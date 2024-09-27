forestplot function - RDocumentation (2024)

Description

This function generates a forest plot with extended capabilities compared tothe default forestplot() function in the rmeta package. It overcomes some limitationsof the original function, including the addition of expressions, use of multiple confidencebands per label, autosizing to viewport, and uses modern tidyverse syntax. Refer to vignette("forestplot")for comprehensive details.

Usage

forestplot(...)
# S3 method for data.frameforestplot(x, mean, lower, upper, labeltext, is.summary, boxsize, ...)
# S3 method for defaultforestplot( labeltext, mean, lower, upper, align = NULL, is.summary = FALSE, graph.pos = "right", hrzl_lines = NULL, clip = c(-Inf, Inf), xlab = NULL, zero = ifelse(xlog, 1, 0), graphwidth = "auto", colgap = NULL, lineheight = "auto", line.margin = NULL, col = fpColors(), txt_gp = fpTxtGp(), xlog = FALSE, xticks = NULL, xticks.digits = 2, grid = FALSE, lwd.xaxis = NULL, lwd.zero = 1, lwd.ci = NULL, lty.ci = 1, ci.vertices = NULL, ci.vertices.height = 0.1, boxsize = NULL, mar = unit(rep(5, times = 4), "mm"), title = NULL, legend = NULL, legend_args = fpLegend(), new_page = getOption("forestplot_new_page", TRUE), fn.ci_norm = fpDrawNormalCI, fn.ci_sum = fpDrawSummaryCI, fn.legend = NULL, shapes_gp = fpShapesGp(), ...)
# S3 method for gforge_forestplotprint(x, ...)
# S3 method for gforge_forestplotplot(x, y, ..., new_page = FALSE)
# S3 method for grouped_dfforestplot(x, labeltext, mean, lower, upper, legend, is.summary, boxsize, ...)

Value

gforge_forestplot object

Arguments

...

Passed on to the fn.ci_norm andfn.ci_sum arguments

x

The gforge_forestplot object to be printed

mean

The name of the column if using the dplyr select syntax - defaults to "mean",else it should be a vector or a matrix with the averages. You can also provide a 2D/3Dmatrix that is automatically converted to the lower/upper parameters. The valuesshould be in exponentiated form if they follow this interpretation, e.g. useexp(mean) if you have the output from a logistic regression

lower

The lower bound of the confidence interval for the forestplot, needsto be the same format as the mean.

upper

The upper bound of the confidence interval for the forestplot, needsto be the same format as the mean.

labeltext

A list, matrix, vector or expression with the names of eachrow or the name of the column if using the dplyr select syntax - defaults to "labeltext".Note that when using group_by a separate labeltext is not allowed.The list should be wrapped in m x n number to resemble a matrix:list(list("rowname 1 col 1", "rowname 2 col 1"), list("r1c2", expression(beta)).You can also provide a matrix although this cannot have expressions by design:matrix(c("rowname 1 col 1", "rowname 2 col 1", "r1c2", "beta"), ncol = 2).Use NA:s for blank spaces and if you provide a full column with NA thenthat column is a empty column that adds some space. Note: If you do notprovide the mean/lower/upper arguments the function expects the label textto be a matrix containing the labeltext in the rownames and then columns formean, lower, and upper.

is.summary

A vector indicating by TRUE/FALSE ifthe value is a summary value which means that it will have a differentfont-style

boxsize

Override the default box size based on precision

align

Vector giving alignment (l,r,c) for the table columns

graph.pos

The position of the graph element within the table of text. Theposition can be 1-(ncol(labeltext) + 1). You can also choose set the positionto "left" or "right".

hrzl_lines

Add horizontal lines to graph. Can either be TRUE or a listof gpar. See line section below for details.

clip

Lower and upper limits for clipping confidence intervals to arrows

xlab

x-axis label

zero

x-axis coordinate for zero line. If you provide a vector of length 2 itwill print a rectangle instead of just a line. If you provide NA the line is suppressed.

graphwidth

Width of confidence interval graph, see unit fordetails on how to utilize mm etc. The default is auto, that is it uses up whateverspace that is left after adjusting for text size and legend

colgap

Sets the gap between columns, defaults to 6 mm but for relative widths.Note that the value should be in unit(,"npc").

lineheight

Height of the graph. By default this is auto and adjusts to thespace that is left after adjusting for x-axis size and legend. Sometimesit might be desirable to set the line height to a certain height, forinstance if you have several forestplots you may want to standardize theirline height, then you set this variable to a certain height, note this shouldbe provided as a unit object. A good optionis to set the line height to unit(2, "cm"). A third optionis to set line height to "lines" and then you get 50% more than what thetext height is as your line height

line.margin

Set the margin between rows, provided in numeric or unit form.When having multiple confidence lines per row setting the correctmargin in order to visually separate rows

col

Set the colors for all the elements. See fpColors fordetails

txt_gp

Set the fonts etc for all text elements. See fpTxtGpfor details

xlog

If TRUE, x-axis tick marks are to follow a logarithmic scale, e.g. forlogistic regression (OR), survival estimates (HR), Poisson regression etc.Note: This is an intentional break with the original forestplotfunction as I've found that exponentiated ticks/clips/zero effect are moredifficult to for non-statisticians and there are sometimes issues with roundingthe tick marks properly.

xticks

Optional user-specified x-axis tick marks. Specify NULL to usethe defaults, numeric(0) to omit the x-axis. By adding a labels-attribute,attr(my_ticks, "labels") <- ... you can dictate the outputted textat each tick. If you specify a boolean vector then ticks indicated withFALSE wont be printed. Note that the labels have to be the same lengthas the main variable.

xticks.digits

The number of digits to allow in the x-axis if thisis created by default

grid

If you want a discrete gray dashed grid at the level of theticks you can set this parameter to TRUE. If you set the parameterto a vector of values lines will be drawn at the corresponding positions.If you want to specify the gpar of the lines then eitherdirectly pass a gpar object or set the gp attribute e.g.attr(line_vector, "gp") <- gpar(lty = 2, col = "red")

lwd.xaxis

lwd for the xaxis, see gpar

lwd.zero

lwd for the vertical line that gives the no-effect line, see gpar

lwd.ci

lwd for the confidence bands, see gpar

lty.ci

lty for the confidence bands, see gpar

ci.vertices

Set this to TRUE if you want the ends of the confidenceintervals to be shaped as a T. This is set default to TRUE if you haveany other line type than 1 since there is a risk of a dash occurringat the very end, i.e. showing incorrectly narrow confidence interval.

ci.vertices.height

The height hoft the vertices. Defaults to npc unitscorresponding to 10% of the row height.Note that the arrows correspond to the vertices heights.

mar

A numerical vector of the form c(bottom, left, top, right) ofthe type unit

title

The title of the plot if any

legend

Legend corresponding to the number of bars

legend_args

The legend arguments as returned by the fpLegend function.

new_page

If you want the plot to appear on a new blank page then set this to TRUE, bydefault it is TRUE. If you want to change this behavior for all plots thenset the options(forestplot_new_page = FALSE)

fn.ci_norm

You can specify exactly how the line with the box isdrawn for the normal (i.e. non-summary) confidence interval by changing thisparameter to your own function or some of the alternatives provided in the package.It defaults to the box function fpDrawNormalCI

fn.ci_sum

Same as previous argument but for the summary outputsand it defaults to fpDrawSummaryCI.

fn.legend

What type of function should be used for drawing thelegends, this can be a list if you want different functions. It defaults toa box if you have anything else than a single function or the number of columnsin the mean argument

shapes_gp

Sets graphical parameters (squares and lines widths, styles, etc.)of all shapes drawn (squares, lines, diamonds, etc.). This overrides col,lwd.xaxis, lwd.zero, lwd.ci and lty.ci.

y

Ignored

Multiple bands

Multiple bands (or lines) per variable can be useful for comparing different outcomes.For instance, you may want to compare heart disease-specific survival to overall survivalrates for smokers. It can be insightful to overlay two bands for this purpose. Another applicationcould be displaying crude and adjusted estimates as separate bands.

Horizontal lines

The hrzl_lines argument can be set as TRUE or a list with grid::gpar elements.

  • TRUE: A line will be added based upon the is.summary rows. If the first line is a summary it

  • grid::gpar: The same as above but the lines will be formatted according to the grid::gpar element

  • list: The list must either be numbered, i.e. list("2" = gpar(lty = 1)), or have the same lengthas the NROW(mean) + 1. If the list is numbered the numbers should not exceed the NROW(mean) + 1.The no. 1 row designates the top, i.e. the line above the first row, all other correspond tothe row below. Each element in the list needs to be TRUE, NULL, orgpar element. The TRUE defaults to a standard line, the NULLskips a line, while gpar corresponds to the fully customized line. Apart fromallowing standard gpar line descriptions, lty, lwd, col, and moreyou can also specify gpar(columns = c(1:3, 5)) if you for instance want the line to skip a column.

Known Issues

  • The x-axis does not completely adhere to the margin.

  • Autosizing boxes may not always yield the best visual result; manual adjustment is recommended where possible.

API Changes from <code>rmeta</code> package's <code>forestplot</code>

  • xlog: Outputs the axis in log() format, but the input data should be in antilog/exp format.

  • col: The corresponding function in this package is fpColors.

Author

Max Gordon, Thomas Lumley

Details

This version of forestplot() enhances the standard function in the following ways:

  • Adding Expressions: Allows the use of expressions, such as expression(beta).

  • Multiple Bands: Enables multiple confidence bands for the same label.

  • Autosize: Adapts to the viewport (graph) size.

  • Tidyverse syntax: Utilizes convenient dplyr/tidyverse syntax for more flexible data manipulation.

Examples

############################################## Simple examples of how to do a forestplot ##############################################ask <- par(ask = TRUE)# A basic example, create some fake datarow_names <- list(list("test = 1", expression(test >= 2)))test_data <- data.frame( coef = c(1.59, 1.24), low = c(1.4, 0.78), high = c(1.8, 1.55))test_data |> forestplot(labeltext = row_names, mean = coef, lower = low, upper = high, zero = 1, cex = 2, lineheight = "auto", xlab = "Lab axis txt") |> fp_add_header("Group") |> fp_set_style(lines = gpar(col = "darkblue"))# Print two plots side by side using the grid# package's layout option for viewportsfp1 <- test_data |> forestplot(labeltext = row_names, mean = coef, lower = low, upper = high, zero = 1, cex = 2, lineheight = "auto", title = "Plot 1", xlab = "Lab axis txt")fp2 <- test_data |> forestplot(labeltext = row_names, mean = coef, lower = low, upper = high, zero = 1, cex = 2, lineheight = "auto", xlab = "Lab axis txt", title = "Plot 2", new_page = FALSE)grid.newpage()pushViewport(viewport(layout = grid.layout(1, 2)))pushViewport(viewport(layout.pos.col = 1))plot(fp1)popViewport()pushViewport(viewport(layout.pos.col = 2))plot(fp2)popViewport(2)# An advanced examplelibrary(dplyr)library(tidyr)test_data <- data.frame(id = 1:4, coef1 = c(1, 1.59, 1.3, 1.24), coef2 = c(1, 1.7, 1.4, 1.04), low1 = c(1, 1.3, 1.1, 0.99), low2 = c(1, 1.6, 1.2, 0.7), high1 = c(1, 1.94, 1.6, 1.55), high2 = c(1, 1.8, 1.55, 1.33))# Convert into dplyr formatted dataout_data <- test_data |> pivot_longer(cols = everything() & -id) |> mutate(group = gsub("(.+)([12])$", "\\2", name), name = gsub("(.+)([12])$", "\\1", name)) |> pivot_wider() |> group_by(id) |> mutate(col1 = lapply(id, \(x) ifelse(x < 4, paste("Category", id), expression(Category >= 4))), col2 = lapply(1:n(), \(i) substitute(expression(bar(x) == val), list(val = mean(coef) |> round(2)))), col2 = if_else(id == 1, rep("ref", n()) |> as.list(), col2)) |> group_by(group)out_data |> forestplot(mean = coef, lower = low, upper = high, labeltext = c(col1, col2), title = "Cool study", zero = c(0.98, 1.02), grid = structure(c(2^-.5, 2^.5), gp = gpar(col = "steelblue", lty = 2) ), boxsize = 0.25, xlab = "The estimates", new_page = TRUE, legend = c("Treatment", "Placebo"), legend_args = fpLegend( pos = list("topright"), title = "Group", r = unit(.1, "snpc"), gp = gpar(col = "#CCCCCC", lwd = 1.5) )) |> fp_set_style(box = c("royalblue", "gold"), line = c("darkblue", "orange"), summary = c("darkblue", "red"))# An example of how the exponential worksdata.frame(coef = c(2.45, 0.43), low = c(1.5, 0.25), high = c(4, 0.75), boxsize = c(0.25, 0.25), variables = c("Variable A", "Variable B")) |> forestplot(labeltext = c(variables, coef), mean = coef, lower = low, upper = high, boxsize = boxsize, zero = 1, xlog = TRUE) |> fp_set_style(lines = "red", box = "darkred") |> fp_add_header(coef = "HR" |> fp_txt_plain() |> fp_align_center(), variables = "Measurements")# An example using styleforestplot(labeltext = cbind(Author = c("Smith et al", "Smooth et al", "Al et al")), mean = cbind(1:3, 1.5:3.5), lower = cbind(0:2, 0.5:2.5), upper = cbind(4:6, 5.5:7.5), is.summary = c(FALSE, FALSE, TRUE), vertices = TRUE) |> fp_set_style(default = gpar(lineend = "square", linejoin = "mitre", lwd = 3, col = "pink"), box = gpar(fill = "black", col = "red"), # only one parameter lines = list( # as many parameters as CI gpar(lwd = 10), gpar(lwd = 5), gpar(), gpar(), gpar(lwd = 2), gpar(lwd = 1) ), summary = list( # as many parameters as band per label gpar(fill = "violet", col = "gray", lwd = 10), gpar(fill = "orange", col = "gray", lwd = 10) ))par(ask = ask)# See vignette for a more detailed description# vignette("forestplot", package="forestplot")

