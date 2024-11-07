G. Loomis IMX Pro Jig and Worm Casting Rods (2024)

Comments: This rod is the 7'3 Heavy 874C CRR I'm reviewing. I use it to drag 1/2oz football jigs, 3/8oz casting jigs, and t rigs, and I can say after 2 years of using it it's a perfect rod for these presentations. I don't use Carolina rigs, but I imagine it would be great for it. Sensitivity, comfort, casting, and fighting fish are all on point. It's a really fun rod to fish, jig hook sets get into the backbone great. I'd love to get a second one.

From: Manny: Minnesota 2/19/23

Comments: Bought the 7'3 Heavy 874C for my jigs. I spent the entire day with it and seemed to be a great rod until the tip broke. Didn't set the hook hard at all, and it broke on a 3lb largemouth. Decided to go a different route to compare rods in the same price range of 300 dollars. I went with a Dobyns Champion Extreme HP 7'4 Mag Heavy. Immediately the Dobyns rod felt much lighter, balanced, and fit in my hand better. Both have about the same sensitivity. If you stay in this price range, go with the Dobyns.

From: Ken: Texas 4/9/21

Comments: If you are on the fence about spending for a Loomis...do it. Very light and sensitive. You have a rod for life. I have 15+ year old IMXs. I just broke one, my fault. It was $100 for a new one. I think that is a deal considering you get the newest version of the rod as a replacement. Knowing I am fishing one of the best rods made makes me more confident, I fish better, and get your money more often.

From: Swayze: MN 3/17/21

Comments: I have been using my 863c JWR rod and loving it, but also wanted somethinglittle lighter action. I picked up an 852c JWR, blown away for a second time.It's a beautifully made rod, with the perfect action. It casts accurately, and is very sensitive and balanced. These IMX-Pro rods have the most comfortable handles I have come across. I love the thin, but flared out cork on the back, and the 1" fore grip. Once fish are hooked they stay pinned, and the taper has some good power to control fish. It's a perfect 5"/6" weightless T-rigged Senko rod. Also great for these applications too: 1/4oz jigs, swimbaits, t-rigs, jerkbaits & flukes

From: Monty 6/29/20

Comments:I love my 863c JWR so much, I got an 852c JWR for lighter baits. I'm blown away again. Casting is incredibly accurate, balance is prefect, and sensitivity is fantastic. I might not have to pick up my medium spinning setup very much. Fishing 3/16 & 1/4oz jigs, ball heads with grubs, and shaky heads is great, this taper keeps every fish pinned. It's really a beautiful rod. Other great presentations: under spin belly weighted swimbaits, poppers, small crankbaits, jerkbaits, weightless senko. From: Unknown: Illinois 6/24/20



Comments: Purchased the 7'1" fast action. This rod is so light its hard to believe. Great action. I am very pleased with the rod in combination with the Shimano reel. The rod packaging from Tackle Warehouse was impregible, no way it could be damaged. Very impressed with this rod and this online store.

From: Steve: Knoxville, TN 6/13/20

Comments: I have a pretty good collection of older IMX , and two GLX MBR rods I have been fishing for years, and I am very used to the feel and actions. I decided to give the IMX Pro a try. It's similar in feel to the MBR, but with a faster action. I have used it for jigs, and swim jigs so far, and it's a perfect rod for those applications. The sensitivity is fantastic. I can really feel very subtle bites, and differentiate between cover and fish. The taper is beautiful leaning into a jig hook set. Lots of power, for controlling big fish. I was also really surprised at the accuracy while casting too. Over all a great rod. Like the other reviewer below stated, it fits in aesthetically, and feel-wise really well with my classic G Loomis rods.

From: Sir Finesse 4/21/20

Comments: Medium Heavy 853 JWR review. I have a nice grip of old G Loomis IMX and GLX MBR rods that are fantastic, and was looking for something to fish along side my classics. The 853 is a perfect rodfor tons of applications. It is, as stated in the name a great jig and worm rod, but it's also great for swim jigs, chatter baits, spooks, poppers, spinnerbaits... The taper is faster than the MBR rod but not by much, I felt right at home with this rod. The back bone is great, and the taper allows you to keep fish pinned after the hook set to get them in the boat. Nice and light/well balanced with great Fuji components. I feel like with two of this rod, two 3 power MBR rods, and one 4 power rod you can do 90% of any bass fishing you would need to do. A worthy replacement to the IMX rods.

From: Andy: 11/16/19



Comments:I have the G. Loomis IMX Pro Casting Rod 7'1" Heavy 854C JWR. It is an Excellent Texas Rig rod. Very good tip, super sensitive (like the original IMX's) lots of backbone. The rod loads great on hooksets. I recoomend this rod.

From: Mike:TX3/23/19

Comments:I'm actually reviewing the IMX-Pro 875 Carolina Rig rod.This was my first G.Loomis rod.I would say that I'm not overly impressed but at the same time it serves as a purposeful rod in my lineup.I own more St.Croix rods than any other brand, and at $330 I actually expected a little bit more out of the IMXPro rods.The 875 CRR is a broom stick...It has plenty of backbone, plenty!I wouldn't say it's overly sensitive for a bottom contact rod.I actually use it more for flippin and pitching and frogs than I do for C-rigs.I like the full cork handle that slims down in the middle, it's pretty nice... and the guides are fine.I would have to say that my St. Croix LTB's are more sensitive while also having plenty of horsepower.I guess I would have to try at least one other version of the IMX Pro to really get a feel for the lineup, but the 875 CRR is overpriced in my opinion.I was hoping for more out of this rod, I was a little disappointed.

From:Unknonwn:Chicago Illinois12/7/18

Comments:Got myself a 894JWR (7.5 Ft. 3/4 Oz.), Was currious how it would behave, I own a lot of St.Croix rods and didn't have a J- loomis.I am very happy with it, it performs very well.To start with:Handle: Nice cork quallity, could be one inch longer (for me) but nevertheless great to hold an d fish with all day long.Reel seat: I read a few comments on the reel could not be fastened strong and colsed enough. I fish long days (10 hours or more, 2 days a week) NEVER had one problem with the reelseat! I can't believe others did have that problem with it.Blank: brilliant, in one word!Sensitivity: superCastabillity: superPower: greatBlank is nice straight NOT curved. It is a tiny bit of tip-heavy.Finishing: no issuesI am from the Netherlands I use it for fishing Notherns, Zanders and Perch, using spoons, weighted jigs and small spinnerbaits, small Jerks like the Mega bass oneten, and Lucky Craft pointer. Pared it with a (Shimano Bantam 2018), this reel is a bit heavier to compensate the tipheavyness of the blank. Great combo!In comparrison to St.Croix:I would place it clearly above the Legend Tournament series of them, quit even or just a fraction below the Legend Elite Series.What suprises me is that 8 of 10 times I have this rod in my hand during fishing, that means and says a lot to me...I would recomend it to anyone who is in search for a very nice rod! Well done J- Loomis.

From: Marc:Eindhoven6/29/18

Comments:I purchased the 854JRW for a Texas rig set up. It replaced a Dobyns Champion 735.The rod is super sensitive and the action is perfect. I rigged it with a Lews Tournament Pro G. The cork is top quality, soft and smooth. Very satisfied.I have ordered a 803JRW for shaky head use.

From:Don: Lousiana 1/9/18

Comments:G Loomis replaced a MossyBack 7'3" heavy that broke with a 7'3" 874C. I use it for heavier weighted (i.e. 1/2oz -3/4oz) worm applications around structure. Run it with a Shimano 200e7 and 20lb FC Sniper line. Ive pulled some 7+ pounders out of brushpiles and it performs beautifully. Its a tad heavy compared to my Kistler Helium 3 but the sensitivity, tip and backbone are unmatched. If you have the extra money to afford this rod, do it - you wont be disappointed.

From: David: FL 10/2/17

Comments:Rod feels phenomenal. Cork is incredibly soft and comfortable in one's hand. Rod design is impressive. Guides are all clean and straight. I like the green color scheme.

On the water I paired the Rod with an Aldebaran. Have to tighten the lock nut until I couldn't turn it any more. Reel felt snug once the nut was that tight. Used the Rod for shaky heads and caught 8 bass.

Sensitivity was phenomenal. Also enjoy the taper of this Rod. I see below someone commented on the lock nut. Will be on watch for this. So far I really like this Rod and am excited to use it again when I am on the water.

From: Andy - 9/19/17



Comments:Lock down nut doesn't stay tight enough, reel falls off. Why would anyone make a rod that doesn't properly hold a reel? Avoid this rod unless you want to zip tie your reel to it. Otherwise it feels alright.

From: Jae: Georgia 7/3/17