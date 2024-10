Frank Ocean – laut.de – Band (2024)

Er schreibt fleißig Songs, die letztlich auf den Tischen so illustrer Größen wie Brandy, John Legend und Justin Bieber landen. Top-Produzent Tricky Stewart nimmt sich seiner an und verhilft ihm zu einem Vertrag mit Def Jam. Doch irgendwie kommt das renommierte Hip Hop-Label nicht so richtig in Fahrt hinsichtlich der Arbeit mit Breaux. Der Gute ist genervt, schließt sich aus Protest der Rap-Gang Odd Future Wolf Gang Kill Them All an und nimmt fortan die Dinge selbst in die Hand.

Ocean has also written songs for several artists, such as Brandy Norwood ("1st & Love" and "Scared of Beautiful"), John Legend ("Quickly"), Beyoncé ("I Miss You"), Bridget Kelly ("Thinking About Forever"), and Justin Bieber ("Bigger").

Ocean's last release was in 2020, which he debuted two singles, “Dear April” and “Cayendo.” He has since teased new music a few times on his Blonded Radio Apple Music 1 radio show. In December 2021, Ocean showcased a nine-minute untitled song on the show as a Christmas special, but didn't officially release it.

In 2005, Hurricane Katrina hit Ocean's hometown of New Orleans and his recording facility, which was looted and destroyed by floodwater. To continue recording music, he moved to Los Angeles and intended to stay for six weeks.

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Singer Frank Ocean, a rising star who is part of the rap collective Odd Future, has revealed online that his first love was a man, an admission of same-sex attraction that is seen as groundbreaking for the world of hip hop.

Best Known For: Frank Ocean is a singer-songwriter and member of the hip-hop collective Odd Future. He's known for his debut mixtape, 'nostalgia, ULTRA,' and the subsequent albums 'channel ORANGE' and 'Blonde. '

Frank Ocean's real name is Christopher Edwin Breaux. The Lousiana native used the name Lonny Breaux to sign his first contract in 2005 but adopted his enduring moniker in 2015. The name was inspired by Frank Sinatra and his 1960 Rat Pack film, Ocean's 11.

SZA is a neo soul singer, whose music has been described as alternative R&B, with elements of soul, hip hop, minimalist R&B, indie rock, cloud rap, witch house, and chillwave.

His younger sibling Ryan Breaux died following a car crash at the age of 18 in 202. Frank told the audience: "My brother and I came to this festival a lot, I felt like I was dragged out here half the time because I hated the dust. "I know he would've been so excited to be here with all of us."

Frank Ocean (born Christopher Edwin Breaux; October 28, 1987) is an American singer, songwriter, and rapper.

Jay-Z has praised Frank Ocean and said that the R&B star “has some of the best music that we've ever heard.” The rapper made the comment in an Alicia Keys-hosted Twitter Space earlier this week.

The bromance between Frank Ocean and Brad Pitt all began when Brad told GQ Style that his post-divorce sculpting playlist included Frank Ocean back in May. “I find this young man so special,” Pitt said of Ocean and his music. “Talk about getting to the raw truth. He's painfully honest.

According to Ocean's retelling in the report, Brown tried to shake Ocean's hand, Ocean turned him down, and Brown punched him in the face. At that point, two of Brown's buddies jumped in.

This playlist collects songs Ocean has written over the course of his career, tracing his path from songsmith to beloved crooner.

