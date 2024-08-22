Forward Ports on Your Router for Ark: Survival Evolved Server (2024)

You might need to forward some ports in your router when you use Ark: Survival Evolved Server. By forwarding ports you allow connection requests coming from the internet to be directed to Ark: Survival Evolved Server.

Routers do not generally allow incoming connection requests from the internet. Forwarding ports can work around this limitation.

You need to know the following things before you can forward a port:

The internal IP address of your router.

of your router. Your computer's IP address.

Each of the TCP and UDP ports that you need to forward.

The easiest way to locate your router's IP address is to run our free Router Detector utility. It's a part of the Network Utilities suite of tools and it's completely free to use.

We have a guide you can follow Find Your Router IP Address if you don't want to run the software.

You can use our Network Utilities software to automatically forward ports for you. With Network Utilities, you can easily forward ports and also un-forward ports quickly so that you can keep your network up to date with the ports that you need forwarded and maximize your network security.

You can also choose to set up port forwards manually. The normal process for forwarding a port is:

Start by logging in to your router.

Find the port forwarding section in your router.

Put your computer's IP address in the proper box in your router.

Put the TCP and UDP ports that you are forwarding for Ark: Survival Evolved Server in the correct boxes in your router.

Frequently you have to reboot your router for the changes to take effect.

You can choose your router from our list to see exactly how to forward ports for Ark: Survival Evolved Server: List of Routers - Customized for Ark: Survival Evolved Server

The following ports need to be forwarded for Ark: Survival Evolved Server:

Ark: Survival Evolved Server - PC TCP: 25147

UDP: 7777-7778, 25147, 27015

Those are the steps to take in order to forward ports in your router for Ark: Survival Evolved Server.

