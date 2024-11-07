FreeStyle Libre Continuous Glucose Monitoring | FreeStyle Libre US (2024)

The FreeStyle Libre 14 day Flash Glucose Monitoring System is indicated for the management of diabetes in persons aged 18 and older.

The FreeStyle Libre 3 system and FreeStyle Libre 2 system are indicated for use in people with diabetes age 4 and older.

Medicare and other payor criteria may apply. Abbott provides this information as a courtesy and does not guarantee payment or coverage.

* Study was performed with the outside US version of the FreeStyle Libre 14 day system. Data is applicable to FreeStyle Libre 2 and 3 systems, as feature sets are similar as FreeStyle Libre 14 day system, excluding alarms.

† Based on retail and DME sales data for patient’s last-filled prescription, by manufacturer.

‡ Based on prescription claims for the aggregate of patients covered by Commercial insurance, Managed Medicare, Managed Medicaid using the FreeStyle Libre personal CGM systems versus competitors’ CGM systems. Does not include fee-for-service Medicare, fee-for-service Medicaid, and uninsured patients. The actual amount a patient pays may vary. The FreeStyle Libre personal CGM systems require a prescription.

§ Among patient-applied sensors.

II FreeStyle Libre 14 day system: Fingersticks are required for treatment decisions when you see Check Blood Glucose symbol, when symptoms do not match system readings, when you suspect readings may be inaccurate, or when you experience symptoms that may be due to high or low blood glucose.

¶ FreeStyle Libre 2 and 3 systems: Fingersticks are required if your glucose alarms and readings do not match symptoms or when you see Check Blood Glucose symbol during the first twelve hours.

# The FreeStyle Libre systems apps are only compatible with certain mobile devices and operating systems. Please check the Support section of our website for more information about device compatibility before using the apps. Use of the FreeStyle Libre systems apps may require registration with LibreView.

** Based on the sensor being replaced once every 14 days, and scanned at least once every 8 hours. The FreeStyle Libre 3 system does not require scanning.

†† The user’s device must have internet connectivity for glucose data to automatically upload to LibreView and to transfer to connected LibreLinkUp app users.

‡‡ The FreeStyle Libre systems apps are designed to facilitate data sharing between patients and their healthcare providers and caregivers.

§§ The FreeStyle Libre 2 app and the FreeStyle Libre 2 reader have similar but not identical features. Fingersticks are required for treatment decisions when you see Check Blood Glucose symbol and when your glucose alarms and readings from the system do not match symptoms or expectations.

IIII The FreeStyle Libre 3 app and the FreeStyle Libre 3 reader have similar but not identical features. Fingersticks are required for treatment decisions when you see Check Blood Glucose symbol and when your glucose alarms and readings from the system do not match symptoms or expectations.

¶¶ The FreeStyle LibreLink app and the FreeStyle Libre 14 day reader have similar but not identical features. Fingersticks are required for treatment decisions when you see Check Blood Glucose symbol, when symptoms do not match system readings, when you suspect readings may be inaccurate, or when you experience symptoms that may be due to high or low blood glucose.

## or ♢ Eligible patients will receive one (1) FreeStyle Libre 2 system sensor or (1) FreeStyle Libre 3 system sensor for users with a compatible mobile phone operating system at $0 copay. The expiration date of the voucher is 60 days from the issue date. This program is available for patients with Type 1 diabetes or Type 2 diabetes or gestational diabetes. Patients ages 18 and older are eligible to sign up and receive an offer for the (1) FreeStyle Libre 2 system sensor or (1) FreeStyle Libre 3 system sensor. Patients ages 4-17 are eligible to receive an offer for the (1) FreeStyle Libre 2 sensor or (1) FreeStyle Libre 3 sensor through their parent or guardian. Patients ages 2-17 are eligible to receive an offer for the (1) FreeStyle Libre 2 Plus sensor or (1) FreeStyle Libre 3 Plus sensor through their parent or guardian. This offer is void where prohibited by law. Abbott may modify or rescind this offer at any time without notice. The discounts are not available to beneficiaries of Kaiser Permanente, Medicare, Medicaid or other federal or state healthcare programs, residents of Massachusetts, or US territories (other than Puerto Rico). The free (1) FreeStyle Libre 2 system sensor or (1) FreeStyle Libre 3 system sensor is provided as a sample and is limited to one sample per eligible person per product identification number. The FreeStyle Libre 2 system sensor or FreeStyle Libre 3 system sensor cannot be re-sold, traded nor submitted to any third-party payer for reimbursement and is not provided as any inducement for future purchases. The free sample card is not health insurance.

*** 60-minute warm-up required when starting the sensor.

