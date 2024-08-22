G minor Scale for Piano - Scales, Chords & Exercises - OKTAV (2024)

by Elke Galvin • August 03, 2023 • 4 minute read Learn everything about the G minor scale for piano - notes and fingerings for both hands included! Exercise the G minor scale and chords to improve your playing skills and music theory knowledge. Jump to section The Notes of the G minor Scale How to Play the G minor Scale With the Right Hand (Treble Clef) How to Play the G minor Scale With the Left Hand (Bass Clef) The G minor Key Signature 6 Exercises to Practice the G Minor Scale G minor Chords on the Piano G minor was Mozart's favorite way of expressing sadness and tragedy. It is the only minor key he used for his numbered symphonies, e.g. the famous Symphony No. 40. Musicologists described G minor as "innately sweet" and "with a slight touch of dreamy melancholy". Schubert, however, found G minor perfect for expressing "resentment and dislike". While learning and exercising on the piano to master this scale, you will form your own opinion. One thing is for sure - amazing music has been written in this key!

The Notes of the G minor Scale The G minor scale starts out on G and then goes up using two black keys, B-flat and E-Flat, and white keys for the rest: G-A-Bb-C-D-Eb-F-G.

How to Play the G minor Scale With the Right Hand (Treble Clef) On the piano, you can play the G minor scale going up (toward the higher notes), or coming down. In thetreble clef, do this Play the following notes going up: G-A-Bb-C-D-Eb-F-G . Start playing with your first finger, and tuck your thumb after you have played the third note, the Bb, to reach the C. As you continue playing, you will reach the higher G with your fifth finger.

. Start playing with your first finger, and tuck your thumb after you have played the third note, the Bb, to reach the C. As you continue playing, you will reach the higher G with your fifth finger. Play the following notes going down:G-F-Eb-D-C-Bb-A-G.Start playing with your fifth finger on the G and play the full hand, then tuck your third finger over the thumb to play the Bb, and continue until your first finger reaches the G.

How to Play the G minor Scale With the Left Hand (Bass Clef) Piano beginners may find it difficult to read and play the left hand. It is worth investing some time to really familiarize yourself with the notes of the G minor scale in thebass clef, and learn how to read them in music scores. The notes are the same as in the right hand (G-A-Bb-C-D-Eb-F-G), but they look different:

This is how you play: Going up: Starting with your fifth finger (the pinkie) play the full hand, then tuck your third finger over the thumb to reach the Bb. Play the G with your first finger.

Starting with your fifth finger (the pinkie) play the full hand, then tuck your third finger over the thumb to reach the Bb. Play the G with your first finger. Coming down:Start with your first finger. After the first three notes, tuck your thumb under to reach the A, then play the full hand down to G.

The G minor Key Signature The key signature, located at the beginning of each line of a piece, lets you see which notes will be raised (#) or lowered (b) consistently throughout that piece. If you spot this key signature below, the piece is likely either in G minor (or in its parallel Major scaleB-flat Major, you'll be able to determine that from the mood of the piece):

6 Exercises to Practice the G Minor Scale Play one exercise after the other and only move on after having correctly played the previous exercise 5 times on your piano: Play the left hand up and down using a metronome and slowly increasing speed Play the right hand up and down using a metronome and slowly increasing speed Play both hands up and down using a metronome and slowly increasing speed Play the left hand up starting from the lowest G to the highest, and down starting from the highest G to the lowest Play the right hand up starting from the lowest G to the highest, and down starting from the highest G to the lowest Play both hands up starting with the left hand on the lowest G and stopping when the right hand reaches the highest G, then play down to the starting position Why you should exercise scales in general: To memorize a scale

To practice dexterity and intonation (play all keys with even loudness. Beginners often play the notes they work with their stronger fingers much harder. Aim for an even tone)

To be able to play the scale in time without hesitating to find your fingerings

To be able to build chords and improvise

G minor Chords on the Piano Any minor chord is constructed of three or more notes: The root note - theminorthird - the perfect fifth. Briefly explained what this means for G minor: The basic Gminor chord consists of G -Bb-D.

consists of -Bb-D. The first inversion is Bb-D- G .

. The second inversion isD-G-Bb. To practice the G minor chord and inversions, switch from the chord starting with the root note to the first, and the second inversion, starting slowly using a metronome, then increasing your tempo.

Top 10 Pieces in G minor 1 Hedwig's Theme: John Williams 2 La Cumparsita: Gerardo Matos Rodríguez 3 Hungarian Dance, No. 5: Johannes Brahms 4 Minuet G Minor, HWV 434/4: Georg Friedrich Händel 5 Bohemian Rhapsody: Queen 6 Love Story (Where Do I Begin?): Andy Williams 7 Symphony No. 40 - Theme: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart 8 Adagio in G Minor (Giazotto): Tomaso Albinoni 9 Rocket Man: Elton John 10 Requiem For A Dream (Lux Aeterna): Clint Mansell

AUTHOR Elke Galvin

Elke Galvin is a British-Austrian singer, multi-instrumentalist, and writer. She has worked both as a musician and journalist for over 25 years. Not only is she an acclaimed songwriter, she loves to write about music, too! Making music theory easy to understand is her passion, as is writing about music styles, music and the brain, and how to have fun learning and playing music.