Freudx.xyz - Freudx - High Taste... ▷ Traffic, Ranking, Analytics [Jun 2024] | HypeStat (2024)

Domain Summary
What is the traffic rank for Freudx.xyz?
• Freudx.xyz ranks #719,613 globally on HypeStat.
What percent of global Internet users visit Freudx.xyz?
• 0.0001488% of global Internet users visit Freudx.xyz
How many people visit Freudx.xyz each day?
• Freudx.xyz receives approximately 7.3K visitors and 91,741 page impressions per day.
Which countries does Freudx.xyz receive most of its visitors from?
• Freudx.xyz is mostly visited by people located in Turkey,India,United States.
How much Freudx.xyz can earn?
• Freudx.xyz should earn about $154.66/day from advertising revenue.
What is Freudx.xyz estimated value?
• Estimated value of Freudx.xyz is $161,833.67.
What IP addresses does Freudx.xyz resolve to?
• Freudx.xyz resolves to the IP addresses 2606:4700:3035::ac43:8d10, 172.67.141.16.
Where are Freudx.xyz servers located in?
• Freudx.xyz has servers located in United States.
freudx.xyz Profile
Title:Freudx - High Taste Movies & Series Recommendation
Description:high taste movies & series recommendation
Category:Adult / Adult
Edit Site Info
What technologies does freudx.xyz use?These are the technologies used at freudx.xyz. freudx.xyz has a total of 12 technologies installed in 8 different categories.
UI frameworks
Bootstrap
CDN
CloudFlare
Google Hosted Libraries
jsDelivr
Font Scripts
Font Awesome
Advertising
Google AdSense
Analytics
Google Analytics
Miscellaneous
HTTP/3
Open Graph
Popper
JavaScript Libraries
jQuery
Programming Languages
PHP
freudx.xyz Traffic AnalysisFreudx.xyz is ranked #719,613 in the world.This website is viewed by an estimated 7.3K visitors daily, generating a total of 91.7K pageviews. This equates to about 222.3K monthly visitors.Freudx.xyz traffic has decreased by 18.59% compared to last month.
Daily Visitors7.3K
0.95%
Monthly Visits222.3K
18.59%
Pages per Visit12.50
34.51%
Visit duration07:33
0.28%
Bounce Rate18.87%
23.77%
Is this your site?Verify your site's metrics.
- Daily Unique Visitors:
- 7,337
- Monthly Visits:
- 222,311
- Pages per Visit:
- 12.50
- Daily Pageviews:
- 91,741
- Avg. visit duration:
- 07:33
- Bounce rate:
- 18.87%
- Global Reach:
- 0.0001488%
- Monthly Visits (SEMrush):
- 620,346
- Monthly Unique Visitors (SEMrush):
- 74,395
- Monthly Visits (SimilarWeb):
- 217,941
- HypeRank:
- 719,613
- SEMrush Rank:
- 779,837
- SimilarWeb Rank:
- 131,868
Traffic sources
- Direct:
- 89.02%
- Referral:
- 1.51%
- Search:
- 9.48%
- Social:
- 0%
- Paid:
- 0%
Desktop vs Mobile
- Desktop:
- 29.49%
- Mobile:
- 70.51%
Total Visits Last 3 Months
103.8K
APR
273.1K
MAY
222.3K
JUN
Visitors by country
- Country
- Users%
- Turkey 49.98%
- India 11.67%
- United States 9.21%
- Canada 6.08%
- Viet Nam 5.71%
Backlinks Report ▼Freudx.xyz has a total of 214 backlinks from 132 referring domains and most of them comes from Singapore.
- Total Backlinks:
- 214
- Follow Links:
- n/a
- Nofollow Links:
- n/a
- Referring Domains:
- 132
- Referring IPs:
- 58
- Authority Domain Score:
- 12
Backlinks by country
- Country
- Domains
- Singapore 61
- United States 25
- Russian Federation 1
Backlinks by TLDs
- TLD Distribution
- Domains
- .com
- 54
- .in
- 39
- .pw
- 13
- .edu
- 0
- .gov
- 0
Which sites are competitors to freudx.xyz?Websites similar to freudx.xyz are sites similar on user interests and browsing behavior. Users can discover new websites that are similar to the ones they already enjoy or find useful.
- Domain
- CompareDaily Visitors
- az***.com
- Compare >1.7M
- wilfmovies.com
- Compare >30.6K
- imagearranger.com
- Compare >16.9K
- alinablog.al
- Compare >5.6K
- ourteennetwork.com
- Compare >5K
- ******trends.com
- Compare >2.8K
- rpgallery.net
- Compare >2.6K
- ***tip.com
- Compare >1.9K
- missionaryboys.com
- Compare >1.5K
Last update was 4 hours ago
This can take up to 60 seconds. Please wait...
Update will be available in 20 hours
*HypeStat.com is not promoting or affiliated with freudx.xyz in any way. Only publicly available statistics data are displayed.
Search Engine Indexes ▼Search engine indexes are huge databases or collections of net pages that search engines like google like google and yahoo use to retrieve applicable facts while customers carry out searches. These indexes are created through search engines like google and yahoo through crawling and indexing net pages from throughout the internet.
- Google Index:
- 9
- Bing Index:
- 24
▼SEMrush is a complete on line advertising and marketing platform that gives a extensive variety of gear and functions to help companies and entrepreneurs in enhancing their on line visibility and optimizing their virtual advertising and marketing strategies.
- Domain:
- freudx.xyz
- Rank:
(Rank based on keywords, cost and organic traffic)
- 779,837
- Organic Keywords:
(Number of keywords in top 20 Google SERP)
- 16
- Organic Traffic:
(Number of visitors coming from top 20 search results)
- 1,442
- Organic Cost:
((How much need to spend if get same number of visitors from Google Adwords)
- $678.00
Revenue report ▼Google.com would generate approximately $154.7 per day if the source of income were advertisements, which equates to an estimated monthly revenue of $4.6K and annual gross revenue of approximately $56.5K. Based on these figures, the site's net worth is estimated at around $161.8K.
How much would freudx.xyz make?
- Daily Revenue:
- $154.66
- Monthly Revenue:
- $4,639.80
- Yearly Revenue:
- $56,450.90
*All earnings values are estimates only.
Daily earning by country
- CountryPageviewsEarning
- United States 8,446$40.79
- Canada 5,580$33.70
- Turkey 45,853$8.71
- India 10,708$4.07
- Viet Nam 5,243$2.46
Loss of money due to Adblock?
- Daily Revenue Loss:
- $17.62
- Monthly Revenue Loss:
- $528.50
- Yearly Revenue Loss:
- $6,430.14
- Daily Pageviews Blocked:
- 9,333
- Monthly Pageviews Blocked:
- 279,990
- Yearly Pageviews Blocked:
- 3,406,546
Daily revenue loss by country
- CountryBlockedLost Money
- Canada 1,395$8.43
- United States 1,520$7.34
- India 2,998$1.14
- Turkey 3,210$0.61
- Viet Nam 210$0.10
How much is freudx.xyz worth?
- Website Value:
- $161.8K
Ad Experience Report ▼Summary of the ad experience rating of a website for a specific platform.
Mobile summary
- Root domain:
- freudx.xyz
- Ad filtering:
(Chrome is not filtering ads on your site.)
- Off
- Status:
(The status of the site that is reviewed for the Better Ads Standards.)
- Not reviewed
Desktop summary
- Root domain:
- freudx.xyz
- Ad filtering:
(Chrome is not filtering ads on your site.)
- Off
- Status:
(The status of the site that is reviewed for the Better Ads Standards.)
- Not reviewed
Abusive Experience Report ▼Summary of the abusive experience rating of a website.
- Root domain:
- freudx.xyz
- Enforcement:
(Chrome is not preventing your site from opening new windows or tabs.)
- Off
- Status:
(The status of the site reviewed for the abusive experiences.)
- Not reviewed
Where is freudx.xyz hosted? ▼Freudx.xyz may be hosted in multiple data centers distributed in different locations around the world. This is probably just one of them.
- Server IP:
- 2606:4700:3035::ac43:8d10, 172.67.141.16
- ASN:
- AS13335
- ISP:
- Cloudflare Inc
- Server Location:
United States, US
Other sites hosted on 172.67.141.16
There are no other sites hosted on this IP
How fast does freudx.xyz load? ▼The average loading time of freudx.xyz is 810 ms. The Desktop speed index is 96 and mobile speed index is 54.
- Average Load Time:
- 810 ms
Page Speed (Google PageSpeed Insights) - Desktop
Field Data
Over the last 30 days, the field data shows that this page has a AVERAGE speed compared to other pages in the Chrome User Experience Report.We are showing the 90th percentile of FCP and the 95th percentile of FID.
First Contentful Paint (FCP)1.9s
First Input Delay (FID)3ms
Origin Data
All pages served from this origin have an AVERAGE speed compared to other pages in the Chrome User Experience Report. over the last 30 days.To view suggestions tailored to each page, analyze individual page URLs.
First Contentful Paint (FCP)1.5s
First Input Delay (FID)2ms
Lab Data
Has a `<meta name="viewport">` tag with `width` or `initial-scale`
A `<meta name="viewport">` not only optimizes your app for mobile screen sizes, but also prevents . a 300 millisecond delay to user input Learn more about using the viewport meta tag
Largest Contentful Paint 1.3s
Largest Contentful Paint marks the time at which the largest text or image is painted. Learn more about the Largest Contentful Paint metric
Total Blocking Time 20ms
Sum of all time periods between FCP and Time to Interactive, when task length exceeded 50ms, expressed in milliseconds. Learn more about the Total Blocking Time metric
First Meaningful Paint 0.6s
First Meaningful Paint measures when the primary content of a page is visible. Learn more about the First Meaningful Paint metric
First Contentful Paint 0.6s
First Contentful Paint marks the time at which the first text or image is painted. Learn more about the First Contentful Paint metric
Lazy load third-party resources with facades
Some third-party embeds can be lazy loaded. Consider replacing them with a facade until they are required. Learn how to defer third-parties with a facade
Timing budget
Set a timing budget to help you keep an eye on the performance of your site. Performant sites load fast and respond to user input events quickly. Learn more about performance budgets
Time to Interactive 1.2s
Time to Interactive is the amount of time it takes for the page to become fully interactive. Learn more about the Time to Interactive metric
Performance budget
Keep the quantity and size of network requests under the targets set by the provided performance budget. Learn more about performance budgets
Speed Index 1.1s
Speed Index shows how quickly the contents of a page are visibly populated. Learn more about the Speed Index metric
Page Speed (Google PageSpeed Insights) - Mobile
Field Data
Over the last 30 days, the field data shows that this page has a AVERAGE speed compared to other pages in the Chrome User Experience Report.We are showing the 90th percentile of FCP and the 95th percentile of FID.
First Contentful Paint (FCP)2.0s
First Input Delay (FID)13ms
Origin Data
All pages served from this origin have an AVERAGE speed compared to other pages in the Chrome User Experience Report. over the last 30 days.To view suggestions tailored to each page, analyze individual page URLs.
First Contentful Paint (FCP)1.4s
First Input Delay (FID)16ms
Lab Data
First Meaningful Paint 1.8s
First Meaningful Paint measures when the primary content of a page is visible. Learn more about the First Meaningful Paint metric
Largest Contentful Paint 6.9s
Largest Contentful Paint marks the time at which the largest text or image is painted. Learn more about the Largest Contentful Paint metric
Speed Index 3.4s
Speed Index shows how quickly the contents of a page are visibly populated. Learn more about the Speed Index metric
Lazy load third-party resources with facades
Some third-party embeds can be lazy loaded. Consider replacing them with a facade until they are required. Learn how to defer third-parties with a facade
Total Blocking Time 910ms
Sum of all time periods between FCP and Time to Interactive, when task length exceeded 50ms, expressed in milliseconds. Learn more about the Total Blocking Time metric
Time to Interactive 9.9s
Time to Interactive is the amount of time it takes for the page to become fully interactive. Learn more about the Time to Interactive metric
First Contentful Paint 1.8s
First Contentful Paint marks the time at which the first text or image is painted. Learn more about the First Contentful Paint metric
Does freudx.xyz use compression? ▼Website compression is the process of reducing the size of website files, such as HTML, CSS, JavaScript, and image files, to improve website performance and load times. Compressing website files can significantly reduce the amount of data that needs to be transferred from the server to the user's browser, resulting in faster page load times and improved user experience. Files on freudx.xyz are reduced by 74%.
freudx.xyz use br compression.
Original size: 24.44 KB
Compressed size: 6.14 KB
File reduced by: 18.3 KB (74%)
Google Safe Browsing ▼Google Safe Browsing is a service provided by Google that helps protect users from visiting websites that may contain malicious or harmful content, such as malware, phishing attempts, or deceptive software.
This site is not currently listed as suspicious
MyWot.com Reputation Ratings
MyWOT (short for "My Web of Trust") is a web-based reputation and rating service that provides users with information about the trustworthiness and safety of websites.
- Status:
- UNKNOWN
- Child Safety Reputations:
- 10
- Child Safety Confidence:
- 51
SSL Checker - SSL Certificate Verify ▼An SSL (Secure Sockets Layer) certificate is a digital certificate that establishes a secure encrypted connection between a web server and a user's web browser. It provides authentication and encryption, ensuring that data transmitted between the server and the browser remains private and protected. freudx.xyz supports HTTPS.
freudx.xyz supports HTTPS
Verifying SSL Support. Please wait...
Common Name: freudx.xyz
Organization:
Location:
Issuer: WE1
Valid from: Jul 10 15:03:53 2024 GMT
Valid until: Oct 8 15:03:52 2024 GMT
Authority: CA:FALSE
Keysize:
Common Name: WE1
Organization: Google Trust Services
Location: US
Issuer: GTS Root R4
Valid from: Dec 13 09:00:00 2023 GMT
Valid until: Feb 20 14:00:00 2029 GMT
Authority: CA:TRUE
Keysize:
Common Name: GTS Root R4
Organization: Google Trust Services LLC
Location: US
Issuer: GlobalSign Root CA
Valid from: Nov 15 03:43:21 2023 GMT
Valid until: Jan 28 00:00:42 2028 GMT
Authority: CA:TRUE
Keysize:
Verify HTTP/2 Support ▼HTTP/2 (Hypertext Transfer Protocol version 2) is a major revision of the HTTP protocol, which is the foundation of data communication on the World Wide Web. It was developed as an improvement over the previous HTTP/1.1 version to enhance web performance and efficiency.
freudx.xyz supports HTTP/2
Verifying HTTP/2.0 Support. Please wait...
Http Header ▼HTTP headers are extra portions of records despatched among a consumer (which include an internet browser) and a server at some stage in an HTTP request or response. They offer instructions, metadata, or manipulate parameters for the conversation among the consumer and server.
date: Thu, 11 Jul 2024 13:28:54 GMTcontent-type: text/html; charset=UTF-8cache-control: max-age=0, must-revalidate, privateexpires: Thu, 11 Jul 2024 13:28:02 GMTset-cookie: PHPSESSID=qkpna5g7jcaoq9vu176psv5qsf; path=/; HttpOnlyvary: Accept-Encodingcf-cache-status: DYNAMICreport-to: {"endpoints":[{"url":"https://a.nel.cloudflare.com/report/v4?s=ZUNRpZ0Oy2EybRvq3JroA986mfQ%2BSI9XInBl4KuLt9k3joF2wJHmQmCr0Bu%2B3yIrVsiz7NdPU4AGsvAoPukkX1LK5yPpTcnsoqhvmqeesCz4TdUMeMS9gSi748hM"}],"group":"cf-nel","max_age":604800}nel: {"success_fraction":0,"report_to":"cf-nel","max_age":604800}server: cloudflarecf-ray: 8a1923aa691fe110-ORDcontent-encoding: bralt-svc: h3=":443"; ma=86400
DNS Lookup ▼DNS entries (Domain Name System) are a critical component of the Internet infrastructure. They act as directories that translate human-readable domain names (such as example.com) to machine-readable IP addresses. DNS records are stored on DNS servers and help forward internet traffic efficiently.
|Type
|Ip
|Target/Txt
|TTL
|HINFO
|3600
|AAAA
|2606:4700:3033::6815:2903
|232
|AAAA
|2606:4700:3035::ac43:8d10
|232
|A
|104.21.41.3
|232
|A
|172.67.141.16
|232
|NS
|nora.ns.cloudflare.com
|3532
|NS
|cesar.ns.cloudflare.com
|3532
Whois Lookup ▼Domain WHOIS is a public database that provides information about domain names, including registered owners, contact information, domain registrars, registration and expiration dates, name servers, and other relevant information. Domain registration for this website began on February 14, 2022 and will expire on February 14, 2025 if not renewed. This website is now assigned through the registrar Go Daddy, LLC. The WHOIS data for this website's domain was last updated on June 25, 2024.
- Domain Created:
- 2022-02-14
- Domain Expires:
- 2025-02-14
- Domain Updated:
- 2024-06-25
- Domain Age:
- 2 years 4 months 25 days
- Domain Registrar:
- Go Daddy, LLC
- Domain Owner:
- Domains By Proxy, LLC
- WhoIs:
Domain Name: FREUDX.XYZRegistry Domain ID: D275252532-CNICRegistrar WHOIS Server: whois.godaddy.comRegistrar URL: https://www.godaddy.com/Updated Date: 2024-06-25T12:56:16.0ZCreation Date: 2022-02-14T08:51:56.0ZRegistry Expiry Date: 2025-02-14T23:59:59.0ZRegistrar: Go Daddy, LLCRegistrar IANA ID: 146Domain Status: clientRenewProhibited https://icann.org/epp#clientRenewProhibitedDomain Status: clientTransferProhibited https://icann.org/epp#clientTransferProhibitedDomain Status: clientUpdateProhibited https://icann.org/epp#clientUpdateProhibitedDomain Status: clientDeleteProhibited https://icann.org/epp#clientDeleteProhibitedRegistrant Organization: Domains By Proxy, LLCRegistrant State/Province: ArizonaRegistrant Country: USRegistrant Email: Please query the RDDS service of the Registrar of Record identified in this output for information on how to contact the Registrant, Admin, or Tech contact of the queried domain name.Admin Email: Please query the RDDS service of the Registrar of Record identified in this output for information on how to contact the Registrant, Admin, or Tech contact of the queried domain name.Tech Email: Please query the RDDS service of the Registrar of Record identified in this output for information on how to contact the Registrant, Admin, or Tech contact of the queried domain name.Name Server: CESAR.NS.CLOUDFLARE.COMName Server: NORA.NS.CLOUDFLARE.COMDNSSEC: unsignedBilling Email: Please query the RDDS service of the Registrar of Record identified in this output for information on how to contact the Registrant, Admin, or Tech contact of the queried domain name.Registrar Abuse Contact Email: Registrar Abuse Contact Phone: +1.4805058800URL of the ICANN Whois Inaccuracy Complaint Form: https://www.icann.org/wicf/>>> Last update of WHOIS database: 2024-07-11T13:30:00.0Z > IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE DEPLOYMENT OF RDAP: please visithttps://www.centralnic.com/support/rdap