G. Loomis – G. Loomis US (2024)

GCX
Featured Technologies
NEW 2024
Unanimously distinct from one to the next, steelhead fisheries in North America share a common characteristic — constant, sometimes completely unpredictable change. Seasonal precipitation patterns lead to variable flows and fluctuating turbidity, two nail-biting factors that keep even the most experienced steelheaders on their toes. Finding success in an ever-changing field of play requires a well-rounded collection of tools that provide the necessary tactical utility to effectively present spoons, beads, jigs, or any other enticing offerings at optimal range and depth. Drawing intelligence from elite guides and ambassadors, our design team developed the GCX STEELHEAD series to offer actions and powers tailored to tackle holding lies in any angling situation to provide a true competitive advantage on the water. Rolled on stepped mandrels machined with micro-tapers at specific points within the overall taper, G. Loomis engineers isolate and reinforce areas likely to fail under load to provide maximum durability. Available in technique-specific actions — including spinning, casting, float, and centerpin models, in various lengths and handle configurations — all rods within the series feature durable Fuji Concept O guide trains, ultra-sensitive Fuji reel seats, and ergonomic, all-day comfort-boosting full cork handles. Designed and rolled entirely in our Woodland, WA facility, GCX STEELHEAD offers anglers a distinct advantage in some of the most competitive fisheries on the planet.
Featured Technologies
- multi-taper
- usa
Shop GCX Steelhead
NEW 2024
Experienced salmon anglers contenting for takedowns in crowded river systems, estuaries, and nearshore trolling lanes understand that supreme attention to detail when planning tactics, rigging, and tackle spread is often the difference between a flying net and one at rest. Adopting this philosophy, the G. Loomis design team approached the GCX SALMON series with a similar obsession, aimed to provide anglers with tools primed for heightened performance in Pacific Northwest salmon fisheries and beyond. All GCX SALMON actions possess two distinct characteristics: expressive tips that indicate the desired presentation of baits, lures, or 360 flasher rigs and pumped power levels to quickly leverage heavy fish to the net prior to tangling lines with neighboring boats or conceding to furry predators. Rolled on stepped mandrels machined with micro-tapers at specific points within the overall taper, G. Loomis engineers isolate and reinforce areas likely to fail under load to provide maximum durability. Available in technique-specific actions — including trolling, hot shot, and mooching models, in various lengths and handle configurations — all rods within the series feature durable Fuji Concept O guide trains, Seaguide reel seats with Fuji double-locking nuts for secure reel connection, and ergonomic lightweight carbon trolling handles. Designed and rolled entirely in our Woodland, Washington, facility, GCX SALMON offers anglers an advantage in some of the most competitive fisheries on the planet.
Featured Technologies
- multi-taper
- usa
Shop GCX Salmon
NEW 2024
With pride and prestige on the line, avid bass anglers focus on the details when relying on their tools to stand out from the pack. Handcrafted in Woodland, Washington, the new G. Loomis GCX features iconic actions and innovative design that anglers have come to expect from the brand that refuses to rest on their laurels. Utilizing G. Loomis Multi-Taper Design technology to engineer technique-specific rods, the GCX collection provides anglers with ultra-durable blanks with powers and actions to boost effectiveness on the water. Ultra-lightweight SeaGuide Hero One guides adorn the carbon-built blanks to help minimize line tangles and maximize casting efficiency. The GCX lineup features 23 different casting and spinning rods to offer anglers a competitive advantage against their competition — even if that's chasing their new personal best. Anglers who prepare smarter and fish harder need to look no further than the new G. Loomis GCX.
Featured Technologies
- multi-taper
- usa
Shop GCX Bass
CONVENTIONAL
Handcrafted in Woodland, Washington, G. Loomis GCX rods feature iconic actions and innovative design that anglers have come to expect from the brand that refuses to rest on their laurels. The GCX collection utilizes proprietary G. Loomis’ Multi-Taper Design technology to remove material where a blank is unlikely to fail and adds material where it might while providing anglers with powers and actions to boost effectiveness on the water. This, combined with a beefed-up resin system for superior impact resistance, provides an overall package primed to withstand serious day-in and day-out abuse. Ultra-lightweight SeaGuide guides adorn the carbon-built blanks to help minimize line tangles and maximize casting efficiency. Anglers who prepare smarter and fish harder need to look no further than the new G. Loomis GCX as the right tool to tackle any task.
Featured Technologies
- multi-taper
- usa
Shop GCX Inshore
CONVENTIONAL
Ultralight anglers must weigh a myriad of factors to find success on the water. Decoding the right combination of water conditions and fish behavior is only part of the equation. Arriving equipped with tools built for specific techniques accelerates an angler’s ability to crack the code.” Handcrafted in Woodland, Washington, GCX LITE is a collection of lengths and essential actions covering a broad range of light-line angling applications. The series features extra sensitive tips designed to facilitate long, accurate casts while also improving detection of subtle “bumps” while working small baits. Utilizing G. Loomis’ proprietary Multi-Taper Design technology, GCX LITE provides anglers with ultradurable yet lightweight blanks to boost confidence and enjoyment on the water. GCX LITE sets the standard for light-duty spinning rod performance, dependability, and versatility.
Featured Technologies
- multi-taper
- usa
Shop GCX Lite
TOUGH TO CHOOSE, RIGHT?
We're here to help you find your match! Click below, and let our rod finder help point you toward the right tool for the job.
Find Your Rod