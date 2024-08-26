Gallery | Dimitri's Pizzeria (2024)

Father’s Day is Sunday, June 16th!Make plans to treat your dad to a meal he'll love at Dimitri's Pizzeria. With lots of great selections to choose from, there's something for everyone. Plus, all dads will receive 1/2 off all of our tasty desserts!#FathersDay #DimitrisPizzeria #CelebrateDad #DeliciousDesserts #FamilyTime Button

Feeling reel-y excited for Fish Fry Friday! Freshly caught Haddock for the WIN. Who's joining us for a mouthwatering feast? #fishfryfriday #freshfish #catchoftheday #elbridgeny Button

A friendly holiday reminder: We'll be closing early today at 5 PM for our Christmas party. 🎉We're taking a little time to spread some festive cheer among our team. Thank you for your understanding, and we will see you tomorrow. Button

🏈🍕 Monday Night Playbook: Pizza Pickup Special! 🍕🏈Huddle up, pizza fans!Dive into our Monday deal and grab a large pizza for only $10.99 on pickup.It’s the perfect play for your game night cravings!#elbridgeny #pizzaspecial #mondaypizza #bestpizza #sliceofhapppiness #specials #pasta #subs #catering Button

🍕 Extra, Extra! Read All About Our Mouth-Watering Specials! 🍕In addition to our fan-favorite Monday Large Cheese Pizza deal, we've cooked up some more irresistible specials just for you! Dive into our delicious deals and give yourself a break from the kitchen. Button

They're BACK!!!Introducing our Dessert Pizzas to sweeten your holidays:🍰 Cannoli Dessert Pizza🍏 Apple Pie Dessert PizzaJust in time for Thanksgiving! Get your sweet fix in a large size for only $23.95. 🦃🍂Give us a call to place your order and satisfy your dessert cravings. Dessert pizzas are here to make your holidays even more delightful! 📞🍕🍰 #DessertPizza #SweetTreats #HolidayIndulgence Button

🌟 We are thrilled to share this incredible review from one of our first-time customers at Dimitris! 😍 Check it out... Don't miss out on the opportunity to indulge in the mouthwatering delights at Dimitri's Pizzeria! Come and experience the culinary magic for yourself. If you have dined with us recently, we would love to hear about your experience on your favorite review platform. Your reviews are highly valued and will greatly assist us in reaching new heights. 🍕👌 #DimitrisPizzeria #FoodieHeaven #CustomerReviews #elbridgeny #pizzeria #bestpizzaintown #pizzaparadise #elbridgenyrestaurants Button

🎉🍽️ The holidays are just around the corner, and that means one thing: parties galore! 🎄🎁✨ Don't stress about the cooking, because Dimitris is here to save the day! 🙌 Sit back, relax, and let us handle the cooking while you enjoy the festivities. Our mouthwatering trays are guaranteed to leave your guests talking about the delectable food for years to come. 🤤🗣️ So why wait? Contact Dimitris now and make your event an unforgettable culinary experience! 🥳🍽️ #HolidayParties #StressFreeHosting #DeliciousTrays #DimitrisCatering #elbridgeny Button

Join us for lunch or dinner at Dimitri's Pizzeria! From mouthwatering pasta to delectable pizza and refreshing salads, we offer a variety of options to satisfy your cravings. Come and indulge in our delicious dishes, and we guarantee you'll find a new favorite. We can't wait to have you join us! Button See Also THE 34 BEST Pizza Restaurants near Elbridge, NY - 2024 Restaurantji

Now that we have your attention...WE'RE HIRING!!Do you know someone that would be a great fit here at Dimitri's? Send them our way. We are looking for Front Counter Help and Pizza Makers. Apply Within. Thanks for your support ❤️ Button

Elevate your lunch game with this classic sandwich that's guaranteed to leave you gobbling for more! We give you... THE TURKEY CLUB at Dimitri's! Button

Today is the day you've been waiting for! Get ready for an absolutely thrilling celebration at Dimitri's Pizzeria as we mark our 5th anniversary! 🥳Here's a taste of what's in store for you:🎶 Live Music: Let the mesmerizing tunes of Loren Barrigar and LJ Barrigar Music from 3-6 p.m. 🎈 Family Fun: Gather your loved ones for a day filled with excitement, featuring Children's Inflatables by Feocco's Family Inflatables.🍕 Delicious Treats: Indulge in $1.00 slices of Cheese Pizza, Hotdogs, and Soft Drinks from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.🎉 FREE Cotton Candy🎊 Join us in spreading the word and become a part of this unforgettable celebration. We can hardly contain our excitement and can't wait to celebrate with you!See you at Dimitri's Pizzeria 🎉🍕🥳 Button

Join us for an Exciting Celebration! 🎉We're thrilled to invite you to Dimitri's Pizzeria TOMORROW as we commemorate our 5th anniversary! 🥳Here's what's in store for you:🎶 Live Music: Enjoy the mesmerizing tunes of Loren Barrigar and LJ Barrigar from 3-6 pm.🎈 Family Fun: Bring your loved ones for a day filled with excitement, featuring Children's Inflatables by Feocco's Family Inflatables.🍕 Delicious Treats: Savor $1.00 slices of Cheese Pizza and Hotdogs from 11 am to 8 pm.🎉 Free Cotton Candy🎊 Help us spread the word and be a part of this unforgettable celebration. We can't wait to celebrate with you!See you at Dimitri's Pizzeria for an incredible day! 🎉🍕🥳 Button

🎉🍕 Exciting Announcement! 🍕🎉Get ready to celebrate with us at Dimitri's Pizzeria as we mark our 5th anniversary in just 5 days! 🥳We've got an incredible day planned for you:🎶 Live Music: Join us for a fantastic performance by the talented @lorenbarrigar and LJ Barrigar from 3-6 pm.🎈 Family Fun: Bring your loved ones along for a day of excitement with Children's Inflatables provided by @feoccosfamilyinflatables.🍕 Delicious Treats: Enjoy $1.00 slices of Cheese Pizza and Hotdogs from 11 am to 8 pm.🎉 Free Cotton Candy 🎊 Save the Date - September 10th, Spread the Word, and make sure to be a part of this memorable celebration. We can't wait to have you with us!See you at Dimitri's Pizzeria for an unforgettable day! 🎉🍕🥳 Button

Throwing a PARTY? Having friends over for FOOTBALL? Don't stress about the food! Get your orders in for our delicious trays, and let us take care of your feast. Call us today to get your orders in 315-689-0172 Button

Hey 🖐️ everyone! We just wanted to take a moment to wish you all an amazing day and hope you're looking forward to a well-deserved long weekend. Before you kick back and relax, we wanted to share some updates with you. First and foremost, we want to express our heartfelt gratitude for all the support ❤️ you've shown us. It means the world to us and we couldn't do what we do without you. Now, onto the important stuff - our last day for Breakfast will be this Sunday. We also will be closed on Labor Day to give our hardworking team a chance to recharge and spend some quality time with their loved ones. And last but not least ... on Tuesday we will start our new hours 👉 opening at 11 am for Lunch.Once again, thank you for being amazing and supporting us. We look forward to serving this weekend and hope to see you for breakfast 🍳 on Sunday. Button

Another beautiful sandwich tray going out! 🥪 If you're throwing a party, make sure you call Dimitri's Pizzeria. From classic deli favorites to unique pasta creations and our signature pizzas, we've got it all.#catering #eventcatering #elbridgeny #signaturepizza #takeoutelbridgeny #bestrestaurants #platters #pastatrays Button

Join us every Friday for our sensational Fish Fry, where we serve up the most delectable, perfectly fried fresh fish in town. Whether you're stopping by for lunch or enjoying a relaxing dinner, our freshly prepared fish will surely leave you hooked! Button

Good morning! 🌞 If you're craving a hearty breakfast that tastes just like mom's homecooked meals, then Dimitri's is the place to be! 🍳🥞🥓 Our breakfast spread is in full swing, and we can't wait to have you join us. From fluffy pancakes to perfectly scrambled eggs, our kitchen is working hard to bring you the most delicious morning delights. Button

Only a mere 23 days remain until we mark our joyful 5-year anniversary on Rt 5. Exciting plans are lined up, and the anticipation of welcoming our cherished patrons is building. We await the chance to reconnect with familiar faces and extend a warm welcome to fresh members of our community.Be sure to mark your calendars and join us! Button

Have you visited us lately? We genuinely value your feedback and would be thrilled to hear about your experience. Share your thoughts and leave a review on your preferred platform, be it Facebook, Google, or Yelp. Your support has been nothing short of amazing, and we are incredibly grateful for each and every one of you.Your reviews are more than just words; they are a testament to the dedication of our team and the passion we pour into providing exceptional service. We cherish your feedback and look forward to creating even more remarkable experiences for you.Thank you for being a part of our journey ❤️ Button

🎉🍕 Exciting News! 🎉🍕 Did You Hear...Dimitri's Pizzeria is turning 5, and we're throwing a big 🎂celebration on September 10th! 🥳🎶 Live Music: Get ready to groove with us as we welcome the talented Loren Barrigar for a rocking performance from 3-6 pm.🎈 Fun for All: Bring the whole family! Feocco's Family Inflatables will be here, providing a day of fun with exciting Children's Inflatables.🍕 Delicious Treats: Enjoy DOLLAR slices of Cheese Pizza and Hotdogs from 11 am to 8 pm - the perfect way to satisfy your cravings!🎊 Save the Date, Spread the Word, and join us for an unforgettable time. We can't wait to celebrate with you!See you at Dimitri's Pizzeria for the festivities! Button

🍕🎉 Never been to Dimitri's? Don't miss out! 😋 Check out our mouthwatering selections now featured on our brand-new website- https://www.dimitrispizzeriany.comWhether it's breakfast, lunch, or dinner, we've got something delicious for everyone! 🍳🥪🍽️ And, if you're throwing a party, Dimitri's Pizzeria has got you covered with our amazing catering options! 🎉🍕 Don't wait any longer; come out and see why everyone is talking about Dimitri's Pizzeria. Button

Looking for catering options? Dimitri's Pizzeria has got you covered! From hot trays, sandwich trays, and our signature pizzas we offer a wide range of choices for any event. Contact us today to reserve your date and leave the rest to us. Call (315) 689-0172. Button

S W E E T’ Update on Giuseppe’s Lemonade Stand to benefit the St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital on Sunday!(This is from Sunday ONLY! Donations can be made through the end of July!)It isn’t possible to be any more proud of this young man! He is a great kid with a great heart! 🙏🏻 Well done Mom & Dad ❤️ A huge T H A N K Y O U to all that attended and were able to taste the lemonade, as well as to those that donated remotely. We appreciate your ❤️!#supportlocal #stjude #elbridgeny #dimitrispizzeria #charity #charitywork #supportsmallbusiness #supportstjude #stjudechildrensresearchhospital #community Button

We present to you the.....FRITTATA!If you know, you know! Can't decide on what to order? If you have a BIG appetite, then this is the one for you. Packed full of flavors with 2 Eggs, Broccoli, Mushrooms, Onion, Peppers, Bacon, Ham, Sausage, Pepperoni, Home Fries, and Toast. Give it a try today, and let us know what you think. Button

Anyone else wake up from 4th of July feeling like it was the weekend? Well, weekend or not we’re back at it again this morning serving all your breakfast favorites. 7 days a week we are serving Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner. Let’s Go! Stop by and join us. Button

Who's ready for a delicious, home-cooked breakfast? At Dimitri's Pizzeria, we have a mouthwatering selection of signature French toast, waffles, pancakes, omelettes, and much more. But wait, we know that sometimes you're on the go and need a quick and convenient breakfast option. That's why we've got you covered with our delectable breakfast sandwiches. Our breakfast sandwiches are the perfect grab-and-go option to kick-start your morning. Just give us a call, and we will be sure to have your order ready. We can't wait to serve you and start your day off right with a satisfying and flavorful breakfast experience. Join us and indulge in our delectable breakfast offerings. We'll make sure you leave with a full and happy stomach. See you soon! Button

Thank you! Thank you! Thank you!We are humbled by the community that has come out and shown us the same level of love❤️ that we put into every order! To each of you, I say Thank you!With your incredible support and our ability to serve more loyal customers, we are experiencing new challenges to go along with the….✔️ New Location✔️ New Menu✔️ New ComputersWe are asking that you P L E A S E be patient with us as we adjust to the learning curve associated with anything new.We are committed to providing the best product and services to the ‘Dimitri’s Family’ and will keep adjusting to serve you better.Extremely grateful…Sam Button

🎉 Get ready for an EPIC celebration! 🎉 Dimitri's is officially OPEN, and we are beyond thrilled! We want to extend our heartfelt gratitude to all of you who set your alarms, cleared your schedules, and made your way down here to join us in this momentous occasion. The excitement is contagious, and we can't wait to welcome each and every one of you through our doors.Whether you're craving a delightful breakfast to kickstart your day, a scrumptious lunch to power through, or an unforgettable dinner experience, Dimitri's has got you covered. Our menu is filled with mouthwatering dishes that will tantalize your taste buds and leave you wanting more.Thank you for your incredible ❤️ support, and we can't wait to see you soon at Dimitri's Pizzeria. Button

New Opening Date!! FRIDAY, June 30th at 6:00amWe didn’t want to…we exhausted all possibilities to keep things as they were…but we just can’t. 😣 Unforeseen circ*mstances have forced us to make this call.They say ‘things happen in 3’s’ and they are 100% correct, yet we are confident in our decision and hope you understand!❤️It will be a FRIDAY-FUN DAY for sure! Friday • June 30 • 6:00amSee ya then! Button

Saying a huge congrats to our WINNER that won our recent contest for a Dimitri’s Pizzeria Gift Card. Stay tuned as we are planning another giveaway very soon. Also, we wanted to remind you that we will be CLOSING ON on June 25th as we make our move to our new location. We will be REOPENING on June 29th at 6 am for Breakfast and look forward to seeing you. Button