From Irish rap romp Kneecap to Hunter Schafer in Cuckoo, August's best films (2024)

Told through MySpace and early Facebook (if you were there, you know), harbingers of today’s social media anxiety, Chris’s answer is to experiment with his teenage identity. Cue awkward efforts to fit in with the older skater boys, a wonderfully sweet attempt to learn how to kiss via YouTube tutorials using a pair of French fries as the target lips, and that moment we all had when we could have got in on with that gorgeous girl (if only we weren’t so painfully shy). Beautifully observed, tenderly acted, if a touch underwhelming, this is a minor joy.