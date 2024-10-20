Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer | LinkedIn (2024)

Congratulations to Partner Teresa Ko, on being featured in the Heroes Women Role Model List 2024 as a Top 100 Women Executive for a seventh year. For over a decade, Teresa has been a leading voice for greater gender diversity and accountability on Hong Kong’s listed company boards. As executive sponsor of our Asia Women's Network, she actively mentors and sponsors women colleagues, helping them build resilience, tackle challenges, and develop their potential as future leaders."I am deeply honoured and grateful that I have been able to use our platform and influence to make an impact in areas that I believe in, including diversity and inclusion, and more recently, sustainability," Teresa commented.Read more about Teresa and the 2024 Heroes Women Executives Role Model List collated by INvolve - The Inclusion People supported by YouTube at: https://okt.to/6KluME#DiversityandInclusion #HERRoleModels24