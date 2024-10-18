Formula 1: Guanyu Zhou becomes first Chinese driver after signing for Alfa Romeo (2024)

Zhou was part of the Ferrari driver academy from 2014-18, and moved to join Renault's young driver stable in 2019. He has been test driver for the French company's F1 team for the past two years.

He will take with him to Alfa Romeo a sizeable financial package said to be worth many millions of pounds.

Team principal Frederic Vasseur admitted in an exclusive interview with BBC Sport that this was a factor in signing Zhou, saying: "The financial side can't be hidden."

But he said that Zhou's talent had also been a key consideration.

Vasseur pointed to his F2 victories in Bahrain and Silverstone this year as evidence that he "has the ability" to compete at the highest level.

"I don't know if in the end he will be a champion or not in F2," Vasseur said. "But this won't change the potential that he is a frontrunner against some other very experienced guys.

"He also has the advantage that he was able to do some test days this season in F1 so he is not with zero mileage."

Vasseur, who previously ran the successful ART team in the junior categories, said he had been watching Zhou's progress for some years.

"For China, it makes no sense to bring someone if the guy is nowhere [on performance]. They want to be successful," Vasseur said.

"When he was at the beginning of the story in F3, we said: 'Perhaps this one is a potential [F1 driver].' And then he won some races in F3 Euroseries before moving to F2, and he did well.

"The most important thing for me is that he is a clever guy because he is always improving from year to year, always doing a better job and putting everything together."