impact", "Services used"), show.values = FALSE, show.p = FALSE, p.shape = TRUE)
Forest plot of multiple regression models — plot_models (2)
# plot multiple models from nested lists argumentall.models <- list()all.models[[1]] <- fit1all.models[[2]] <- fit2all.models[[3]] <- fit3plot_models(all.models)
Forest plot of multiple regression models — plot_models (3)
# plot multiple models with different predictors (stepwise inclusion),# standardized estimatesfit1 <- lm(mpg ~ wt + cyl + disp + gear, data = mtcars)fit2 <- update(fit1, . ~ . + hp)fit3 <- update(fit2, . ~ . + am)plot_models(fit1, fit2, fit3, std.est = "std2")
Forest plot of multiple regression models — plot_models (4)
FAQs

What is the forest plot of a multiple regression model? ›

A forest plot of a multiple regression model is typically used to visualize one model at a time, although there are implementations in R packages that allow plotting of more than one multiple regression model in one graph [e.g., 21].

What does plot_model do? ›

plot_model() is a generic plot-function, which accepts many model-objects, like lm , glm , lme , lmerMod etc. plot_model() allows to create various plot tyes, which can be defined via the type -argument. The default is type = "fe" , which means that fixed effects (model coefficients) are plotted.

Can you graph a multiple regression model? ›

Plotting for multiple linear regression models can be a powerful tool for data scientists and software engineers. With Matplotlib, we can easily visualize the relationship between the independent variables and the dependent variable and gain insights into the data.

How do you compare two multiple regression models? ›

To compare multiple regression models, you can use the adjusted R-squared, the standard error of the estimate, or the significance tests for the slopes and intercept. You can also use the F-test to compare the overall fit of different models.

How do you interpret forest plot data? ›

Each horizontal line on a forest plot represents an individual study with the result plotted as a box and the 95% confidence interval of the result displayed as the line. The implication of each study falling on one side of the vertical line or the other depends on the statistic being used.

What are forest plots used for? ›

A forest plot is an essential tool to summarize information on individual studies, give a visual suggestion of the amount of study heterogeneity, and show the estimated common effect, all in one figure.

What is the function of plot_model in keras? ›

plot_model function

Converts a TF-Keras model to dot format and save to a file. to_file: File name of the plot image. show_shapes: whether to display shape information. show_dtype: whether to display layer dtypes.

What package is tab_model in? ›

The tab_model() function is part of the sjPlot package.

How to plot the model in Python? ›

Plotting models
  1. Save the model plot to the file 'model. png' .
  2. Import and display 'model. png' into Python using matplotlib .

How to visualize a multiple regression model? ›

The best way to visualize multiple linear regression is to create a visualization for each independent variable while holding the other independent variables constant. Doing this allows us to see how each relationship between the DV and IV looks.

How do you explain multiple regression models? ›

The goal of MLR is to model the linear relationship between the explanatory (independent) variables and response (dependent) variables. In essence, multiple regression is the extension of ordinary least-squares (OLS) regression because it involves more than one explanatory variable.

How many variables are too much for multiple regression? ›

Many difficulties tend to arise when there are more than five independent variables in a multiple regression equation. One of the most frequent is the problem that two or more of the independent variables are highly correlated to one another. This is called multicollinearity.

How do you know if a multiple regression model is good? ›

To determine if your regression model is valid, you must test if the coefficients are statistically significant, or different from zero. If a coefficient is significant, it means that its corresponding independent variable has a meaningful and reliable influence on the dependent variable.

How do you statistically compare two regressions? ›

Use analysis of covariance (ancova) when you want to compare two or more regression lines to each other; ancova will tell you whether the regression lines are different from each other in either slope or intercept.

What is the difference between multiple regression model and multivariate regression model? ›

But when we say multiple regression, we mean only one dependent variable with a single distribution or variance. The predictor variables are more than one. To summarise multiple refers to more than one predictor variables but multivariate refers to more than one dependent variables.

Is Random forest a multiple regression model? ›

Multiple linear regression is often used for prediction in neuroscience. Random forest regression is an alternative form of regression. It does not make the assumptions of linear regression.

What is the nature of multiple regression? ›

Multiple Regression Assumptions

There are two or more independent variables. These can be measured using either continuous or categorical means. The three or more variables of interest should have a linear relationship, which you can check by using a scatterplot. The data should have homoscedasticity.

What is a forest plot in subgroup analysis? ›

A forest plot is usually employed for the presentation of the results of subgroup analysis. Key components of the forest plot include point estimates and confidence intervals for each subgroup.

What is the residual plot in multiple linear regression? ›

A residual plot is a graphical representation of the residuals (errors) in a linear regression model. Residuals are the differences between the observed values of the dependent variable and the predicted values obtained from the linear regression model.

