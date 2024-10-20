Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer | LinkedIn (2024)

Law Practice
Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer is a global law firm with a long-standing track record of successfully supporting the world's leading national and multinational corporations, financial institutions and governments on ground-breaking and business-critical mandates. Our 2,800-plus lawyers deliver results worldwide through our own offices and alongside leading national firms. Our commitment and business know-how mean our clients rely on us when it matters most.Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer has offices in Austria, Bahrain, Belgium, China, England, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Ireland, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, the United Arab Emirates, the United States of America and Vietnam.
- http://www.freshfields.com
- Law Practice
- 5,001-10,000 employees
- London, England
- Partnership
- 1743
Our latest MedTech Update is now available, covering innovations at the intersection of AI, technology and the life sciences and healthcare industries. This edition details the key trends observed in Q3, along with the associated legal considerations, specifically:- A new normal in the virtual care market- New US regulation of tech, data and AI with proposed HHS rule and reorganization Read now: https://okt.to/Bqk16o#healthtech #lifesciences #medtech
Congratulations to Partner Teresa Ko, on being featured in the Heroes Women Role Model List 2024 as a Top 100 Women Executive for a seventh year. For over a decade, Teresa has been a leading voice for greater gender diversity and accountability on Hong Kong’s listed company boards. As executive sponsor of our Asia Women's Network, she actively mentors and sponsors women colleagues, helping them build resilience, tackle challenges, and develop their potential as future leaders."I am deeply honoured and grateful that I have been able to use our platform and influence to make an impact in areas that I believe in, including diversity and inclusion, and more recently, sustainability," Teresa commented.Read more about Teresa and the 2024 Heroes Women Executives Role Model List collated by INvolve - The Inclusion People supported by YouTube at: https://okt.to/6KluME#DiversityandInclusion #HERRoleModels24
🌟 A fantastic evening at the recent ITR (International Tax Review) EMEA Tax Awards 2024 as we were awarded United Kingdom Tax Litigation & Disputes Firm of the Year, alongside Helen Buchanan being awarded the Tax Litigation & Disputes Attorney of the Year.Our outstanding global tax team was also recognised with six Impact Deal of the Year awards – find out more about the work of our award-winning team at https://okt.to/fchNPm
At the Financial Times’ Moral Money Summit Americas, Global Partner for Client Sustainability Timothy Wilkins will join a panel discussion exploring how companies can prepare for new climate reporting demands, the challenges of adopting various regulatory frameworks, key considerations for investors and more. Find more information and register here (in-person and digital passes available): https://okt.to/TgZexRFreshfields is an Associate Sponsor for FT’s Moral Money Summit Americas.FT Live #FTMoralMoney
We have advised GoldenTree Asset Management LP in providing a $300 million second lien term loan facility to Milk Specialties Global, an industry-leading ingredients manufacturer and portfolio company of private equity firm Butterfly Equity.Our team was led by Damian Ridealgh and included senior associate Meghan Bell and associates Ross Weiser and Ornia Abdouljalil.Read more at https://okt.to/7K5ayI
With DEI initiatives seeing increasing pushback across the globe, our recent panel discussion in Mexico explored, through a cross-cultural lens, the importance of LGBTQ+ inclusion, with panelists sharing personal stories, embracing their identities, and being their authentic selves in the workplace.➡ Visibility matters: Sharing our stories helps break down barriers and building an inclusive culture. ➡ Tone from the top: Colleagues feel supported and seen when senior leaders engage.➡ Policies matter. Small changes in people policies (particularly when it comes to supporting planning for non-traditional families) can make a big difference.➡ Supporting junior talent: Senior colleagues can help junior talent navigate authenticity and differing experiences and viewpoints. Read more on our firmwide LGBTQ+ initiatives at https://okt.to/oHuwl0Paul Humphreys | Carlos Mello | Sofía Klot
We were honoured to host Ministra Margarita Beatriz Luna Ramos and Magistrada Mariana Mureddu at our annual women’s lunch event for female lawyers in international practice. Their invaluable insights into the evolving Mexican judiciary system and its impact on women were inspiring. Co-hosted with our friends at Galicia Abogados, we brought together women lawyers from around the world to collaborate, share experiences, and inspire each other. Such gatherings strengthen our community and empower us to achieve more.Santiago Oñate Yáñez | Raquel Flórez Escobar | Margarita Beatriz Luna Ramos | Mariana Mureddu Gilabert | Cecilia Azar
Freshfields is at India ADR Week 2024 and our market-leading disputes team is hosting a discussion on 'The evolution of foreign investment protection and ISDS: state-of-the-art in 2024'. Our distinguished panel includes: - Nicholas Lingard, Partner - Samantha Tan, Partner- Rohit Bhat, Lead, India Disputes- Niti Dixit, Partner, S&R Associates- Promod Nair, Senior Advocate, Arista Chambers Find out more about India ADR Week 2024 ➡ https://okt.to/lYmoMO Read more about our unrivalled experience on India transactions and disputes at https://okt.to/DL3AG1 #IAW2024 #IndiaADRWeek2024
A worldwide transformation of the energy market is underway. At our panel in Mexico, we discussed how businesses are navigating risks and opportunities in the renewable energy sector, responding to high-stakes disputes and what the effective risk mitigation strategies are.ℹ Find out more about our international disputes and arbitration practice at https://okt.to/5DxhWIAnna-Maria Tamminen | Francisco Xavier Salazar Diez de Sollano | Katya Somohano | Noiana Marigo | Mabvuto Sakala | Cecilia Azar
From 24 – 27 September the Lear Competition Festival (LCF) will once again host cutting-edge debates on selected aspects of antitrust digital enforcement.At the event, counsel Alessandro Di Giò, principal associate Filippo Alberti and senior associate Cecilia Carli will join Professor of Competition Law and Economics, Giuseppe Colangelo, on stage for a discussion about the various issues and challenges in the uncharted territories of selected aspects of antitrust digital enforcement.The panel will be chaired by partner Gian Luca Zampa.More information and registration: https://okt.to/SK7r6Z#antitrust #regulatory
