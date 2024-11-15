G Minor Scale: Natural, Harmonic And Melodic (2024)

Table of Contents
Minor scales have a dark and mysterious sound that is used to create tension and emotion in music. They’re essential scales to learn for composers and musicians, but they can be a bit confusing as there are three different types.

In this post, we’re going to be exploring the natural, melodic, and harmonic forms of G minor scale. So, if you’re ready to dive into the key of G minor, let’s get started!

G Natural Minor Scale

The first form of G minor that we will look at is the natural minor scale.

It’s made up of seven notes starting on G (which is known as the keynote). It then follows the natural minor scale formula of whole and half steps.

This gives us the notes: G A Bb C D Eb F

As you can see, it has two flat notes: Bb and Eb

G Natural Minor Scale in the Treble Clef

Here are all the notes of G natural minor scale in the treble clef, ascending and descending.

G Minor Scale: Natural, Harmonic And Melodic (1)
G Minor Scale: Natural, Harmonic And Melodic (2)

G Natural Minor Scale in the Bass Clef

Next up, we have G natural minor scale in the bass clef, ascending and descending.

G Minor Scale: Natural, Harmonic And Melodic (3)
G Minor Scale: Natural, Harmonic And Melodic (4)

G Natural Minor Scale in the Alto Clef

The least common of all the clefs, here we have G natural minor scale in the Alto clef, ascending and descending.

G Minor Scale: Natural, Harmonic And Melodic (5)
G Minor Scale: Natural, Harmonic And Melodic (6)

G Natural Minor Scale in the Tenor Clef

And finally, here are all the notes of G natural minor scale in the tenor clef, ascending and descending.

G Minor Scale: Natural, Harmonic And Melodic (7)
G Minor Scale: Natural, Harmonic And Melodic (8)

Natural Minor Scale Formula

The natural minor scale, like every other type of scale, is constructed by using a certain combination of intervals between each note.

The formula, using whole steps and half steps, is:

Whole step, half step, whole step, whole step, half step, whole step, whole step.

This is abbreviated toW W H W W W H.

G Minor Scale: Natural, Harmonic And Melodic (9)

Using the British terminology of tones and semitones, this would be:

Tone, semitone, tone, tone, semitone, tone, tone.

Which gets abbreviated toT S T T S T T.

G Minor Scale: Natural, Harmonic And Melodic (10)

G Harmonic Minor Scale

The next form of G minor scale we’ll look at is the G harmonic minor, which is slightly different from the natural minor in that it has a raised 7th note.

So, the notes in G harmonic minor are: G A Bb C D Eb F#

Like G natural minor, it also has two flats, (Bb and Eb), but, notice that the seventh note is raised from an F to F#.

G Harmonic Minor Scale in the Treble Clef

First, let’s look at G harmonic minor scale in the treble clef, ascending and descending.

G Minor Scale: Natural, Harmonic And Melodic (11)
G Minor Scale: Natural, Harmonic And Melodic (12)

G Harmonic Minor Scale in the Bass Clef

Next, we have G harmonic minor ascending and descending in the bass clef.

G Minor Scale: Natural, Harmonic And Melodic (13)
G Minor Scale: Natural, Harmonic And Melodic (14)

G Harmonic Minor Scale in the Alto Clef

The least common of all the clefs, here we have G harmonic minor ascending and descending in the alto clef.

G Minor Scale: Natural, Harmonic And Melodic (15)
G Minor Scale: Natural, Harmonic And Melodic (16)

G Harmonic Minor Scale in the Tenor Clef

And now we have G harmonic minor in the tenor clef, ascending and descending.

G Minor Scale: Natural, Harmonic And Melodic (17)
G Minor Scale: Natural, Harmonic And Melodic (18)

Hamonic Minor Scale Formula

The natural minor scale, like every other type of scale, is constructed by using a certain combination of intervals between each note.

The formula, using whole steps and half steps, is:

Whole step, half step, whole step, whole step, half step, whole and a half step, half step.

This is abbreviated toW H W W H WH H.

G Minor Scale: Natural, Harmonic And Melodic (19)

Using the British terminology of tones and semitones, this would be:

Tone, semitone, tone, tone, semitone, tone and a semitone, semitone.

Which gets abbreviated toT S T T S TS S.

G Minor Scale: Natural, Harmonic And Melodic (20)

G Melodic Minor Scale

And the last type of minor scale we’ll look at is G melodic minor scale. This one is a bit different from the others, though.

When it’s ascending, it’s different from the natural in that its 6th and 7th notes are raised.

This gives us the notes: G A Bb C D E F#

But, when descending, the 6th and 7th notes are flattened.

This means that it’s the same as the natural minor scale when descending, giving us the notes: F Eb D C Bb A G

G Melodic Minor Scale in the Treble Clef

Let’s take a look at G melodic minor scale in the treble clef, ascending and descending.

G Minor Scale: Natural, Harmonic And Melodic (21)
G Minor Scale: Natural, Harmonic And Melodic (22)

G Melodic Minor Scale in the Bass Clef

Next up, let’s take a look at G melodic minor scale ascending and descending in the bass clef.

G Minor Scale: Natural, Harmonic And Melodic (23)
G Minor Scale: Natural, Harmonic And Melodic (24)

G Melodic Minor Scale in the Alto Clef

Now we have G melodic minor scale in the alto clef, ascending and descending.

G Minor Scale: Natural, Harmonic And Melodic (25)
G Minor Scale: Natural, Harmonic And Melodic (26)

G Melodic Minor Scale in the Tenor Clef

And here’s G melodic minor scale in the tenor clef, ascending and descending.

G Minor Scale: Natural, Harmonic And Melodic (27)
G Minor Scale: Natural, Harmonic And Melodic (28)

What is the Key Signature of G Minor?

To make playing in a certain key easier for the musician to read, we can use a key signature.

This helps us know to play certain notes sharp or flat without having to read an accidental each time.

G minor has the same key signature as Bb major, which has two flats in its key signature: Bb and Eb

Here’s the key signature for G minor in the treble, alto, tenor, and bass clefs.

G Minor Scale: Natural, Harmonic And Melodic (29)

What is the Relative Major Scale of G Minor?

Every minor scale has a relative major scale, and every major one has a relative minor one. But what is the relative major scale of G minor?

The relative major scale of G minor is Bb major.

Here is Bb major scale, which uses all the same notes as G natural minor but starts on Bb, which is its keynote: Bb C D Eb F G A

G Minor Scale: Natural, Harmonic And Melodic (30)
G Minor Scale: Natural, Harmonic And Melodic (31)

But how do we know that Bb major is the relative major scale of G minor?

Well, to work out the relative major key of a minor one, all we have to do is go up three half steps (semitones).

So from G, we go up one half step to Ab, a second half step to A, and a third half step to Bb: G > Ab > A> Bb

To learn more about the relative major of G minor, see our guide to B-Flat major scale here.

Conclusion

That’s it for our guide to the scale of G minor! We hope it helped make a bit more sense of everything.

Feel free to use this post as a reference and let us know if you have any other questions.

FAQs

For example, the notes of the G natural minor scale are G – A – B♭- C – D – E♭- F – G. For the G harmonic minor scale

Learn More Now
The G harmonic minor scale ascending is G, whole step to A, a half step to Bb, a whole step to C, a whole step to D, a half step to Eb, one and a half steps to F sharp, and a half step to G.

What is the pattern of the G minor scale? ›

G minor is a minor scale based on G, consisting of the pitches G, A, B♭, C, D, E♭, and F. Its key signature has two flats. Its relative major is B-flat major and its parallel major is G major.

What are the natural harmonic and melodic minor scales? ›

As you can see, natural minor scales have three lowered scale degrees, harmonic minor scales have two, and melodic minor scales have one in the ascending version. Remember, the descending version of melodic minor is the same as natural minor, with three lowered scale degrees.

What is the G natural and harmonic minor scale? ›

The harmonic minor scale raises the seventh note of the natural minor scale by a half-step, when ascending and descending the scale. For example, the notes of the G natural minor scale are G – A – B♭- C – D – E♭- F – G. For the G harmonic minor scale, the notes are G – A – B♭- C – D – E♭- F# – G.

What is the 4th mode of G melodic minor? ›

Lydian Dominant is the 4th mode of melodic minor, used over dominant 7th chords and distinguished by its raised 4th (♯4) degree.

What flats are in G melodic minor? ›

The G-flat melodic minor scale is a seven-note scale consisting of the notes G♭, A♭, B♭♭, C♭, D♭, E♭, and F.

What is the formula for the melodic minor scale? ›

The Melodic Minor scale, in a traditional application, has a different formula when ascending and when descending. When ascending, the melodic minor's formula is 1 2 b3 4 5 6 7, and when descending, the melodic minor's formula is the same as the natural minor's formula: 7 b6 5 4 b3 2 1.

What are the notes in G natural minor scale? ›

The notes of the G Minor scale are G A Bb C D Eb F. It's key signature has 2 flats. Press play to listen to the scale.

What is the G major harmonic minor scale? ›

The notes of the G Harmonic Minor scale are G A Bb C D Eb F#. It's key signature has 2 flats.

What is the G major scale pattern? ›

Lesson Summary

A musical scale is a sequence of notes within an octave. A scale can be major or minor, depending on the pattern of whole steps and half steps. The pattern of whole steps and half steps for the G major scale is W-W-H-W-W-W-H. The notes of the G major scale are G-A-B-C-D-E-F#-G.

How to hear the difference between natural minor and melodic minor? ›

Melodic minor, however, differs from the natural minor scale by also having a 6th that is a half-step higher. The melodic minor scale is like natural minor, but with a raised 6th and 7th.

What is the formula for the harmonic minor scale? ›

The Harmonic Minor Scale Formula

The harmonic minor scale is like a natural minor scale with a raised seventh degree. It is identical to the natural minor scale except for the last note, which is normally a minor seventh scale degree. The formula for the harmonic minor scale is: Scale Degrees: 1-2-b3-4-5-b6-7-1.

What is a natural harmonic? ›

Natural harmonics, which come from the vibration of an open string, and artificial harmonics, which you produce with your picking hand while fretting a string, both generate gorgeous tones that wouldn't sound the same on any other instrument.

What is the harmonic form of a minor scale? ›

The harmonic minor scale follows the steps as: whole, half, whole, whole, half, whole + half, and half. The melodic minor scale follows the pattern of a whole step, then half step, four whole steps, and then a half step.

What are the harmonics of G? ›

The G harmonic major scale is a seven-note scale consisting of the notes G, A, B, C, D, E♭, and F♯. The scale corresponds to the G major scale with the sixth degree lowered a half step.

How do you write A harmonic minor scale? ›

Thus, a harmonic minor scale is represented by the following notation: 1, 2, ♭3, 4, 5, ♭6, 7, 8. A harmonic minor scale can be built by lowering the 3rd and 6th degrees of the parallel major scale by one semitone.

What is the relative harmonic minor of G? ›

The Natural Minor

Every major scale has a 'relative' minor. G major has one sharp (F#). Its relative minor is Em, which also has one sharp (F#). The notes of Em are exactly the same as G major, just starting on E.

