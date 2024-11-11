G. Loomis – G. Loomis US (2024)

NEW 2024

Unanimously distinct from one to the next, steelhead fisheries in North America share a common characteristic — constant, sometimes completely unpredictable change. Seasonal precipitation patterns lead to variable flows and fluctuating turbidity, two nail-biting factors that keep even the most experienced steelheaders on their toes. Finding success in an ever-changing field of play requires a well-rounded collection of tools that provide the necessary tactical utility to effectively present spoons, beads, jigs, or any other enticing offerings at optimal range and depth. Drawing intelligence from elite guides and ambassadors, our design team developed the GCX STEELHEAD series to offer actions and powers tailored to tackle holding lies in any angling situation to provide a true competitive advantage on the water. Rolled on stepped mandrels machined with micro-tapers at specific points within the overall taper, G. Loomis engineers isolate and reinforce areas likely to fail under load to provide maximum durability. Available in technique-specific actions — including spinning, casting, float, and centerpin models, in various lengths and handle configurations — all rods within the series feature durable Fuji Concept O guide trains, ultra-sensitive Fuji reel seats, and ergonomic, all-day comfort-boosting full cork handles. Designed and rolled entirely in our Woodland, WA facility, GCX STEELHEAD offers anglers a distinct advantage in some of the most competitive fisheries on the planet.