Fort Myer (Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall) (2024)

Off-Base Neighborhoods
Commute times vary depending on where a family chooses to live, but military families attached to JBFMHH often choose to stay near Arlington County and Fairfax County. No matter where you live, traffic can be a huge challenge in the DC metro area. There are all types of single-family homes in the Arlington area. Some are old/historical and there are several newly constructed areas in the surrounding area as well.
Living in Northern Virginia (NOVA): Arlington and the city of Alexandria, Virginia are inside the beltway. Fairfax County, Virginia is the largest county in the Washington, D.C. area. It falls inside and outside the beltway and is home to George Mason University. Loudoun County, Virginia includes Sterling, Ashburn, Potomac Falls, Countryside, Middleburg, South Riding, Hamilton and Dulles International Airport. Prince William County, Virginia includes Woodbridge, Dumfries, Haymarket, Occoquan, Lake Ridge, Manassas and Manassas City. Living in Maryland: Montgomery County, Maryland includes Bethesda, Rockville, Silver Spring and Wheaton. Prince George’s County is home to the University of Maryland, government agencies like NASA and the Department of Agriculture, as well as the Washington Redskins Bowie, Brentwood, Capitol Heights and Cheverly College Park.
Base Housing
Get free, objective reviews from our community on base housing to help make the decision to live on base or off.
Explore Base Housing
On Base Housing
Family housing aboard JBMHH only has 88 units available. Soldiers assigned for duty in this area are authorized to apply, under priority two, and be assigned family quarters at the installation of their choice, regardless of duty station or place of work. Many communities with a variety of housingoptions may be found in the area. Soldiers who are interested in living on a military installation may contact Fort Belvoir Residential Communities, LLC at 703-454-9700, Joint Base Andrewsat 301-736-8082 or Joint Base Anacostia Bolling at 202-404-6828 or 202-562-2631. There is a housing “set-aside” program for the Capital Region:
Government quarters are available on Army, Navy, Air Force, and Marine Corps Bases throughout the area. Be sure to ask the relocation manager about the military set aside program. This program provides affordable housing with no deposit, no application fee, no credit check, and no income requirement. For more information, please call 703-693-5197. DSN 224-7202. http://www.mccshh.com/infohousing.html
Schools
Families living on and around JBMHH will attend Arlington County Public Schools, which include 22 elementary schools, 4 middle schools, 4 high schools. There are numerous private and charter school options in the area, as well.
NOVA receives high marks for its above-state-average school scores and a very low crime rate compared to the national average. Remember that quality schools will affect home values in the surrounding neighborhoods.
Cost of Living and BAH
The cost of living is extremely high in the greater DC and Northern Virginia area. You will mostly see an increase in your BAH when moving to this area. Joint Base Myer Henderson Hall BAH varies depending on rank and whether or not you have dependents. To determine yourBAH at Fort Myer, use our BAH calculator.
BAH Calculator
Housing Costs
Military families moving to this area can expect a much higher cost of living than the national average. 3 bedroom homes cost an average of $2,800 a month. The average cost of buying a home in Arlington is $797,000. The housing market in Northern Virginia is currently hugely competitive, and it’s common for sellers to receive multiple bids.
Weather
Winters are relatively mild with an average snow fall for the region of 15.4 inches, three quarters of it falling in January and February. Springtime is the star as tourists travel from around the world to see the cherry blossoms along the Tidal Basin. These delicate flowering trees only bloom for a couple weeks out of the year. Summers can be as steamy as the politics with temperatures rising above 100 on some days in July and August. The mild temps tend to stick around in September and October, and by Halloween the fall foliage is in its full splendor with the vivid colors of autumn.
Base Amenities
PX/BX: There is a Main Exchange on the Ft. Myer side of JBMHH, and a Marine Corps Exchange located on the Henderson Hall side of the installation
Commissary: located on the Ft Myer side of the installation and is open 7 days a week beginning at 0700.
MTF (clinic or hospital): Andrew Radar US Army Health Clinic provides primary care, pediatrics, and select specialty care services for Tricare Prime patients.
MWR/MCCS: JBMHH has both MWR activities as well as MCCS activities; both of which include Outdoor Rec options. JBMHH has a Bowling Center, a Child Development Center, two Fitness Centers (McNair and Myer), a swimming Pool, MWR services, and several Community Centers.
The"Myer Flyer"provides bus service between Fort Myer, the Pentagon and Henderson Hall during rush hours only (5:00 a.m. - 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. - 6:35 p.m.).Department of Defense buses shuttle military and DoD civilian employees from the Pentagon to major Department of Defense buildings throughout the duty day. Militarymust be in uniform or have their ID card to use DoD buses. Civilians must show their CAC.Retired and Family member Military ID cards are not honored.
Area Attractions
Almost every out of town visitor that you host during your time in D.C. will want to see “the monuments,” and with good reason. From seeing all the names on the Vietnam Memorial wall, to climbing the massive steps to the Lincoln Memorial, it never gets old. The National Mall and all the monuments are 5 minutes away and Arlington National Cemetery is directly adjacent to the Fort Myer side of the installation.From mid-September until Thanksgiving, and again from about mid-January to June, Congress is in session which means the hotels are full of guests and the restaurants and bars are enjoying a booming business. From mid-March through June, families and school groups pack the Tidal Basin to see the cherry blossoms and enjoy Washington’s monuments. This is also high season for protest marches. May features a month-long celebration called Passport DC, which showcases more than 70 embassies and cultural organizations with tours and open houses. A summer highlight is the annual Fourth of July festivities. There is an Independence Day Parade along Constitution Avenue from 7th to 17th Streets NW and a Capitol Fourth Concert featuring world renowned musicians and vocalists at the U.S. Capitol west lawn. And of course, fireworks over the monuments are always memorable!
Food and Drink
The Washington D.C. area has almost every type of food and restaurant you can imagine! Whether you are looking for an upscale date night spot, a cool ethnic experience, or your favorite chain restaurant, there is something for everyone here.