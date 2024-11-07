Frequently Asked Questions - Immersive Van Gogh Pittsburgh (2024)

Thanks for your patience and understanding during these challenging times.

We will continue to closely monitor the situation daily, and adjust our safety measures accordingly, in readiness for our opening.

• Face coverings are now optional for all staff and guests

To ensure your safety, and based on guidance from the CDC and other government agencies, our walk-in exhibition will operate with enhanced safety measures including:

Safety is our number one priority for all guests attending Immersive Van Gogh Houston. With over 170,000 visitors in Toronto during COVID-19, and zero reported cases associated with the exhibition since opening, we’re proud to be operating an experience where it is safe to GOGH.

TAKE NOTE: Please check your spam/junk folder before contacting the box office.

If the “Ticket Resend” tool was not able to find your order, your original order email may have a typo in it. Please contact the box office to have this rectified.

If you have purchased tickets to Immersive Van Gogh directly through our website, but have not yet received your tickets, you can use the "Ticket Resend" tool found HERE!

The name on your tickets is for buyer & COVID tracing info only and thus there is no change of name required on tickets.Anyone who has access to the tickets can use them. The buyer is responsible for tracking COVID-19 information within their party.

I want to change the name on my tickets

Please contact us at ticketing@vangoghpittsburgh.com to upgrade your tickets prior to arrival.Unfortunately, we cannot downgrade tickets and we don’t know why you would want to!

Last-minute Change of Date requests will not be honored. In exceptional circumstances, a $9.99 fee will be applied for requests submitted less than 24 hours from your scheduled time slot.

Please note there is a $4.99 rescheduling fee per VIP & Premium ticket, and a $9.99 rescheduling fee per Basic ticket.

Dates and tickets are subject to availability. Requests must be made a minimum of 24 hours prior to your scheduled attendance time.

To reschedule your tickets, please visit our Change Of Date Request page .

Discount amount varies per city and will be applied at checkout.

For groups larger than 50 people please email us at groups@vangoghpittsburgh.com.

A group discount of 40% is available for groups of 10 and more. Please visit our group ticket page for pricing and availability.

All tickets are subject to a service fee of $6.99 on top of the above prices as per our terms and conditions.

Other partner sites may too have promotions and access to tickets but these should redirect you to our websiteVanGoghPittsburgh.com for purchase.

Please note tickets purchased on FEVER are not for our Immersive Van Gogh.

Should you have purchased tickets for our exhibit from any other site other than listed below, please reach out toticketing@vangoghpittsburgh.comfor verification.

Warning! Check before you GOGH. If you want to experience the Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit that is taking Chicago by storm and sold out in Los Angeles and San Francisco, ensure you are buying your tickets fromVanGoghPittsburgh.comor our verified partners.

†† Please see the section FLEX vs. Timed below for further details.

For further clarification, please read our terms and conditions.

The exhibit does have loud music and ear protection, especially for children, is advised. Earplugs are available at the gallery.

Tickets are available online and directly at the box office on the day of the exhibit (subject to availability).

There are no refunds of tickets for the exhibit.

Immersive Van Gogh reserves the right to amend the above restrictions without notice. If you are unsure about an item you are bringing with you, please contact us at ticketing@vangoghpittsburgh.com for more information.

Photos and video recording are allowed, but we ask that you limit the length of recording to less than 2-minute clips and refrain from using flash. Professional grade equipment and tripods are not permissible unless previously approved by management.

We encourage you to leave valuables, large bags, and other personal belongings at home. For the safety of our visitors and the collection, all bags entering or leaving the exhibit, including purses, are subject to inspection. Backpacks and duffle bags are not permitted in the exhibit. Patrons entering with such items will be required to check-in their bags at the venue coat check. Prohibited:

Please note RVs and other oversized vehicles are not accommodated.

Assisted ADA parking near the entrance to the venue is also available upon request for $12. Please alert the valet company to your needs upon arrival. There is no need to arrange this prior to arrival.

Assisted self-parking is available for $12 at a nearby lot at the intersection of Progress and Warfield Street - please follow the Valet signs. A free shuttle option is provided for your convenience from the self-parking lot or it is a 4-minute walk to the venue.

The Immersive Van Gogh Pittsburgh Exhibit will take place at Lighthouse Artspace Pittsburgh at 720 E Lacock Street, Pittsburgh .

Renowned for transforming venues into unforgettable art experiences, the Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit strives to highlight the unique architecture of its spaces while integrating influences from its history and community. Get ready to be transported the second you step inside.

The exhibit is designed and conceived by Massimiliano Siccardi, with soundtrack by Luca Longobardi, both of whom pioneered immersive digital art experiences in France. This exhibition contains sequences of bright flashing lights which may affect visitors who are susceptible to photosensitive epilepsy, as well as others who are sensitive to moving lights. Viewer discretion is advised.

Astonishing in scale and breathtakingly imaginative, you will experience Van Gogh’s art in a completely new and unforgettable way.

Experience the organic landscapes of Van Gogh’s imagination, and journey through his brilliance and madness.

You will be immersed in Van Gogh’s works – from his sunny landscapes and night scenes to his portraits and still life paintings. The installation includes the Les Mangeurs de pomme de terre (The Potato Eaters, 1885), La Nuit étoilée (Starry Night, 1889), Les Tournesols (Sunflowers, 1888), and La Chambre à coucher (The Bedroom, 1889), and so much more.

Experience art like never before – lose yourself in 300,000 cubic feet of flawless projections animating Vincent van Gogh’s oeuvre. Wander through entrancing, moving images that highlight brushstrokes, detail, and color – truly illuminating the mind of the genius.

From creators of the blockbuster show in Paris seen by over 2 million visitors and still wowing crowds in Toronto, the premiere of the Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit will bring the art of Vincent to life in Pittsburgh

Exhibit opens 15 minutes before the first entry time of the day and closes 15 minutes after the start time of last entry time of the day. For entry time please see the ticketing calendar when you click BUY TICKETS

FAQs

If you're like me (that is, an inexperienced art appreciator who likes a road map), the placards are a must-stop before the experience. There's also a half-hour audio tour on the free Lighthouse Immersive app that will help prep you beforehand. Or you can find lots of Van Gogh art guides like this one online.

Since the experience typically lasts around one hour we recommend comfortable shoes, there is however no dress code - whatever makes you feel comfortable to ensure that you can fully enjoy the experience!

Things to know before you go Van Gogh Museum tickets are available only online.

Only small backpacks are allowed in the luggage room.

Strollers are permitted in the museum, which is also wheelchair-accessible.

Photography of artworks in the museum galleries and exhibition spaces is not allowed. More items...

Frequently Asked Questions - Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit. To reschedule your tickets, please visit our Change of Date Request page. Dates and tickets are subject to availability. Requests must be made a minimum of 24 hours prior to your scheduled attendance time.

The visit will take around 90 minutes.

Wear white clothes to blend in the artworks. 2. Pick off-peak hours: early morning or late evening. 3.

HOWEVER, although the VIP package is “worth it” monetarily and theoretically, it most certainly is NOT worth more for the average person. First, your private booth is a sofa against the wall on the upstairs part of the exhibit surrounded on three sides by the fun-house style mirrors they have.

It was amazing!!! Such high quality and so unique! I've read books about Vincent Van Gogh, and still I learned new things. I would highly recommend this experience … well worth the money!

—”Immersive Van Gogh” stands above “Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience.” The animations are crisper, the environment grander and more spacious, the choreography of images somewhat less cheesy, the musical choices more interesting (Handel, Edith Piaf, and Thom Yorke versus a more generically cinematic sounding score).

According to the museum website, you can enter up to 30 minutes after your ticketed time. If this is not possible, I suggest you go to the ticket window near the entrance and ask a clerk if they can help you.

To change your ticket dates, please visit https://myorder.immersivevangogh.com/change_date. Subject to availability. Requests must be made at least 24 hours prior to your scheduled attendance time.

There are no refunds of tickets for the exhibit. Tickets are available online at www.vangoghLA.com and directly at the box office on the day of the exhibit. The terms and conditions for the show and tickets can be read www.vangoghLA.com/terms .

Most of the experiences involve guests moving from room to room, with walls (and sometimes floors or ceilings) decorated with moving projections of van Gogh's works. The works are typically accompanied by music set to pair with them.

The immersive experience was spectacular. We learned so much more about Van Gogh and his tragic demise. The virtual experience is a must at the end and we also enjoyed creating our own art!

Beyond Van Gogh is an immersive experience that includes sounds, lighting and moving projections. While we will not have audio sensory items available for guests, we encourage parents and caregivers to bring appropriate sensory stimulants to ensure a better time for little ones who are neurodiverse.

2. Plan 1.5-2.5 hours for your visit. The average visitor takes 1 hour 15 minutes to properly explore the permanent collection. The museum has a café and a souvenir shop on the ground floor and a bookshop on the third floor, offering a wide selection of products inspired by the life and work of Van Gogh.