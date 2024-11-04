France Material Handling Market Forecasts to 2029: Focus on Automated Guided Vehicles, Trucks and Lifts, Cranes, Automated Storage Retrieval Systems, & Conveyor Systems (2024)

The "France Material Handling Market - Forecasts from 2024 to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The French material handling market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.52% over the forecast period, from US$6.615 billion in 2024 to US$8.251 billion by 2029.

The increase in the nation's manufacturing and logistics industry is sure to be expected to boost the market for the material handling of the nation. Furthermore, the introduction of artificial intelligence (AI) and automation has given rise to the market for automated guided vehicles (AGVs) and automated storage-and-retrieval systems (ASRS), both of which are expanding rapidly due to the presence of advanced material handling techniques.

One of the major drivers for the material handling market's expansion in France is its increased demand for baggage handling at airports nationwide. Air passenger transport observed a significant increase. The INSEE of France stated that the number of passengers for domestic flights between the nation's airports was about 2.43 million in April of 2023, which increased to 2.583 million in May and 2.629 million in June 2023.

The increasing market share of e-commerce retail in the nation is expected to propel the growth of France's material handling market.

E-commerce comprises the features of various industries, like warehouse, delivery, and parcel & packaging, that apply material handling. E-commerce material handling includes storing, receiving, and distributing various products and goods. The nation's e-commerce industry growth is expected to boost the market share of material handling.

In France, the e-commerce industry has observed a constant rise in its market share. E-commerce Europe stated that the nation's e-commerce spending reached about US$170 billion (Euro 165 billion) in 2023, a 10.5% increase from 2022, when e-commerce spending was recorded at about US$155 billion (Euro 144.7 billion). The increase in the nation's e-commerce spending will surely increase the flow of packages and parcels, propelling the demand for material handling.

Manufacturing segment is predicted to contribute at a significant pace to market growth

Manufacturers in France are progressively trying to integrate automation in the material handling sector as it will help them to reduce costs, enhance efficiency, and increase safety. The nation has several divisions where these material-handling types of equipment can be utilized. In industries such as automotive, aerospace, construction, and pharmaceutical businesses, the rising adoption of material handling hardware within these segments is anticipated to drive market development amid the estimated period.

For instance, by the Grand Plan d'Investissement (Great Investment Plan), an investment plan for the civil engineering sector, the government planned to invest EUR 57.0 billion from 2018-2023. From this venture, EUR 9.0 billion will be invested in the thermal remodel of buildings, EUR 4.1 billion will be invested in infrastructure, renovation, and sustainable transportation, and EUR 7.0 billion will be invested in developing renewable energy. Moreover, the government plans to contribute EUR 13.7 billion by 2023 for progressing transport, and mobility framework. Consequently, in the coming years, with the developing end-use businesses, the market for material handling is anticipated to boost.

This development is being driven by the expansion of the automotive, aviation, and pharmaceutical businesses. The development of manufacturing facilities creates demand for new material-handling equipment to assist producers in improving efficiency and productivity. In addition, the manufacturing division encompasses a huge share of France's GDP. According to the World Bank, 9% of France's GDP was contributed by the manufacturing division, which expanded to 10% in 2023.

The automotive industry is one of the greatest consumers of material handling machinery, as there's a steady need to handle bulky material in that division. The rising automotive industry in France is expected to become one of the major material handling buyers in the years ahead. With the developing end-use sector, the material-handling market is anticipated to have a positive impact in the forecasted period.

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages92
Forecast Period2024 - 2029
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024$6.62 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029$8.25 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate4.5%
Regions CoveredFrance


Companies Featured

  • Ameco Group
  • Siemens
  • Kardex Group
  • Dematic France (KION Group )
  • Witron
  • KUKA AG (Midea Group)
  • Toyota Material Handling
  • Hyster (NACCO Industries, Inc.)
  • The Liebherr Group (Liebherr-International AG)
  • Manitou Group
  • ATS Group
  • Bobcat (Doosan Company)

Market Segmentation:

By Product

  • Automated Guided Vehicles
  • Trucks and Lifts
  • Cranes
  • Automated Storage Retrieval Systems
  • Conveyor Systems
  • Others

By Application

  • Assembly
  • Packaging
  • Airport Baggage Handling
  • Warehousing and Distribution
  • Bulk Handling
  • Postal and Parcel Delivery

By Industry

  • Healthcare
  • Manufacturing
  • Chemical
  • Food and Beverage
  • Warehousing
  • Others

By Province

  • Paris
  • Bretagne
  • Centre - Val de Loire
  • Bourgogne
  • Others

