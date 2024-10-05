Friends: How Phoebe And Ursula's Twin Scenes Were Filmed - Culture of Gaming (2024)

Friends, the beloved sitcom created by David Crane and Marta Kauffman, captured the hearts of millions when it debuted on NBC in 1994. With its relatable characters and witty humor, the show quickly became a cultural phenomenon, running for ten successful seasons until its conclusion in 2004. Among the six friends navigating the ups and downs of life in New York City was Phoebe Buffay, played brilliantly by Lisa Kudrow.

Phoebe’s character brought a unique eccentricity to the group dynamic, and part of this quirkiness stemmed from her complicated family history. In particular, her strained relationship with her twin sister, Ursula Buffay, added an interesting layer to the show.

As viewers, we couldn’t help but wonder: How did Friends film scenes involving both Phoebe and Ursula? Let’s dive deeper into this intriguing behind-the-scenes process.

Phoebe and Ursula: A Complicated Relationship

Phoebe Buffay and Ursula Buffay were twins, but their personalities couldn’t have been more different. While Phoebe was free-spirited and kind-hearted, Ursula was often rude and dismissive towards her sister. Lisa Kudrow brilliantly portrayed both characters, bringing them to life with distinct mannerisms and quirks.

However, the challenge lay in creating scenes where Phoebe and Ursula interacted with each other seamlessly. How did the production team achieve this feat without the use of time travel or cloning? The answer lies in some old-fashioned TV magic and the help of someone very close to Lisa Kudrow.

Creating the Illusion: Lisa Kudrow’s Sister as a Double

To film scenes where Phoebe and Ursula appeared together, the production crew employed various techniques to sell the illusion. In some instances, they utilized a split-screen method, carefully aligning the shots to make it appear as though Lisa Kudrow was interacting with herself. Other times, Kudrow played both parts individually, but for the interaction to be believable, she had a double portray the opposite character.

This clever approach ensured that the scenes looked seamless and convincing. The talented individual who stood in as Lisa Kudrow’s double was none other than her older sister, Helene Marla Kudrow. Helene bore a striking resemblance to Lisa in terms of height and build, making her the perfect choice to play the double.

The Challenges and Awkwardness of Acting with a Double

Although the final product on screen was seamless and seemingly effortless, the process of filming scenes with a double was not without its challenges. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly in 2019, Friends director Kevin S. Bright revealed that Lisa Kudrow did not particularly enjoy acting with a double. The stress and pressure of putting her sister into the demanding role were more in Lisa’s head at the time, making the experience somewhat uncomfortable for her.

However, despite any awkwardness behind the scenes, it is evident that Lisa’s talent and professionalism prevailed, and the chemistry between Phoebe and Ursula shone through on screen.

The Purpose of Phoebe’s Twin: Exploring the Backstory

One might wonder why the creators of Friends decided to introduce Phoebe’s twin sister, Ursula, into the show’s storyline. The truth behind Ursula’s existence is tied to another ’90s sitcom, Mad About You. Before Lisa Kudrow joined the cast of Friends, she was actively involved in Mad About You, which also aired on NBC.

Recognizing the opportunity for a crossover, the Friends creators ingeniously connected both shows by having Phoebe and Ursula exist in the same universe. This creative decision not only allowed Lisa Kudrow to showcase her versatility as an actress but also added depth to the overall narrative of Friends.

The Contrasting Characters of Ursula

While Ursula Buffay was Phoebe’s evil twin on Friends, her character took on a different persona on Mad About You. In the latter series, which followed the lives of Paul and Jamie Buchman in New York City, Ursula worked as a rather spacey waitress at “Riff’s Bar.”

Lisa Kudrow acknowledged that she saw Ursula in Mad About You as a somewhat two-dimensional character, but one who held no ill intentions. The contrasting portrayal of Ursula in the two shows added an intriguing dynamic and showcased Lisa Kudrow’s range as an actress.

Behind the Decision: Phoebe’s Twin and Scheduling

The decision to make Phoebe a twin was not purely a creative choice but rather a result of a scheduling quirk. Lisa Kudrow’s success on both Mad About You and Friends led to an interesting predicament. Since Friends aired immediately after Mad About You, the creators felt the need to address the fact that the same actor was appearing on both shows within a short time span.

While it may have seemed like a lack of confidence in the audience’s ability to differentiate between the two characters, it ultimately allowed for a delightful addition to the Friends storyline.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the filming of scenes involving both Phoebe and Ursula on Friends required a combination of technical tricks, clever editing, and the talented assistance of Lisa Kudrow’s sister, Helene Marla Kudrow. Despite the initial challenges and discomfort that came with acting alongside a double, Lisa’s performances as both Phoebe and Ursula were nothing short of extraordinary.

The decision to introduce Phoebe’s twin into the show’s narrative not only added complexity to her character but also created a connection between Friends and Mad About You, two iconic sitcoms of the ’90s. So the next time you rewatch Friends and witness the interactions between Phoebe and Ursula, you can appreciate the behind-the-scenes magic that brought these memorable scenes to life.

FAQs

  • Were Lisa Kudrow and her sister twins in real life? No, Lisa Kudrow and her sister, Helene Marla Kudrow, are not actual twins. They are sisters who bear a striking resemblance to each other.
  • How often did Ursula appear on Friends? Ursula’s appearances on Friends were sporadic, occurring during episodes that explored Phoebe’s family dynamics or personal history.
  • Did Lisa Kudrow enjoy filming scenes with her twin sister storylines? According to director Kevin S. Bright, Lisa Kudrow did not particularly enjoy filming scenes involving her twin sister storylines due to the challenges of acting with a double. However, her professionalism and talent shone through in the final product.
  • What was the purpose of Phoebe’s twin in the show? Phoebe’s twin, Ursula, was introduced to explain the presence of two characters played by Lisa Kudrow in two different sitcoms airing simultaneously. It added an interesting crossover element to the storyline.
  • Were Phoebe and Ursula’s characters similar or different? Phoebe and Ursula had contrasting characters. While Phoebe was known for her eccentricity and kind nature, Ursula often played the role of an antagonist, adding a layer of complexity to the show’s dynamics.
How did they shoot the scenes with Phoebe and Ursula? ›

Kudrow would act the scene as each part, and then the takes would be edited together. This provided the illusion that Phoebe and her twin were together in the shot. Lisa Kudrow's double was her older sister, Helene Marla Kudrow, who was similar enough in height and build to be a believable double.

How did Friends film the Ross and Russ scene? ›

For the few scenes with Ross and Russ, David schwimmer played both characters using a split screen. Russ is credited as Skaro, an alias of David schwimmer.

Did Lisa Kudrow play both twins? ›

1994–2004: Friends and worldwide recognition

Kudrow, the oldest actor of the main cast, reprised the character of Ursula on the NBC sitcom Friends, in which she co-starred as massage therapist Phoebe Buffay, Ursula's twin sister.

Why didn't Phoebe and Ursula get along? ›

Ursula often appeared cruel and hostile to twin Phoebe, who was still upset by the things Ursula did to her when they were young, for example, throwing her Judy Jetson thermos under a bus, accidentally breaking her collarbone and stealing her first boyfriend back in junior high.

Who turned down the role of Phoebe in Friends? ›

That was also the case since the producers' first choice for Phoebe was Ellen DeGeneres, but the comedian turned down the role to star in her own NBC series. A number of other actresses auditioned, including Kathy Griffin, Jane Lynch, and Megan Mullally - all of whom went on to have successful acting careers.

Did Lisa Kudrow get paid more for playing Ursula? ›

Lisa was paid under one contract for her role as Ursula Buffay and under another for Phoebe Buffay but they were not the same amount. From season 2 the main cast agreed to be paid the same salary which meant a pay CUT for some but by then Lisa's other show had finished anyway.

Is Russ in Friends really David Schwimmer? ›

David Schwimmer plays Russ, yet the character is credited as being played by "Snaro", apparently as a tribute to a friend. First use of Phoebe's catch phrase, "Oh, no." In this episode Joey begins his acting job on Days of Our Lives.

Did the Friends cast have stunt doubles? ›

They actually won't always be there for you. It's never fun to find out a friend you've known for years is actually two-faced, but even worse is learning it's not just one friend.

How did they film Fat Monica in Friends? ›

Yes, Courteney wore a fat suit with prosthetics to make her look overweight, and apparently, she loved it. Courteney Cox has admitted that she "loved playing overweight Monica" in the Friends television series.

Does Lisa Kudrow have a PhD? ›

Lisa was raised in Tarzana and played varsity-level tennis in high school and college, and is a pool shark who has mastered some of the more difficult trick shots (so beware). She graduated from Vassar College in Poughkeepsie, New York, with a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychobiology.

Was Lisa Kudrow on Mad About You before Friends? ›

For the pilot, then-called Friends Like Us, Kudrow was auditioning for one of the six lead roles. Kudrow had previously appeared as a guest on a few sitcoms such as Cheers and Newhart and had a recurring role on Mad About You.

What kind of doctor is Lisa Kudrow? ›

It might seem surprising then, that before her acting break, Kudrow was following a slightly different career path. The child of a travel agent and a physician, she completed high school and went on to complete a psychobiology degree at Vassar College, a small liberal arts college in the state of New York.

Is Ursula played by Lisa Kudrow? ›

Graduating with honors in 1989, Lisa became a full-fledged member of The Groundlings. Breaking into TV, she got a recurring role as Ursula, the ditsy waitress on Mad About You (1992). This led to her starring role on Friends (1994).

Was Ursula at Phoebe's wedding? ›

Interestingly, Phoebe's wedding is not attended by any of her relatives, such as her twin sister Ursula, her father Frank (Bob Balaban), biological mother Phoebe Sr. (Teri Garr), brother Frank Jr. (Giovanni Ribisi), sister-in-law Alice (Debra Jo Rupp), or the nieces and nephew she gave birth to.

Who is older Phoebe or Ursula? ›

Phoebe is shown to have a very strained relationship with Ursula who is one minute older than her and seems to care little about family affairs or Phoebe, Phoebe nearly always goes home empty-handed and none the wiser.

Was Lisa Kudrow on Mad About You and Friends at the same time? ›

All three shows were on at the same time during their runs: Mad About You ran from 1992-1999, Friends from 1994-2004 and Seinfeld from 1989-1998. Mad About You was definitely set in the "universe" as Friends. Ursula, Phoebe's twin sister who was also played by Lisa Kudrow, was a waitress on Mad...

Did Ursula live on the streets with Phoebe? ›

After this tragic event, and with her step-father in jail, Phoebe ended up living in the streets, while Ursula, for some reason, went into care.

