freudx.xyz Reviews | check if the site is a scam or legit| Scamadviser (2024)

- Report a Scam
freudx.xyz ReviewsVisit the site
is freudx.xyz legit or a scam?
The site does not seem available at this moment. Showing old data (error 503)
GET YOUR MONEY BACK
Why does freudx.xyz have an average to good trust score?
freudx.xyz is very likely not a scam but legit and reliable.
Our algorithm gave the review of freudx.xyz a relatively high score. We have based this rating on the data we were able to collect about the site on the Internet such as the country in which the website is hosted, if an SSL certificate is used and reviews found on other websites.
The rating of the website indicates the site is safe to shop and leave your data. However, we cannot guarantee that the site is a scam. Many websites look legit but are in fact fake. Before you shop at a site you do not know, check the website manually.
Positive highlights
This website is showing a trust mark
The SSL certificate is valid
This website is (very) old
This is an art and entertainment site.
This website is safe according to DNSFilter
Negative highlights
The owner of the website is using a service to hide their identity on WHOIS
This website has been reported as Suspicious by IPQS
SHOW DETAILED ANALYSIS
Consumer reviews about freudx.xyz
Be the first one to review
No reviews have been left for freudx.xyz on ScamAdviser.com
Total reviews: 0
Full review freudx.xyz
Company Rating
We see that the owner of the website is using a service to hide his/her identity. This may be because the owner does not want to get spammed. However, it also makes it difficult to identify the real owner of the website. As a result, websites hiding their identity get a slightly lower score.
This is a website focused on producing, advertising, and/or hosting entertaining content for its visitors. Sites such as this usually contain lots of animation, chatrooms, galleries, audios/videos, online games, and other similar interactive services.
Cloudflare is a worldwide distributed Content Delivery Network (CDN) platform. Cloudflare does not provide web hosting services and is primarily concerned with web performance and security. It is also a Google Cloud Platform and IBM Cloud partner and therefore shares a lot of mutual reputable customers with both companies. One of Cloudflare's most popular services is its Domain Name Service (DNS) which comes with built-in security measures such as DDoS-blocker and DNSSEC, as well as a Web Application Firewall (WAF). The platform's reputation over the years made it the go-to for a lot of credible organizations and platforms, including ScamAdviser; but like with everything else on the internet, it is still prone to misuse by scammers.
Webshop Analysis
This website is showing a trust mark. Trust marks can differ in value from very cheap (or even free) to highly demanding and expensive. It is therefore always a good idea to check what is behind a trust mark (by clicking on it). The first check is if it actually links to a third party website. If not, it does not have any value. If it links to another website make sure you understand what the trust mark actually stands for. Just offering an SSL certificate has little to no value. A real trust mark checks if the company is legit and is acting according to the law and/or a specific code of conduct. Want to know more? Read "Trust marks - which ones are real and which ones are fake".
This website has been set-up several years ago. We consider this a positive sign. The longer a website exists, the more it can be expected that it is legit. However, the age of the website is unfortunately no guarantee. In some cases, scammers have been found to buy existing domain names and start their malicious practice here. So checking a website remains a necessity.
Technical Analysis
A valid SSL certificate was found. Professional companies use an SSL certificate to encrypt communication between your computer and their website. However, there are different levels of certification and scammers also install a free SSL certificate. If you have to enter your data, never do this without checking if an SSL certificate protects your information.
Facts about freudx.xyz
Key facts
Domain age
2 years from now
WHOIS data
hidden
Company data
Organisation
Domains By Proxy, LLC
Owner
Registration Private
Address
DomainsByProxy.com, 2155 E Warner Rd 85284 Tempe Arizona
Country
US
Phone
+1.4806242599
select contact domain holder link at https://www.godaddy.com/whois/results.aspx?domain=freudx.xyz
Website data
Website
freudx.xyz
Title
Freudx - High Taste Movies & Series Recommendation
Description
High Taste Movies & Series Recommendation
Keywords
cheating wife, Adultery, movies, tv series, taboo, teacher, stepmother, wife cheating, Unfaithful, Infidelity
Domain age
2 years from now
Website Speed
Fast
SSL certificate valid
valid
SSL type
Low - Domain Validated Certificates (DV SSL)
SSL issuer
Google Trust Services LLC
WHOIS registration date
2022-02-14
WHOIS last update date
2024-04-16
WHOIS renew date
2025-02-14
Tags
Uses Free Ecommerce Platform, Industry - Media - Movies, Registration Possible, Special Characters - Japanese, Gift Card - Brands, Amazon Phishing, Sports, Helpdesk, Trust Seal***, Review - Internal System, Industry - Media Subscription Services, Language - English
Owner
Name
Registration Private
Organisation
Domains By Proxy, LLC
Street
DomainsByProxy.com, 2155 E Warner Rd 85284 Tempe Arizona
Country
US
Telephone
+1.4806242599
select contact domain holder link at https://www.godaddy.com/whois/results.aspx?domain=freudx.xyz
Administrator
Name
Registration Private
Organisation
Domains By Proxy, LLC
Street
DomainsByProxy.com, 2155 E Warner Rd 85284 Tempe Arizona
Country
US
Telephone
+1.4806242599
select contact domain holder link at https://www.godaddy.com/whois/results.aspx?domain=freudx.xyz
Technical Contact
Name
Registration Private
Organisation
Domains By Proxy, LLC
Street
DomainsByProxy.com, 2155 E Warner Rd 85284 Tempe Arizona
Country
US
Telephone
+1.4806242599
select contact domain holder link at https://www.godaddy.com/whois/results.aspx?domain=freudx.xyz
Server
ISP
CLOUDFLARE INC.
Country
US
Registrar
Name
Go Daddy, LLC
IANA ID
146
Register website
https://www.godaddy.com
abuse@godaddy.com
Phone
+1.4806242505
Server name
IP
104.21.41.3
Request HTTP status
200
Target
cesar.ns.cloudflare.com.
IP
172.64.35.119
Country
US
Target
nora.ns.cloudflare.com.
IP
173.245.58.213
Country
US
Related domains
Click here to find out which domains are on the same server as freudx.xyz
Powered by Domain Crawler
Is this your website?
If you own this website you can update your company data and manage your reviews for free.
About this report
The review report of freudx.xyz has been requested 347 times.
First analyzed: 2022-03-16 14:35:16.Last updated: 2024-04-26 16:09:55
