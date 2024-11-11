Freightliner Diagnostic SPN. MID, PID, SID, FMI - DTC (2024)

What areSPNandFMIcodes?

FMIs are used in conjunction with SPNs to provide specific information that pertains to a Diagnostic Trouble Code(DTC). FMI may indicate that a problem has been detected with an electronic circuit or electronic component. FMI can also indicate that an abnormal operating condition has been detected.

J1939problems?

Switch off the ignition and disconnect the batteries. Set the multimeter to resistance and place the wires between CAN + (pin C) and CAN - (pin D).

CAN + and CAN - will be tested separately. Switch on the ignition and connect one test lead to ground and the other wire to CAN + (pin C) or CAN - (pin D).

FreightlinerSPN Fault CodeGuideDownload

PARAMETER IDENTIFIERS (PIDS)

Parameter IDs or PIDs are numbers and names used to identify the displayed data. So think if the PID is in terms of "readings" such as oil temperature, coolant level, distance traveled, engine rpm and so on. PID is a J1708 term and PID is 0 to 511.

FAILURE MODE ID (FMI)

Now that we have defined the MID (Component) and PID (Data Types), we can talk about Failure Mode Identifiers (FMI). Every diagnostic trouble code (DTC) found will have an FMI. This code is set by the ECM detecting various problems such as too high voltage, under voltage, incorrect resistance, etc. So, here is a list of possible FMI values:

0 = data valid but above normal operating range, most severe

1 = data valid but below normal operating range, most severe level

2 = data is inaccurate, intermittent, or incorrect (rationality)

3 = voltage above normal or short circuit to high voltage source

4 = voltage below normal or short circuit to high voltage source

5 = undercurrent or open circuit

6 = Above current or grounded circuit

7 = Mechanical system not responding or not adjusted

8 = abnormal frequency or pulse width or period

9 = Abnormal refresh rate

10 = Abnormal rate of change

11 = The fault code cannot be identified

12 = Bad smart device or component

13 = Calibration failed

14 = Special instructions

15 = Data Valid but Above Normal Range: Least Severe Level

16 = Data valid but above normal range: moderately severe

17 = Data Valid but Below Normal Range: Least Severe Level

18 = Data valid but below normal range: moderately severe

19 = Received network data in error: (multiplexed data)

20 = high data drift (high level of rationality)

21 = Low data drift (low level of rationality)

22 to 30 = Reserved for SAE Assignment

31 = Condition exists

SUBSYSTEM IDENTIFIERS (SIDS)

Now that we understand that MID is a component, for example an engine, it can be broken down into subsystems. Each subsystem has its own set of SIDs. For example, MID 128 (engine) might have SID 6 for injector number 6. However, SID 6 on Mid 136 (transmission) is for solenoid valve C6.

We have put together a PDF containing all the SIDs for J1708. It's broken down into MID, giving you this list:

Common SID

Engine Safety Identifiers (MID = 128, 175, 183, 184, 185, 186)

Transmission Security Identifiers (MID = 130)

Brake Safety Identifiers (MID = 136, 137, 138, 139, 246, 247)

We've also compiled a list of smaller subsystems, which includes:

Dashboard Security Identifiers (MID = 140, 234)

SID of vehicle management systems (MID = 142)

Fuel system SID (MID = 143)

Cab climate control safety identifiers (MID = 146, 200)

Suspension SID (MID = 150, 151, 152, 153)

Vehicle Security Identifiers (MID = 162, 191)

Vehicle Security Identifiers (MID = 163)

Tire Safety Identifiers (MID = 166, 167, 168, 169)

Special SID trap systems (MID = 177)

SID of refrigerant management systems (MID = 190)

SI for tractors / trailers (MID = 217, 218)

SID for collision avoidance radars (MID = 219)

Transmission Retarder Safety Identifiers (MID = 222)

Vehicle Sensors for Data Coverter Security Identifiers (MID = 178)

Restraint System Security Identifiers (MID = 232)

Road Image Forwarding Processor Security Identifiers (MID = 248).

Component Codes (MID)

MID 128- Engine

MID130- Transmission Control Unit

MID136- Anti-lock Brakes (ABS)

MID140- Instrument Cluster

MID142- Satellite Communications

MID144- Vehicle ECU

MID146- Climate Control ECU

MID206- Radio

MID216- Lighting Control Module

MID219- VORAD/ACC

MID232- Airbag Control Unit

MID249- Body Builder Module

MID250- Steering Wheel Module

Parameter Codes (PID) 51 - 63

51 Throttle Pedal Position THROTTLE POS Throttle Pos

52 Temperature Intercooler INTERCLR TEMP Intercool TEMP

53 SYNCRO CLUTCH Synchro Clutch

54 SYNCRO BRAKE Synchro Brake

55 Gearbox Control Finger Position SHFT FNGR POS Shift FNGR Pos

56 RANGE SWITCH RANGE Switch Status

57 Status of the Activator # 2 Gearbox ACTTRSTATUS # 2 Actuator # 2

58 Status of Gear Control Pin Gear SHFT FNGR ACT Shift FNGR Act

59 Gear Shift Motor Status SHFT FNGR GEAR Shift FNGR Gear

60 Position Gear Shift SHFT FNGR RAIL Shift FNGR Rail

61 Status of the Park Brake Actuator PRKBRKACTUATOR Park Brake Act

62 Motor Brake Status RETARDRINHIBIT RetardrInhibit

63 Status of the Activator # 1 gearbox ACT STATUS # 1 Actuator # 1

Parameter Codes (PID) 64 - 97

64 Dir Switch Status DIRCTNSWCHSTAT Dir Switch

Parameter Codes (PID) 64 - 97

65 Status of Brake Switch SVCBRK SW STAT Serv Brake Sw

66 Vehicle Enabling Component Status VEHENABLCMPTST Veh ENABLING

67 Status Gear Connection Switch SHFT RQST SWCH Shift RQST Switch

68 Torque Limit Factor TRQ LIMIT FCTR TORQ LimitFctr

69 Switch Status of Two Speed Axis 2SPEEDAXLSWTCH 2 SPEEDAxl Sw

70 PARKBRK SWITCH Park Brake Sw

71 Status Idle Timer IDLESHUTDWNTMR IdleShutdwnTmr

72 Air Valve Position in Air Conditioner BLOWRBYPASSPOS Blowr BYPASVal

73 Auxiliary Pump Pressure AUXWATRPMPPRSS Aux PUMP Press

74 Maximum Travel Speed MAXROADSPEED Max ROAD SPEED

75 Front Axle Oil Temperature STRNGAXLTEMP Str. Axle TEMP

76 Axle Lift Pressure AXLLIFTAIRPRES Axle Lift Pres

77 Oil Temperature Center Axle FWDRRDRVAXLTMP FR DrvAxl TEMP

78 Oil Temperature Rear Axle RRRRDRVAXLTEMP RR DrvAxl TEMP

79 Road Surface Temperature ROAD SRFC TEMP Road Surf TEMP

80 Washer Fluid Level WASHRFLUIDLEVL Washer Level

81 Particle Trap Pressure PARTTRAPINLPRS PartTRAP Press

82 Pressure Air Starter System AIRSTARTPRESS Air Start Pres

83 Status Speed Limit ROADSPDLIMITST ROAD SPEED Lim

84 Travel Speed ROAD SPEED ROAD SPEED

85 Cruise Switch CRUISECNTRLST Cruise Status

86 Cruise Switch "Set Speed" CRUISE SET Cruise Set

87 Cruise Switch "High — Set" CRUISE HI SET Cruise Hi Set

88 Cruise Switch "Low — Set" CRUISE LO SET Cruise Lo Set

89 PTO Status PTO STATUS PTO Status

90 Oil Temperature PTO OIL TEMP PTO Oil TEMP

91 Throttle Pedal Position (Percentage of Full Stroke) ACCEL PDL POS% Throttle Pedal

92 Percentage Engine Load ENG LOAD%% ENG LOAD

93 Output Torque OUTPUT TORQUE OUTPUT TORQUE

94 Fuel Supply Pressure FUEL DLVR PRSS Fuel DlvrPress

95 Differential Pressure Through Fuel Filter FUEL FILTER Fuel Filter

96 Fuel Level FUEL LEVEL Fuel Level

97 Water in Fuel Indicator WATER IN FUEL Water In Fuel

Parameter Codes (PID) 98 - 127

98 Engine Oil Level OIL LEVEL Oil Level

99 Differential Pressure through Oil Filter OIL FLTR PRES Oil Fltr Pres

100 Engine Oil Pressure OIL PRESSURE Oil Pressure

101 Crankcase Pressure CRANKCASE PRES CrankcasePress

102 Pressure Added by Turbocharger BOOST PRESSR Boost Press

103 Speed Turbocharger TURBO SPEED Turbo SPEED

104 Oil Pressure in the Turbocharger TURBO OIL PRES TurboOilPress

105 Manifold Pressure INTKMNFLDTEMP IntakeAir TEMP

106 Air Pressure Into Filter AIR INLET PRSS AirInlet Press

107 Differential Pressure Through Air Filter AIR FILTER Air Filter

108 Barometric Pressure BAROM PRESSURE Baro Press

109 Coolant Pressure COOLNT PRESSR Coolant Press

110 Coolant Temperature ENGCOOLANTTEMP Coolant TEMP

111 Coolant Level COOLANT LEVEL Coolant Level

112 Pressure Difference through Antifreeze Filter CLNTFLTRDIFPRS CoolFltDiffPrs

113 Compressor Regulator Range GOVERNOR DROOP Governor DROOP

114 Battery Kit Current (amps) NET BATT CURR Battery AMPS

115 Alternator Current (amps) ALTERNATORAMPS Alternator AMPS

116 Working Pressure Brakes BRK APPL PRESS APPLI Press

117 Pressure of the 1st Receiver BRK PRIM PRESS Primary Press

118 Pressure of the 2nd Receiver BRK SEC PRESSR Sec. Press

119 Pressure Hydraulic Retarder HYD RTDR PRESS Retarder Press

120 Oil Temperature of Hydraulic Retarder HYDRRTDROILTMP Retdr Oil TEMP

121 Engine Brake Status ENGRTDRSTATUS Retardr Status

122 Percentage Motor Brake ENG RETARDER%% Retarder

123 Clutch Pressure CLUTCH PRESSR Clutch Press

124 Oil Level in the gearbox OIL LEVEL Oil Level

125 Oil Level Gauge in the TRANSOIL HI / LO Oil Level

126 Pressure Difference through the Oil Filter in the gearbox FILTER PRESSUR FilterDifPress

127 Oil pressure in the gearbox OIL PRESSURE Oil Pressure

Parameter Codes (PID) 154 - 183

154 Status of Auxiliary Input / Output # 2 AUX INP / OUTP # 2 Aux. In / Out # 2

Parameter Codes (PID) 154 - 183

155 Status of Auxiliary Input / Output # 1 AUX IN / OUT # 1 Aux. In / Out # 1

156 Total Pressure Injector Distribution System AUX IN / OUT # 1 Inj Time Press

157 Total Pressure Injector Delivery System INJ METR RLPRS Inj Metr Press

158 Switched Battery Voltage BATTVLTGSWTCHD Volts (BattSw)

159 Gas Supply Pressure (not diesel) GAS SUPLY PRS Gas Press

160 Output Shaft Speed MAINSHAFTSPEED MainShaftSPEED

161 Input Shaft Speed INPUTSHAFT SPD In Shaft SPEED

162 Position Switch "Range" gearbox RANGE SELECTED RANGE Selected

163 Position "Range" Gearbox RANGE ATTAINED RANGE Attained

164 Injection Control Pressure INJ CTRL PRESR Inj Ctrl Press

165 Compass COMPASSBEARING COMPASS Dir.

166 Motor Power Rating RATED ENG PWR Rated Power

167 Voltage on the Generator VOLTS (ALT) Volts (Alt)

168 Voltage on Batteries VOLTS (BATT) Volts (Batt)

169 Temperature Inside the Body CARGOAMBTEMP CARGO TEMP

170 Temperature Inside Cab CAB INT TEMP CAB TEMP

171 Outside Temperature AMB AIR TEMP Outside TEMP

172 Temperature in the Manifold AIR INLET TEMP Air Inlet TEMP

173 Exhaust Gas Temperature EXH GAS TEMP Exh Gas TEMP

174 Fuel Temperature FUEL TEMP Fuel TEMP

175 Engine Oil Temperature ENG OIL TEMP Oil TEMP

176 Oil Temperature in the Turbocharger TURBO OIL TEMP Turbo Oil TEMP

177 Oil Temperature in the transmission TRAN OIL TEMP Oil TEMP

178 Front Axle Load FRONT AXLE WT Front Axle Wt.

179 Rear Axle Load REAR AXLE WT Rear Axle Wt.

180 Trailer Weight TRAILER WEIGHT Trailer WEIGHT

181 Cargo Weight CARGO WEIGHT CARGO WEIGHT

182 Fuel Per Trip TRIP FUEL TRIP Fuel

183 Fuel Consumption FUEL RATE Fuel Rate

Parameter Codes (PID) 184 - 253

184 Instant Fuel Consumption INST FUEL ECON Inst Fuel Econ

185 Average Fuel Consumption AVG FUEL ECON AVG. Fuel savings

Parameter Codes (PID) 184 - 253

186 Speed PTO SPEED PTO SPEED

187 PTO SET SPEED PTO Set SPEED PTO Set Speed Limited Speed

188 Idle Speed IDLE ENG SPEED Idle ENG SPEED

189 Engine Speed Rating RATED ENG SPD Rated SPEED

190 Engine Speed ENGINE SPEED ENGINE SPEED

191 Output Shaft Speed Gearbox TRAN OUT SPEED OUTPUT SPEED

232 DGPS Correction DGPS DIF CRCTN DGPS Correctn

233 Factory Code POWER UNIT # - †

234 Software Version SOFTWARE ID Software ID

235 Total Idle Hours TOTL IDLE HRS Total Idle Hrs

236 Total Idle Fuel TOTL IDLE FUEL Totl Idle Fuel

237 VIN VIN VIN

238 Velocity Velocity Direction VELOCITYVECTOR VelocityVector

239 Machine Position (GPS) VEHICLE POS Veh. Position

240 Factory Code CHG REF # CHANGE Ref #

241 Tire Pressure TIRE PRESSURE Tire Pressure

242 Wheel Temperature TIRE TEMP Tire TEMP

243 Component Identification COMPONENT ID COMPONENT ID

244 Mileage Trip TRIP DISTANCE TRIP Distance

245 Total Run TOTAL VEH DIST Total Veh Dist

246 Total Machine Working Hours TOTAL VEH HRS Total Veh Hrs.

247 Total Engine Working Hours TOTAL ENG HRS Total ENG Hrs.

248 Total Working Hours Power Take Off TOTAL PTO HRS Total PTO Hrs.

249 Total Engine RPM TOTAL ENG REVS Total ENG Revs

250 Total Fired Fuel TOTAL FUELUSED Total FUELUsed

251 CLOCK Clock

252 Date DATE Date

253 Total Hours ECM ELAPSED TIME ELAPSED Time

MID 128 Engine Subsystem Codes 1 - 32

1 Injector Cyl # 1 CYL # 1 INJECTR Cyl # 1 Injectr

2 Injector Cyl # 2 CYL # 2 INJECTR Cyl # 2 Injectr

3 Injector Cyl # 3 CYL # 3 INJECTR Cyl # 3 Injectr

MID 128 Engine Subsystem Codes 1 - 32

4 Injector Cyl # 4 CYL # 4 INJECTR Cyl # 4 Injectr

5 Injector Cyl # 5 CYL # 5 INJECTR Cyl # 5 Injectr

6 Injector Cyl # 6 CYL # 6 INJECTR Cyl # 6 Injectr

7 Injector Cyl # 7 CYL # 7 INJECTR Cyl # 7 Injectr

8 Injector Cyl # 8 CYL # 8 INJECTR Cyl # 8 Injectr

9 Injector Cyl # 9 CYL # 9 INJECTR Cyl # 9 Injectr

10 Injector Cylinder # 10 CYL 10 INJECTR Cyl 10 Injectr

11 Injector Cylinder # 11 CYL 11 INJECTR Cyl 11 Injectr

12 Injector Cylinder # 12 CYL 12 INJECTR Cyl 12 Injectr

13 Injector Cylinder # 13 CYL 13 INJECTR Cyl 13 Injectr

14 Injector Cylinder # 14 CYL 14 INJECTR Cyl 14 Injectr

15 Injector Cylinder # 15 CYL 15 INJECTR Cyl 15 Injectr

16 Injector Cylinder # 16 CYL 16 INJECTR Cyl 16 Injectr

17 Main Fuel Shutoff Valve FUEL SHUTOFF Fuel Shutoff

18 Fuel Control Valve FUEL CONTROL Fuel Control

19 THROTTLE BYPAS ThrottleBYPASS Accelerator Bypass Valve

20 Mechanism, Controlling Distribution TIMINGACTUATOR TIMINGActuator

21 Crankshaft Position Sensor ENG POS SENSOR PositionSensor

22 Sensor Dist. SHAFT TIMING SENSOR TIMING Sensor

23 Fuel Plate Mechanism RACK ACTUATOR Rack Actuator

24 Fuel Plate Position Sensor RACKPOS SENSOR Rack Pos Sens

25 Engine Protective System Signal EXT ENG PROTCT ExtENG Protect

26 Auxiliary Input Driver # 1 AUXOUTDRIVER1 AuxOut Driver

27 Control Mechanism # 1 Turbocharger TURBO ACTUATR1 Turbo Actuator

28 Control Mechanism # 2 Turbocharger TURBO ACTUATR2 TurboActuator2

29 Fuel System Signal Input EXT FUEL INPUT Ext Fuel INPUT

30 Speed Signal Input EXT SPEEDINPUT Ext SPEEDINPUT

31 Tachometer signal TACHSIGNLOUTPT TACH OUTPUT

32 WASTEGATEDRVR WASTEGATE Drvr Turbocharger Wastegate Valve Driver

MID 128 Engine Subsystem Codes 33 - 64

33 Control Pneumatic Couplings FANCLTCH DRV Fan Clutch Drv

34 Exhaust Pressure Sensor EXH PRESSENSOR Exh Press Sens

MID 128 Engine Subsystem Codes 33 - 64

35 Exhaust Gas Pressure Regulating Solenoid EXH PRES SOL Exh Press Sol

36 Glow Plug System GLOWPLUGLAMP Glow PLUG LAMP

37 Power Relay DRV UNITPWRRLY Power Relay

38 Glow Plug System Relay GLOWPLUGRELAY GlowPLUG Relay

39 Starter Relay STARTER RELAY Starter Relay

40 Additional Input Driver # 2 AUXOUT DRIVER2 Auxout Driver2

41 ECM 8 Volt Power ECM 8VDC SUPLY ECM 8VDC

42 Injector Pressure Regulator INJ PRES REG Inj Press REG

43 High Gear Adjuster AUTOSHFTHI GR HIGH Gear Act.

44 Low Gear Adjuster AUTOSHFTLO GR Low Gear Act.

45 Autoshift Neutral Regulator AUTOSHFTNTL GR Neutral Act.

46 AutoShift Ground Circuit (minus) AUTOSHFTCOMLO Common

47 Injector Cylinder # 17 CYL 17 INJECTR Cyl 17 Injectr

48 Injector Cylinder # 18 CYL 18 INJECTR Cyl 18 Injectr

49 Injector Cylinder # 19 CYL 19 INJECTR Cyl 19 Injectr

50 Injector Cylinder # 20 CYL 20 INJECTR Cyl 20 Injectr

51 Additional Input Driver # 3 AUXOUT DRIVER3 Auxout Driver3

52 Additional Input Driver # 4 AUXOUT DRIVER4 Auxout Driver4

53 Additional Input Driver # 5 AUXOUT DRIVER5 Auxout Driver5

54 Additional Input Driver # 6 AUXOUT DRIVER6 Auxout Driver6

55 Additional Input Driver # 7 AUXOUT DRIVER7 Auxout Driver7

56 Additional Input Driver # 8 AUXOUT DRIVER8 Auxout Driver8

57 Additional PWM # 1 AUX PWM DRVR 1 Aux PWM Drvr 1

58 Additional PWM # 2 AUX PWM DRVR 2 Aux PWM Drvr 2

59 Additional PWM # 3 AUX PWM DRVR 3 Aux PWM Drvr 3

60 Additional PWM # 4 AUX PWM DRVR 4 Aux PWM Drvr 4

61 Mixture Formation Valve VAR SWIRL VALV Swirl Valve

62 Prestroke Sensor PRESTROKE SNSR PreStroke Snsr

63 Prestroke Actuator PRESTROKE ACTR PreStroke actr

64 Sensor # 2 Engine Speed SPEED SENSOR2 SPEED Sensor 2

MID 128 Engine Subsystem Codes 65 - 78

65 Oxygen Sensor OXYGEN SENSOR

MID 128 Engine Subsystem Codes 65 - 78

66 Combustion Control Signal IG MODE SIGNAL

67 Combustion Distribution Signal IG TIME SIGNAL

68 Pressure at the Second Inlet of the Turbocharger TURBO PRSSRE 2

69 Aftercooler temperature ACOC COOL TEMP

70 Heated inlet air # 1

71 Heated inlet air # 2

72 Nozzle Cylinder # 21 CYL 21 INJECTR

73 Nozzle Cylinder # 22 CYL 22 INJECTR

74 Nozzle Cylinder # 23 CYL 23 INJECTR

75 Nozzle Cylinder # 24 CYL 24 INJECTR

76 Knock Sensor KNOCK SENSOR

77 Gas Control Valve GASMETER VALVE

78 Fuel Pump Control Mechanism

MID 136 Codes of Subsystems ABS 1 - 14

1 ABS sensor, 1st Axle, Left (front) WH SNSR AXL 1L Wh Snsr Axl 1L

2 ABS sensor, 1st Axle, Right (front) WH SNSR AXL 1R Wh Snsr Axl 1R

3 ABS sensor, 2nd Axle, Left (middle) WH SNSR AXL 2L Wh Snsr Axl 2L

4 ABS sensor, 2nd Axis, Right (middle) WH SNSR AXL 2R Wh Snsr Axl 2R

5 ABS sensor, 3rd Axle, Left (rear) WH SNSR AXL 3L Wh Snsr Axl 3L

6 ABS sensor, 3rd Axle, Right (rear) WH SNSR AXL 3R Wh Snsr Axl 3R

7 ABS modulator, 1st Axle, Left (front) PRSMOD VLV A1L Mod. Valve A1L

8 ABS modulator, 1st Axle, Right (front) PRSMOD VLV A1R Mod. Valve A1R

9 ABS modulator, 2nd Axis, Left (middle) PRSMOD VLV A2L Mod. Valve A2L

10 ABS modulator, 2nd Axis, Right (middle) PRSMOD VLV A2R Mod. Valve A2R

11 ABS modulator, 3rd Axis, Left (rear) PRSMOD VLV A3L Mod. Valve A3L

12 ABS modulator, 3rd Axis, Right (rear) PRSMOD VLV A3R Mod. Valve A3R

13 Motor Brake Relay RTDR CNTRL RLY Rtdr Cntrl Rly

14 Relay, Diagonal Voltage 1 RLAY DIAGONAL1 Relay DIAG. 1

MID 136 Codes of Subsystems ABS 15 - 47

15 Relay, Diagonal Voltage 2 RLAY DIAGONAL2 Relay DIAG. 2

16 ABS ABS MODE SWTCH ABS Mode Swtch

17 ASR switch ASR MODE SWTCH ASR Mode Swtch

18 Valve DIF 1-ASR ASR DIF1 VALVE ASR Dif1 Valve

19 Valve DIF 2-ASR ASR DIF2 VALVE ASR Dif2 Valve

20 Pneumatic Control Motor PNEU ENG CNTRL Pneu ENG Cntrl

21 Electrical Control Engine ELEC ENG CNTRL Elec ENG Cntrl

22 Speedometer Sensor SPN SGNL INPUT SPEEDSIGNAL In

23 ABS WARNLIGHT BULB WarnLIGHT Bulb

24 ASR ASR LIGHT BULB ASR LIGHT Bulb

25 Average Speed of Front Axle ABS Sensors SENSOR AX1 AVG Sensor AX1 AVG

26 Average Speed ABS Sensor Front Gearbox SENSOR AX2 AVG Sensor AX2 AVG

27 Average Speed ABS Sensors Rear Gearbox SENSOR AX3 AVG Sensor AX3 AVG

28 ABS Valve Modulator for Reducers PRSSRMODDRVAXL Mod, Relay Valve

29 Pressure Sensor Valve ABS for Reducers PRSSRXDCDRVAXL Trans, Relay Vlv

30 Main Control Relay for ABS MASTER RELAY Master Relay

31 Front Axle Trailer, Left Brake, Adjust Incorrect BRAKE ADJUST Brake Adjust

32 Front Axle Trailer, Right Brake, Adjusting Incorrect BRAKE ADJUST Brake Adjust

33 Trailer Rear Axle, Left Brake, Wrong Adjustment BRAKE ADJUST Brake Adjust

34 Front Axle Trailer, Right Brake, Adjust Incorrect BRAKE ADJUST Brake Adjust

35 Front Axle Tractor, Left Brake, Adjustment Incorrect BRAKE ADJUST Brake Adjust

36 Front Tractor Axle, Right Brake, Wrong Adjustment BRAKE ADJUST Brake Adjust

37 Front Tractor Gearbox, Left Brake, Wrong Adjustment BRAKE ADJUST Brake Adjust

38 Front Tractor Gearbox, Right Brake, Wrong Adjustment BRAKE ADJUST Brake Adjust

39 Rear Tractor Gearbox, Left Brake, Wrong Adjustment BRAKE ADJUST Brake Adjust

40 Rear Tractor Gearbox, Right Brake, Wrong Adjustment BRAKE ADJUST Brake Adjust

41 Relay Height Suspension

42 Holding Valve Solenoid - Axis 1 Left

43 Holding Valve Solenoid - Axis 1 Right

44 Holding Valve Solenoid - Axis 2 Left

45 Holding Valve Solenoid - Axis 2 Right

46 Holding Valve Solenoid - Axis 3 Left

47 Holding Valve Solenoid - Axis 3 Right

MID 136 Codes of Subsystems ABS 48 - 80

48 Relief Valve Solenoid - Axis 1 Left

49 Relief Valve Solenoid - Axis 1 Right

50 Relief Valve Solenoid - Axis 2 Left

51 Relief Valve Solenoid - Axis 2 Right

52 Relief Valve Solenoid - Axis 3 Left

53 Relief Valve Solenoid - Axis 3 Right

54 Hydraulic pump motor

55 Brake Light Switch 1

56 Brake Light Switch 2

57 Electrical Pressure Control, 1st Axis

58 Pressure Control Replacement System, Axle

59 Brake Pressure, Axle

60 Electrical Pressure Control, 2nd Axis

61 Pressure Control Replacement System, Axle

62 Brake Pressure, Axle 2

63 Electric Brake Adjustment, Axle 3

64 Electric Pressure Control, 3rd Axis 65 Brake Pressure, Axis 3

66 Electric Brake Adjustment, Trailer

67 Pneumatic Brake Control, Trailer

68 Pressure Brakes, Trailer

69 Axle Load Sensor

70 Pad Thickness Gauge - Axis 1 Left

71 Pad Thickness Sensor - Axis 1 Right

72 Pad Thickness Sensor - Axis 2 Left

73 Pad Thickness Sensor - Axis 2 Right

74 Pad Thickness Sensor - Axis 3 Left

75 Pad Thickness Sensor - Axis 3 Right

76 Transmitter Brake Signal

77 Sensor Signal # 1 Braking

78 Sensor Signal # 2 Braking

79 Wheel Size

80 Brake Control Machine

MID 190 Air Conditioner Subsystem Codes

1 Level Freon REFRGNT CHRG REFRIG Pres

2 Moisture Level in Freon REFRIG MOISTR REFRIG Moistr

3 Non-condensing Gas in Freon GAS IN REFRIGN Gas In REFRIGN

4 Solenoid Controlling Freon Flow RFRG FLOW CTRL RFRG Flow Ctrl

5 Freon Low Pressure Sensor LOW PRS SWITCH Low Pres SW

6 Circuit Freon Compressor Control CLUTCH CIRCUIT Clutch Cir

7 Air Conditioner Radiator Thermostat Circuit Tstat Cir

MID 219 VORAD Radar Subsystem Codes

1 Front Antenna

2 Electronics Antennas

3 Brake System Monitor

4 Monitor Dynamics

5 Steering Wheel Position Monitor

6 Speedometer Monitor

7 Right Turn Monitor

8 Left Turn Signal Monitor

9 Display

10 Sensor on the right side

11 Left side sensor

12 Rear Sensor

General Subsystem Codes (SIDs for any MIDs) 151 - 153

151 System Diagnostic Code # 1

152 System Diagnostic Code # 2

153 System Diagnostic Code # 3

General Subsystem Codes (SIDs for any MIDs) 154 - 248

154 System Diagnostic Code # 4

155 System Diagnostic Code # 5

219 Combustion Indicator

220 Electrical Connection Tractor / Trailer (ISO 11992)

221 Supply Voltage for Sensors

222 Lamp "PROTECT"

223 Brightness Sensor

224 Alarm

225 Yellow Lamp

226 Gear Transmission Sensor

227 Additional Entrance # 1

228 High Pressure Switch HI PRES SWITCH HI Pres SW

229 Kickdown Switch

230 Idle Air Confirmation Switch

231 SAE J1939 Chain

232 5-Volt DC Power Supply

233 Driver # 2

234 Mechanism "ON" Parking Brake

235 Mechanism "OFF" Parking Brake

236 Power Connector

237 Combustion Connector

238 Diagnostic Lamp - Red

239 Diagnostic Lamp - Yellow

240 Memory

242 Switch "RESUME" Cruise

243 Switch "SET" Cruise

244 Switch "ENABLE" Cruise

245 Clutch Pedal Switch # 1

246 Switch # 1 Brake Pedal

247 Switch # 2 Brake Pedal

248 Diagnostic circuit OEM

General Subsystem Codes (SID for any MIDs) 249 - 254

249 Chain SAE J1922 SAE J1922 SAE J1922

250 Chain SAE J1708 (J1587)

251 POWER SUPPLY POWER SUPPLY

252 Calibration Module

253 Calibration Memory

254 Controller # 1 CONTROLLER Controller

Fault Codes (FMI)

00 Above normal HIGH

01 Below normal Low

02 Floating or Incorrect Erratic Signal

03 Voltage above normal or short circuit in power supply Short Hi

04 Voltage below normal or short circuit to earth Short Lo

05 Current below normal or open circuit OPEN

06 Above normal current or short-circuit to earth Short

07 Mechanical system does not respond correctly NoRESPONSE

08 Unusual Frequency, Pulse Length, or SIGNAL Period

09 Unusual Update Rate UPDATE

10 Unusual Rate Change Rate

11 The error is not clear Not Known

12 The unit itself does not work correctly Bad

13 Calibrate incorrectly calibrated

14 Special Instructions RSRVD

15 Reserved RSRVD

