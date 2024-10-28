Freudx.xyz - Freudx - High Taste... ▷ Traffic, Ranking, Analytics [Jun 2024] | HypeStat (2024)

Freudx - High Taste Movies & Series Recommendation Domain Summary What is the traffic rank for Freudx.xyz? • Freudx.xyz ranks #719,613 globally on HypeStat. What percent of global Internet users visit Freudx.xyz? • 0.0001488% of global Internet users visit Freudx.xyz How many people visit Freudx.xyz each day? • Freudx.xyz receives approximately 7.3K visitors and 91,741 page impressions per day. Which countries does Freudx.xyz receive most of its visitors from? • Freudx.xyz is mostly visited by people located in Turkey,India,United States. How much Freudx.xyz can earn? • Freudx.xyz should earn about $154.66/day from advertising revenue. What is Freudx.xyz estimated value? • Estimated value of Freudx.xyz is $161,833.67. What IP addresses does Freudx.xyz resolve to? • Freudx.xyz resolves to the IP addresses 2606:4700:3035::ac43:8d10, 172.67.141.16. Where are Freudx.xyz servers located in? • Freudx.xyz has servers located in United States.

freudx.xyz Profile

Title:Freudx - High Taste Movies & Series Recommendation Description:high taste movies & series recommendation Category:Adult / Adult

What technologies does freudx.xyz use? These are the technologies used at freudx.xyz. freudx.xyz has a total of 12 technologies installed in 8 different categories. UI frameworks

Bootstrap

CDN

CloudFlare

Google Hosted Libraries

jsDelivr

Font Scripts

Font Awesome

Advertising

Google AdSense

Analytics

Google Analytics

Miscellaneous

HTTP/3

Open Graph

Popper

JavaScript Libraries

jQuery

Programming Languages

PHP



Backlinks Report ▼ Freudx.xyz has a total of 214 backlinks from 132 referring domains and most of them comes from Singapore. Total Backlinks: 214 Follow Links: n/a Nofollow Links: n/a Referring Domains: 132 Referring IPs: 58 Authority Domain Score: 12 Backlinks by country Country Domains Singapore 61 United States 25 Russian Federation 1 Backlinks by TLDs TLD Distribution Domains .com 54 .in 39 .pw 13 .edu 0 .gov 0

Search Engine Indexes ▼ Search engine indexes are huge databases or collections of net pages that search engines like google like google and yahoo use to retrieve applicable facts while customers carry out searches. These indexes are created through search engines like google and yahoo through crawling and indexing net pages from throughout the internet. Google Index: 9 Bing Index: 24



▼ SEMrush is a complete on line advertising and marketing platform that gives a extensive variety of gear and functions to help companies and entrepreneurs in enhancing their on line visibility and optimizing their virtual advertising and marketing strategies. Domain: freudx.xyz Rank:

(Rank based on keywords, cost and organic traffic) 779,837 Organic Keywords:

(Number of keywords in top 20 Google SERP) 16 Organic Traffic:

(Number of visitors coming from top 20 search results) 1,442 Organic Cost:

((How much need to spend if get same number of visitors from Google Adwords) $678.00 Full SEMrush Report >>

Revenue report ▼ Google.com would generate approximately $154.7 per day if the source of income were advertisements, which equates to an estimated monthly revenue of $4.6K and annual gross revenue of approximately $56.5K. Based on these figures, the site's net worth is estimated at around $161.8K. How much would freudx.xyz make? Daily Revenue: $154.66 Monthly Revenue: $4,639.80 Yearly Revenue: $56,450.90 *All earnings values are estimates only. Daily earning by country Country Pageviews Earning United States 8,446 $40.79 Canada 5,580 $33.70 Turkey 45,853 $8.71 India 10,708 $4.07 Viet Nam 5,243 $2.46 Loss of money due to Adblock? Daily Revenue Loss: $17.62 Monthly Revenue Loss: $528.50 Yearly Revenue Loss: $6,430.14 Daily Pageviews Blocked: 9,333 Monthly Pageviews Blocked: 279,990 Yearly Pageviews Blocked: 3,406,546 See Also How Sigmund Freud Tried to Break and Remake His Fiancée Daily revenue loss by country Country Blocked Lost Money Canada 1,395 $8.43 United States 1,520 $7.34 India 2,998 $1.14 Turkey 3,210 $0.61 Viet Nam 210 $0.10

How much is freudx.xyz worth? Website Value: $161.8K

Ad Experience Report ▼ Summary of the ad experience rating of a website for a specific platform. Mobile summary Root domain: freudx.xyz Ad filtering:

(Chrome is not filtering ads on your site.) Off Status:

(The status of the site that is reviewed for the Better Ads Standards.) Not reviewed Desktop summary Root domain: freudx.xyz Ad filtering:

(Chrome is not filtering ads on your site.) Off Status:

(The status of the site that is reviewed for the Better Ads Standards.) Not reviewed Abusive Experience Report ▼ Summary of the abusive experience rating of a website. Root domain: freudx.xyz Enforcement:

(Chrome is not preventing your site from opening new windows or tabs.) Off Status:

(The status of the site reviewed for the abusive experiences.) Not reviewed



Where is freudx.xyz hosted? ▼ Freudx.xyz may be hosted in multiple data centers distributed in different locations around the world. This is probably just one of them. Server IP: 2606:4700:3035::ac43:8d10, 172.67.141.16 ASN: AS13335 ISP: Cloudflare Inc Server Location:

United States, US

Other sites hosted on 172.67.141.16 There are no other sites hosted on this IP

Does freudx.xyz use compression? ▼ Website compression is the process of reducing the size of website files, such as HTML, CSS, JavaScript, and image files, to improve website performance and load times. Compressing website files can significantly reduce the amount of data that needs to be transferred from the server to the user's browser, resulting in faster page load times and improved user experience. Files on freudx.xyz are reduced by 74%. freudx.xyz use br compression. Original size: 24.44 KB

Compressed size: 6.14 KB

File reduced by: 18.3 KB (74%)



Google Safe Browsing ▼ Google Safe Browsing is a service provided by Google that helps protect users from visiting websites that may contain malicious or harmful content, such as malware, phishing attempts, or deceptive software. This site is not currently listed as suspicious MyWot.com Reputation Ratings MyWOT (short for "My Web of Trust") is a web-based reputation and rating service that provides users with information about the trustworthiness and safety of websites. Status: UNKNOWN Child Safety Reputations: 10 Child Safety Confidence: 51

SSL Checker - SSL Certificate Verify ▼ An SSL (Secure Sockets Layer) certificate is a digital certificate that establishes a secure encrypted connection between a web server and a user's web browser. It provides authentication and encryption, ensuring that data transmitted between the server and the browser remains private and protected. freudx.xyz supports HTTPS. freudx.xyz supports HTTPS

Verifying SSL Support. Please wait... Common Name: freudx.xyz

Organization:

Location:

Issuer: WE1

Valid from: Jul 10 15:03:53 2024 GMT

Valid until: Oct 8 15:03:52 2024 GMT

Authority: CA:FALSE

Keysize: Common Name: WE1

Organization: Google Trust Services

Location: US

Issuer: GTS Root R4

Valid from: Dec 13 09:00:00 2023 GMT

Valid until: Feb 20 14:00:00 2029 GMT

Authority: CA:TRUE

Keysize: Common Name: GTS Root R4

Organization: Google Trust Services LLC

Location: US

Issuer: GlobalSign Root CA

Valid from: Nov 15 03:43:21 2023 GMT

Valid until: Jan 28 00:00:42 2028 GMT

Authority: CA:TRUE

Keysize:

Verify HTTP/2 Support ▼ HTTP/2 (Hypertext Transfer Protocol version 2) is a major revision of the HTTP protocol, which is the foundation of data communication on the World Wide Web. It was developed as an improvement over the previous HTTP/1.1 version to enhance web performance and efficiency. freudx.xyz supports HTTP/2

freudx.xyz supports HTTP/2

Http Header ▼ HTTP headers are extra portions of records despatched among a consumer (which include an internet browser) and a server at some stage in an HTTP request or response. They offer instructions, metadata, or manipulate parameters for the conversation among the consumer and server. date: Thu, 11 Jul 2024 13:28:54 GMTcontent-type: text/html; charset=UTF-8cache-control: max-age=0, must-revalidate, privateexpires: Thu, 11 Jul 2024 13:28:02 GMTset-cookie: PHPSESSID=qkpna5g7jcaoq9vu176psv5qsf; path=/; HttpOnlyvary: Accept-Encodingcf-cache-status: DYNAMICreport-to: {"endpoints":[{"url":"https://a.nel.cloudflare.com/report/v4?s=ZUNRpZ0Oy2EybRvq3JroA986mfQ%2BSI9XInBl4KuLt9k3joF2wJHmQmCr0Bu%2B3yIrVsiz7NdPU4AGsvAoPukkX1LK5yPpTcnsoqhvmqeesCz4TdUMeMS9gSi748hM"}],"group":"cf-nel","max_age":604800}nel: {"success_fraction":0,"report_to":"cf-nel","max_age":604800}server: cloudflarecf-ray: 8a1923aa691fe110-ORDcontent-encoding: bralt-svc: h3=":443"; ma=86400

DNS Lookup ▼ DNS entries (Domain Name System) are a critical component of the Internet infrastructure. They act as directories that translate human-readable domain names (such as example.com) to machine-readable IP addresses. DNS records are stored on DNS servers and help forward internet traffic efficiently. Type Ip Target/Txt TTL HINFO 3600 AAAA 2606:4700:3033::6815:2903 232 AAAA 2606:4700:3035::ac43:8d10 232 A 104.21.41.3 232 A 172.67.141.16 232 NS nora.ns.cloudflare.com 3532 NS cesar.ns.cloudflare.com 3532