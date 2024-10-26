Garlic Parmesan Pasta (One Pot!) (2024)

Home » Pasta » Garlic Parmesan Pasta (One Pot!)

This creamy Garlic Parmesan Pasta is easy to make at home in one pot! Angel hair pasta cooks in a flavorful buttery cream sauce in just 10 minutes. Pair this with chicken, steak, or shrimp for a delicious meal that your family will love!

Serve this with Chicken Piccata, Garlic Parmesan Pork Chops, or Garlic Butter Shrimp!

Garlic Parmesan Pasta

This recipe is a GEM in our house. Even my super picky four year old loves this pasta. (I mean what kid can really say no to buttery pasta noodles?)

If you’re looking for something great to pair this with, I recommend my chicken piccata or creamy lemon chicken for that!

What’s great about this meal is that it takes 20 minutes from beginning to end, prep work and all. Set a timer, I kid you not! Nothing beats a 30 minute meal (or less) that you can rely on.

How to Make it

Melt the butter over medium heat. Add the garlic, cook for one minute. Then add the chicken broth

Stir in the milk. Bring the liquid to a boil, then add the pasta.

You will eventually be able to twist the pasta into the pan as it heats up. Kitchen tongs work well for this.

Let the pasta cook for 4-5 minutes. Once the pasta is done, reduce heat to low. Add 1 tbsp butter and toss to coat. Sprinkle the Parmesan cheese into the sauce and stir to combine. It will thicken upon standing.

The Trick to Extra Creamy Sauce

Purchase a block of high-quality Parmesan cheese. Always shred the cheese yourself , it will taste and melt much better. I use Belgioioso Parmesan cheese. Note that cheese that is very aged will not melt as well.

of Parmesan cheese. , it will taste and melt much better. I use Belgioioso Parmesan cheese. Note that Turn off the heat before adding the cheese , if the base is too hot, the dairy will separate and you’ll have a grainy consistency instead of creamy.

, if the base is too hot, the dairy will separate and you’ll have a grainy consistency instead of creamy. Add the cheese gradually as opposed to all at once. Stir it continuously as it’s added.

Using Spaghetti Instead of Angel Hair

If you prefer to use regular spaghetti: Add an extra 1/2 cup of chicken broth, an extra 1/2 cup of milk, and up to 1/3 cup more cheese. You’ll need about 12-15 minutes of cooking time, refer to the package for guidance on how much time is needed to cook the pasta.

What to Serve with Garlic Parmesan Pasta Creamy Garlic Shrimp

Chicken Piccata

Creamy Lemon Chicken

Chicken Florentine

Minced clams 1 or 2 (6.5 oz.) cans. Add them when you add the chicken broth.

Chicken Milanese

Grilled Chicken or Steak

Garlic Bread with Cheese

Roasted Broccoli

Storing Leftovers

Leftovers should be stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to three days.

You can also freeze itand store it for up to 3 months.

