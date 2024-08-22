Freightliner Diagnostic SPN. MID, PID, SID, FMI - DTC (2024)

What areSPNandFMIcodes?
FMIs are used in conjunction with SPNs to provide specific information that pertains to a Diagnostic Trouble Code(DTC). FMI may indicate that a problem has been detected with an electronic circuit or electronic component. FMI can also indicate that an abnormal operating condition has been detected.
Switch off the ignition and disconnect the batteries. Set the multimeter to resistance and place the wires between CAN + (pin C) and CAN - (pin D).
CAN + and CAN - will be tested separately. Switch on the ignition and connect one test lead to ground and the other wire to CAN + (pin C) or CAN - (pin D).
PARAMETER IDENTIFIERS (PIDS)
Parameter IDs or PIDs are numbers and names used to identify the displayed data. So think if the PID is in terms of "readings" such as oil temperature, coolant level, distance traveled, engine rpm and so on. PID is a J1708 term and PID is 0 to 511.
FAILURE MODE ID (FMI)
Now that we have defined the MID (Component) and PID (Data Types), we can talk about Failure Mode Identifiers (FMI). Every diagnostic trouble code (DTC) found will have an FMI. This code is set by the ECM detecting various problems such as too high voltage, under voltage, incorrect resistance, etc. So, here is a list of possible FMI values:
0 = data valid but above normal operating range, most severe
1 = data valid but below normal operating range, most severe level
2 = data is inaccurate, intermittent, or incorrect (rationality)
3 = voltage above normal or short circuit to high voltage source
4 = voltage below normal or short circuit to high voltage source
5 = undercurrent or open circuit
6 = Above current or grounded circuit
7 = Mechanical system not responding or not adjusted
8 = abnormal frequency or pulse width or period
9 = Abnormal refresh rate
10 = Abnormal rate of change
11 = The fault code cannot be identified
12 = Bad smart device or component
13 = Calibration failed
14 = Special instructions
15 = Data Valid but Above Normal Range: Least Severe Level
16 = Data valid but above normal range: moderately severe
17 = Data Valid but Below Normal Range: Least Severe Level
18 = Data valid but below normal range: moderately severe
19 = Received network data in error: (multiplexed data)
20 = high data drift (high level of rationality)
21 = Low data drift (low level of rationality)
22 to 30 = Reserved for SAE Assignment
31 = Condition exists
SUBSYSTEM IDENTIFIERS (SIDS)
Now that we understand that MID is a component, for example an engine, it can be broken down into subsystems. Each subsystem has its own set of SIDs. For example, MID 128 (engine) might have SID 6 for injector number 6. However, SID 6 on Mid 136 (transmission) is for solenoid valve C6.
We have put together a PDF containing all the SIDs for J1708. It's broken down into MID, giving you this list:
Common SID
Engine Safety Identifiers (MID = 128, 175, 183, 184, 185, 186)
Transmission Security Identifiers (MID = 130)
Brake Safety Identifiers (MID = 136, 137, 138, 139, 246, 247)
We've also compiled a list of smaller subsystems, which includes:
Dashboard Security Identifiers (MID = 140, 234)
SID of vehicle management systems (MID = 142)
Fuel system SID (MID = 143)
Cab climate control safety identifiers (MID = 146, 200)
Suspension SID (MID = 150, 151, 152, 153)
Vehicle Security Identifiers (MID = 162, 191)
Vehicle Security Identifiers (MID = 163)
Tire Safety Identifiers (MID = 166, 167, 168, 169)
Special SID trap systems (MID = 177)
SID of refrigerant management systems (MID = 190)
SI for tractors / trailers (MID = 217, 218)
SID for collision avoidance radars (MID = 219)
Transmission Retarder Safety Identifiers (MID = 222)
Vehicle Sensors for Data Coverter Security Identifiers (MID = 178)
Restraint System Security Identifiers (MID = 232)
Road Image Forwarding Processor Security Identifiers (MID = 248).
Component Codes (MID)
MID 128- Engine
MID130- Transmission Control Unit
MID136- Anti-lock Brakes (ABS)
MID140- Instrument Cluster
MID142- Satellite Communications
MID144- Vehicle ECU
MID146- Climate Control ECU
MID206- Radio
MID216- Lighting Control Module
MID219- VORAD/ACC
MID232- Airbag Control Unit
MID249- Body Builder Module
MID250- Steering Wheel Module
Parameter Codes (PID) 51 - 63
51 Throttle Pedal Position THROTTLE POS Throttle Pos
52 Temperature Intercooler INTERCLR TEMP Intercool TEMP
53 SYNCRO CLUTCH Synchro Clutch
54 SYNCRO BRAKE Synchro Brake
55 Gearbox Control Finger Position SHFT FNGR POS Shift FNGR Pos
56 RANGE SWITCH RANGE Switch Status
57 Status of the Activator # 2 Gearbox ACTTRSTATUS # 2 Actuator # 2
58 Status of Gear Control Pin Gear SHFT FNGR ACT Shift FNGR Act
59 Gear Shift Motor Status SHFT FNGR GEAR Shift FNGR Gear
60 Position Gear Shift SHFT FNGR RAIL Shift FNGR Rail
61 Status of the Park Brake Actuator PRKBRKACTUATOR Park Brake Act
62 Motor Brake Status RETARDRINHIBIT RetardrInhibit
63 Status of the Activator # 1 gearbox ACT STATUS # 1 Actuator # 1
Parameter Codes (PID) 64 - 97
64 Dir Switch Status DIRCTNSWCHSTAT Dir Switch
65 Status of Brake Switch SVCBRK SW STAT Serv Brake Sw
66 Vehicle Enabling Component Status VEHENABLCMPTST Veh ENABLING
67 Status Gear Connection Switch SHFT RQST SWCH Shift RQST Switch
68 Torque Limit Factor TRQ LIMIT FCTR TORQ LimitFctr
69 Switch Status of Two Speed Axis 2SPEEDAXLSWTCH 2 SPEEDAxl Sw
70 PARKBRK SWITCH Park Brake Sw
71 Status Idle Timer IDLESHUTDWNTMR IdleShutdwnTmr
72 Air Valve Position in Air Conditioner BLOWRBYPASSPOS Blowr BYPASVal
73 Auxiliary Pump Pressure AUXWATRPMPPRSS Aux PUMP Press
74 Maximum Travel Speed MAXROADSPEED Max ROAD SPEED
75 Front Axle Oil Temperature STRNGAXLTEMP Str. Axle TEMP
76 Axle Lift Pressure AXLLIFTAIRPRES Axle Lift Pres
77 Oil Temperature Center Axle FWDRRDRVAXLTMP FR DrvAxl TEMP
78 Oil Temperature Rear Axle RRRRDRVAXLTEMP RR DrvAxl TEMP
79 Road Surface Temperature ROAD SRFC TEMP Road Surf TEMP
80 Washer Fluid Level WASHRFLUIDLEVL Washer Level
81 Particle Trap Pressure PARTTRAPINLPRS PartTRAP Press
82 Pressure Air Starter System AIRSTARTPRESS Air Start Pres
83 Status Speed Limit ROADSPDLIMITST ROAD SPEED Lim
84 Travel Speed ROAD SPEED ROAD SPEED
85 Cruise Switch CRUISECNTRLST Cruise Status
86 Cruise Switch "Set Speed" CRUISE SET Cruise Set
87 Cruise Switch "High — Set" CRUISE HI SET Cruise Hi Set
88 Cruise Switch "Low — Set" CRUISE LO SET Cruise Lo Set
89 PTO Status PTO STATUS PTO Status
90 Oil Temperature PTO OIL TEMP PTO Oil TEMP
91 Throttle Pedal Position (Percentage of Full Stroke) ACCEL PDL POS% Throttle Pedal
92 Percentage Engine Load ENG LOAD%% ENG LOAD
93 Output Torque OUTPUT TORQUE OUTPUT TORQUE
94 Fuel Supply Pressure FUEL DLVR PRSS Fuel DlvrPress
95 Differential Pressure Through Fuel Filter FUEL FILTER Fuel Filter
96 Fuel Level FUEL LEVEL Fuel Level
97 Water in Fuel Indicator WATER IN FUEL Water In Fuel
Parameter Codes (PID) 98 - 127
98 Engine Oil Level OIL LEVEL Oil Level
99 Differential Pressure through Oil Filter OIL FLTR PRES Oil Fltr Pres
100 Engine Oil Pressure OIL PRESSURE Oil Pressure
101 Crankcase Pressure CRANKCASE PRES CrankcasePress
102 Pressure Added by Turbocharger BOOST PRESSR Boost Press
103 Speed Turbocharger TURBO SPEED Turbo SPEED
104 Oil Pressure in the Turbocharger TURBO OIL PRES TurboOilPress
105 Manifold Pressure INTKMNFLDTEMP IntakeAir TEMP
106 Air Pressure Into Filter AIR INLET PRSS AirInlet Press
107 Differential Pressure Through Air Filter AIR FILTER Air Filter
108 Barometric Pressure BAROM PRESSURE Baro Press
109 Coolant Pressure COOLNT PRESSR Coolant Press
110 Coolant Temperature ENGCOOLANTTEMP Coolant TEMP
111 Coolant Level COOLANT LEVEL Coolant Level
112 Pressure Difference through Antifreeze Filter CLNTFLTRDIFPRS CoolFltDiffPrs
113 Compressor Regulator Range GOVERNOR DROOP Governor DROOP
114 Battery Kit Current (amps) NET BATT CURR Battery AMPS
115 Alternator Current (amps) ALTERNATORAMPS Alternator AMPS
116 Working Pressure Brakes BRK APPL PRESS APPLI Press
117 Pressure of the 1st Receiver BRK PRIM PRESS Primary Press
118 Pressure of the 2nd Receiver BRK SEC PRESSR Sec. Press
119 Pressure Hydraulic Retarder HYD RTDR PRESS Retarder Press
120 Oil Temperature of Hydraulic Retarder HYDRRTDROILTMP Retdr Oil TEMP
121 Engine Brake Status ENGRTDRSTATUS Retardr Status
122 Percentage Motor Brake ENG RETARDER%% Retarder
123 Clutch Pressure CLUTCH PRESSR Clutch Press
124 Oil Level in the gearbox OIL LEVEL Oil Level
125 Oil Level Gauge in the TRANSOIL HI / LO Oil Level
126 Pressure Difference through the Oil Filter in the gearbox FILTER PRESSUR FilterDifPress
127 Oil pressure in the gearbox OIL PRESSURE Oil Pressure
Parameter Codes (PID) 154 - 183
154 Status of Auxiliary Input / Output # 2 AUX INP / OUTP # 2 Aux. In / Out # 2
155 Status of Auxiliary Input / Output # 1 AUX IN / OUT # 1 Aux. In / Out # 1
156 Total Pressure Injector Distribution System AUX IN / OUT # 1 Inj Time Press
157 Total Pressure Injector Delivery System INJ METR RLPRS Inj Metr Press
158 Switched Battery Voltage BATTVLTGSWTCHD Volts (BattSw)
159 Gas Supply Pressure (not diesel) GAS SUPLY PRS Gas Press
160 Output Shaft Speed MAINSHAFTSPEED MainShaftSPEED
161 Input Shaft Speed INPUTSHAFT SPD In Shaft SPEED
162 Position Switch "Range" gearbox RANGE SELECTED RANGE Selected
163 Position "Range" Gearbox RANGE ATTAINED RANGE Attained
164 Injection Control Pressure INJ CTRL PRESR Inj Ctrl Press
165 Compass COMPASSBEARING COMPASS Dir.
166 Motor Power Rating RATED ENG PWR Rated Power
167 Voltage on the Generator VOLTS (ALT) Volts (Alt)
168 Voltage on Batteries VOLTS (BATT) Volts (Batt)
169 Temperature Inside the Body CARGOAMBTEMP CARGO TEMP
170 Temperature Inside Cab CAB INT TEMP CAB TEMP
171 Outside Temperature AMB AIR TEMP Outside TEMP
172 Temperature in the Manifold AIR INLET TEMP Air Inlet TEMP
173 Exhaust Gas Temperature EXH GAS TEMP Exh Gas TEMP
174 Fuel Temperature FUEL TEMP Fuel TEMP
175 Engine Oil Temperature ENG OIL TEMP Oil TEMP
176 Oil Temperature in the Turbocharger TURBO OIL TEMP Turbo Oil TEMP
177 Oil Temperature in the transmission TRAN OIL TEMP Oil TEMP
178 Front Axle Load FRONT AXLE WT Front Axle Wt.
179 Rear Axle Load REAR AXLE WT Rear Axle Wt.
180 Trailer Weight TRAILER WEIGHT Trailer WEIGHT
181 Cargo Weight CARGO WEIGHT CARGO WEIGHT
182 Fuel Per Trip TRIP FUEL TRIP Fuel
183 Fuel Consumption FUEL RATE Fuel Rate
Parameter Codes (PID) 184 - 253
184 Instant Fuel Consumption INST FUEL ECON Inst Fuel Econ
185 Average Fuel Consumption AVG FUEL ECON AVG. Fuel savings
186 Speed PTO SPEED PTO SPEED
187 PTO SET SPEED PTO Set SPEED PTO Set Speed Limited Speed
188 Idle Speed IDLE ENG SPEED Idle ENG SPEED
189 Engine Speed Rating RATED ENG SPD Rated SPEED
190 Engine Speed ENGINE SPEED ENGINE SPEED
191 Output Shaft Speed Gearbox TRAN OUT SPEED OUTPUT SPEED
232 DGPS Correction DGPS DIF CRCTN DGPS Correctn
233 Factory Code POWER UNIT # - †
234 Software Version SOFTWARE ID Software ID
235 Total Idle Hours TOTL IDLE HRS Total Idle Hrs
236 Total Idle Fuel TOTL IDLE FUEL Totl Idle Fuel
237 VIN VIN VIN
238 Velocity Velocity Direction VELOCITYVECTOR VelocityVector
239 Machine Position (GPS) VEHICLE POS Veh. Position
240 Factory Code CHG REF # CHANGE Ref #
241 Tire Pressure TIRE PRESSURE Tire Pressure
242 Wheel Temperature TIRE TEMP Tire TEMP
243 Component Identification COMPONENT ID COMPONENT ID
244 Mileage Trip TRIP DISTANCE TRIP Distance
245 Total Run TOTAL VEH DIST Total Veh Dist
246 Total Machine Working Hours TOTAL VEH HRS Total Veh Hrs.
247 Total Engine Working Hours TOTAL ENG HRS Total ENG Hrs.
248 Total Working Hours Power Take Off TOTAL PTO HRS Total PTO Hrs.
249 Total Engine RPM TOTAL ENG REVS Total ENG Revs
250 Total Fired Fuel TOTAL FUELUSED Total FUELUsed
251 CLOCK Clock
252 Date DATE Date
253 Total Hours ECM ELAPSED TIME ELAPSED Time
MID 128 Engine Subsystem Codes 1 - 32
1 Injector Cyl # 1 CYL # 1 INJECTR Cyl # 1 Injectr
2 Injector Cyl # 2 CYL # 2 INJECTR Cyl # 2 Injectr
3 Injector Cyl # 3 CYL # 3 INJECTR Cyl # 3 Injectr
4 Injector Cyl # 4 CYL # 4 INJECTR Cyl # 4 Injectr
5 Injector Cyl # 5 CYL # 5 INJECTR Cyl # 5 Injectr
6 Injector Cyl # 6 CYL # 6 INJECTR Cyl # 6 Injectr
7 Injector Cyl # 7 CYL # 7 INJECTR Cyl # 7 Injectr
8 Injector Cyl # 8 CYL # 8 INJECTR Cyl # 8 Injectr
9 Injector Cyl # 9 CYL # 9 INJECTR Cyl # 9 Injectr
10 Injector Cylinder # 10 CYL 10 INJECTR Cyl 10 Injectr
11 Injector Cylinder # 11 CYL 11 INJECTR Cyl 11 Injectr
12 Injector Cylinder # 12 CYL 12 INJECTR Cyl 12 Injectr
13 Injector Cylinder # 13 CYL 13 INJECTR Cyl 13 Injectr
14 Injector Cylinder # 14 CYL 14 INJECTR Cyl 14 Injectr
15 Injector Cylinder # 15 CYL 15 INJECTR Cyl 15 Injectr
16 Injector Cylinder # 16 CYL 16 INJECTR Cyl 16 Injectr
17 Main Fuel Shutoff Valve FUEL SHUTOFF Fuel Shutoff
18 Fuel Control Valve FUEL CONTROL Fuel Control
19 THROTTLE BYPAS ThrottleBYPASS Accelerator Bypass Valve
20 Mechanism, Controlling Distribution TIMINGACTUATOR TIMINGActuator
21 Crankshaft Position Sensor ENG POS SENSOR PositionSensor
22 Sensor Dist. SHAFT TIMING SENSOR TIMING Sensor
23 Fuel Plate Mechanism RACK ACTUATOR Rack Actuator
24 Fuel Plate Position Sensor RACKPOS SENSOR Rack Pos Sens
25 Engine Protective System Signal EXT ENG PROTCT ExtENG Protect
26 Auxiliary Input Driver # 1 AUXOUTDRIVER1 AuxOut Driver
27 Control Mechanism # 1 Turbocharger TURBO ACTUATR1 Turbo Actuator
28 Control Mechanism # 2 Turbocharger TURBO ACTUATR2 TurboActuator2
29 Fuel System Signal Input EXT FUEL INPUT Ext Fuel INPUT
30 Speed Signal Input EXT SPEEDINPUT Ext SPEEDINPUT
31 Tachometer signal TACHSIGNLOUTPT TACH OUTPUT
32 WASTEGATEDRVR WASTEGATE Drvr Turbocharger Wastegate Valve Driver
MID 128 Engine Subsystem Codes 33 - 64
33 Control Pneumatic Couplings FANCLTCH DRV Fan Clutch Drv
34 Exhaust Pressure Sensor EXH PRESSENSOR Exh Press Sens
35 Exhaust Gas Pressure Regulating Solenoid EXH PRES SOL Exh Press Sol
36 Glow Plug System GLOWPLUGLAMP Glow PLUG LAMP
37 Power Relay DRV UNITPWRRLY Power Relay
38 Glow Plug System Relay GLOWPLUGRELAY GlowPLUG Relay
39 Starter Relay STARTER RELAY Starter Relay
40 Additional Input Driver # 2 AUXOUT DRIVER2 Auxout Driver2
41 ECM 8 Volt Power ECM 8VDC SUPLY ECM 8VDC
42 Injector Pressure Regulator INJ PRES REG Inj Press REG
43 High Gear Adjuster AUTOSHFTHI GR HIGH Gear Act.
44 Low Gear Adjuster AUTOSHFTLO GR Low Gear Act.
45 Autoshift Neutral Regulator AUTOSHFTNTL GR Neutral Act.
46 AutoShift Ground Circuit (minus) AUTOSHFTCOMLO Common
47 Injector Cylinder # 17 CYL 17 INJECTR Cyl 17 Injectr
48 Injector Cylinder # 18 CYL 18 INJECTR Cyl 18 Injectr
49 Injector Cylinder # 19 CYL 19 INJECTR Cyl 19 Injectr
50 Injector Cylinder # 20 CYL 20 INJECTR Cyl 20 Injectr
51 Additional Input Driver # 3 AUXOUT DRIVER3 Auxout Driver3
52 Additional Input Driver # 4 AUXOUT DRIVER4 Auxout Driver4
53 Additional Input Driver # 5 AUXOUT DRIVER5 Auxout Driver5
54 Additional Input Driver # 6 AUXOUT DRIVER6 Auxout Driver6
55 Additional Input Driver # 7 AUXOUT DRIVER7 Auxout Driver7
56 Additional Input Driver # 8 AUXOUT DRIVER8 Auxout Driver8
57 Additional PWM # 1 AUX PWM DRVR 1 Aux PWM Drvr 1
58 Additional PWM # 2 AUX PWM DRVR 2 Aux PWM Drvr 2
59 Additional PWM # 3 AUX PWM DRVR 3 Aux PWM Drvr 3
60 Additional PWM # 4 AUX PWM DRVR 4 Aux PWM Drvr 4
61 Mixture Formation Valve VAR SWIRL VALV Swirl Valve
62 Prestroke Sensor PRESTROKE SNSR PreStroke Snsr
63 Prestroke Actuator PRESTROKE ACTR PreStroke actr
64 Sensor # 2 Engine Speed SPEED SENSOR2 SPEED Sensor 2
MID 128 Engine Subsystem Codes 65 - 78
65 Oxygen Sensor OXYGEN SENSOR
66 Combustion Control Signal IG MODE SIGNAL
67 Combustion Distribution Signal IG TIME SIGNAL
68 Pressure at the Second Inlet of the Turbocharger TURBO PRSSRE 2
69 Aftercooler temperature ACOC COOL TEMP
70 Heated inlet air # 1
71 Heated inlet air # 2
72 Nozzle Cylinder # 21 CYL 21 INJECTR
73 Nozzle Cylinder # 22 CYL 22 INJECTR
74 Nozzle Cylinder # 23 CYL 23 INJECTR
75 Nozzle Cylinder # 24 CYL 24 INJECTR
76 Knock Sensor KNOCK SENSOR
77 Gas Control Valve GASMETER VALVE
78 Fuel Pump Control Mechanism
MID 136 Codes of Subsystems ABS 1 - 14
1 ABS sensor, 1st Axle, Left (front) WH SNSR AXL 1L Wh Snsr Axl 1L
2 ABS sensor, 1st Axle, Right (front) WH SNSR AXL 1R Wh Snsr Axl 1R
3 ABS sensor, 2nd Axle, Left (middle) WH SNSR AXL 2L Wh Snsr Axl 2L
4 ABS sensor, 2nd Axis, Right (middle) WH SNSR AXL 2R Wh Snsr Axl 2R
5 ABS sensor, 3rd Axle, Left (rear) WH SNSR AXL 3L Wh Snsr Axl 3L
6 ABS sensor, 3rd Axle, Right (rear) WH SNSR AXL 3R Wh Snsr Axl 3R
7 ABS modulator, 1st Axle, Left (front) PRSMOD VLV A1L Mod. Valve A1L
8 ABS modulator, 1st Axle, Right (front) PRSMOD VLV A1R Mod. Valve A1R
9 ABS modulator, 2nd Axis, Left (middle) PRSMOD VLV A2L Mod. Valve A2L
10 ABS modulator, 2nd Axis, Right (middle) PRSMOD VLV A2R Mod. Valve A2R
11 ABS modulator, 3rd Axis, Left (rear) PRSMOD VLV A3L Mod. Valve A3L
12 ABS modulator, 3rd Axis, Right (rear) PRSMOD VLV A3R Mod. Valve A3R
13 Motor Brake Relay RTDR CNTRL RLY Rtdr Cntrl Rly
14 Relay, Diagonal Voltage 1 RLAY DIAGONAL1 Relay DIAG. 1
MID 136 Codes of Subsystems ABS 15 - 47
15 Relay, Diagonal Voltage 2 RLAY DIAGONAL2 Relay DIAG. 2
16 ABS ABS MODE SWTCH ABS Mode Swtch
17 ASR switch ASR MODE SWTCH ASR Mode Swtch
18 Valve DIF 1-ASR ASR DIF1 VALVE ASR Dif1 Valve
19 Valve DIF 2-ASR ASR DIF2 VALVE ASR Dif2 Valve
20 Pneumatic Control Motor PNEU ENG CNTRL Pneu ENG Cntrl
21 Electrical Control Engine ELEC ENG CNTRL Elec ENG Cntrl
22 Speedometer Sensor SPN SGNL INPUT SPEEDSIGNAL In
23 ABS WARNLIGHT BULB WarnLIGHT Bulb
24 ASR ASR LIGHT BULB ASR LIGHT Bulb
25 Average Speed of Front Axle ABS Sensors SENSOR AX1 AVG Sensor AX1 AVG
26 Average Speed ABS Sensor Front Gearbox SENSOR AX2 AVG Sensor AX2 AVG
27 Average Speed ABS Sensors Rear Gearbox SENSOR AX3 AVG Sensor AX3 AVG
28 ABS Valve Modulator for Reducers PRSSRMODDRVAXL Mod, Relay Valve
29 Pressure Sensor Valve ABS for Reducers PRSSRXDCDRVAXL Trans, Relay Vlv
30 Main Control Relay for ABS MASTER RELAY Master Relay
31 Front Axle Trailer, Left Brake, Adjust Incorrect BRAKE ADJUST Brake Adjust
32 Front Axle Trailer, Right Brake, Adjusting Incorrect BRAKE ADJUST Brake Adjust
33 Trailer Rear Axle, Left Brake, Wrong Adjustment BRAKE ADJUST Brake Adjust
34 Front Axle Trailer, Right Brake, Adjust Incorrect BRAKE ADJUST Brake Adjust
35 Front Axle Tractor, Left Brake, Adjustment Incorrect BRAKE ADJUST Brake Adjust
36 Front Tractor Axle, Right Brake, Wrong Adjustment BRAKE ADJUST Brake Adjust
37 Front Tractor Gearbox, Left Brake, Wrong Adjustment BRAKE ADJUST Brake Adjust
38 Front Tractor Gearbox, Right Brake, Wrong Adjustment BRAKE ADJUST Brake Adjust
39 Rear Tractor Gearbox, Left Brake, Wrong Adjustment BRAKE ADJUST Brake Adjust
40 Rear Tractor Gearbox, Right Brake, Wrong Adjustment BRAKE ADJUST Brake Adjust
41 Relay Height Suspension
42 Holding Valve Solenoid - Axis 1 Left
43 Holding Valve Solenoid - Axis 1 Right
44 Holding Valve Solenoid - Axis 2 Left
45 Holding Valve Solenoid - Axis 2 Right
46 Holding Valve Solenoid - Axis 3 Left
47 Holding Valve Solenoid - Axis 3 Right
MID 136 Codes of Subsystems ABS 48 - 80
48 Relief Valve Solenoid - Axis 1 Left
49 Relief Valve Solenoid - Axis 1 Right
50 Relief Valve Solenoid - Axis 2 Left
51 Relief Valve Solenoid - Axis 2 Right
52 Relief Valve Solenoid - Axis 3 Left
53 Relief Valve Solenoid - Axis 3 Right
54 Hydraulic pump motor
55 Brake Light Switch 1
56 Brake Light Switch 2
57 Electrical Pressure Control, 1st Axis
58 Pressure Control Replacement System, Axle
59 Brake Pressure, Axle
60 Electrical Pressure Control, 2nd Axis
61 Pressure Control Replacement System, Axle
62 Brake Pressure, Axle 2
63 Electric Brake Adjustment, Axle 3
64 Electric Pressure Control, 3rd Axis 65 Brake Pressure, Axis 3
66 Electric Brake Adjustment, Trailer
67 Pneumatic Brake Control, Trailer
68 Pressure Brakes, Trailer
69 Axle Load Sensor
70 Pad Thickness Gauge - Axis 1 Left
71 Pad Thickness Sensor - Axis 1 Right
72 Pad Thickness Sensor - Axis 2 Left
73 Pad Thickness Sensor - Axis 2 Right
74 Pad Thickness Sensor - Axis 3 Left
75 Pad Thickness Sensor - Axis 3 Right
76 Transmitter Brake Signal
77 Sensor Signal # 1 Braking
78 Sensor Signal # 2 Braking
79 Wheel Size
80 Brake Control Machine
MID 190 Air Conditioner Subsystem Codes
1 Level Freon REFRGNT CHRG REFRIG Pres
2 Moisture Level in Freon REFRIG MOISTR REFRIG Moistr
3 Non-condensing Gas in Freon GAS IN REFRIGN Gas In REFRIGN
4 Solenoid Controlling Freon Flow RFRG FLOW CTRL RFRG Flow Ctrl
5 Freon Low Pressure Sensor LOW PRS SWITCH Low Pres SW
6 Circuit Freon Compressor Control CLUTCH CIRCUIT Clutch Cir
7 Air Conditioner Radiator Thermostat Circuit Tstat Cir
MID 219 VORAD Radar Subsystem Codes
1 Front Antenna
2 Electronics Antennas
3 Brake System Monitor
4 Monitor Dynamics
5 Steering Wheel Position Monitor
6 Speedometer Monitor
7 Right Turn Monitor
8 Left Turn Signal Monitor
9 Display
10 Sensor on the right side
11 Left side sensor
12 Rear Sensor
General Subsystem Codes (SIDs for any MIDs) 151 - 153
151 System Diagnostic Code # 1
152 System Diagnostic Code # 2
153 System Diagnostic Code # 3
154 System Diagnostic Code # 4
155 System Diagnostic Code # 5
219 Combustion Indicator
220 Electrical Connection Tractor / Trailer (ISO 11992)
221 Supply Voltage for Sensors
222 Lamp "PROTECT"
223 Brightness Sensor
224 Alarm
225 Yellow Lamp
226 Gear Transmission Sensor
227 Additional Entrance # 1
228 High Pressure Switch HI PRES SWITCH HI Pres SW
229 Kickdown Switch
230 Idle Air Confirmation Switch
231 SAE J1939 Chain
232 5-Volt DC Power Supply
233 Driver # 2
234 Mechanism "ON" Parking Brake
235 Mechanism "OFF" Parking Brake
236 Power Connector
237 Combustion Connector
238 Diagnostic Lamp - Red
239 Diagnostic Lamp - Yellow
240 Memory
242 Switch "RESUME" Cruise
243 Switch "SET" Cruise
244 Switch "ENABLE" Cruise
245 Clutch Pedal Switch # 1
246 Switch # 1 Brake Pedal
247 Switch # 2 Brake Pedal
248 Diagnostic circuit OEM
General Subsystem Codes (SID for any MIDs) 249 - 254
249 Chain SAE J1922 SAE J1922 SAE J1922
250 Chain SAE J1708 (J1587)
251 POWER SUPPLY POWER SUPPLY
252 Calibration Module
253 Calibration Memory
254 Controller # 1 CONTROLLER Controller
Fault Codes (FMI)
00 Above normal HIGH
01 Below normal Low
02 Floating or Incorrect Erratic Signal
03 Voltage above normal or short circuit in power supply Short Hi
04 Voltage below normal or short circuit to earth Short Lo
05 Current below normal or open circuit OPEN
06 Above normal current or short-circuit to earth Short
07 Mechanical system does not respond correctly NoRESPONSE
08 Unusual Frequency, Pulse Length, or SIGNAL Period
09 Unusual Update Rate UPDATE
10 Unusual Rate Change Rate
11 The error is not clear Not Known
12 The unit itself does not work correctly Bad
13 Calibrate incorrectly calibrated
14 Special Instructions RSRVD
15 Reserved RSRVD
