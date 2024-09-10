Free Use world - Chapter 9 - JamesMurcury - Percy Jackson and the Olympians (2024)

Chapter Text

Amphitrite sat on the throne of the seas, holding the trident. She had over throne her husband, as many of the married gods did, now she had to think of a punishment for him, one that was fitting. Poseidon was gagged, and unable to move in heavy chains. She had her ideas, the sirens wouldn't mind, but, that would be too kind, and Poseidon had done some horrible things, suddenly, she had an idea.

Grabbing Poseidon, she teleported to Manhattan, and into the apartment of Sally Jackson.

"Oh, Amphitrite, this is unexpected." Sally said.

"Yeah, well, the gods have decided that Zeus and his sons have had too much freedom, and so, the goddesses took over. I was thinking what a good punishment for Poseidon is, he did have a lot of prior lovers, and we are his most recent and wife. Do you have any ideas?" Amphitrite asked.

Sally rubbed her chin, before walking up to Poseidon and smiling.

"You know the phrase "Release the Kraken?" Sally asked.

"I like your thinking, want to watch?" The Queen of the Seas asked.

"I think I would." Sally said.

Amphitrite handed Sally a sea shell and they were brought back, Sally being in a bubble of air that filtered out the Carbon Dioxide and brought in air.

They were in a large chamber with a coral cage looking over a pit. Poseidon was pushed inside and chains started to move, opening large doors and releasing, the kraken.

"Enjoy the entertainment, It's kraken breeding season, and they will take a hole as a hole." Amphitrite said.

The two watched as long tentacles wrapped around Poseidon, breaking the chains but leaving him trapped by the grip the Kraken had on him. Suddenly, there was a smaller tentacle that wrapped around Poseidon's co*ck, feeling it harden. More wrapped around his arms and legs, chest and even neck. Poseidon was bent over and has a tentacle press on his asshole, before thrusting in deep.

Amphitrite and Sally watched, before Sally gazed over at the other, and smiled. She moved behind the goddess and had her hands slap the plump ass. The goddess was surprised and looked back, Before Sally kissed her, and the two had the same idea form in their head. Amphitrite kissed Sally as her hands slowly slid the back of the mother's jeans down, showing off a blue thong off.

"My, my, someone was excited for this." Amphitrite teased.

"Well, I did have a date with Paul, but I think I know what I'll be doing this evening." Sally said.

"I think you mean who." Amphitrite teased, squeezing Sally's ass.

The two entered the throne room, and Amphitrite took Poseidon's Trident and swung it, slicing Sally's clothes off without leaving a scratch on her. Amphitrite took off her dress and the two admired the other's body, before Sally moved to the throne and Amphitrite pushed her so she was laying on it, before moving to straddle Sally's head and lean down, to lick her puss*. The two mothers 69ed on the throne, letting those who wanted watch.

The two sexy MILF's tongues circled the other's puss*, before sliding up and down the lower lips. Sally's hands pulled Amphitrite's ass down, letting the mortal's tongue slide into the goddess's puss*, as the goddess's fingers slipped into the mortal's puss*.

"Oh god! Don't stop!" Amphitrite yelled as she felt her insides being explored.

Poseidon was begging for the Kraken to stop, but couldn't say anything due to the gag. He felt the tentacle wiggling through his body, as the other sucked his co*ck, a smaller, worm sized tentacle was pushing and pulling out of his urethra, basically, he was f*cked from both sides. He had already cum and the Kraken was still only in foreplay.

Sally moaned as she felt Amphitrite's fingers pump in and out of her body, the skillful goddess having several chances to practice through the centuries of their existence. As Amphitrite's fingers moved, they found her G-spot with ease and began to repeatedly attack the spot, making Sally lose focus, and eventually, climax. As Sally squirted on Amphitrite's hand, the goddess smiled, before moving off the head of the mortal and smiling. She licker her fingers, enjoying and savoring the tastes of the juices.

"Sally, how would you like to be the Queen of the Seas with me?" Amphitrite asked.

"I think I would enjoy that, though, I don't think Paul would be happy at the fact He's getting left for a goddess." Sally said.

"We could always use a man servant." Amphitrite teased.

Sally smiled.

The two got got up and walked to the pit. Amphitrite smiled and took the trident, and bring up a small ball of white liquid left the Kraken's body.

"The last cum that will leave Poseidon, not to be the wedding band of the new queens of the sea." Amphitrite said, having the ball become smaller, and form into a ring, becoming metal like.

Amphitrite slid it onto the finger of Sally, and the two kissed.

