Frequently Asked Questions (2024)

Blushield is a revolutionary form of EMF protection that produces coherent frequencies within the human responsive range, based on nature-mimicking mathematical algorithms. It emits frequencies using the same power sources as manmade devices, which creates active, powerful fields. It is essentially “loud” enough to compete against the biologically incoherent non-native EMF fields. That way, it vastly outperforms the protective devices with weak, passive fields that don’t use a power source (such as stickers, pyramids and pendants).

Instead of attempting to block EMFs, which is ineffective or suboptimal for various reasons, Blushield essentially overpowers non-native EMFs with resonant frequencies. If there are harmonious frequencies in our environment that match or exceed the power of the inharmonious frequencies, our bodies will prefer and attune to the harmonious frequencies through a process called sympathetic resonance. Like attracts like. When we tune in to the naturally healing Blushield frequencies, our bodies no longer perceive the non-native EMFs as a threat, and our immune system begins to restore itself. Our bodies can rest and heal.

Think about it like an old television where you must turn the dial to change the channel. If you tune the dial to channel 9, the coil will resonate with the carrier signal, which has coded information that the TV turns into audio and light frequencies that we perceive as a coherent picture. It doesn’t mean that the other frequencies for all the other stations aren’t there, it simply means that the coil is tuned to that station. Similarly, our cells have evolved to tune in to nature instead of the repetitive high-powered EMFs in our modern environment. The scalar carrier wave is encoded with a very complex algorithm that, when introduced into the environment, entrains the cells via sympathetic resonance. Since the cells are entrained and harmonized with natural frequency patterns, it paints a coherent picture at the cell level. Like on the old TV, the cells cannot be dialed into two stations, and the body will always be more affected by the strongest and healthiest signal/influence in the environment.

We have demonstrated in humans and animals that the body will self-correct and balance itself when it no longer perceives that there is a threat of EMF.

We have found that Blushield will protect the body up to 93% against EMF, as most of the damage seems to come from the body mounting a constant immune response, which depletes the immunity and vitality of the person or animal.

It has taken 30 years and over 2 million dollars to develop Blushield technology. Most active EMF protection devices on the market use coils and high voltage, which are costly, use a lot of power, interfere with other devices, and cause stress on the body long-term. Blushield instead uses an advanced microprocessor that requires very little power and doesn’t interfere with other devices.

Many popular devices only produce single frequencies, like Schumann resonance devices that usually run at a constant 7.83 Hz; or a repeated combination of frequencies, like Solfeggio (several frequencies that were considered holy in ancient times, and used in hymns). These may deliver some benefits at first, but after some time, the body will stop responding positively to these repetitive frequencies, because nature itself is constantly varying. Blushield emits scalar waveforms that never stimulate your body twice with the same combination of frequencies at the same amplitude.

Blushield technology is mimicking nature, but much more powerfully. Blushield’s coherent field overrides all ambient EMF fields, including wireless radiation. Blushield’s multiple waveform output is the most sophisticated EMF protection to date, and is engineered to achieve maximum effectiveness for all living creatures.