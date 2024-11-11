Freightliner Diagnostic SPN. MID, PID, SID, FMI - DTC (2024)

We have put together a PDF containing all the SIDs for J1708. It's broken down into MID, giving you this list:

Now that we understand that MID is a component, for example an engine, it can be broken down into subsystems. Each subsystem has its own set of SIDs. For example, MID 128 (engine) might have SID 6 for injector number 6. However, SID 6 on Mid 136 (transmission) is for solenoid valve C6.

Now that we have defined the MID (Component) and PID (Data Types), we can talk about Failure Mode Identifiers (FMI). Every diagnostic trouble code (DTC) found will have an FMI. This code is set by the ECM detecting various problems such as too high voltage, under voltage, incorrect resistance, etc. So, here is a list of possible FMI values:

Parameter IDs or PIDs are numbers and names used to identify the displayed data. So think if the PID is in terms of "readings" such as oil temperature, coolant level, distance traveled, engine rpm and so on. PID is a J1708 term and PID is 0 to 511.

CAN + and CAN - will be tested separately. Switch on the ignition and connect one test lead to ground and the other wire to CAN + (pin C) or CAN - (pin D).

Switch off the ignition and disconnect the batteries. Set the multimeter to resistance and place the wires between CAN + (pin C) and CAN - (pin D).

FMIs are used in conjunction with SPNs to provide specific information that pertains to a Diagnostic Trouble Code (DTC). FMI may indicate that a problem has been detected with an electronic circuit or electronic component. FMI can also indicate that an abnormal operating condition has been detected.

SID stands for subsystem identifier. SIDs are used in combination with an MID to indicate a subsystem within a specific system. For example, a signal may show an MID of 128 and an SID of 6, indicating that the signal is coming from injector number 6 in the engine system.

SPN is short for suspect parameter number. It identifies which electrical circuit, part or component of your truck isn't working properly. FMI stands for failure mode identifier—this part of the fault code tells you what type of problem your truck has.

These fields are: Suspect Parameter Number (SPN): Represents the SPN with error. Every defined SPN can be used in a DTC. Failure Mode Identifier (FMI): Represents the nature and type of error that occurred, e.g., value range violation (high or low), sensor short-circuits, incorrect update rate, calibration error.

MESSAGE IDENTIFIERS (MID'S)



The MID tells which system it is coming from. Each component on a truck (Engine, transmission, ABS, etc…) all have a MID that is used. There are hundreds of MIDs that are defined, but only a handful are commonly used. Here are the most common ones: MID 128 = Engine.

PARAMETER IDENTIFIERS (PIDS) & SUSPECT PARAMETERS NUMBER (SPN) Parameters Identifiers, or PIDs, are numbers and names used to identify data being displayed. So think if PIDs in terms of “readings” such as oil temperature, coolant level, engine RPMs, and so on. PID is a J1708 term, and then SPN is a J1939 term.

Most DTCs can be deleted using an OBD-II scanner, which is a tool used as part of the diagnostic and repair process (allowing mechanics to see if the code returns after a component is replaced, for example). It's also possible to reset a DTC by temporarily disconnecting the vehicle's 12-volt battery.

DTC codes are used to diagnose malfunctions in a vehicle. Sometimes, they can be minor, like a loose fuel cap, or more serious, like a faulty oxygen sensor. If your vehicle triggers an engine fault code, it's important that you know what the DTC code means. Handheld scanners can help you quickly identify the problem.

Service request message for UDS. i. SID or Service identifier: This is a 1-Byte hexadecimal code that values from 0x00 to 0x3E. This identifier allows the server (ECU) to understand which service is requested by the client/tester.

The document introduces several acronyms used in vehicle diagnostics: MID identifies the system a message is coming from (e.g. engine, transmission). PIDs identify types of data (e.g. oil temperature, RPMs). FMIs identify types of problems detected (e.g. voltage too high, component not responding).

SPN stands for Suspected Parameter Number which tells you the circuit where the fault occurred. For example, if you had a SPN 1791 code, it would point to a fault detected in the EGR Valve Control Circuit. FMI stands for Failure Mode Indicator which tells you the reason the fault code was set.

A Suspect Parameter Number (SPN) is a specific code used in the automotive industry to identify and diagnose faults codes in electronic control units (ECUs) within vehicles. These codes are integral to the CAN Bus system, facilitating precise monitoring and troubleshooting of vehicular systems.

