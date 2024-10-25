GBIP Control using prologix usb converter (2024)

Turn on suggestions Auto-suggest helps you quickly narrow down your search results by suggesting possible matches as you type.
Auto-suggest helps you quickly narrow down your search results by suggesting possible matches as you type.
Showing results for
Search instead for
Did you mean:
Topic Options
- Subscribe to RSS Feed
- Mark Topic as New
- Mark Topic as Read
- Float this Topic for Current User
- Bookmark
- Subscribe
- Mute
- Printer Friendly Page
- All Forum Topics
- Previous Topic
- Next Topic
- «Previous
- 1
- 2
- Next»
GBIP Control using prologix usb converter
Solved!
Go to solution
GBIP Control using prologix usb converter
Eric_Kulcyk
Member
01-17-201202:38 PM
Options
- Mark as New
- Bookmark
- Subscribe
- Mute
- Subscribe to RSS Feed
- Permalink
- Report to a Moderator
Hello,
I am wondering if anyone has expirience controlling gpibinstruments through labview using a gbip to usb controller (prologix). Specificlly, I am looking to controller an agilent 8753ES VNA. THis model is kind of old, but I think it should still work. So far, I installed the cirtual com port (vcp) drivers for the device, and it now recognizes the prologix controller as com4. However, I am not sure how to access the device connected to com4. Agilent i/o doesn't recognize it (although I am not sure it has drivers for it anyway). I think I need the computer the recognize it as a gpio hub instead of a com port, but I'm not sure how to do that. Do I need the d2xx drivers? Using a tool on prologix web site, I communicate with the adapter poll the gpib address 16 (which I set the vna to), and the poll responds. On the vna side, I have set the controller address to 5, gp-ib diag to on, and a talker/listener. Currently, the T light is lit up, meaning it is talking (as opposed to r,l,or s). Any help would be appreciated. If I could get it a visa address, that would be great.
Thanks,
Eric
Solved!Go to Solution.
0Kudos
Message 1 of 17
(14,258 Views)
Reply
回复： GBIP Control using prologix usb converter
测试工程师
NI Employee (retired)
01-17-201210:45 PM - edited 01-17-201210:46 PM
Options
- Mark as New
- Bookmark
- Subscribe
- Mute
- Subscribe to RSS Feed
- Permalink
- Report to a Moderator
Prologix GPIB-USB controller converts any computer with an USB port into a GPIB Controller or Device. This controller can operate in listener, talker, or controller mode.
Prologix GPIB-USB controller can be installed using these easy steps:
1. Download drivers for FT245R chip from FTDI website (www.ftdichip.com)
2. Connect Prologix GPIB-USB controller to a computer using USB A-B cable
3. Install drivers according to instructions in www.ftdichip.com/Documents/InstallGuides.htm
4. Plug controller directly, or using a GPIB cable, to the GPIB connector on the instrument
Two kinds of drivers are available: Virtual COM Port (VCP) driver and Direct (D2XX) driver.
The VCP driver emulates a standard serial port on the host computer such that the Prologix GPIB-USB computer can be communicated with as a standard serial (RS-232) device. Virtual COM port (VCP) drivers cause the USB device to appear as an additional COM port available to the PC. Application software can access the USB device in the same way as it would access a standard COM port.
The D2XX driver allows direct access to the controller via a DLL interface. D2XX drivers allow direct access to the USB device through a DLL. Application software can access the USB device through a series of DLL function calls. The functions available are listed in the D2XX Programmer's Guide document which is available from the Documentssection of this site.Programming examples using the D2XX drivers and DLL can be found in the Projects section of this site.
人的生命是有限的，但知识是无限的！
南京众知维测试技术有限公司
回复： GBIP Control using prologix usb converter
Eric_Kulcyk
Member
Author
01-18-201210:43 AM
Options
- Mark as New
- Bookmark
- Subscribe
- Mute
- Subscribe to RSS Feed
- Permalink
- Report to a Moderator
Hello,
So I have the driver installed for the gpib to usb, and it appears as a com port, however Agilent I/O doesn't recognize it, niether does Agilent intulink. I'm not exactly sure how to get the actual device to work.
Eric
0Kudos
Message 3 of 17
(14,241 Views)
Reply
Re: GBIP Control using prologix usb converter
Albert.Geven
Trusted Enthusiast
01-18-201211:15 AM
Options
- Mark as New
- Bookmark
- Subscribe
- Mute
- Subscribe to RSS Feed
- Permalink
- Report to a Moderator
One of the problems of this controller is: the software interface used is completely different from agilent and NI implementations, meaning you have to modify all drivers that are available from Agilent/NI/Keithley etc.
Cheap hardware sometimes has a software price.
greetings from the Netherlands
0Kudos
Message 4 of 17
(14,239 Views)
Reply
Re: GBIP Control using prologix usb converter
Eric_Kulcyk
Member
Author
01-18-201211:31 AM - edited 01-18-201211:33 AM
Options
- Mark as New
- Bookmark
- Subscribe
- Mute
- Subscribe to RSS Feed
- Permalink
- Report to a Moderator
Do you know anyone who has done this and described their steps online?
Thanks,
Eric
0Kudos
Message 5 of 17
(14,238 Views)
Reply
Solution
Accepted by topic author Eric_Kulcyk
Re: GBIP Control using prologix usb converter
Dennis_Knutson
Knight of NI
01-18-201211:36 AM - edited 01-18-201211:38 AM
Options
- Mark as New
- Bookmark
- Subscribe
- Mute
- Subscribe to RSS Feed
- Permalink
- Report to a Moderator
The device is working if you detect it as a com port. There is no way that it will ever be detected as a GPIB controller by Agilent or NI software. There is no reason at all to be using Agilent software anyway. There is example code on the Prologix site with VISA serial functions. Also, search the forum for 'Prologix'.
0Kudos
Message 6 of 17
(14,235 Views)
Reply
Re: GBIP Control using prologix usb converter
Eric_Kulcyk
Member
Author
01-18-201203:59 PM
Options
- Mark as New
- Bookmark
- Subscribe
- Mute
- Subscribe to RSS Feed
- Permalink
- Report to a Moderator
Well, it appears I misunderstood the manual I read yesterday. It was my impression that the prologix controller had to have a separate ++addr (address) from the instrument. However, when I changed the gpib address to 16 using ++addr 16, suddenly it responds to *idn?
Alright, now I'm a little farther.
Thanks,
Eric
0Kudos
Message 7 of 17
(14,226 Views)
Reply
Re: GBIP Control using prologix usb converter
Eric_Kulcyk
Member
Author
01-20-201201:21 PM
Options
- Mark as New
- Bookmark
- Subscribe
- Mute
- Subscribe to RSS Feed
- Permalink
- Report to a Moderator
Alright, final update.
Once I was able send commands to the device through the usb converter, both the intulink software and agilent io recognized it as the proper device when I restarted the computer. It looks like the problem is solved.
Eric
0Kudos
Message 8 of 17
(14,207 Views)
Reply
Re: GBIP Control using prologix usb converter
Mick_R
Member
04-02-201210:40 AM
Options
- Mark as New
- Bookmark
- Subscribe
- Mute
- Subscribe to RSS Feed
- Permalink
- Report to a Moderator
I've just got Prologix USB-GPIB adapter and I cant make LV and MAX to find it . Could you help with this?
I have Windows 7 . I have installed 2.08.14 WHQL driver for Prologix and NI 488 and VISA drivers.
MAX can not find any device. although, Prologix GPIB Configurator communicate with my GPIB instruments OK.
1Kudo
Message 9 of 17
(14,040 Views)
Reply
Re: GBIP Control using prologix usb converter
Dennis_Knutson
Knight of NI
04-02-201210:48 AM
Options
- Mark as New
- Bookmark
- Subscribe
- Mute
- Subscribe to RSS Feed
- Permalink
- Report to a Moderator
duplicate post
0Kudos
Message 10 of 17
(14,036 Views)
Reply
- «Previous
- 1
- 2
- Next»
- All Forum Topics
- Previous Topic
- Next Topic