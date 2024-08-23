FYI: You Can Buy Some Boujee Ingredients At Dollar General (2024)

Their groceries are shockingly good.
Dollar stores get a bad rap for having low-quality products. But if you've wandered the aisles of Dollar General recently, you've probably encountered many of the same ingredients that you'd find in any standard supermarket. You can find household brands that you know, while discovering new and exciting product you've never seen before. We've even used Dollar General groceries to cook meals in the Delish test kitchen—they're that good.
Don't believe us? Then this article might change your mind. We scoured the aisles of our local Dollar General locations, pored over countless weekly product flyers, and did a deep dive on their online product catalog. And after all of that digging, we found the 20 best products you can buy at Dollar General.
Philadelphia cream cheese? Check. Fancy frozen pizza? Check. We've even stumbled upon pure vanilla extract—bet you didn't see that one coming. So whether you're just curious or you're already planning out your shopping list, this roundup of our favorite Dollar General product will give you all of the grocery inspo you need.
Want to find more delicious food in unexpected places? Check out our favorite products at World Market and Home Goods.
1
Duke's Real Mayonnaise
This mayo brand is beloved by professional chefs. And you, once you pick up a jar at Dollar General.
2
McCormick All Natural Pure Vanilla Extract
Dollar General sells imitation vanilla extract (which isn't all that bad in the first place), but they also have the real thing!
3
Bibigo Korean Style Mini Wontons
Hot take: Bibigo makes the best frozen dumplings. And now you can get them in the Dollar General freezer aisle.
Advertisem*nt - Continue Reading Below
5
Tyson® Any'Tizers® Home-Style Chicken Fries
Channel your inner Burger King with these frozen Tyson chicken fries.
6
Sargento Balanced Breaks
Dollar General is probably the most affordable source of these pre-packaged snacks.
Advertisem*nt - Continue Reading Below
8
Bisquick Complete Biscuit Mix - Cheese Garlic
This flavored Bisquick mix is game changing.
Advertisem*nt - Continue Reading Below
10
Philadelphia Original Cream Cheese
Cream cheese is the foundation of some of our favorite dips and desserts. And at Dollar General, you can get the best brand on a budget.
12
Disney Mickey Mouse Vanilla Ice Cream Bar
Why buy a ticket to Disneyland when you can enjoy a Mickey Mouse ice cream bar from Dollar General?
Advertisem*nt - Continue Reading Below
13
Lea & Perrins Worcestershire Sauce
Worcestershire sauce is like liquid gold. Put it on steaks, crab cakes, and even in stews for an extra boost of savory goodness.
14
Nutella
Everyone's favorite chocolate hazelnut spread is available at Dollar General. We love using it in Nutella Pops.
15
Swanson 100% Natural Chicken Broth
Chicken broth is an essential ingredient in almost everyone's pantry.
Advertisem*nt - Continue Reading Below
16
Crystal Hot Sauce
This beloved hot sauce is available for just a dollar and 15 cents!
18
Screamin' Sicilian Loaded Pan Pepperoni Pizza
This frozen pizza brand is one of the best on the market. And it's seriously discounted at Dollar General.
Advertisem*nt - Continue Reading Below
19
Clover Valley Breakfast Blend Single Serve Cups
Now 10% Off
Want to stock up on K-Cups? Dollar General offers some of your favorite flavors at a steep discount.
Watch Next
Advertisem*nt - Continue Reading Below
Food News
Advertisem*nt - Continue Reading Below
Advertisem*nt - Continue Reading Below