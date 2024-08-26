Full Body Massage Near Me in Chicago | Full Body Massage Places in Chicago, IL (2024)

Table of Contents
Full Body Massage Late Fee Tasteful Touch A Natural Massage Abdominal Massage: A Natural Cleanse Reflexology:Natural Hands and Fee Full Body Massage Lymphatic Massage Swedish Massage MOTHERLAND HOLIDAY DELUXE SPA PACKAGE Braids BOX BRAIDS Custom Lifestyle Massage 60 Custom Lifestyle Massage 90 Ambition 60 Full Body Massage Ayurvedic Massage Swedish Massage Full Body Massage Ayurvedic Massage Head Massage Full Body Massage Aromatherapy Massage Deep Tissue Massage And Cupping Give at least an Hour Notice Call or text before to confirm availability 📞 (773) 628-3312 Massage ACYLIC SOAK OFF NO CHIP SOAK OFF Full body Massage Body Wraps Body Contouring Consultation Starter Locs Crochet (Instant) Loc Retwist Regular Loc Retwist Full Body Deep Tissue Massage - 60 Mins Full Body Swedish Massage - 60 Mins Regular Manicure and Regular Pedicure In studio 30 min massage 90 min massage in studio In studio 60 min massage 16in fusion/K-Tip 18in fusion/K-Tip 22in fusion/K-Tip Rub Down’ Father’s Day Package Spoil Your Mate Full Body Massage Men's Spa Body Contouring Full Set XL Full Set Short Full Set Medium Most popular treatments Head Massage Chicago Deep Tissue Massage Chicago Swedish Massage Chicago Lymphatic Massage Chicago Sports Massage Chicago Hot Stone Massage Chicago Ayurvedic Massage Chicago Body Massage Chicago Relaxation Massage Chicago Therapeutic Massage Chicago 24 hour massage Chicago Back Massage Chicago Hands Massage Chicago Prenatal Massage Chicago Couples Massage Chicago Foot Massage Chicago Neck Massage Chicago Thai Massage Chicago Reiki Massage Chicago Shiatsu Massage Chicago Anti-Cellulite Massage Chicago Face Massage Chicago Asian Massage Chicago Full Body Massage near you in Chicago References

Map view

  • 5.0 14 reviews

    Mobile service

    She’dee Elegant Touch 4.3 mi 430 Swift Rd, Addison, 60101 Booksy Recommended

    Full Body Massage

    $65.00

    35min

    Late Fee

    $20.00

    10min

    Tasteful Touch

    Moisture boost for your skin, indulge with this exceptionally hydrating and tasteful relaxing facial that leaves skin supple and chamomile soothed with an 20 min massage.Benefits:Brightens up the skin's natural complexion.Reduces blemish marks and dark spots.Hydrates the skin.Evens out your skin tone.Softens the skin and helps promote natural glow.The best primer before makeup!

    $75.00

    1h

  • 5.0 15 reviews

    Mobile service

    A Natural Mind and Body 7.6 mi 1921 N Harlem Ave, Chicago, 60707 Booksy Recommended

    A Natural Massage

    Save up to 10%

    $120.00 $108.00

    1h

    A Natural Massage 60

    + 1 more options

    Abdominal Massage: A Natural Cleanse

    $50.00

    30min

    Reflexology:Natural Hands and Fee

    $60.00

    30min

    Services the hands OR feet: Scrub included!

    + 1 more options

  • 5.0 1 review

    Mobile service

    Rolexxiiaaa massages 16.0 mi 1401 W 18th St, Chicago, 60608

    Full Body Massage

    $145.00

    1h 30min

    Lymphatic Massage

    $65.00

    30min

    Back only

    + 1 more options

    Swedish Massage

    $65.00

    30min

    Back only

    + 1 more options

  • 4.0 4 reviews

    MOTHERLAND HOLIDAY DELUXE SPA PACKAGE

    $200.00

    1h

    Braids

    $250.00+

    2h 30min

    BOX BRAIDS

    $250.00+

    2h 30min

  • Mobile service

    INDÉFINI WELLNESS 23.2 mi Chicago, 60643

    Custom Lifestyle Massage 60

    Mobile service

    $100.00

    1h

    Custom Lifestyle Massage 90

    Mobile service

    $130.00

    1h 30min

    Ambition 60

    Mobile service

    $100.00

    1h

    See Also
    RubMD Chicago: Active Body Rubs & Asian Massage - RubMDchicagolandbodyrubs.com Reviews | scam or legit check
  • 4.0 1 review

    Mobile service

    Brynn massage 14.5 mi 7427 W 58th Pl, Summit Argo, 60501

    Full Body Massage

    $190.00

    1h 20min

    Ayurvedic Massage

    $130.00

    1h 30min

    Swedish Massage

    $160.00

    1h

  • Mobile service

    Alora's Massage 14.4 mi N Wilton Ave, Chicago, 60657

    Full Body Massage

    $250.00

    2h

    Ayurvedic Massage

    $100.00

    1h

    Head Massage

    $85.00

    55min

  • 5.0 8 reviews

    Mobile service

    Pinky 17.3 mi S Carpenter St, Chicago, 60608

    Full Body Massage

    Save up to 20%

    Mobile service

    $130.00 $104.00

    1h

    Aromatherapy Massage

    Save up to 20%

    Mobile service

    $115.00 $92.00

    1h

    Deep Tissue Massage And Cupping

    Save up to 20%

    Mobile service

    $125.00 $100.00

    1h 30min

  • Mobile service

    Ashley Massage 16.0 mi 1401 W 18th St, Door is off the alley, Chicago, 60608

    Give at least an Hour Notice

    $1.00

    1h

    Call or text before to confirm availability

    $1.00

    5min

    📞 (773) 628-3312

    $1.00

    5min

  • 4.4 34 reviews
    Paradise Nails Lounge 9.2 mi 3308 Touhy Ave, Skokie, 60077

    Massage

    $15.00

    10min

    Option 1

    + 2 more options

    ACYLIC SOAK OFF

    $15.00

    25min

    NO CHIP SOAK OFF

    $10.00

    25min

  • 4.7 182 reviews
    Sorelle Chicago 14.0 mi 1905 W. Division st, Chicago, 60622

    Full body Massage

    This therapy is a perfect combination of Swedish and Deep tissue massage techniques, It covers the neck, back, shoulders, legs, feet, arms, hands, and even head. This service will provide a deep relaxation and relief from some pain in your body. additionally, there are actual health benefits to it as well.A full body massage can be effective in managing:*Chronic lower back pain*Anxiety*Stress*Insomnia*Soft tissue injuries *High blood pressureSome physical benefits can also be:*Reduced muscle tension *Improved circulation*Increased joint mobility and flexibility*Improved skin tone*Heightened mental alertness

    $120.00

    1h

    Body Wraps

    $45.00

    45min

    Body Contouring Consultation

    Free

    30min

  • 5.0 37 reviews
    Dreadedbykd 18.3 mi 1220 W. Ogden Ave, Suite D, Suite D, Naperville, 60563

    Starter Locs

    $150.00

    3h

    Crochet (Instant) Loc Retwist

    $200.00

    3h 30min

    Regular Loc Retwist

    $100.00

    2h 30min

  • 4.6 130 reviews
    Nail.com 13.6 mi 1700 W Diversey PkwyChicago, IL 60614, Chicago, 60657

    Full Body Deep Tissue Massage - 60 Mins

    $100.00

    1h 15min

    Full Body Swedish Massage - 60 Mins

    $85.00

    1h 15min

    Regular Manicure and Regular Pedicure

    $50.00

    1h 15min

  • 5.0 50 reviews
    Wellness In The Works 20.2 mi Washington Park, Chicago, 60637

    In studio 30 min massage

    $50.00

    30min

    90 min massage in studio

    $130.00

    1h 30min

    In studio 60 min massage

    This service includes a combination of Swedish, deep tissue, trigger point therapy, and aromatherapy. Hot towel treatment included

    $90.00

    1h

  • 5.0 105 reviews
    Carter.DoesHair 11.2 mi TBA, Chicago, 60618

    16in fusion/K-Tip

    Individually bonded extensions.Hair included (Bellami), consultation required for color matching.

    $225.00+

    1h

    18in fusion/K-Tip

    Individually bonded extensions. Hair included (Bellami), consultation required for color matching.

    $250.00+

    1h

    22in fusion/K-Tip

    Individually bonded extensions. Hair included (Bellami), consultation required for color matching.

    $300.00+

    1h

  • 5.0 1 review
    Palatial Retreat 17.3 mi 1000 S Michigan Ave, Chicago, 60605

    Rub Down’

    $150.00

    1h 35min

    Father’s Day Package

    $400.00

    3h 30min

    Spoil Your Mate

    $200.00

    2h

  • Full Body Massage

    $100.00+

    1h

    Men's Spa

    $20.00+

    20min

    Body Contouring

    $100.00+

    1h

  • KD Koated Nails 19.1 mi 6159 S Ashland Ave, Chicago, 60636

    Full Set XL

    $105.00+

    2h 15min

    Full Set Short

    $40.00+

    1h 30min

    Full Set Medium

    $60.00+

    1h 45min

  • 5.0 37 reviews
    Grizzly Cutz 18.3 mi 1220 W. Ogden Ave, Suite D, Naperville, 60563
  • 4.0 4 reviews
  • 1
  • 2

Most popular treatments

Head Massage Chicago

Deep Tissue Massage Chicago

Swedish Massage Chicago

Lymphatic Massage Chicago

Sports Massage Chicago

Hot Stone Massage Chicago

Ayurvedic Massage Chicago

Body Massage Chicago

Relaxation Massage Chicago

Therapeutic Massage Chicago

24 hour massage Chicago

Back Massage Chicago

Hands Massage Chicago

Prenatal Massage Chicago

Couples Massage Chicago

Foot Massage Chicago

Neck Massage Chicago

Thai Massage Chicago

Reiki Massage Chicago

Shiatsu Massage Chicago

Anti-Cellulite Massage Chicago

Face Massage Chicago

Asian Massage Chicago

show more

Full Body Massage near you in Chicago

Our bodies endure a lot on a daily basis. In today&rsquo;s high tech world, we are used to hunching over desks for hours and our necks are perpetually bent towards smartphones. Assuming these rigid postures takes a toll over time, leaving muscles feeling tense and inflexible. If you&rsquo;re looking to unwind, Chicago has many different ways you can pamper yourself. One of the best ways to combat stress and loosen your body up is through a full body massage. Treat yourself to an hour of pure tranquility, and leave feeling relaxed from head to toe. What Is a Full Body Massage? Just as the name implies, this type of massage is a full body experience. Typically, massage therapists will work on your hands, arms, feet, legs, head, neck, shoulders, back, and buttocks. If you are experiencing any problem areas, the masseuse can focus on a particular spot. Additionally, if you are uncomfortable with any areas being massaged, they can skip those places and spend extra time on other areas. At the beginning of your appointment, you will meet with your massage therapist to discuss the desired outcome for the session and any concerns. Then, he or she will leave the room and allow you to disrobe in private. Typically people leave only their underwear on for a full body massage, but adjustments can be made depending on your comfort level. Once you are covered up with a towel, the masseuse will re-enter the room and will begin the massage. Therapists are skilled at protecting modesty, and will only uncover the area they are working on at the time. Most often therapists use Swedish massage as their technique for the full body massage, but other types of massage, such as deep tissue or Thai, can also be used. Types of Full Body Massage In terms of massages that run the full length of your body, there are three takeaway winners in the popularity contest: Swedish massage, deep tissue massage, and hot stone massage. Swedish Massage This is the most common type of massage offered and involves long, firm strokes, possibly with the aid of aromatic oils. This type of massage relieves tension, improves blood circulation, and improves overall muscle flexibility. Deep Tissue Massage This type of massage is very similar to Swedish massages in style but goes deeper into the muscles and especially the tissues. It is ideal for those suffering from chronic pain from former injuries, since the massage therapist focuses on releasing knots, tight muscles, and connective tissue. Hot Stone Massage In this type of massage, hot stones are placed along the spine and at important pressure points on the body to help relax the muscles and tissues, so your massage therapist, using either Swedish or deep tissue massage techniques, can bring you even greater relief. Benefits of Full Body Massages Full body massages have the remarkable ability to help: Reduce stress, tension, and anxiety Relieve general pain and stiffness Release endorphins into your body (endorphins make you feel good!) Improve your skin tone Increase circulation throughout your body How Long Does a Full Body Massage Take? Full body massages in Chicago typically last 50-60 minutes. If you would like the therapist to focus on a particular area while doing the full body massage, you may want to book a 75-90 minute massage to allow the therapist time for this. Cost of Full Body Massage in Chicago You can expect to pay $40 to $90 for a full body massage in Chicago. Both Swedish and deep tissue full body massages in Chicago start at around $70 for 60 minutes and $90 for 90 minutes, though hot stone massages usually run about $10 to $15 more. How to Find the Best Full Body Massage in Chicago Need help finding the perfect place to get any one of the types of massage mentioned above? Make it easy and use Booksy to start booking your appointment now! Simply return to the listings above or download the app today. Articles What is a shiatsu massage Health benefits of back massage 4 relaxing massages The benefits of acupressure What Is Reiki Healing?

  • Full Body Massage
  • Full Body Massage in Chicago, IL
Full Body Massage Near Me in Chicago | Full Body Massage Places in Chicago, IL (2024)

References

Top Articles
Everything You Need to Know About U-Haul Motorcycle Trailer Rentals
U-Haul's Motorcycle Trailer Is Still the Best $20 You'll Ever Spend
Cece Rose Facial
The iPhone 16 Is Getting an Action Button: Here's Everything It Will Do
Wisconsin Volleyball Team Leak Pictures Unedited
20 Free Things to Do in Des Moines, IA (for 2024)
1v1.LOL Unblocked Game [Play Online for Free]
The binding of Isaac unblocked games 66, 77, at school No Flash At School - assengaonline.com -
Shop eGift Cards Online | Kroger Gift Cards
Ancient Brew Osrs
Best 3 Star Heroes Empires And Puzzles
Tulsa Oklahoma Craigslist Boats
Latest Posts
C With a Line Over It: What Does It Mean? · PrepScholar
Yes, U-Haul Does Have Motorcycle Trailers: Here's What To Know Before You Rent One - SlashGear
Article information

Author: Gov. Deandrea McKenzie

Last Updated:

Views: 5914

Rating: 4.6 / 5 (46 voted)

Reviews: 93% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Gov. Deandrea McKenzie

Birthday: 2001-01-17

Address: Suite 769 2454 Marsha Coves, Debbieton, MS 95002

Phone: +813077629322

Job: Real-Estate Executive

Hobby: Archery, Metal detecting, Kitesurfing, Genealogy, Kitesurfing, Calligraphy, Roller skating

Introduction: My name is Gov. Deandrea McKenzie, I am a spotless, clean, glamorous, sparkling, adventurous, nice, brainy person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.