Fort Myer (Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall) (2024)

The Washington D.C. area has almost every type of food and restaurant you can imagine! Whether you are looking for an upscale date night spot, a cool ethnic experience, or your favorite chain restaurant, there is something for everyone here.

Almost every out of town visitor that you host during your time in D.C. will want to see “the monuments,” and with good reason. From seeing all the names on the Vietnam Memorial wall, to climbing the massive steps to the Lincoln Memorial, it never gets old. The National Mall and all the monuments are 5 minutes away and Arlington National Cemetery is directly adjacent to the Fort Myer side of the installation.From mid-September until Thanksgiving, and again from about mid-January to June, Congress is in session which means the hotels are full of guests and the restaurants and bars are enjoying a booming business. From mid-March through June, families and school groups pack the Tidal Basin to see the cherry blossoms and enjoy Washington’s monuments. This is also high season for protest marches. May features a month-long celebration called Passport DC, which showcases more than 70 embassies and cultural organizations with tours and open houses. A summer highlight is the annual Fourth of July festivities. There is an Independence Day Parade along Constitution Avenue from 7th to 17th Streets NW and a Capitol Fourth Concert featuring world renowned musicians and vocalists at the U.S. Capitol west lawn. And of course, fireworks over the monuments are always memorable!

The"Myer Flyer"provides bus service between Fort Myer, the Pentagon and Henderson Hall during rush hours only (5:00 a.m. - 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. - 6:35 p.m.).Department of Defense buses shuttle military and DoD civilian employees from the Pentagon to major Department of Defense buildings throughout the duty day. Militarymust be in uniform or have their ID card to use DoD buses. Civilians must show their CAC.Retired and Family member Military ID cards are not honored.

MWR/MCCS : JBMHH has both MWR activities as well as MCCS activities; both of which include Outdoor Rec options. JBMHH has a Bowling Center, a Child Development Center, two Fitness Centers (McNair and Myer), a swimming Pool, MWR services, and several Community Centers.

MTF (clinic or hospital ): Andrew Radar US Army Health Clinic provides primary care, pediatrics, and select specialty care services for Tricare Prime patients.

Commissary : located on the Ft Myer side of the installation and is open 7 days a week beginning at 0700.

PX/BX : There is a Main Exchange on the Ft. Myer side of JBMHH, and a Marine Corps Exchange located on the Henderson Hall side of the installation

Winters are relatively mild with an average snow fall for the region of 15.4 inches, three quarters of it falling in January and February. Springtime is the star as tourists travel from around the world to see the cherry blossoms along the Tidal Basin. These delicate flowering trees only bloom for a couple weeks out of the year. Summers can be as steamy as the politics with temperatures rising above 100 on some days in July and August. The mild temps tend to stick around in September and October, and by Halloween the fall foliage is in its full splendor with the vivid colors of autumn.

Military families moving to this area can expect a much higher cost of living than the national average. 3 bedroom homes cost an average of $2,800 a month. The average cost of buying a home in Arlington is $797,000. The housing market in Northern Virginia is currently hugely competitive, and it’s common for sellers to receive multiple bids.

The cost of living is extremely high in the greater DC and Northern Virginia area. You will mostly see an increase in your BAH when moving to this area. Joint Base Myer Henderson Hall BAH varies depending on rank and whether or not you have dependents. To determine yourBAH at Fort Myer, use our BAH calculator.

NOVA receives high marks for its above-state-average school scores and a very low crime rate compared to the national average. Remember that quality schools will affect home values in the surrounding neighborhoods.

Families living on and around JBMHH will attend Arlington County Public Schools, which include 22 elementary schools, 4 middle schools, 4 high schools. There are numerous private and charter school options in the area, as well.

Government quarters are available on Army, Navy, Air Force, and Marine Corps Bases throughout the area. Be sure to ask the relocation manager about the military set aside program. This program provides affordable housing with no deposit, no application fee, no credit check, and no income requirement. For more information, please call 703-693-5197. DSN 224-7202. http://www.mccshh.com/infohousing.html

Family housing aboard JBMHH only has 88 units available. Soldiers assigned for duty in this area are authorized to apply, under priority two, and be assigned family quarters at the installation of their choice, regardless of duty station or place of work. Many communities with a variety of housingoptions may be found in the area. Soldiers who are interested in living on a military installation may contact Fort Belvoir Residential Communities, LLC at 703-454-9700, Joint Base Andrewsat 301-736-8082 or Joint Base Anacostia Bolling at 202-404-6828 or 202-562-2631. There is a housing “set-aside” program for the Capital Region:

Get free, objective reviews from our community on base housing to help make the decision to live on base or off.

Living in Northern Virginia (NOVA): Arlington and the city of Alexandria, Virginia are inside the beltway. Fairfax County, Virginia is the largest county in the Washington, D.C. area. It falls inside and outside the beltway and is home to George Mason University. Loudoun County, Virginia includes Sterling, Ashburn, Potomac Falls, Countryside, Middleburg, South Riding, Hamilton and Dulles International Airport. Prince William County, Virginia includes Woodbridge, Dumfries, Haymarket, Occoquan, Lake Ridge, Manassas and Manassas City. Living in Maryland: Montgomery County, Maryland includes Bethesda, Rockville, Silver Spring and Wheaton. Prince George’s County is home to the University of Maryland, government agencies like NASA and the Department of Agriculture, as well as the Washington Redskins Bowie, Brentwood, Capitol Heights and Cheverly College Park.

Commute times vary depending on where a family chooses to live, but military families attached to JBFMHH often choose to stay near Arlington County and Fairfax County. No matter where you live, traffic can be a huge challenge in the DC metro area. There are all types of single-family homes in the Arlington area. Some are old/historical and there are several newly constructed areas in the surrounding area as well.

Within Joint Base Myer – Henderson Hall, major units include the 3rd U.S. Infantry (The Old Guard), HHC U.S. Army Garrison, HHC U.S. Army, The U.S. Army Band (TUSAB), 3rd Military Intelligence, CID/Washington District, National Defense University, White House Communications Agency, and the National Guard Bureau.

You must have one form of authorized photo identification such as State Identification Cards/Drivers Licenses, Passports, Non-DoD Common Access Cards, and Green Cards.

Fort Myer is the previous name used for a U.S. Army post next to Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington County, Virginia, and across the Potomac River from Washington, D.C. Founded during the American Civil War as Fort Cass and Fort Whipple, the post merged in 2005 with the neighboring Marine Corps installation, ...

Fort Myer is home to the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard), The United States Army Band "Pershing's Own" and Headquarters U.S. Army Garrison. The garrison command includes Fort Myer, which is located in Arlington, VA and Fort Lesley J. McNair, which is located in Washington, D.C.

Joint Base Myer–Henderson Hall is a joint base of the United States Armed Forces, located across multiple sites in the National Capital Region. It is jointly made up of is made up of Fort Myer (in Arlington), Fort McNair (in Washington, D.C.), and Henderson Hall (in Arlington).

Fort Myer, Virginia, traces its origins to the Civil War and since then, has been a Signal Corps post, a showcase for Army cavalry and site of the first flight of an aircraft at a military installation.

Since 1962 Quarters Six has been the official residence of the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Constructed in 1908, the same year that Orville Wright made the world's first military test flight at Fort Myer, the quarters was originally a duplex designed to house two junior officers and their fami- lies.

Barracks/Single Service Member Housing is located at 101 Bloxon Street Building 205, Fort Myer, VA 22211.

The 1st Battalion, 3d US Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) conducts memorial affairs to honor our fallen comrades, and ceremonies and special events to represent the Army, communicating its story to our Nation's citizens and the world.

Housing options are available to your unique situation including: housing for families, single service members, families that are enrolled in the exceptional family member program, pet owners and unaccompanied personnel. Explore your options to find a home that best fits your needs.

Radnor/Fort Myer Heights is a neighborhood in Arlington, Virginia with a population of 13,692. Radnor/Fort Myer Heights is in Arlington County and is one of the best places to live in Virginia. In Radnor/Fort Myer Heights, most residents rent their homes.

The oldest part of JBMHH is the McNair military reservation, which has been in service for over two centuries. It was established in 1791 as the Washington Arsenal, and renamed after Lieutenant General Lesley McNair in 1948. It was originally established to protect the new city of Washington.

