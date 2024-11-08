G Minor Scale on Piano & Guitar with G Melodic & Harmonic Minor | muted.io (2024)

😅 Here's an easy G minor scale piano keyboard reference, including the G natural minor scale, G harmonic minor scale & G melodic minor scale.

You'll find the notes of the G minor scale with intervals, scale degrees and fingering on the piano. Plus, a tool to play the diatonic chords in the key of G minor.

🎸 You'll also find the G minor scale on the guitar fretboard.

The G minor scale is a diatonic scale consisting of the pitches G, A, B, C, D, E and F. Its relative major is the B major scale.

The key signature for the G minor scale has 2 flats: B and E.

The key of G minor is closely related to the key of C minor and the key of D minor.

The notes of the G minor scale are G, A, B, C, D, E and F

The relative major of the G minor scale is B♭ major

G minor scale piano layout & finger position

The G natural minor scale is the default when we just say 'G minor scale'.

Here's a piano keyboard showing the notes of the G minor scale, followed by a visual for the finger position on the piano. Hit play to hear the notes of the G minor scale up and down:

  • G
  • A
  • B
  • C
  • D
  • E
  • F
  • G

G

A

B♭
E♭

C
F

D
G

G
C

A
D

B♭
E♭

F

G

left hand

right hand

G Minor Scale on Guitar

🎸 Here you'll find a guitar fretboard representation with the notes of the G minor scale , using standard guitar tuning: E A D G B E. You can show all notes, only the root notes, the intervals or the scale degrees:

show:

You can also highlight specific scale positions on the guitar fretboard for the G minor scale, using the CAGED system or the Three Notes Per String system (TNPS):

highlight:

box:

box:

Chords in the key of G minor
(G minor diatonic chords)

The diatonic chords in the key of G minor are: G minor, A diminished, B♭ major, C minor, D minor, E♭ major and F major

Tap or use numbers 1 through 7 to trigger the chords. You can also tap to trigger the chord inversions or the 7th chords. This tool can be used as a chord progression generator.

Common chord progressions in the key of G minor

Here's list of popular minor key chord progressions along with the specific chords they represent in the key of G minor. Again, you can use numbers 1 through 7 on your keyboard to trigger the different chords:

i G min

iv C min

v D min

i G min

VI E maj

VII F maj

i G min

VI E maj

iv C min

v D min

i G min

III B maj

iv C min

v D min

i G min

iv C min

VII F maj

ii° A dim

v D min

i G min

i G min

VI E maj

III B maj

VII F maj

i G min

VII F maj

VI E maj

VII F maj

VI E maj

VII F maj

i G min

i G min

i G min

v D min

VII F maj

iv C min

Toggle G minor scale intervals & scale degrees

degrees notes intervals
1: Tonic G Unison
2: Supertonic A Major 2nd
3: Mediant B Minor 3rd
4: Subdominant C Perfect 4th
5: Dominant D Perfect 5th
6: Submediant E Minor 6th
7: Subtonic F Minor 7th
1: Octave/Tonic G Perfect 8th

G Harmonic Minor Scale

notes: G A B C D E F#

  • G
  • A
  • B
  • C
  • D
  • E
  • F
  • G

about harmonic minor scale

From the natural minor scale, the harmonic minor scale is created by raising the 7th degree by a half step (semitone). That 7th degree becomes a leading-tone instead of a subtonic. It has a rather exotic sound, created by the gap between the 6th and 7th degrees. As its name implies, this scale works especially well for harmonies.

G Melodic Minor Scale

notes: G A B C D E F#

  • G
  • A
  • B
  • C
  • D
  • E
  • F
  • G

about melodic minor scale

The melodic minor scale is at times used with different notes up versus down the scale, but it can be played with the same notes up and down. The melodic minor is created by raising both the 6th and 7th degrees by a half step. The alternative way of coming down the scale is using the natural minor scale down. Here the example uses the same notes up and down the scale.

Minor scale formula

🔧 The minor scales are constructed using these note patterns:

  • Natural Minor: W-H-W-W-H-W-W
  • Harmonic Minor: W-H-W-W-H-A2-H
  • Melodic Minor: W-H-W-W-W-W-H

◈◈◈

W = Whole step H = Half step A2 = Whole step + half step

go to a different major or minor scale:

C majorC♯ majorD♭ majorD majorE♭ majorE majorF majorF♯ majorG♭ majorG majorA♭ majorA majorB♭ majorB majorC♭ major

C minor C♯ minor D♭ minorD minorD♯ minorE♭ minorE minorF minorF♯ minorG♯ minorA♭ minorA minorA♯ minorB♭ minorB minor

G Minor Scale on Piano & Guitar with G Melodic & Harmonic Minor

The notes of the G Harmonic Minor scale are G A Bb C D Eb F#. It's key signature has 2 flats.

The notes of the G Minor scale are G A Bb C D Eb F. It's key signature has 2 flats.

The G melodic minor scale is a seven-note scale consisting of the notes G, A, B♭, C, D, E, and F♯. The scale corresponds to the G natural minor scale with the sixth and seventh degree raised a half step.

G minor is a minor scale based on G, consisting of the pitches G, A, B♭, C, D, E♭, and F. Its key signature has two flats. Its relative major is B-flat major and its parallel major is G major.

The harmonic minor scale is like a natural minor scale with a raised seventh degree. It is identical to the natural minor scale except for the last note, which is normally a minor seventh scale degree. The formula for the harmonic minor scale is: Scale Degrees: 1-2-b3-4-5-b6-7-1.

The notes of the G minor chord are similar to the G major, with one notable difference. The G chord is made up of the notes G, B, and D. The Gm chord is comprised of G, Bb, and D. That one, half-tone flat makes a "major" difference for this minor chord, giving it a richer, darker sound.

The melodic minor scale uses different notes depending on whether it is ascending or descending. When going up, a melodic minor scale has a flat third (or minor third) degree, and raised sixth and seventh degrees. Going down, the melodic minor scale is just like a natural minor scale.

The harmonic minor scale begins at a note and increases accordingly following a specified pattern of whole and half steps. The pattern for the harmonic minor scale is built as: whole step, half step, whole step, whole step, half step, whole step plus a half step, and a half step.

Each minor scale is an ordered collection of half and whole steps, as follows: Natural minor: W‑H‑W‑W‑H‑W‑W (ascending) Harmonic minor: W‑H‑W‑W‑H‑3Hs‑H (ascending) Melodic minor: W‑H‑W‑W‑W‑W‑H (ascending) and W‑W‑H‑W‑W‑H‑W (descending).

The G harmonic major scale is a seven-note scale consisting of the notes G, A, B, C, D, E♭, and F♯. The scale corresponds to the G major scale with the sixth degree lowered a half step.

G Harmonic Minor Scale

The harmonic minor scale raises the seventh note of the natural minor scale by a half-step, when ascending and descending the scale. For example, the notes of the G natural minor scale are G – A – B♭- C – D – E♭- F – G. For the G harmonic minor scale, the notes are G – A – B♭- C – D – E♭- F# – G.

