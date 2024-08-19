G Minor Scale on Piano & Guitar with G Melodic & Harmonic Minor | muted.io (2024)

😅 Here's an easy G minor scale piano keyboard reference, including the G natural minor scale, G harmonic minor scale & G melodic minor scale. You'll find the notes of the G minor scale with intervals, scale degrees and fingering on the piano. Plus, a tool to play the diatonic chords in the key of G minor. 🎸 You'll also find the G minor scale on the guitar fretboard. The G minor scale is a diatonic scale consisting of the pitches G, A, B ♭ , C, D, E ♭ and F. Its relative major is the B ♭ major scale. The key signature for the G minor scale has 2 flats: B ♭ and E ♭ . The key of G minor is closely related to the key of C minor and the key of D minor.

The notes of the G minor scale are G, A, B ♭ , C, D, E ♭ and F The relative major of the G minor scale is B♭ major

G minor scale piano layout & finger position

The G natural minor scale is the default when we just say 'G minor scale'. Here's a piano keyboard showing the notes of the G minor scale, followed by a visual for the finger position on the piano. Hit play to hear the notes of the G minor scale up and down:















G



A

B ♭



C



D

E ♭



F



G











G A B♭

E♭ C

F D

G G

C A

D B♭

E♭ F G left hand right hand

G Minor Scale on Guitar

🎸 Here you'll find a guitar fretboard representation with the notes of the G minor scale , using standard guitar tuning: E A D G B E. You can show all notes, only the root notes, the intervals or the scale degrees:

show:

You can also highlight specific scale positions on the guitar fretboard for the G minor scale, using the CAGED system or the Three Notes Per String system (TNPS):

highlight:

box:

box:

Chords in the key of G minor

(G minor diatonic chords)

The diatonic chords in the key of G minor are: G minor, A diminished, B♭ major, C minor, D minor, E♭ major and F major

Tap or use numbers 1 through 7 to trigger the chords. You can also tap to trigger the chord inversions or the 7th chords. This tool can be used as a chord progression generator.

i G minor G B ♭ D F ii° A dim A C E ♭ G III B ♭ major B ♭ D F A iv C minor C E ♭ G B ♭ v D minor D F A C VI E ♭ major E ♭ G B ♭ D VII F major F A C E ♭ last chords played [click me to reset]

Common chord progressions in the key of G minor Here's list of popular minor key chord progressions along with the specific chords they represent in the key of G minor. Again, you can use numbers 1 through 7 on your keyboard to trigger the different chords: i G min iv C min v D min i G min VI E ♭ maj VII F maj i G min VI E ♭ maj iv C min v D min i G min III B ♭ maj iv C min v D min i G min iv C min VII F maj ii° A dim v D min i G min i G min VI E ♭ maj III B ♭ maj VII F maj i G min VII F maj VI E ♭ maj VII F maj VI E ♭ maj VII F maj i G min i G min i G min v D min VII F maj iv C min

Toggle G minor scale intervals & scale degrees degrees notes intervals 1: Tonic G Unison 2: Supertonic A Major 2nd 3: Mediant B ♭ Minor 3rd 4: Subdominant C Perfect 4th 5: Dominant D Perfect 5th 6: Submediant E ♭ Minor 6th 7: Subtonic F Minor 7th 1: Octave/Tonic G Perfect 8th

G Harmonic Minor Scale notes: G A B ♭ C D E ♭ F#













G



A

B ♭



C



D

E ♭





F ♯

G









ⓘ ↓ about harmonic minor scale From the natural minor scale, the harmonic minor scale is created by raising the 7th degree by a half step (semitone). That 7th degree becomes a leading-tone instead of a subtonic. It has a rather exotic sound, created by the gap between the 6th and 7th degrees. As its name implies, this scale works especially well for harmonies. G Melodic Minor Scale notes: G A B ♭ C D E F#













G



A

B ♭



C



D



E



F ♯

G









ⓘ ↓ about melodic minor scale The melodic minor scale is at times used with different notes up versus down the scale, but it can be played with the same notes up and down. The melodic minor is created by raising both the 6th and 7th degrees by a half step. The alternative way of coming down the scale is using the natural minor scale down. Here the example uses the same notes up and down the scale.

Minor scale formula

🔧 The minor scales are constructed using these note patterns:

Natural Minor: W-H-W-W-H-W-W

Harmonic Minor: W-H-W-W-H-A2-H

Melodic Minor: W-H-W-W-W-W-H

◈◈◈

W = Whole step H = Half step A2 = Whole step + half step

