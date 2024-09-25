Garlic Parmesan Pasta (One Pot!) (2024)

Home » Pasta » Garlic Parmesan Pasta (One Pot!)
by Stephanie on December 3, 2020 (Updated September 27, 2021)327*This post may contain affiliate links. Read more »
Jump to Recipe
This creamy Garlic Parmesan Pasta is easy to make at home in one pot! Angel hair pasta cooks in a flavorful buttery cream sauce in just 10 minutes. Pair this with chicken, steak, or shrimp for a delicious meal that your family will love!
Serve this with Chicken Piccata, Garlic Parmesan Pork Chops, or Garlic Butter Shrimp!
Garlic Parmesan Pasta
This recipe is a GEM in our house. Even my super picky four year old loves this pasta. (I mean what kid can really say no to buttery pasta noodles?)
If you’re looking for something great to pair this with, I recommend my chicken piccata or creamy lemon chicken for that!
What’s great about this meal is that it takes 20 minutes from beginning to end, prep work and all. Set a timer, I kid you not! Nothing beats a 30 minute meal (or less) that you can rely on.
How to Make it
See recipe card below this post for ingredient quantities and full instructions.
Melt the butter over medium heat. Add the garlic, cook for one minute. Then add the chicken broth
Stir in the milk. Bring the liquid to a boil, then add the pasta.
You will eventually be able to twist the pasta into the pan as it heats up. Kitchen tongs work well for this.
Let the pasta cook for 4-5 minutes. Once the pasta is done, reduce heat to low. Add 1 tbsp butter and toss to coat. Sprinkle the Parmesan cheese into the sauce and stir to combine. It will thicken upon standing.
The Trick to Extra Creamy Sauce
- Purchase a block of high-quality Parmesan cheese. Always shred the cheese yourself, it will taste and melt much better. I use Belgioioso Parmesan cheese. Note that cheese that is very aged will not melt as well.
- Turn off the heat before adding the cheese, if the base is too hot, the dairy will separate and you’ll have a grainy consistency instead of creamy.
- Add the cheese gradually as opposed to all at once. Stir it continuously as it’s added.
Using Spaghetti Instead of Angel Hair
If you prefer to use regular spaghetti: Add an extra 1/2 cup of chicken broth, an extra 1/2 cup of milk, and up to 1/3 cup more cheese. You’ll need about 12-15 minutes of cooking time, refer to the package for guidance on how much time is needed to cook the pasta.
What to Serve with Garlic Parmesan Pasta
- Creamy Garlic Shrimp
- Chicken Piccata
- Creamy Lemon Chicken
- Chicken Florentine
- Minced clams 1 or 2 (6.5 oz.) cans. Add them when you add the chicken broth.
- Chicken Milanese
- Grilled Chicken or Steak
- Garlic Bread with Cheese
- Roasted Broccoli
Storing Leftovers
- Leftovers should be stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to three days.
- You can also freeze itand store it for up to 3 months.
Try These Next
- Beef Fried Rice
- Chicken Enchiladas
- Pasta Primavera
- Chicken Broccoli Rice Casserole
- Chicken and Orzo
- Garlic Parmesan Chicken
Get My Free E-Book!
Tried This Recipe?
Leave a review, I love hearing your feedback! ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
Garlic Parmesan Pasta (One Pot!)
Prep Time: 10 minutes minutes
Cook Time: 10 minutes minutes
Total Time: 20 minutes minutes
4.95 from 120 ratings
Servings: 4 people
Tap or hover to scale
Print Pin Save Review
This creamy Garlic Parmesan Pasta is easy to make at home in one pot! Angel hair pasta cooks in a flavorful buttery cream sauce in just 10 minutes.
Ingredients
US Customary - Metric
- ½ cup Parmesan cheese, finely grated
- 3 Tablespoons butter, divided
- 4 cloves fresh garlic, minced
- 2 cups chicken broth
- 1 cup milk
- 8 oz. angel hair pasta
- Fresh Parsley, to garnish
Optional seasonings: ¼ tsp of each: onion powder, oregano, thyme, parsley, pepper.
Instructions
Note: Angel hair cooks very quickly. Refer to the time on package and set a timer to avoid overcooking, as overcooked noodles become clumpy.
Grate the Parmesan cheese and set it aside to allow it to get to room temperature.
Melt 2 tablespoons of butter over medium heat in a large skillet.
Add the minced garlic and cook for 1-2 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Add the chicken broth and optional seasoning mix. Slowly add the milk, stirring as you do so. Bring to a boil.
Add the pasta noodles. You can break them in half for a better fit, or allow them to heat and use kitchen tongs to twist them into the skillet as they soften.
Let the pasta simmer for 4-5 minutes, stirring occasionally to ensure the noodles don't stick together. Reduce heat to low.
Add 1 tablespoon of butter to the warm pasta and toss to coat.
Gradually sprinkle in the Parmesan cheese, stirring as you do so, until smooth and well-combined. Note: The sauce will be thin at first but will thicken nicely upon standing. The pasta will continue to absorb more of the sauce as well.
Sprinkle with fresh parsley and serve with Garlic Bread with Cheese!
Notes
Pro Tips:
- Make sure the liquid is boiling when the pasta is added for the right consistency.
- The video shows this being made with half and half. I tend to use milk now, as the sauce ends up thickening up just a tad more than I would like with half and half, but I have successfully made it with either one! 🙂
- Purchase a block of high-quality Parmesan cheese. Always shred the cheese yourself, it will taste and melt much better. I use Belgioioso Parmesan cheese. Note that cheese that is very aged will not melt as well.
- Turn off the heat before adding the cheese, if the base is too hot, the dairy will separate and you'll have a grainy consistency instead of creamy.
- Add the cheese gradually as opposed to all at once. Stir it continuously as it's added.
- Adding Chicken: If you'd like to add chicken to this, try my Angel Hair Pasta with Chicken! It's like an amped up version of this recipe!
If you prefer to use regular spaghetti: Add an extra 1/2 cup of chicken broth, an extra 1/2 cup of milk, and up to 1/3 cup more cheese. You'll need about 12-15 minutes of cooking time, refer to the package for guidance on how much time is needed to cook the pasta.
Serve this with:
- Lemon Pepper Chicken
- Creamy Garlic Shrimp
- Chicken Piccata
- Creamy Lemon Chicken
- Chicken Florentine
- Garlic Bread with Cheese
- Roasted Broccoli
Nutritional information is an estimate and is per serving. There are 4 servings in this recipe.
Nutrition
Calories: 382kcal, Carbohydrates: 47g, Protein: 15g, Fat: 15g, Saturated Fat: 9g, Polyunsaturated Fat: 1g, Monounsaturated Fat: 4g, Trans Fat: 1g, Cholesterol: 37mg, Sodium: 735mg, Potassium: 327mg, Fiber: 2g, Sugar: 5g, Vitamin A: 461IU, Vitamin C: 9mg, Calcium: 244mg, Iron: 1mg
Did you try this recipe?Mention @TheCozyCook on Instagram or tag #thecozycook!
Course: Main Course
Cuisine: American, Italian
Author: Stephanie
30 Minute Meals Dinner Italian Meatless One Pot Our Favorite Recipes Pasta Popular
posted by Stephanie on December 3, 2020 — 327 Comments »
Order The Cozy Cookbook!
Easy Recipes. Extra Comfort.
Order your copy today!
« Previous PostShepherd’s Pie Soup
Next Post »Honey Mustard Sauce
Leave a Comment & Rate this Recipe
327 comments on “Garlic Parmesan Pasta (One Pot!)”
-
Claudia — September 11, 2024 @ 6:24 pm Reply
Yummmm I just made some and taking it to my sons house tomorrow, very easy to make 😊
-
Stephanie — September 12, 2024 @ 7:25 am Reply
I’m so happy to hear that Claudia! I love how simple this one is. One Pot recipes are the best! Thanks so much for taking the time to leave a review❤️
-
-
Foodie — September 3, 2024 @ 6:14 pm Reply
If I’m looking for a recipe and the one I land on is yours…..I immediately make it. I don’t even read the reviews, no need. Thanks for giving us so many options to male our food from fresh ingredients and not from a box. I did add some shallots, artichoke hearts and shrimp, it’s fantastic!
-
Stephanie — September 3, 2024 @ 7:54 pm Reply
Thanks so much for your support! I’m so happy you’re enjoying the recipes. Shallots, artichoke hearts, and of course shrimp are such perfect additions. I love how versatile this one is. Thanks again!💖
-
-
Kayleigh — September 3, 2024 @ 6:12 pm Reply
Soooo good. I used salted butter and it was a little too salty. Next time I would use unsalted.
-
Stephanie — September 3, 2024 @ 7:52 pm Reply
I’m happy you enjoyed it Kayleigh! Thanks so much for the review!💖
-