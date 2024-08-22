Freightliner Diagnostic SPN. MID, PID, SID, FMI - DTC (2024)

What areSPNandFMIcodes? FMIs are used in conjunction with SPNs to provide specific information that pertains to a Diagnostic Trouble Code(DTC). FMI may indicate that a problem has been detected with an electronic circuit or electronic component. FMI can also indicate that an abnormal operating condition has been detected. J1939problems? Switch off the ignition and disconnect the batteries. Set the multimeter to resistance and place the wires between CAN + (pin C) and CAN - (pin D). CAN + and CAN - will be tested separately. Switch on the ignition and connect one test lead to ground and the other wire to CAN + (pin C) or CAN - (pin D). FreightlinerSPN Fault CodeGuideDownload

PARAMETER IDENTIFIERS (PIDS) Parameter IDs or PIDs are numbers and names used to identify the displayed data. So think if the PID is in terms of "readings" such as oil temperature, coolant level, distance traveled, engine rpm and so on. PID is a J1708 term and PID is 0 to 511. FAILURE MODE ID (FMI) Now that we have defined the MID (Component) and PID (Data Types), we can talk about Failure Mode Identifiers (FMI). Every diagnostic trouble code (DTC) found will have an FMI. This code is set by the ECM detecting various problems such as too high voltage, under voltage, incorrect resistance, etc. So, here is a list of possible FMI values: 0 = data valid but above normal operating range, most severe 1 = data valid but below normal operating range, most severe level 2 = data is inaccurate, intermittent, or incorrect (rationality)

3 = voltage above normal or short circuit to high voltage source 4 = voltage below normal or short circuit to high voltage source 5 = undercurrent or open circuit 6 = Above current or grounded circuit 7 = Mechanical system not responding or not adjusted 8 = abnormal frequency or pulse width or period 9 = Abnormal refresh rate 10 = Abnormal rate of change 11 = The fault code cannot be identified 12 = Bad smart device or component 13 = Calibration failed 14 = Special instructions 15 = Data Valid but Above Normal Range: Least Severe Level 16 = Data valid but above normal range: moderately severe 17 = Data Valid but Below Normal Range: Least Severe Level 18 = Data valid but below normal range: moderately severe 19 = Received network data in error: (multiplexed data) 20 = high data drift (high level of rationality) 21 = Low data drift (low level of rationality) 22 to 30 = Reserved for SAE Assignment 31 = Condition exists

SUBSYSTEM IDENTIFIERS (SIDS) Now that we understand that MID is a component, for example an engine, it can be broken down into subsystems. Each subsystem has its own set of SIDs. For example, MID 128 (engine) might have SID 6 for injector number 6. However, SID 6 on Mid 136 (transmission) is for solenoid valve C6. We have put together a PDF containing all the SIDs for J1708. It's broken down into MID, giving you this list: Common SID Engine Safety Identifiers (MID = 128, 175, 183, 184, 185, 186) Transmission Security Identifiers (MID = 130) Brake Safety Identifiers (MID = 136, 137, 138, 139, 246, 247) We've also compiled a list of smaller subsystems, which includes:

Dashboard Security Identifiers (MID = 140, 234) SID of vehicle management systems (MID = 142) Fuel system SID (MID = 143) Cab climate control safety identifiers (MID = 146, 200) Suspension SID (MID = 150, 151, 152, 153) Vehicle Security Identifiers (MID = 162, 191) Vehicle Security Identifiers (MID = 163) Tire Safety Identifiers (MID = 166, 167, 168, 169) Special SID trap systems (MID = 177) SID of refrigerant management systems (MID = 190) SI for tractors / trailers (MID = 217, 218) SID for collision avoidance radars (MID = 219) Transmission Retarder Safety Identifiers (MID = 222) Vehicle Sensors for Data Coverter Security Identifiers (MID = 178) Restraint System Security Identifiers (MID = 232) Road Image Forwarding Processor Security Identifiers (MID = 248).

Component Codes (MID) MID 128- Engine MID130- Transmission Control Unit MID136- Anti-lock Brakes (ABS) MID140- Instrument Cluster MID142- Satellite Communications MID144- Vehicle ECU MID146- Climate Control ECU MID206- Radio MID216- Lighting Control Module MID219- VORAD/ACC MID232- Airbag Control Unit MID249- Body Builder Module MID250- Steering Wheel Module Parameter Codes (PID) 51 - 63 51 Throttle Pedal Position THROTTLE POS Throttle Pos 52 Temperature Intercooler INTERCLR TEMP Intercool TEMP 53 SYNCRO CLUTCH Synchro Clutch 54 SYNCRO BRAKE Synchro Brake 55 Gearbox Control Finger Position SHFT FNGR POS Shift FNGR Pos 56 RANGE SWITCH RANGE Switch Status 57 Status of the Activator # 2 Gearbox ACTTRSTATUS # 2 Actuator # 2 58 Status of Gear Control Pin Gear SHFT FNGR ACT Shift FNGR Act 59 Gear Shift Motor Status SHFT FNGR GEAR Shift FNGR Gear 60 Position Gear Shift SHFT FNGR RAIL Shift FNGR Rail 61 Status of the Park Brake Actuator PRKBRKACTUATOR Park Brake Act 62 Motor Brake Status RETARDRINHIBIT RetardrInhibit 63 Status of the Activator # 1 gearbox ACT STATUS # 1 Actuator # 1 Parameter Codes (PID) 64 - 97 64 Dir Switch Status DIRCTNSWCHSTAT Dir Switch Parameter Codes (PID) 64 - 97 65 Status of Brake Switch SVCBRK SW STAT Serv Brake Sw 66 Vehicle Enabling Component Status VEHENABLCMPTST Veh ENABLING 67 Status Gear Connection Switch SHFT RQST SWCH Shift RQST Switch 68 Torque Limit Factor TRQ LIMIT FCTR TORQ LimitFctr 69 Switch Status of Two Speed Axis 2SPEEDAXLSWTCH 2 SPEEDAxl Sw 70 PARKBRK SWITCH Park Brake Sw 71 Status Idle Timer IDLESHUTDWNTMR IdleShutdwnTmr 72 Air Valve Position in Air Conditioner BLOWRBYPASSPOS Blowr BYPASVal 73 Auxiliary Pump Pressure AUXWATRPMPPRSS Aux PUMP Press 74 Maximum Travel Speed MAXROADSPEED Max ROAD SPEED 75 Front Axle Oil Temperature STRNGAXLTEMP Str. Axle TEMP 76 Axle Lift Pressure AXLLIFTAIRPRES Axle Lift Pres 77 Oil Temperature Center Axle FWDRRDRVAXLTMP FR DrvAxl TEMP 78 Oil Temperature Rear Axle RRRRDRVAXLTEMP RR DrvAxl TEMP 79 Road Surface Temperature ROAD SRFC TEMP Road Surf TEMP 80 Washer Fluid Level WASHRFLUIDLEVL Washer Level 81 Particle Trap Pressure PARTTRAPINLPRS PartTRAP Press 82 Pressure Air Starter System AIRSTARTPRESS Air Start Pres 83 Status Speed Limit ROADSPDLIMITST ROAD SPEED Lim 84 Travel Speed ROAD SPEED ROAD SPEED 85 Cruise Switch CRUISECNTRLST Cruise Status 86 Cruise Switch "Set Speed" CRUISE SET Cruise Set 87 Cruise Switch "High — Set" CRUISE HI SET Cruise Hi Set 88 Cruise Switch "Low — Set" CRUISE LO SET Cruise Lo Set 89 PTO Status PTO STATUS PTO Status 90 Oil Temperature PTO OIL TEMP PTO Oil TEMP 91 Throttle Pedal Position (Percentage of Full Stroke) ACCEL PDL POS% Throttle Pedal 92 Percentage Engine Load ENG LOAD%% ENG LOAD 93 Output Torque OUTPUT TORQUE OUTPUT TORQUE 94 Fuel Supply Pressure FUEL DLVR PRSS Fuel DlvrPress 95 Differential Pressure Through Fuel Filter FUEL FILTER Fuel Filter 96 Fuel Level FUEL LEVEL Fuel Level 97 Water in Fuel Indicator WATER IN FUEL Water In Fuel Parameter Codes (PID) 98 - 127 98 Engine Oil Level OIL LEVEL Oil Level 99 Differential Pressure through Oil Filter OIL FLTR PRES Oil Fltr Pres 100 Engine Oil Pressure OIL PRESSURE Oil Pressure 101 Crankcase Pressure CRANKCASE PRES CrankcasePress 102 Pressure Added by Turbocharger BOOST PRESSR Boost Press 103 Speed Turbocharger TURBO SPEED Turbo SPEED 104 Oil Pressure in the Turbocharger TURBO OIL PRES TurboOilPress 105 Manifold Pressure INTKMNFLDTEMP IntakeAir TEMP 106 Air Pressure Into Filter AIR INLET PRSS AirInlet Press 107 Differential Pressure Through Air Filter AIR FILTER Air Filter 108 Barometric Pressure BAROM PRESSURE Baro Press 109 Coolant Pressure COOLNT PRESSR Coolant Press 110 Coolant Temperature ENGCOOLANTTEMP Coolant TEMP 111 Coolant Level COOLANT LEVEL Coolant Level 112 Pressure Difference through Antifreeze Filter CLNTFLTRDIFPRS CoolFltDiffPrs 113 Compressor Regulator Range GOVERNOR DROOP Governor DROOP 114 Battery Kit Current (amps) NET BATT CURR Battery AMPS 115 Alternator Current (amps) ALTERNATORAMPS Alternator AMPS 116 Working Pressure Brakes BRK APPL PRESS APPLI Press 117 Pressure of the 1st Receiver BRK PRIM PRESS Primary Press 118 Pressure of the 2nd Receiver BRK SEC PRESSR Sec. Press 119 Pressure Hydraulic Retarder HYD RTDR PRESS Retarder Press 120 Oil Temperature of Hydraulic Retarder HYDRRTDROILTMP Retdr Oil TEMP 121 Engine Brake Status ENGRTDRSTATUS Retardr Status 122 Percentage Motor Brake ENG RETARDER%% Retarder 123 Clutch Pressure CLUTCH PRESSR Clutch Press 124 Oil Level in the gearbox OIL LEVEL Oil Level 125 Oil Level Gauge in the TRANSOIL HI / LO Oil Level 126 Pressure Difference through the Oil Filter in the gearbox FILTER PRESSUR FilterDifPress 127 Oil pressure in the gearbox OIL PRESSURE Oil Pressure

Parameter Codes (PID) 154 - 183 154 Status of Auxiliary Input / Output # 2 AUX INP / OUTP # 2 Aux. In / Out # 2 Parameter Codes (PID) 154 - 183 155 Status of Auxiliary Input / Output # 1 AUX IN / OUT # 1 Aux. In / Out # 1 156 Total Pressure Injector Distribution System AUX IN / OUT # 1 Inj Time Press 157 Total Pressure Injector Delivery System INJ METR RLPRS Inj Metr Press 158 Switched Battery Voltage BATTVLTGSWTCHD Volts (BattSw) 159 Gas Supply Pressure (not diesel) GAS SUPLY PRS Gas Press 160 Output Shaft Speed MAINSHAFTSPEED MainShaftSPEED 161 Input Shaft Speed INPUTSHAFT SPD In Shaft SPEED 162 Position Switch "Range" gearbox RANGE SELECTED RANGE Selected 163 Position "Range" Gearbox RANGE ATTAINED RANGE Attained 164 Injection Control Pressure INJ CTRL PRESR Inj Ctrl Press 165 Compass COMPASSBEARING COMPASS Dir. 166 Motor Power Rating RATED ENG PWR Rated Power 167 Voltage on the Generator VOLTS (ALT) Volts (Alt) 168 Voltage on Batteries VOLTS (BATT) Volts (Batt) 169 Temperature Inside the Body CARGOAMBTEMP CARGO TEMP 170 Temperature Inside Cab CAB INT TEMP CAB TEMP 171 Outside Temperature AMB AIR TEMP Outside TEMP 172 Temperature in the Manifold AIR INLET TEMP Air Inlet TEMP 173 Exhaust Gas Temperature EXH GAS TEMP Exh Gas TEMP 174 Fuel Temperature FUEL TEMP Fuel TEMP 175 Engine Oil Temperature ENG OIL TEMP Oil TEMP 176 Oil Temperature in the Turbocharger TURBO OIL TEMP Turbo Oil TEMP 177 Oil Temperature in the transmission TRAN OIL TEMP Oil TEMP 178 Front Axle Load FRONT AXLE WT Front Axle Wt. 179 Rear Axle Load REAR AXLE WT Rear Axle Wt. 180 Trailer Weight TRAILER WEIGHT Trailer WEIGHT 181 Cargo Weight CARGO WEIGHT CARGO WEIGHT 182 Fuel Per Trip TRIP FUEL TRIP Fuel 183 Fuel Consumption FUEL RATE Fuel Rate Parameter Codes (PID) 184 - 253 184 Instant Fuel Consumption INST FUEL ECON Inst Fuel Econ 185 Average Fuel Consumption AVG FUEL ECON AVG. Fuel savings Parameter Codes (PID) 184 - 253 186 Speed PTO SPEED PTO SPEED 187 PTO SET SPEED PTO Set SPEED PTO Set Speed Limited Speed 188 Idle Speed IDLE ENG SPEED Idle ENG SPEED 189 Engine Speed Rating RATED ENG SPD Rated SPEED 190 Engine Speed ENGINE SPEED ENGINE SPEED 191 Output Shaft Speed Gearbox TRAN OUT SPEED OUTPUT SPEED 232 DGPS Correction DGPS DIF CRCTN DGPS Correctn 233 Factory Code POWER UNIT # - † 234 Software Version SOFTWARE ID Software ID 235 Total Idle Hours TOTL IDLE HRS Total Idle Hrs 236 Total Idle Fuel TOTL IDLE FUEL Totl Idle Fuel 237 VIN VIN VIN 238 Velocity Velocity Direction VELOCITYVECTOR VelocityVector 239 Machine Position (GPS) VEHICLE POS Veh. Position 240 Factory Code CHG REF # CHANGE Ref # 241 Tire Pressure TIRE PRESSURE Tire Pressure 242 Wheel Temperature TIRE TEMP Tire TEMP 243 Component Identification COMPONENT ID COMPONENT ID 244 Mileage Trip TRIP DISTANCE TRIP Distance 245 Total Run TOTAL VEH DIST Total Veh Dist 246 Total Machine Working Hours TOTAL VEH HRS Total Veh Hrs. 247 Total Engine Working Hours TOTAL ENG HRS Total ENG Hrs. 248 Total Working Hours Power Take Off TOTAL PTO HRS Total PTO Hrs. 249 Total Engine RPM TOTAL ENG REVS Total ENG Revs 250 Total Fired Fuel TOTAL FUELUSED Total FUELUsed 251 CLOCK Clock 252 Date DATE Date 253 Total Hours ECM ELAPSED TIME ELAPSED Time

MID 128 Engine Subsystem Codes 1 - 32 1 Injector Cyl # 1 CYL # 1 INJECTR Cyl # 1 Injectr 2 Injector Cyl # 2 CYL # 2 INJECTR Cyl # 2 Injectr 3 Injector Cyl # 3 CYL # 3 INJECTR Cyl # 3 Injectr MID 128 Engine Subsystem Codes 1 - 32 4 Injector Cyl # 4 CYL # 4 INJECTR Cyl # 4 Injectr 5 Injector Cyl # 5 CYL # 5 INJECTR Cyl # 5 Injectr 6 Injector Cyl # 6 CYL # 6 INJECTR Cyl # 6 Injectr 7 Injector Cyl # 7 CYL # 7 INJECTR Cyl # 7 Injectr 8 Injector Cyl # 8 CYL # 8 INJECTR Cyl # 8 Injectr 9 Injector Cyl # 9 CYL # 9 INJECTR Cyl # 9 Injectr 10 Injector Cylinder # 10 CYL 10 INJECTR Cyl 10 Injectr 11 Injector Cylinder # 11 CYL 11 INJECTR Cyl 11 Injectr 12 Injector Cylinder # 12 CYL 12 INJECTR Cyl 12 Injectr 13 Injector Cylinder # 13 CYL 13 INJECTR Cyl 13 Injectr 14 Injector Cylinder # 14 CYL 14 INJECTR Cyl 14 Injectr 15 Injector Cylinder # 15 CYL 15 INJECTR Cyl 15 Injectr 16 Injector Cylinder # 16 CYL 16 INJECTR Cyl 16 Injectr 17 Main Fuel Shutoff Valve FUEL SHUTOFF Fuel Shutoff 18 Fuel Control Valve FUEL CONTROL Fuel Control 19 THROTTLE BYPAS ThrottleBYPASS Accelerator Bypass Valve 20 Mechanism, Controlling Distribution TIMINGACTUATOR TIMINGActuator 21 Crankshaft Position Sensor ENG POS SENSOR PositionSensor 22 Sensor Dist. SHAFT TIMING SENSOR TIMING Sensor 23 Fuel Plate Mechanism RACK ACTUATOR Rack Actuator 24 Fuel Plate Position Sensor RACKPOS SENSOR Rack Pos Sens 25 Engine Protective System Signal EXT ENG PROTCT ExtENG Protect 26 Auxiliary Input Driver # 1 AUXOUTDRIVER1 AuxOut Driver 27 Control Mechanism # 1 Turbocharger TURBO ACTUATR1 Turbo Actuator 28 Control Mechanism # 2 Turbocharger TURBO ACTUATR2 TurboActuator2 29 Fuel System Signal Input EXT FUEL INPUT Ext Fuel INPUT 30 Speed Signal Input EXT SPEEDINPUT Ext SPEEDINPUT 31 Tachometer signal TACHSIGNLOUTPT TACH OUTPUT 32 WASTEGATEDRVR WASTEGATE Drvr Turbocharger Wastegate Valve Driver MID 128 Engine Subsystem Codes 33 - 64 33 Control Pneumatic Couplings FANCLTCH DRV Fan Clutch Drv 34 Exhaust Pressure Sensor EXH PRESSENSOR Exh Press Sens MID 128 Engine Subsystem Codes 33 - 64 35 Exhaust Gas Pressure Regulating Solenoid EXH PRES SOL Exh Press Sol 36 Glow Plug System GLOWPLUGLAMP Glow PLUG LAMP 37 Power Relay DRV UNITPWRRLY Power Relay 38 Glow Plug System Relay GLOWPLUGRELAY GlowPLUG Relay 39 Starter Relay STARTER RELAY Starter Relay 40 Additional Input Driver # 2 AUXOUT DRIVER2 Auxout Driver2 41 ECM 8 Volt Power ECM 8VDC SUPLY ECM 8VDC 42 Injector Pressure Regulator INJ PRES REG Inj Press REG 43 High Gear Adjuster AUTOSHFTHI GR HIGH Gear Act. 44 Low Gear Adjuster AUTOSHFTLO GR Low Gear Act. 45 Autoshift Neutral Regulator AUTOSHFTNTL GR Neutral Act. 46 AutoShift Ground Circuit (minus) AUTOSHFTCOMLO Common 47 Injector Cylinder # 17 CYL 17 INJECTR Cyl 17 Injectr 48 Injector Cylinder # 18 CYL 18 INJECTR Cyl 18 Injectr 49 Injector Cylinder # 19 CYL 19 INJECTR Cyl 19 Injectr 50 Injector Cylinder # 20 CYL 20 INJECTR Cyl 20 Injectr 51 Additional Input Driver # 3 AUXOUT DRIVER3 Auxout Driver3 52 Additional Input Driver # 4 AUXOUT DRIVER4 Auxout Driver4 53 Additional Input Driver # 5 AUXOUT DRIVER5 Auxout Driver5 54 Additional Input Driver # 6 AUXOUT DRIVER6 Auxout Driver6 55 Additional Input Driver # 7 AUXOUT DRIVER7 Auxout Driver7 56 Additional Input Driver # 8 AUXOUT DRIVER8 Auxout Driver8 57 Additional PWM # 1 AUX PWM DRVR 1 Aux PWM Drvr 1 58 Additional PWM # 2 AUX PWM DRVR 2 Aux PWM Drvr 2 59 Additional PWM # 3 AUX PWM DRVR 3 Aux PWM Drvr 3 60 Additional PWM # 4 AUX PWM DRVR 4 Aux PWM Drvr 4 61 Mixture Formation Valve VAR SWIRL VALV Swirl Valve 62 Prestroke Sensor PRESTROKE SNSR PreStroke Snsr 63 Prestroke Actuator PRESTROKE ACTR PreStroke actr 64 Sensor # 2 Engine Speed SPEED SENSOR2 SPEED Sensor 2 MID 128 Engine Subsystem Codes 65 - 78 65 Oxygen Sensor OXYGEN SENSOR MID 128 Engine Subsystem Codes 65 - 78 66 Combustion Control Signal IG MODE SIGNAL 67 Combustion Distribution Signal IG TIME SIGNAL 68 Pressure at the Second Inlet of the Turbocharger TURBO PR

MID 136 Codes of Subsystems ABS 1 - 14 1 ABS sensor, 1st Axle, Left (front) WH SNSR AXL 1L Wh Snsr Axl 1L 2 ABS sensor, 1st Axle, Right (front) WH SNSR AXL 1R Wh Snsr Axl 1R 3 ABS sensor, 2nd Axle, Left (middle) WH SNSR AXL 2L Wh Snsr Axl 2L 4 ABS sensor, 2nd Axis, Right (middle) WH SNSR AXL 2R Wh Snsr Axl 2R 5 ABS sensor, 3rd Axle, Left (rear) WH SNSR AXL 3L Wh Snsr Axl 3L 6 ABS sensor, 3rd Axle, Right (rear) WH SNSR AXL 3R Wh Snsr Axl 3R 7 ABS modulator, 1st Axle, Left (front) PRSMOD VLV A1L Mod. Valve A1L 8 ABS modulator, 1st Axle, Right (front) PRSMOD VLV A1R Mod. Valve A1R 9 ABS modulator, 2nd Axis, Left (middle) PRSMOD VLV A2L Mod. Valve A2L 10 ABS modulator, 2nd Axis, Right (middle) PRSMOD VLV A2R Mod. Valve A2R 11 ABS modulator, 3rd Axis, Left (rear) PRSMOD VLV A3L Mod. Valve A3L 12 ABS modulator, 3rd Axis, Right (rear) PRSMOD VLV A3R Mod. Valve A3R 13 Motor Brake Relay RTDR CNTRL RLY Rtdr Cntrl Rly 14 Relay, Diagonal Voltage 1 RLAY DIAGONAL1 Relay DIAG. 1 MID 136 Codes of Subsystems ABS 15 - 47 15 Relay, Diagonal Voltage 2 RLAY DIAGONAL2 Relay DIAG. 2 16 ABS ABS MODE SWTCH ABS Mode Swtch 17 ASR switch ASR MODE SWTCH ASR Mode Swtch 18 Valve DIF 1-ASR ASR DIF1 VALVE ASR Dif1 Valve 19 Valve DIF 2-ASR ASR DIF2 VALVE ASR Dif2 Valve 20 Pneumatic Control Motor PNEU ENG CNTRL Pneu ENG Cntrl 21 Electrical Control Engine ELEC ENG CNTRL Elec ENG Cntrl 22 Speedometer Sensor SPN SGNL INPUT SPEEDSIGNAL In 23 ABS WARNLIGHT BULB WarnLIGHT Bulb 24 ASR ASR LIGHT BULB ASR LIGHT Bulb 25 Average Speed of Front Axle ABS Sensors SENSOR AX1 AVG Sensor AX1 AVG 26 Average Speed ABS Sensor Front Gearbox SENSOR AX2 AVG Sensor AX2 AVG 27 Average Speed ABS Sensors Rear Gearbox SENSOR AX3 AVG Sensor AX3 AVG 28 ABS Valve Modulator for Reducers PRSSRMODDRVAXL Mod, Relay Valve 29 Pressure Sensor Valve ABS for Reducers PRSSRXDCDRVAXL Trans, Relay Vlv 30 Main Control Relay for ABS MASTER RELAY Master Relay 31 Front Axle Trailer, Left Brake, Adjust Incorrect BRAKE ADJUST Brake Adjust 32 Front Axle Trailer, Right Brake, Adjusting Incorrect BRAKE ADJUST Brake Adjust 33 Trailer Rear Axle, Left Brake, Wrong Adjustment BRAKE ADJUST Brake Adjust 34 Front Axle Trailer, Right Brake, Adjust Incorrect BRAKE ADJUST Brake Adjust 35 Front Axle Tractor, Left Brake, Adjustment Incorrect BRAKE ADJUST Brake Adjust 36 Front Tractor Axle, Right Brake, Wrong Adjustment BRAKE ADJUST Brake Adjust 37 Front Tractor Gearbox, Left Brake, Wrong Adjustment BRAKE ADJUST Brake Adjust 38 Front Tractor Gearbox, Right Brake, Wrong Adjustment BRAKE ADJUST Brake Adjust 39 Rear Tractor Gearbox, Left Brake, Wrong Adjustment BRAKE ADJUST Brake Adjust 40 Rear Tractor Gearbox, Right Brake, Wrong Adjustment BRAKE ADJUST Brake Adjust 41 Relay Height Suspension 42 Holding Valve Solenoid - Axis 1 Left 43 Holding Valve Solenoid - Axis 1 Right 44 Holding Valve Solenoid - Axis 2 Left 45 Holding Valve Solenoid - Axis 2 Right 46 Holding Valve Solenoid - Axis 3 Left 47 Holding Valve Solenoid - Axis 3 Right MID 136 Codes of Subsystems ABS 48 - 80 48 Relief Valve Solenoid - Axis 1 Left 49 Relief Valve Solenoid - Axis 1 Right 50 Relief Valve Solenoid - Axis 2 Left 51 Relief Valve Solenoid - Axis 2 Right 52 Relief Valve Solenoid - Axis 3 Left 53 Relief Valve Solenoid - Axis 3 Right 54 Hydraulic pump motor 55 Brake Light Switch 1 56 Brake Light Switch 2 57 Electrical Pressure Control, 1st Axis 58 Pressure Control Replacement System, Axle 59 Brake Pressure, Axle 60 Electrical Pressure Control, 2nd Axis 61 Pressure Control Replacement System, Axle 62 Brake Pressure, Axle 2 63 Electric Brake Adjustment, Axle 3 64 Electric Pressure Control, 3rd Axis 65 Brake Pressure, Axis 3 66 Electric Brake Adjustment, Trailer 67 Pneumatic Brake Control, Trailer 68 Pressure Brakes, Trailer 69 Axle Load Sensor 70 Pad Thickness Gauge - Axis 1 Left 71 Pad Thickness Sensor - Axis 1 Right 72 Pad Thickness Sensor - Axis 2 Left 73 Pad Thickness Sensor - Axis 2 Right 74 Pad Thickness Sensor - Axis 3 Left 75 Pad Thickness Sensor - Axis 3 Right 76 Transmitter Brake Signal 77 Sensor Signal # 1 Braking 78 Sensor Signal # 2 Braking 79 Wheel Size 80 Brake Control Machine MID 190 Air Conditioner Subsystem Codes 1 Level Freon REFRGNT CHRG REFRIG Pres 2 Moisture Level in Freon REFRIG MOISTR REFRIG Moistr 3 Non-condensing Gas in Freon GAS IN REFRIGN Gas In REFRIGN 4 Solenoid Controlling Freon Flow RFRG FLOW CTRL RFRG Flow Ctrl 5 Freon Low Pressure Sensor LOW PRS SWITCH Low Pres SW 6 Circuit Freon Compressor Control CLUTCH CIRCUIT Clutch Cir 7 Air Conditioner Radiator Thermostat Circuit Tstat Cir MID 219 VORAD Radar Subsystem Codes 1 Front Antenna 2 Electronics Antennas 3 Brake System Monitor 4 Monitor Dynamics 5 Steering Wheel Position Monitor 6 Speedometer Monitor 7 Right Turn Monitor 8 Left Turn Signal Monitor 9 Display 10 Sensor on the right side 11 Left side sensor 12 Rear Sensor

General Subsystem Codes (SIDs for any MIDs) 151 - 153 151 System Diagnostic Code # 1 152 System Diagnostic Code # 2 153 System Diagnostic Code # 3 General Subsystem Codes (SIDs for any MIDs) 154 - 248 154 System Diagnostic Code # 4 155 System Diagnostic Code # 5 219 Combustion Indicator 220 Electrical Connection Tractor / Trailer (ISO 11992) 221 Supply Voltage for Sensors 222 Lamp "PROTECT" 223 Brightness Sensor 224 Alarm 225 Yellow Lamp 226 Gear Transmission Sensor 227 Additional Entrance # 1 228 High Pressure Switch HI PRES SWITCH HI Pres SW 229 Kickdown Switch 230 Idle Air Confirmation Switch 231 SAE J1939 Chain 232 5-Volt DC Power Supply 233 Driver # 2 234 Mechanism "ON" Parking Brake 235 Mechanism "OFF" Parking Brake 236 Power Connector 237 Combustion Connector 238 Diagnostic Lamp - Red 239 Diagnostic Lamp - Yellow 240 Memory 242 Switch "RESUME" Cruise 243 Switch "SET" Cruise 244 Switch "ENABLE" Cruise 245 Clutch Pedal Switch # 1 246 Switch # 1 Brake Pedal 247 Switch # 2 Brake Pedal 248 Diagnostic circuit OEM General Subsystem Codes (SID for any MIDs) 249 - 254 249 Chain SAE J1922 SAE J1922 SAE J1922 250 Chain SAE J1708 (J1587) 251 POWER SUPPLY POWER SUPPLY 252 Calibration Module 253 Calibration Memory 254 Controller # 1 CONTROLLER Controller Fault Codes (FMI) 00 Above normal HIGH 01 Below normal Low 02 Floating or Incorrect Erratic Signal 03 Voltage above normal or short circuit in power supply Short Hi 04 Voltage below normal or short circuit to earth Short Lo 05 Current below normal or open circuit OPEN 06 Above normal current or short-circuit to earth Short 07 Mechanical system does not respond correctly NoRESPONSE 08 Unusual Frequency, Pulse Length, or SIGNAL Period 09 Unusual Update Rate UPDATE 10 Unusual Rate Change Rate 11 The error is not clear Not Known 12 The unit itself does not work correctly Bad 13 Calibrate incorrectly calibrated 14 Special Instructions RSRVD 15 Reserved RSRVD