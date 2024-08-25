Frequently Asked Questions - Immersive Van Gogh Pittsburgh (2024)

From creators of the blockbuster show in Paris seen by over 2 million visitors and still wowing crowds in Toronto, the premiere of the Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit will bring the art of Vincent to life in Pittsburgh

Experience art like never before – lose yourself in 300,000 cubic feet of flawless projections animating Vincent van Gogh’s oeuvre. Wander through entrancing, moving images that highlight brushstrokes, detail, and color – truly illuminating the mind of the genius.

You will be immersed in Van Gogh’s works – from his sunny landscapes and night scenes to his portraits and still life paintings. The installation includes the Les Mangeurs de pomme de terre (The Potato Eaters, 1885), La Nuit étoilée (Starry Night, 1889), Les Tournesols (Sunflowers, 1888), and La Chambre à coucher (The Bedroom, 1889), and so much more.

Experience the organic landscapes of Van Gogh’s imagination, and journey through his brilliance and madness.

Astonishing in scale and breathtakingly imaginative, you will experience Van Gogh’s art in a completely new and unforgettable way.

The exhibit is designed and conceived by Massimiliano Siccardi, with soundtrack by Luca Longobardi, both of whom pioneered immersive digital art experiences in France.

This exhibition contains sequences of bright flashing lights which may affect visitors who are susceptible to photosensitive epilepsy, as well as others who are sensitive to moving lights. Viewer discretion is advised.