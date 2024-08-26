Full Body Massage Near Me in Chicago | Full Body Massage Places in Chicago, IL (2024)

Full Body Massage near you in Chicago

Our bodies endure a lot on a daily basis. In today's high tech world, we are used to hunching over desks for hours and our necks are perpetually bent towards smartphones. Assuming these rigid postures takes a toll over time, leaving muscles feeling tense and inflexible. If you're looking to unwind, Chicago has many different ways you can pamper yourself. One of the best ways to combat stress and loosen your body up is through a full body massage. Treat yourself to an hour of pure tranquility, and leave feeling relaxed from head to toe. What Is a Full Body Massage? Just as the name implies, this type of massage is a full body experience. Typically, massage therapists will work on your hands, arms, feet, legs, head, neck, shoulders, back, and buttocks. If you are experiencing any problem areas, the masseuse can focus on a particular spot. Additionally, if you are uncomfortable with any areas being massaged, they can skip those places and spend extra time on other areas. At the beginning of your appointment, you will meet with your massage therapist to discuss the desired outcome for the session and any concerns. Then, he or she will leave the room and allow you to disrobe in private. Typically people leave only their underwear on for a full body massage, but adjustments can be made depending on your comfort level. Once you are covered up with a towel, the masseuse will re-enter the room and will begin the massage. Therapists are skilled at protecting modesty, and will only uncover the area they are working on at the time. Most often therapists use Swedish massage as their technique for the full body massage, but other types of massage, such as deep tissue or Thai, can also be used. Types of Full Body Massage In terms of massages that run the full length of your body, there are three takeaway winners in the popularity contest: Swedish massage, deep tissue massage, and hot stone massage. Swedish Massage This is the most common type of massage offered and involves long, firm strokes, possibly with the aid of aromatic oils. This type of massage relieves tension, improves blood circulation, and improves overall muscle flexibility. Deep Tissue Massage This type of massage is very similar to Swedish massages in style but goes deeper into the muscles and especially the tissues. It is ideal for those suffering from chronic pain from former injuries, since the massage therapist focuses on releasing knots, tight muscles, and connective tissue. Hot Stone Massage In this type of massage, hot stones are placed along the spine and at important pressure points on the body to help relax the muscles and tissues, so your massage therapist, using either Swedish or deep tissue massage techniques, can bring you even greater relief. Benefits of Full Body Massages Full body massages have the remarkable ability to help: Reduce stress, tension, and anxiety Relieve general pain and stiffness Release endorphins into your body (endorphins make you feel good!) Improve your skin tone Increase circulation throughout your body How Long Does a Full Body Massage Take? Full body massages in Chicago typically last 50-60 minutes. If you would like the therapist to focus on a particular area while doing the full body massage, you may want to book a 75-90 minute massage to allow the therapist time for this. Cost of Full Body Massage in Chicago You can expect to pay $40 to $90 for a full body massage in Chicago. Both Swedish and deep tissue full body massages in Chicago start at around $70 for 60 minutes and $90 for 90 minutes, though hot stone massages usually run about $10 to $15 more. How to Find the Best Full Body Massage in Chicago Need help finding the perfect place to get any one of the types of massage mentioned above? Make it easy and use Booksy to start booking your appointment now! Simply return to the listings above or download the app today.