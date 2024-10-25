GBIP Control using prologix usb converter (2024)

Prologix GPIB-USB controller converts any computer with an USB port into a GPIB Controller or Device. This controller can operate in listener, talker, or controller mode.

Prologix GPIB-USB controller can be installed using these easy steps:



1. Download drivers for FT245R chip from FTDI website (www.ftdichip.com)

2. Connect Prologix GPIB-USB controller to a computer using USB A-B cable

3. Install drivers according to instructions in www.ftdichip.com/Documents/InstallGuides.htm

4. Plug controller directly, or using a GPIB cable, to the GPIB connector on the instrument



Two kinds of drivers are available: Virtual COM Port (VCP) driver and Direct (D2XX) driver.

The VCP driver emulates a standard serial port on the host computer such that the Prologix GPIB-USB computer can be communicated with as a standard serial (RS-232) device. Virtual COM port (VCP) drivers cause the USB device to appear as an additional COM port available to the PC. Application software can access the USB device in the same way as it would access a standard COM port.

The D2XX driver allows direct access to the controller via a DLL interface. D2XX drivers allow direct access to the USB device through a DLL. Application software can access the USB device through a series of DLL function calls. The functions available are listed in the D2XX Programmer's Guide document which is available from the Documentssection of this site.Programming examples using the D2XX drivers and DLL can be found in the Projects section of this site.