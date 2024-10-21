forestplot function - RDocumentation (2024)

Adding Expressions: Allows the use of expressions, such as expression(beta) .

This version of forestplot() enhances the standard function in the following ways:

xlog: Outputs the axis in log() format, but the input data should be in antilog/exp format.

xlog: Outputs the axis in log() format, but the input data should be in antilog/exp format. col: The corresponding function in this package is fpColors .

Autosizing boxes may not always yield the best visual result; manual adjustment is recommended where possible.

The x-axis does not completely adhere to the margin. Autosizing boxes may not always yield the best visual result; manual adjustment is recommended where possible.

list : The list must either be numbered, i.e. list("2" = gpar(lty = 1)) , or have the same lengthas the NROW(mean) + 1 . If the list is numbered the numbers should not exceed the NROW(mean) + 1 .The no. 1 row designates the top, i.e. the line above the first row, all other correspond tothe row below. Each element in the list needs to be TRUE , NULL , or gpar element. The TRUE defaults to a standard line, the NULL skips a line, while gpar corresponds to the fully customized line. Apart fromallowing standard gpar line descriptions, lty , lwd , col , and moreyou can also specify gpar(columns = c(1:3, 5)) if you for instance want the line to skip a column.

grid::gpar : The same as above but the lines will be formatted according to the grid::gpar element

TRUE : A line will be added based upon the is.summary rows. If the first line is a summary it

The hrzl_lines argument can be set as TRUE or a list with grid::gpar elements.

The hrzl_lines argument can be set as TRUE or a list with grid::gpar elements. TRUE : A line will be added based upon the is.summary rows. If the first line is a summary it grid::gpar : The same as above but the lines will be formatted according to the grid::gpar element list : The list must either be numbered, i.e. list("2" = gpar(lty = 1)) , or have the same lengthas the NROW(mean) + 1 . If the list is numbered the numbers should not exceed the NROW(mean) + 1 .The no. 1 row designates the top, i.e. the line above the first row, all other correspond tothe row below. Each element in the list needs to be TRUE , NULL , or gpar element. The TRUE defaults to a standard line, the NULL skips a line, while gpar corresponds to the fully customized line. Apart fromallowing standard gpar line descriptions, lty , lwd , col , and moreyou can also specify gpar(columns = c(1:3, 5)) if you for instance want the line to skip a column.

Multiple bands (or lines) per variable can be useful for comparing different outcomes.For instance, you may want to compare heart disease-specific survival to overall survivalrates for smokers. It can be insightful to overlay two bands for this purpose. Another applicationcould be displaying crude and adjusted estimates as separate bands.

Multiple bands (or lines) per variable can be useful for comparing different outcomes.For instance, you may want to compare heart disease-specific survival to overall survivalrates for smokers. It can be insightful to overlay two bands for this purpose. Another applicationcould be displaying crude and adjusted estimates as separate bands.

What type of function should be used for drawing thelegends, this can be a list if you want different functions. It defaults toa box if you have anything else than a single function or the number of columnsin the mean argument

Same as previous argument but for the summary outputsand it defaults to fpDrawSummaryCI .

You can specify exactly how the line with the box isdrawn for the normal (i.e. non-summary) confidence interval by changing thisparameter to your own function or some of the alternatives provided in the package.It defaults to the box function fpDrawNormalCI

If you want the plot to appear on a new blank page then set this to TRUE , bydefault it is TRUE . If you want to change this behavior for all plots thenset the options(forestplot_new_page = FALSE)

The height hoft the vertices. Defaults to npc unitscorresponding to 10% of the row height.Note that the arrows correspond to the vertices heights.

Set this to TRUE if you want the ends of the confidenceintervals to be shaped as a T. This is set default to TRUE if you haveany other line type than 1 since there is a risk of a dash occurringat the very end, i.e. showing incorrectly narrow confidence interval.

lwd for the vertical line that gives the no-effect line, see gpar

If you want a discrete gray dashed grid at the level of theticks you can set this parameter to TRUE . If you set the parameterto a vector of values lines will be drawn at the corresponding positions.If you want to specify the gpar of the lines then eitherdirectly pass a gpar object or set the gp attribute e.g. attr(line_vector, "gp") <- gpar(lty = 2, col = "red")

The number of digits to allow in the x-axis if thisis created by default

Optional user-specified x-axis tick marks. Specify NULL to usethe defaults, numeric(0) to omit the x-axis. By adding a labels-attribute, attr(my_ticks, "labels") <- ... you can dictate the outputted textat each tick. If you specify a boolean vector then ticks indicated withFALSE wont be printed. Note that the labels have to be the same lengthas the main variable.

If TRUE, x-axis tick marks are to follow a logarithmic scale, e.g. forlogistic regression (OR), survival estimates (HR), Poisson regression etc.Note: This is an intentional break with the original forestplot function as I've found that exponentiated ticks/clips/zero effect are moredifficult to for non-statisticians and there are sometimes issues with roundingthe tick marks properly.

Set the fonts etc for all text elements. See fpTxtGp for details

Set the margin between rows, provided in numeric or unit form.When having multiple confidence lines per row setting the correctmargin in order to visually separate rows

Height of the graph. By default this is auto and adjusts to thespace that is left after adjusting for x-axis size and legend. Sometimesit might be desirable to set the line height to a certain height, forinstance if you have several forestplots you may want to standardize theirline height, then you set this variable to a certain height, note this shouldbe provided as a unit object. A good optionis to set the line height to unit(2, "cm") . A third optionis to set line height to "lines" and then you get 50% more than what thetext height is as your line height

Sets the gap between columns, defaults to 6 mm but for relative widths.Note that the value should be in unit(,"npc") .

Width of confidence interval graph, see unit fordetails on how to utilize mm etc. The default is auto , that is it uses up whateverspace that is left after adjusting for text size and legend

x-axis coordinate for zero line. If you provide a vector of length 2 itwill print a rectangle instead of just a line. If you provide NA the line is suppressed.

Add horizontal lines to graph. Can either be TRUE or a list of gpar . See line section below for details.

The position of the graph element within the table of text. Theposition can be 1-(ncol(labeltext) + 1) . You can also choose set the positionto "left" or "right" .

A vector indicating by TRUE / FALSE ifthe value is a summary value which means that it will have a differentfont-style

A list, matrix, vector or expression with the names of eachrow or the name of the column if using the dplyr select syntax - defaults to "labeltext".Note that when using group_by a separate labeltext is not allowed.The list should be wrapped in m x n number to resemble a matrix: list(list("rowname 1 col 1", "rowname 2 col 1"), list("r1c2", expression(beta)) .You can also provide a matrix although this cannot have expressions by design: matrix(c("rowname 1 col 1", "rowname 2 col 1", "r1c2", "beta"), ncol = 2) .Use NA :s for blank spaces and if you provide a full column with NA thenthat column is a empty column that adds some space. Note: If you do notprovide the mean/lower/upper arguments the function expects the label textto be a matrix containing the labeltext in the rownames and then columns formean, lower, and upper.

The upper bound of the confidence interval for the forestplot, needsto be the same format as the mean.

The lower bound of the confidence interval for the forestplot, needsto be the same format as the mean.

The name of the column if using the dplyr select syntax - defaults to "mean",else it should be a vector or a matrix with the averages. You can also provide a 2D/3Dmatrix that is automatically converted to the lower/upper parameters. The valuesshould be in exponentiated form if they follow this interpretation, e.g. useexp(mean) if you have the output from a logistic regression

... Passed on to the fn.ci_norm and fn.ci_sum arguments x The gforge_forestplot object to be printed mean The name of the column if using the dplyr select syntax - defaults to "mean",else it should be a vector or a matrix with the averages. You can also provide a 2D/3Dmatrix that is automatically converted to the lower/upper parameters. The valuesshould be in exponentiated form if they follow this interpretation, e.g. useexp(mean) if you have the output from a logistic regression lower The lower bound of the confidence interval for the forestplot, needsto be the same format as the mean. upper The upper bound of the confidence interval for the forestplot, needsto be the same format as the mean. labeltext A list, matrix, vector or expression with the names of eachrow or the name of the column if using the dplyr select syntax - defaults to "labeltext".Note that when using group_by a separate labeltext is not allowed.The list should be wrapped in m x n number to resemble a matrix: list(list("rowname 1 col 1", "rowname 2 col 1"), list("r1c2", expression(beta)) .You can also provide a matrix although this cannot have expressions by design: matrix(c("rowname 1 col 1", "rowname 2 col 1", "r1c2", "beta"), ncol = 2) .Use NA :s for blank spaces and if you provide a full column with NA thenthat column is a empty column that adds some space. Note: If you do notprovide the mean/lower/upper arguments the function expects the label textto be a matrix containing the labeltext in the rownames and then columns formean, lower, and upper. is.summary A vector indicating by TRUE / FALSE ifthe value is a summary value which means that it will have a differentfont-style boxsize Override the default box size based on precision align Vector giving alignment (l,r,c) for the table columns graph.pos The position of the graph element within the table of text. Theposition can be 1-(ncol(labeltext) + 1) . You can also choose set the positionto "left" or "right" . hrzl_lines Add horizontal lines to graph. Can either be TRUE or a list of gpar . See line section below for details. See Also Forest Plot Generation in R - Tilburg Science Hub Create a forest plot from an 'rtable' forest function - RDocumentation Forest plot of multiple regression models — plot_models

This function generates a forest plot with extended capabilities compared tothe default forestplot() function in the rmeta package. It overcomes some limitationsof the original function, including the addition of expressions, use of multiple confidencebands per label, autosizing to viewport, and uses modern tidyverse syntax. Refer to vignette("forestplot") for comprehensive details.

FAQs

A forest plot is an essential tool to summarize information on individual studies, give a visual suggestion of the amount of study heterogeneity, and show the estimated common effect, all in one figure.

In other words, the domain that is analysed in this meta-analysis must be seen as “heterogeneous”. It consists of parts (or sub-domains), each with a different “true” effect size. The forest plot sheet of Meta-Essentials provides numerical information about the degree of heterogeneity.

The statistical significance of a pooled estimate can be detected by visual inspection of the diamond (if the diamond width includes the line of no effect, there is no statistical difference between the two groups) or checking the p-value in the last row of a forest plot, “Test for overall effect” (P < 0.05 indicates a ...

The diamond at the bottom of the forest plot shows the result when all the individual studies are combined together and averaged. The horizontal points of the diamond are the limits of the 95% confidence intervals and are subject to the same interpretation as any of the other individual studies on the plot.

Forest plots show the ratio and confidence interval from each individual study using a box and horizontal line plot. The location of the box on the x-axis represents the ratio value for that outcome in that particular study, and the 95% confidence interval extends out as lines from the sides of this box.

Forest plots are useful tools for showing the main features of meta-analysis results and comprehensively visualizing the direction and magnitude of the overall effect as well as the results and potential heterogeneity of individual studies.

Heterogeneity is not inherently good or bad, but it does affect what we can learn from the analysis. If our goal in the analysis is to report that the intervention increases scores by a certain value, then heterogeneity is indeed a problem.

An I2 of less than 25% is usually viewed as low heterogeneity, between 25% and 50% as moderate, and over 50% as high heterogeneity.

Significant statistical heterogeneity arising from methodological diversity or differences in outcome assessments suggests that the studies are not all estimating the same quantity, but does not necessarily suggest that the true intervention effect varies.

The p-value indicates the level of statistical significance. If the diamond shape does not touch the line of no effect, the difference found between the two groups was statistically significant. In that case, the p-value is usually < 0.05. The I^2 indicates the level of of heterogeneity.

This means that while a statistically significant result may indicate a problem with heterogeneity, a non-significant result must not be taken as evidence of no heterogeneity. This is also why a P value of 0.10, rather than the conventional level of 0.05, is sometimes used to determine statistical significance.

The I^2 indicates the level of of heterogeneity. It can take values from 0% to 100%. If I^2 ≤ 50%, studies are considered homogeneous, and a fixed effect model of meta-analysis can be used. If I^2 > 50%, the heterogeneity is high, and one should usea random effect model for meta-analysis.

The heterogeneity is indicated by the I2. A heterogeneity of less than 50% is termed low, and indicates a greater degree of similarity between study data than an I2 value above 50%, which indicates more dissimilarity.

The main limitation of the forest plot is that all studies are represented by squares of the same size, instead of proportional to study weight. We did not feel this could overshadow all other formatting possibilities, since study weight can also be estimated by the confidence interval width.

Chi-squared (χ²) test



This test assumes the null hypothesis that all the studies are homogeneous, or that each study is measuring an identical effect, and gives us a p-value to test this hypothesis. If the p-value of the test is low we can reject the hypothesis and heterogeneity is present.



Tutorial: How to read a forest plot - Students 4 ... Students 4 Best Evidence https://s4be.cochrane.org Students 4 Best Evidence https://s4be.cochrane.org What you see to the left is the basic set of axes that forest plots employ. The horizontal axis usually represents the statistic the studies being profiled show...



Forest (Meta-analysis, Cochrane, Blobogram ... StatsDirect https://www.statsdirect.com StatsDirect https://www.statsdirect.com Forest (Meta-analysis) Plot. Menu location: Graphics_Forest (Cochrane). This plots a series of lines and symbols representing a meta-analysis or overview analys...



Introduction to forest plots The Comprehensive R Archive Network https://cran.r-project.org The Comprehensive R Archive Network https://cran.r-project.org Forest plots date back to 1970s and are most frequently seen in meta-analysis, but are in no way restricted to these. The forestplot package is all about provid...

Protective function - the forest has a stabilising effect onthe natural environment (water circulation, precipitation, aircirculation, temperature, global and micro-climate, soil erosion prevention). It creates the conditions sustaining biodiversity and enhances the conditions of agricultural production.

Why are forests and grasslands important? National forests and grasslands provide public benefits (also known as ecosystem services) such as timber, clean air and water, forage, and energy production.

Beyond their critical role in carbon storage, forests serve as vital shields against extreme weather conditions, such as storms and floods. They are essential in supplying drinking water to nearly half of the world's largest cities, highlighting their significance in our daily lives.

The forest floor serves as a bridge between the above ground living vegetation and the soil, and thus is a crucial component in nutrient transfer through the biogeochemical cycle. Leaf litter and other plant litter transmits nutrients from plants to the soil.