Gasbuddy Port Huron (2024)

Meijer in Fort Gratiot, MI. Carries Regular, Midgrade, Premium, Diesel. Has Propane, C-Store, Pay At Pump, Restrooms, Air Pump, Loyalty Discount, Lotto. Check current gas prices and read customer reviews. Rated 4.7 out of 5 stars.

Today's best 10 gas stations with the cheapest prices near you, in St. Clair County, MI. GasBuddy provides the most ways to save money on fuel.

Kroger in Port Huron, MI. Carries Regular, Midgrade, Premium. Has Pay At Pump, Loyalty Discount. Check current gas prices and read customer reviews. Rated 4.4 out of 5 stars.

Kroger in Port Huron, MI. Carries Regular, Midgrade, Premium, Diesel. Has Pay At Pump, Air Pump, Loyalty Discount, Lotto. Check current gas prices and read customer reviews. Rated 4.7 out of 5 stars.

Mobil in Port Huron, MI. Carries Regular, Midgrade, Premium, Diesel. Has Offers Cash Discount, Car Wash, Pay At Pump, Loyalty Discount. Check current gas prices and read customer reviews. Rated 4.2 out of 5 stars.

Sam's Club in Port Huron, MI. Carries Regular, Premium. Has Membership Pricing, Pay At Pump, Membership Required. Check current gas prices and read customer reviews. Rated 4.6 out of 5 stars.

FAQs

The Free program saves you at 2-25c/gallon on all transactions made with the GasBuddy card. Plus and Premium save you 20-45c/gallon on the first 50 gallons/month, and 5c/gallon after that. Premium Membership provides users with 24/7 Roadside Assistance.

GasBuddy gathers its gas price information almost exclusively from crowdsourced user submissions.

Every purchase you make earns you a percentage of the purchase price in GasBack Rewards. Shop or dine in-person/in-store from partner restaurants and retailers after you link a credit or debit card to your profile in the GasBuddy app.

In general, gas prices tend to be lowest at the beginning of the week, on Monday and Tuesday, GasBuddy's lead petroleum analyst Patrick De Haan told Nexstar. As the week goes on, gas prices tend to rise until they reach their most expensive point on the weekend – especially on Friday and Saturday.

Alternatives you can use to search gas prices



Google Maps (or Waze): Open up Google Maps or Waze in your browser or in the smartphone app and then type in “gas” or tap the Gas button below the search bar. You'll see the prices of gas at each gas station on the map.

*A checking account must be linked in order to use the Pay with GasBuddy card. While Credit Cards can be linked to take advantage of Card Linked Offers, only checking accounts are able to be used to pay for fuel purchases made using the Pay with GasBuddy card.

Upside has greater cashback potential than GasBuddy. Both apps offer similar gas deals at the pumps, but Upside offers a broader range of other deals. Upside offers cash back at over 50,000 restaurants, grocery markets, and supermarkets while GasBuddy offers cash back at only a couple dozen national chains.

GasBuddy makes money by selling its data about customer likes and dislikes to the station operators, who historically make most of their profits on food and beverage items, with gas as the lure to bring them in.

If you are a Pay with GasBuddy member and don't use the Pay with GasBuddy card, the discount will be reduced. If the 10 days has passed and the GasBack has not been awarded please contact our customer support by submitting a ticket here.

At this time, each account may only have one Pay with GasBuddy card; however, more than one card can be linked to a single checking account. In order to do this, each person must use their own GasBuddy account to enroll in Pay With GasBuddy separately and will each have their own unique Pay With GasBuddy card.

Add one or more eligible Mastercard, Visa or American Express cards to your GasBuddy account. Browse available offers and select “Activate” to link an offer with your card.

Awarded GasBack is redeemed in the form of a statement credit on fuel purchases at the pump made with your GasBuddy Mastercard® Credit Card. Only available GasBack can be used (any pending GasBack will not be applied to a purchase). This card has no annual fee1 and offers valuable new cardholder bonuses.