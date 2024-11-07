Frequently Asked Questions - Immersive Van Gogh Pittsburgh (2024)

Frequently Asked Questions

Exhibit Info

  • Exhibit Hours

    Exhibit opens 15 minutes before the first entry time of the day and closes 15 minutes after the start time of last entry time of the day. For entry time please see the ticketing calendar when you click BUY TICKETS

  • About Immersive Van Gogh Pittsburgh

    From creators of the blockbuster show in Paris seen by over 2 million visitors and still wowing crowds in Toronto, the premiere of the Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit will bring the art of Vincent to life in Pittsburgh

    Experience art like never before – lose yourself in 300,000 cubic feet of flawless projections animating Vincent van Gogh’s oeuvre. Wander through entrancing, moving images that highlight brushstrokes, detail, and color – truly illuminating the mind of the genius.

    You will be immersed in Van Gogh’s works – from his sunny landscapes and night scenes to his portraits and still life paintings. The installation includes the Les Mangeurs de pomme de terre (The Potato Eaters, 1885), La Nuit étoilée (Starry Night, 1889), Les Tournesols (Sunflowers, 1888), and La Chambre à coucher (The Bedroom, 1889), and so much more.

    Experience the organic landscapes of Van Gogh’s imagination, and journey through his brilliance and madness.

    Astonishing in scale and breathtakingly imaginative, you will experience Van Gogh’s art in a completely new and unforgettable way.

    The exhibit is designed and conceived by Massimiliano Siccardi, with soundtrack by Luca Longobardi, both of whom pioneered immersive digital art experiences in France.
    This exhibition contains sequences of bright flashing lights which may affect visitors who are susceptible to photosensitive epilepsy, as well as others who are sensitive to moving lights. Viewer discretion is advised.

  • Location & Parking

    Renowned for transforming venues into unforgettable art experiences, the Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit strives to highlight the unique architecture of its spaces while integrating influences from its history and community. Get ready to be transported the second you step inside.

    Location

    The Immersive Van Gogh Pittsburgh Exhibit will take place at Lighthouse Artspace Pittsburgh at 720 E Lacock Street, Pittsburgh.

    Parking

    Assisted self-parking is available for $12 at a nearby lot at the intersection of Progress and Warfield Street - please follow the Valet signs. A free shuttle option is provided for your convenience from the self-parking lot or it is a 4-minute walk to the venue.

    Assisted ADA parking near the entrance to the venue is also available upon request for $12. Please alert the valet company to your needs upon arrival. There is no need to arrange this prior to arrival.

    Please note RVs and other oversized vehicles are not accommodated.

  • Prohibited and Permissible Personal Items

    We encourage you to leave valuables, large bags, and other personal belongings at home. For the safety of our visitors and the collection, all bags entering or leaving the exhibit, including purses, are subject to inspection. Backpacks and duffle bags are not permitted in the exhibit. Patrons entering with such items will be required to check-in their bags at the venue coat check. Prohibited:

    • Backpacks and duffle bags
    • Paints and aerosols
    • Indelible markers
    • Weapons of any type
    • Outside food and beverages (including alcohol)
    • Any item deemed by exhibit security or venue management to be inappropriate
    • Bikes, helmets, skateboards, Heelys, rollerblades, and non-mobility aid scooters are not permitted
    • Camping chairs
    • Tripods

    Permissible:

    • Walkers, mobility scooters, and other mobility aids
    • Service animals - For non-traditional service animals please contact the exhibition before your visit.
    • Strollers

    Photos and video recording are allowed, but we ask that you limit the length of recording to less than 2-minute clips and refrain from using flash. Professional grade equipment and tripods are not permissible unless previously approved by management.

    Immersive Van Gogh reserves the right to amend the above restrictions without notice. If you are unsure about an item you are bringing with you, please contact us at ticketing@vangoghpittsburgh.com for more information.

Ticket Info

  • Ticket Types

    There are no refunds of tickets for the exhibit.

    Tickets are available online and directly at the box office on the day of the exhibit (subject to availability).

    VIP Tickets Include
    • Priority access and admission
    • Cushion Rental
    • Limited edition poster
    • VIP souvenir laminate
    • Flexibility to arrive +/- one hour of your time - subject to public opening hours
    Premium Tickets Include
    • Cushion Rental
    • Limited edition poster
    • Flexibility to arrive +/- one hour of your time - subject to public opening hours
    Basic-Timed Tickets Include
    • Standard admission
    • Strict arrival window of 20 minutes within your scheduled attendance start time
    Child Tickets Include
    • Admission ages 6 - 16
    • No change of date fees
    • Must be accompanied by an adult ticket
    • Children age 5 and under do not require a ticket

    The exhibit does have loud music and ear protection, especially for children, is advised. Earplugs are available at the gallery.

    For further clarification, please read our terms and conditions.

    ††Please see the section FLEX vs. Timed below for further details.

  • Authorized Ticket Sellers

    Warning! Check before you GOGH. If you want to experience the Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit that is taking Chicago by storm and sold out in Los Angeles and San Francisco, ensure you are buying your tickets fromVanGoghPittsburgh.comor our verified partners.

    Should you have purchased tickets for our exhibit from any other site other than listed below, please reach out toticketing@vangoghpittsburgh.comfor verification.

    Please note tickets purchased on FEVER are not for our Immersive Van Gogh.

    Authorized Ticket Partners To Immersive Van Gogh Pittsburgh
    • VanGoghPittsburgh.com
    • ImmersiveVanGogh.com
    • Ticketmaster.com
    • Universe.com
    • Barter Network
    • Goldstar.com (gift vouchers)
    • Groupon.com (gift vouchers)
    • Restaurant.com

    Other partner sites may too have promotions and access to tickets but these should redirect you to our websiteVanGoghPittsburgh.com for purchase.

  • Ticket Prices

    Peak

    VIP - $99.99
    Premium - $64.99
    Basic - $54.99
    Child - $34.99

    Off-Peak

    VIP - $79.99
    Premium - $49.99
    Basic - $39.99
    Child - $29.99

    All tickets are subject to a service fee of $6.99 on top of the above prices as per our terms and conditions.

    Ticket prices are subject to change.

  • Peak & Off-Peak

    This relates to pricing differences depending on date and time selected.

    Peak times are generally Friday evenings and all day Saturday and Sunday.

    Off-Peak times are generally weekdays and Friday before 5 PM.

  • Group Tickets

    A group discount of 40% is available for groups of 10 and more. Please visit our group ticket page for pricing and availability.

    For groups larger than 50 people please email us at groups@vangoghpittsburgh.com.

    Discount amount varies per city and will be applied at checkout.

I Bought My Tickets But...

  • I need to reschedule

    To reschedule your tickets, please visit our Change Of Date Request page.

    Dates and tickets are subject to availability. Requests must be made a minimum of 24 hours prior to your scheduled attendance time.

    Please note there is a $4.99 rescheduling fee per VIP & Premium ticket, and a $9.99 rescheduling fee per Basic ticket.

    Last-minute Change of Date requests will not be honored. In exceptional circumstances, a $9.99 fee will be applied for requests submitted less than 24 hours from your scheduled time slot.

  • I want to upgrade/downgrade

    Please contact us at ticketing@vangoghpittsburgh.com to upgrade your tickets prior to arrival.Unfortunately, we cannot downgrade tickets and we don’t know why you would want to!

  • I want to change the name on my tickets

    The name on your tickets is for buyer & COVID tracing info only and thus there is no change of name required on tickets.Anyone who has access to the tickets can use them. The buyer is responsible for tracking COVID-19 information within their party.

  • I have not received my tickets

    If you have purchased tickets to Immersive Van Gogh directly through our website, but have not yet received your tickets, you can use the "Ticket Resend" tool found HERE!

    If the “Ticket Resend” tool was not able to find your order, your original order email may have a typo in it. Please contact the box office to have this rectified.

    TAKE NOTE: Please check your spam/junk folder before contacting the box office.

COVID-19

  • COVID-19 Update

    Safety is our number one priority for all guests attending Immersive Van Gogh Houston. With over 170,000 visitors in Toronto during COVID-19, and zero reported cases associated with the exhibition since opening, we’re proud to be operating an experience where it is safe to GOGH.

    To ensure your safety, and based on guidance from the CDC and other government agencies, our walk-in exhibition will operate with enhanced safety measures including:

    • Hand sanitization stations placed throughout the venue

    • Contactless payment encouraged throughout the venue

    • Face coverings are now optional for all staff and guests

    • Social distancing circles projected throughout the entire exhibition gallery space

    We will continue to closely monitor the situation daily, and adjust our safety measures accordingly, in readiness for our opening.

    Thanks for your patience and understanding during these challenging times.

