Furniture Row Harker Heights, TX (2024)

Welcome to Furniture Row in Harker Heights, TX, located at 825 W. Central Texas Expressway. Our store offers a comprehensive selection of home furniture and mattresses, making it your go-to destination for furnishing your home. We pride ourselves on providing a unique shopping experience with a wide array of styles, from modern to classic. Our friendly and knowledgeable staff are ready to assist you in finding the perfect pieces to transform your living spaces.

Whether you're looking for a cozy sofa, a stylish dining set, or a comfortable mattress, you'll find it all at Furniture Row in Harker Heights. Discover the unbeatable value and quality that make us a local favorite for home furniture and mattresses.

Available Product Categories

Living Room Furniture : Discover a variety of modern sofas, recliners, and sectionals that cater to contemporary and traditional tastes. Our selection includes top brands known for quality and comfort.

: Discover a variety of modern sofas, recliners, and sectionals that cater to and tastes. Our selection includes top brands known for quality and comfort. Dining Room Sets : Explore elegant dining tables and chairs perfect for both casual and formal dining experiences. Our collections feature wooden dining furniture that combines style and durability.

: Explore elegant dining tables and chairs perfect for both and formal dining experiences. Our collections feature wooden dining furniture that combines style and durability. Bedroom Furniture : Choose from a wide range of bedroom sets, including beds, dressers, and nightstands designed to enhance your personal sanctuary.

: Choose from a wide range of bedroom sets, including beds, dressers, and nightstands designed to enhance your personal sanctuary. Mattresses : Find the perfect fit with our selection of mattresses, including memory foam and hybrid options from leading brands like Denver Mattress, ensuring a restful night's sleep.

: Find the perfect fit with our selection of mattresses, including memory foam and hybrid options from leading brands like Denver Mattress, ensuring a restful night's sleep. Home Office Furniture : Create a productive workspace with our office desks, chairs, and storage solutions that blend functionality with style.

: Create a productive workspace with our office desks, chairs, and storage solutions that blend functionality with style. Outdoor Furniture : Enjoy the Texas weather with our patio sets, outdoor sofas, and garden furniture designed for durability and comfort.

: Enjoy the Texas weather with our patio sets, outdoor sofas, and garden furniture designed for durability and comfort. Accent Furniture : Add character to any room with unique accent chairs, coffee tables, and decorative accessories that reflect your personal style.

: Add character to any room with unique accent chairs, coffee tables, and decorative accessories that reflect your personal style. Home Decor : Complete your home’s look with our collection of area rugs, wall art, and lamps, adding the perfect finishing touches to your space.

: Complete your home’s look with our collection of area rugs, wall art, and lamps, adding the perfect finishing touches to your space. Youth Furniture : Furnish your child's room with fun and functional youth beds, desks, and storage solutions that grow with them.

: Furnish your child's room with fun and functional youth beds, desks, and storage solutions that grow with them. Leather Furniture: Experience luxury with our premium leather sofas and chairs, offering timeless elegance and comfort.

Store Team and Expertise

At Furniture Row in Harker Heights, our team is dedicated to providing exceptional customer service and expert advice. Our sales associates are trained to guide you through the entire shopping process, ensuring you find the perfect furniture to suit your needs. With a focus on customer satisfaction, our knowledgeable staff is always ready to assist with product selection, financing options, and delivery arrangements. We strive to create a welcoming environment where you can explore our diverse range of products at your own pace, without pressure. Trust our team to help you make informed decisions and create a home that reflects your personal style.

Delivery and Setup Services

Furniture Row offers comprehensive delivery and setup services to ensure a seamless experience for our customers. We cover a wide delivery area, including Harker Heights, Killeen, and the surrounding neighborhoods, with flexible time frames to suit your schedule.

With our premium delivery service, our professional team will deliver your furniture, assemble it, and place it in your room of choice, allowing you to inspect the items before finalizing the delivery. All packaging materials are removed and disposed of, making the process hassle-free. Please contact the store for specific delivery cost estimates and further details.

Serving Communities in and near Harker Heights and the Killeen-Temple-Fort Hood Metro Area

Nestled in the heart of Bell County, Harker Heights is a vibrant and welcoming community known for its friendly residents and strong sense of community. With its picturesque landscapes and a mild climate, Harker Heights offers an ideal setting for families and individuals alike.

Our Furniture Row store is proud to serve not only Harker Heights but also the surrounding local communities. Whether you're from Killeen, Temple, Belton, Saldo, Lampasas, Kempner or Nolanville, our team is here to serve you and help you create a beautiful and comfortable home. This location is also great for families, students, and military personnel as it is close to the campus of Central Texas College, Texas A&M, and Fort Hood. We aim to be a trusted neighbor and a go-to destination for all your home furnishing needs.

Design Tips and Inspiration

In Harker Heights, embracing the local lifestyle and climate is key to choosing the right furniture. Popular design trends include modern open concept layouts and cozy, inviting spaces that emphasize comfort and practicality. Incorporating rustic and natural elements, such as wood and stone, can create a warm, welcoming atmosphere. Matte finishes and larger windows are also trending, allowing for natural light to enhance your home's aesthetic.

At Furniture Row, we offer a variety of products that cater to these preferences, helping you design a home that is both stylish and functional. Whether you're updating your living room or creating a new outdoor space, our selection is tailored to meet the unique needs of Texas homeowners.

Customer Reviews and Testimonials

Furniture Row in Harker Heights, TX, consistently receives praise for its excellent customer service and quality product selection. Customers appreciate the knowledgeable staff and the welcoming shopping environment. Here are some extended testimonials from real customers:

Angelica L. - "I recently relocated to Texas and decided to start fresh with my furniture. Due to COVID-19, I was hesitant to shop in-store, but I'm glad I visited Furniture Row. I was greeted warmly by the staff, and Roy, the sales specialist, was particularly helpful. He allowed me to browse without pressure and assisted me when I needed it. I found a sofa I liked, but it was initially out of my budget. Roy helped negotiate a reasonable price and arranged for delivery within a week. His professionalism and respectfulness made the experience enjoyable. The store has a decent selection, and I was able to find items that fit my style and budget. I can't yet vouch for the delivery process, but I'm hopeful it will go smoothly. Thank you for being awesome during these stressful times."



Brandon - "Selection and value were good, and the staff is excellent. The associate greeted us and then allowed us to look around without making us feel hurried or pressured. We appreciated the relaxed atmosphere and the ability to explore at our own pace."



JayDee - "We had a great experience at Furniture Row and found everything we were looking for. The staff was attentive and helpful, making sure we were satisfied with our choices. I highly recommend this store for anyone looking for quality furniture."



NelNel - "The staff was awesome, giving us space to explore while being available for questions. They were patient and knowledgeable, helping us make informed decisions. Highly recommend this store!"



Jacky - "Wonderful experience at Furniture Row. The variety of pieces was impressive, and the staff was exceptional. They helped us find exactly what we needed without any pressure. We'll definitely be returning for future purchases."



Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What are your store hours? We are open Monday to Saturday from 10 AM to 8 PM, and Sunday from 12 PM to 6 PM.



Do you offer delivery services? Yes, we provide delivery and setup services, including room-of-choice delivery.



Can I finance my purchase? Yes, we offer financing options . Please visit our website or inquire in-store for more details.



Do you offer furniture removal services? No, we do not provide furniture removal services.



Can I order online and pick up in-store? Yes, online orders can be picked up at our store. Please call ahead to confirm availability.



What are the current delivery times for furniture orders? Delivery times can vary depending on the specific items and availability. Generally, customers can expect delivery within 1-2 weeks for in-stock items. For more detailed information, please contact our store directly.

