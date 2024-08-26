Full Body Massage Near Me in Chicago | Full Body Massage Places in Chicago, IL (2024)

Map view
- 5.0 14 reviewsShe’dee Elegant Touch 4.3 mi 430 Swift Rd, Addison, 60101 Booksy Recommended
Mobile service
Full Body Massage
$65.00
35min
Late Fee
$20.00
10min
Tasteful Touch
Moisture boost for your skin, indulge with this exceptionally hydrating and tasteful relaxing facial that leaves skin supple and chamomile soothed with an 20 min massage.Benefits:Brightens up the skin's natural complexion.Reduces blemish marks and dark spots.Hydrates the skin.Evens out your skin tone.Softens the skin and helps promote natural glow.The best primer before makeup!
$75.00
1h
- 5.0 15 reviewsA Natural Mind and Body 7.6 mi 1921 N Harlem Ave, Chicago, 60707 Booksy Recommended
Mobile service
A Natural Massage
Save up to 10%
$120.00 $108.00
1h
A Natural Massage 60
+ 1 more options
Abdominal Massage: A Natural Cleanse
$50.00
30min
Reflexology:Natural Hands and Fee
$60.00
30min
Services the hands OR feet: Scrub included!
+ 1 more options
- 5.0 1 reviewRolexxiiaaa massages 16.0 mi 1401 W 18th St, Chicago, 60608
Mobile service
Full Body Massage
$145.00
1h 30min
Lymphatic Massage
$65.00
30min
Back only
+ 1 more options
Swedish Massage
$65.00
30min
Back only
+ 1 more options
- 4.0 4 reviews
MOTHERLAND HOLIDAY DELUXE SPA PACKAGE
$200.00
1h
Braids
$250.00+
2h 30min
BOX BRAIDS
$250.00+
2h 30min
- INDÉFINI WELLNESS 23.2 mi Chicago, 60643
Mobile service
Custom Lifestyle Massage 60
Mobile service
$100.00
1h
Custom Lifestyle Massage 90
Mobile service
$130.00
1h 30min
Ambition 60
Mobile service
$100.00
1h
- 4.0 1 reviewBrynn massage 14.5 mi 7427 W 58th Pl, Summit Argo, 60501
Mobile service
Full Body Massage
$190.00
1h 20min
Ayurvedic Massage
$130.00
1h 30min
Swedish Massage
$160.00
1h
- Alora's Massage 14.4 mi N Wilton Ave, Chicago, 60657
Mobile service
Full Body Massage
$250.00
2h
Ayurvedic Massage
$100.00
1h
Head Massage
$85.00
55min
- 5.0 8 reviewsPinky 17.3 mi S Carpenter St, Chicago, 60608
Mobile service
Full Body Massage
Save up to 20%
Mobile service
$130.00 $104.00
1h
Aromatherapy Massage
Save up to 20%
Mobile service
$115.00 $92.00
1h
Deep Tissue Massage And Cupping
Save up to 20%
Mobile service
$125.00 $100.00
1h 30min
- Ashley Massage 16.0 mi 1401 W 18th St, Door is off the alley, Chicago, 60608
Mobile service
Give at least an Hour Notice
$1.00
1h
Call or text before to confirm availability
$1.00
5min
📞 (773) 628-3312
$1.00
5min
- 4.4 34 reviewsParadise Nails Lounge 9.2 mi 3308 Touhy Ave, Skokie, 60077
Massage
$15.00
10min
Option 1
+ 2 more options
ACYLIC SOAK OFF
$15.00
25min
NO CHIP SOAK OFF
$10.00
25min
- 4.7 182 reviewsSorelle Chicago 14.0 mi 1905 W. Division st, Chicago, 60622
Full body Massage
This therapy is a perfect combination of Swedish and Deep tissue massage techniques, It covers the neck, back, shoulders, legs, feet, arms, hands, and even head. This service will provide a deep relaxation and relief from some pain in your body. additionally, there are actual health benefits to it as well.A full body massage can be effective in managing:*Chronic lower back pain*Anxiety*Stress*Insomnia*Soft tissue injuries *High blood pressureSome physical benefits can also be:*Reduced muscle tension *Improved circulation*Increased joint mobility and flexibility*Improved skin tone*Heightened mental alertness
$120.00
1h
Body Wraps
$45.00
45min
Body Contouring Consultation
Free
30min
- 5.0 37 reviewsDreadedbykd 18.3 mi 1220 W. Ogden Ave, Suite D, Suite D, Naperville, 60563
Starter Locs
$150.00
3h
Crochet (Instant) Loc Retwist
$200.00
3h 30min
Regular Loc Retwist
$100.00
2h 30min
- 4.6 130 reviewsNail.com 13.6 mi 1700 W Diversey PkwyChicago, IL 60614, Chicago, 60657
Full Body Deep Tissue Massage - 60 Mins
$100.00
1h 15min
Full Body Swedish Massage - 60 Mins
$85.00
1h 15min
Regular Manicure and Regular Pedicure
$50.00
1h 15min
- 5.0 50 reviewsWellness In The Works 20.2 mi Washington Park, Chicago, 60637
In studio 30 min massage
$50.00
30min
90 min massage in studio
$130.00
1h 30min
In studio 60 min massage
This service includes a combination of Swedish, deep tissue, trigger point therapy, and aromatherapy. Hot towel treatment included
$90.00
1h
- 5.0 105 reviewsCarter.DoesHair 11.2 mi TBA, Chicago, 60618
16in fusion/K-Tip
Individually bonded extensions.Hair included (Bellami), consultation required for color matching.
$225.00+
1h
18in fusion/K-Tip
Individually bonded extensions. Hair included (Bellami), consultation required for color matching.
$250.00+
1h
22in fusion/K-Tip
Individually bonded extensions. Hair included (Bellami), consultation required for color matching.
$300.00+
1h
- 5.0 1 reviewPalatial Retreat 17.3 mi 1000 S Michigan Ave, Chicago, 60605
Rub Down’
$150.00
1h 35min
Father’s Day Package
$400.00
3h 30min
Spoil Your Mate
$200.00
2h
Full Body Massage
$100.00+
1h
Men's Spa
$20.00+
20min
Body Contouring
$100.00+
1h
- KD Koated Nails 19.1 mi 6159 S Ashland Ave, Chicago, 60636
Full Set XL
$105.00+
2h 15min
Full Set Short
$40.00+
1h 30min
Full Set Medium
$60.00+
1h 45min
- 5.0 37 reviewsGrizzly Cutz 18.3 mi 1220 W. Ogden Ave, Suite D, Naperville, 60563
- 4.0 4 reviews
- 1
- 2
Full Body Massage near you in Chicago
Our bodies endure a lot on a daily basis. In today’s high tech world, we are used to hunching over desks for hours and our necks are perpetually bent towards smartphones. Assuming these rigid postures takes a toll over time, leaving muscles feeling tense and inflexible. If you’re looking to unwind, Chicago has many different ways you can pamper yourself. One of the best ways to combat stress and loosen your body up is through a full body massage. Treat yourself to an hour of pure tranquility, and leave feeling relaxed from head to toe. What Is a Full Body Massage? Just as the name implies, this type of massage is a full body experience. Typically, massage therapists will work on your hands, arms, feet, legs, head, neck, shoulders, back, and buttocks. If you are experiencing any problem areas, the masseuse can focus on a particular spot. Additionally, if you are uncomfortable with any areas being massaged, they can skip those places and spend extra time on other areas. At the beginning of your appointment, you will meet with your massage therapist to discuss the desired outcome for the session and any concerns. Then, he or she will leave the room and allow you to disrobe in private. Typically people leave only their underwear on for a full body massage, but adjustments can be made depending on your comfort level. Once you are covered up with a towel, the masseuse will re-enter the room and will begin the massage. Therapists are skilled at protecting modesty, and will only uncover the area they are working on at the time. Most often therapists use Swedish massage as their technique for the full body massage, but other types of massage, such as deep tissue or Thai, can also be used. Types of Full Body Massage In terms of massages that run the full length of your body, there are three takeaway winners in the popularity contest: Swedish massage, deep tissue massage, and hot stone massage. Swedish Massage This is the most common type of massage offered and involves long, firm strokes, possibly with the aid of aromatic oils. This type of massage relieves tension, improves blood circulation, and improves overall muscle flexibility. Deep Tissue Massage This type of massage is very similar to Swedish massages in style but goes deeper into the muscles and especially the tissues. It is ideal for those suffering from chronic pain from former injuries, since the massage therapist focuses on releasing knots, tight muscles, and connective tissue. Hot Stone Massage In this type of massage, hot stones are placed along the spine and at important pressure points on the body to help relax the muscles and tissues, so your massage therapist, using either Swedish or deep tissue massage techniques, can bring you even greater relief. Benefits of Full Body Massages Full body massages have the remarkable ability to help: Reduce stress, tension, and anxiety Relieve general pain and stiffness Release endorphins into your body (endorphins make you feel good!) Improve your skin tone Increase circulation throughout your body How Long Does a Full Body Massage Take? Full body massages in Chicago typically last 50-60 minutes. If you would like the therapist to focus on a particular area while doing the full body massage, you may want to book a 75-90 minute massage to allow the therapist time for this. Cost of Full Body Massage in Chicago You can expect to pay $40 to $90 for a full body massage in Chicago. Both Swedish and deep tissue full body massages in Chicago start at around $70 for 60 minutes and $90 for 90 minutes, though hot stone massages usually run about $10 to $15 more. How to Find the Best Full Body Massage in Chicago Need help finding the perfect place to get any one of the types of massage mentioned above? Make it easy and use Booksy to start booking your appointment now! Simply return to the listings above or download the app today. Articles What is a shiatsu massage Health benefits of back massage 4 relaxing massages The benefits of acupressure What Is Reiki Healing?
