Frequently Asked Questions | University Books and More (2024)

Does the bookstore carry more than textbooks? Yes! We sell UW Oshkosh apparel and giftware, school and art supplies, bestsellers and other general interest books, study aids, computer supplies and greeting cards. University Books & More is your only source for official UW Oshkosh apparel and gift items. Where are the textbooks located? The stock on our website is the same product that is in our physical store located in Reeve Memorial Union in University Books & More on the Oshkosh campus. We carry materials for all three campuses. Our textbook department is open year round in the lower level of the store. How does the textbook ordering program work? We allow students to place orders for their textbooks and some required supplies with our online ordering system within the refund policies of that semester. All of these orders must be paid for online. You can use a credit/debit card, charge to your student account, use Titan Dollars, UWOshkosh and University Books & More gift cards. The orders must be put under that one student’s name and only that one student's books can be charged to their student account. If picking up orders on a campus you must have your order number and a legal photo ID with you. Charges to student accounts are not seen immediately on your tuition bills.

To place an order click here



Why aren't there any books listed for my class yet?

This can mean the instructor or department hasn't yet told us what books are needed for that section of a course. It may also mean we are trying to get clarification on information sent in before we post it.

I ordered “Used” or “Rental Used”, why did I get a new book?

We stock as many used textbooks as we can, whether through buyback or textbook wholesalers. However, used books are not always available. If the professors choose a new edition of the book there may only be new copies available to us. Access codes or packages with access codes are always new and sometimes less expensive to purchase as a new package. Sometimes we can offer a text as a rental for the semester. Rentals are for one semester only. If you need the book(s) again will have to purchase the book outright or may be able to rent it again for the next term. Once those are gone we give you the next least expensive option we have available at the time we put your order together. All orders are processed first come first serve. I ordered 3 books but was only charged for 2. Where is my other book? Multiple copies of the same or a similar item may have been ordered, if so we will only put one in the order. In instances when that last book hasn’t arrived at the Oshkosh campus yet, you will typically receive another email when it does. If you selected Do Not Replace for your substitution preference then an unavailable item may have been removed completely from the order. What does “Choose ____ of ­­­____” mean? This can mean the instructor has given you the choice of any number of books for a course. Sometimes they are different editions of the same book. Often it means separate pieces of a package set may be available. It may mean the book is available in different forms; looseleaf versus hardcover as an example. Or that you can purchase a book with the access code or these as 2 separate pieces.

What is Instant Access?

If your course states Instant Access, the required course materials that your instructor assigned will be delivered digitally through Canvas on the first day of class. This program ensures you are receiving your course materials at a significant discount off of list price. Your student account will be billed for the required course material and must be paid to your student account directly. This program is optional, however you must actively opt-out if you do not wish to participate. More information and the link to opt-out will be emailed to your student email address towards the beginning of the semester.

Do I have to ship my books or can I pick them up on campus? If you ordered from University Books & More you may choose shipping or pick up on campus depending on the time of year. Watch your email for more detailed locations and times.

Pick up at the Fox Cities and Fond du Lac campuses will happen during brief windows of time at the beginning of the 14 week terms. See your email for times and location of pick up for each term.

Oshkosh campus: Other than the weekend before and first week of the spring and fall semester orders can be picked up in the textbook department of the campus store with your order number and your photo ID.

All shipping orders will be charged a shipping fee. Tracking numbers will be sent to email addresses on orders directly from UPS or USPS. Currently the fee for most continental US orders is a $7.00 flat fee. All international orders will need to email us to verify shipping information. These orders will be charged that shipping days rates. Expect delays in shipping overseas. (Many international orders have been taking 4 weeks for delivery)

What if I am shipping my order to a military address?

Street address: Grade, and PSC or unit numberand box number

City: Enter either APO, FPO or DPO

State: Select Armed Forces: Location

Country: Leave default: United States

Postal Code: The five-digit zip code

I just placed my order. When will it be ready? This varies based on store hours, availability of items, and volume of orders. You will receive an email from our system when your order is placed and another when it has been processed. It is ready after this second or third email if you paid with credit card. You can always track the progress of your order by logging in to your account to see if it may have been completed and you missed the email. Emails come from textbooks@uwosh.edu. Shipping tracking numbers come directly from UPS or USPS email addresses separately. How do I make changes to my order? You cannot make changes to your order once it has been placed. You will need to contact the bookstore for assistance. How can I return a textbook? If you purchased/rented the incorrect text, or dropped a class, etc; please bring your textbook(s), your receipt, and your photo ID to University Books & More on the Oshkosh campus. Refunds are done at the entrance of the store at the registers. Do not bring books already paid for to the textbook department.During the first week of classes the refund window may be open in the front hall of Reeve across from the Credit Union. If you decline a receipt and/or refund policy or do not receive an emailed receipt the terms and policies still apply. Once these dates have passed, textbooks are no longer returnable. Consider selling them back at buyback at the end of the semester instead.

Students that can not make it to the store in Oshkosh can contact the store by phone or email for other return options.

What if there is a problem with my order?

If you receive an incorrect, damaged, or defective item or the wrong order, please contact us directly by phone or email. We will work with you to resolve the problem as soon as possible.

How do I return my rental book?

Rental books are due back to the store at the Oshkosh campus the Monday following finals by the end of that business day. Bring rented books and your ID, to the registers at the front of the store in Reeve Memorial Union. Do NOT bring rental books to the textbook department. For any rented items not returned on time and in resellable condition there will be a replacement fee charged to the renter's student account. The fee will be the retail cost of the book minus the rental fee already paid. Rental fees are only good for one term. If you need a book formultipleterms we recommend purchasing it outright. Books that could be rented one semester may not be available for rental the next.

How do I cancel an online order or VitalSource text?

You must contact that store directly by phone or email. We will need your order number. If a refund can be done, it may be beyond refund deadlines or already shipped as examples, monies can not be automatically refunded. Student account charges can take 24-48 business hours. Credit/debit refunds can take 7-10 business days.

To view the bookstore’s return policies please click here What is buyback? At the end of each semester, you’ll have the opportunity to try to sell your books back for cash. This is not a refund, it is the opportunity to sell your books after you have used them. The bookstore takes information the instructors have provided regarding use of books for the following semester and determines if the book will be bought back from the students to reuse in the future. If the same book is being used again, and the bookstore needs more of stock that book, you may be offered up to 50% of the new retail price even if the book wasn’t purchased new or from us. (We can not purchased instructor/desk copies or international copies.) If the bookstore is not able to purchase the book back, you may be offered a reduced price based off of wholesale value and demand from a national wholesaler we have partnered with to help you sell as many of your books as possible. You may choose to accept or decline the cash. Prices are not negotiable. Our buyback windows are located nearest the Algoma entrance in Reeve Memorial Union. Present your books & textbooks at the buyback window. DO NOT try to return rental books here, those must be returned in the store. Rental books that are sold at buyback can not be recovered. You must have photo ID with you when selling books. Why is the store not buying back my book? Reasons vary including: new edition of the book has been selected, it’s a loose-leaf or instructor's/desk, or international copy, the book is too damaged, it needs an access code that is less expensive as a package, the instructor isn’t teaching this class again, is choosing different material, or hasn’t told us what they need for the next semester yet. If any of these occur the national wholesale company may offer a lower price. If there is no wholesale value then a price can’t be offered at buyback. These sometimes change and feel free to try again at another buyback period. I don’t live on campus, how do I try to sell my books back?

To see our Virtual Buyback option clickhere. If this company is buying books they will provide a shipping label to you. These book will be shipped to Texas Book Company, not University Books & More.For more general information about buyback click here

Do you need to have work study to be employed at the bookstore? We can hire any university student who is taking six credits or more per semester. We can also hire high school students that are registered as incoming freshman to work the summer before their first semester.

If you have qualified for work study please note that on your application. Your work study dollars will be used first and you can continue working as a student assistant once your work study dollars have been exhausted (depleted).

Please ask for an application at our customer service desk or print one out from our employment page. Positions are posted on Handshake. Include your class schedule with all applications. Please feel free to reapply if your schedule has changed or in a future semester.