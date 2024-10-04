GE appliance installation, repair and maintenance - Appliance Care of Atlanta (2024)

Table of Contents
When to call for a GE appliance repair? GE appliance repair service GE washing machine repair GE refrigerator repair GE dryer repair GE dishwasher repair GE oven repair GE stove repair GE installation and maintenance services Cost for GE appliance repair Appliance Care of Atlanta is your #1 contractor for GE appliance repair Contact us for GE repair services in Atlanta Our Current Promotions FAQs References

At Appliance Care of Atlanta, we are happy to be your reliable provider of General Electric appliance repair services. Our team of experienced technicians is dedicated to delivering efficient and reliable repair solutions for a range of GE products. Whether it's a GE refrigerator repair, a GE dishwasher repair, or any other GE appliance, our commitment to excellence ensures that we are always ready to meet your needs with prompt, professional service. Trust us to keep your appliances running smoothly with our expert GE repair services.

Our services Call Us

    When to call for a GE appliance repair?

    Knowing when to call for aGE appliance repairis important to avoid unnecessary expenses for new appliances. Often, subtle signs can indicate a need for professional attention. Here are five scenarios where you shouldconsider reaching out to Appliance Care of Atlantafor GE repair services:

    • Refrigerator Issues. If your GE refrigerator is not cooling correctly, making strange noises, or experiencing frost buildup, it’s time for a GE refrigerator repair.
    • Washer Complications. When your GE washer is not spinning, leaking water, or failing to drain, it indicates a need for GE washer repair.
    • Dryer Malfunctions. If your GE dryer is not heating, taking too long to dry clothes, or making unusual noises, a GE dryer repair is necessary.
    • Dishwasher Problems. Should your GE dishwasher stop cleaning dishes effectively, fail to drain, or make strange sounds, this calls for a repair of your GE dishwasher.
    • Oven and Stove Concerns. In cases where your GE oven or stove is not heating evenly, experiencing ignition issues, or the temperature control is faulty, it’s time for GE oven repair or GE stove repair.

    GE appliance repair service

    Appliance Care of Atlanta stands out as a premier provider ofGE appliance repair service, known for our expertise and commitment to quality. Our team of technicians is not just skilled but alsoGE-certifiedinappliance repair, ensuring that each service we offer is up to the high standards set by GE. We understand the intricacies of GE appliances, fromGE refrigerator icemaker repairtoGE electric stove repair, and provide swift, practical solutions. Our reputation, built on a foundation of trust and positiveGE appliance repair reviews, reflects our dedication to excellence and customer satisfaction, making us thebest GE appliance repair service near you.

    GE washing machine repair

    At Appliance Care of Atlanta, we provide comprehensive services forGE washing machine repair. We specialize in fixing problems with the water inlet valves, ensuring proper water flow, and repairing or replacing malfunctioning pumps. Our team also addresses issues with the washing machine’s electronic controls, including sensor malfunctions and programming errors. Additionally, we handle wear-and-tear concerns, such as replacing worn-out belts and fixing noisy operations. Our goal is to offer efficientGE washer repair serviceto get your machine back to optimal performance.

    GE refrigerator repair

    When it comes toGE refrigerator repair, Appliance Care of Atlanta offers a comprehensive range of services to address various issues. Our skilled technicians are adept at handling a variety of operations, such as fixing temperature regulation problems, resolving ice maker malfunctions duringGE refrigerator icemaker repair, and repairing cooling system failures. We also specialize in sealing system repairs to address leaks and condensation issues. For more complex problems, like electronic control malfunctions, our team is equipped with the latest tools and expertise. Our focus on detailed diagnostics ensures that we not only fix the immediate issue but also identify and rectify underlying problems, providing a thoroughGE refrigerator repair service.

    GE dryer repair

    At Appliance Care of Atlanta, we offer a range of services forGE dryer repair. If your dryer isn’t heating properly, we can check and replace the heating elements or thermostats. For issues with the drum not spinning, we repair or replace the belt, motor, or pulleys. We also handle airflow problems that cause slow drying, by cleaning and repairing the ventilation system. Additionally, we fix electronic issues, like control panel malfunctions. Our focus is on ensuring your GE dryer works efficiently and safely. If you are searching forGE dryer repair near mewe are ready to react and tackle problems as conveniently as possible.

    GE appliance installation, repair and maintenance - Appliance Care of Atlanta (1)

    GE dishwasher repair

    ForGE dishwasher repair, Appliance Care of Atlanta offers a range of specific solutions. If your dishwasher isn’t cleaning dishes properly, we can address issues like clogged spray arms or malfunctioning water pumps. We also specialize in fixing leaking dishwashers by repairing or replacing door seals and hoses.Repairing a GE dishwasherthat won’t start, our team is adept at troubleshooting and repairing electronic controls and faulty wiring. Additionally, we handle problems related to the dishwasher’s draining system, ensuring that it empties water efficiently after each cycle. Our aim is to provide reliable and effectiveGE dishwasher repair near-meservice, ensuring your appliance runs smoothly and efficiently.

    GE oven repair

    RegardingGE oven repair, Appliance Care of Atlanta is equipped to handle a range of specific repair needs. Our expertise includes addressing common issues such as malfunctioning heating elements, which we can replace or repair. We are also skilled in fixing thermostat issues to ensure accurate temperature control, vital for consistent cooking results. Additionally, our services extend to repairing or replacing faulty door hinges and seals, ensuring your oven operates safely and efficiently. With our dedicatedGE oven repair service,we ensure your oven functions like new, providing reliable and long-lasting results.

    GE stove repair

    ForGE stove repair, Appliance Care of Atlanta offers specialized services to address various issues. If you’re facing problems with burners not igniting or heating unevenly, we can repair or replace the burners or their controls. In cases of electric stoves, our technicians are skilled inGE electric stove repair, fixing issues with heating elements and wiring. Additionally, our team can repair or replace malfunctioning control knobs and digital displays. Our focus is on providing reliable and efficientGE stove repairto ensure your stove functions safely and effectively.

    GE installation and maintenance services

    At Appliance Care of Atlanta, we go beyond just repairs; our services include expert GE installation and maintenance for a variety of appliances. We understand the importance of proper installation and regular maintenance to ensure the longevity and efficiency of your appliances. Our team is equipped with the knowledge and tools to provide top-notch service, ensuring your GE appliances operate at their best.

    Installation Services:

    • Kitchen Appliances. Professional installation of GE refrigerators, dishwashers, ovens, and stoves, ensuring they are properly aligned, connected, and functioning.
    • Laundry Appliances. Setting up GE washers and dryers, including correct leveling, connecting to water lines, and testing for optimal performance.
    • Microwave Ovens. Secure mounting and installation of GE microwaves, ensuring they are safely anchored and electrically connected.

    Maintenance Services:

    • Refrigerator Maintenance. Regular servicing of GE refrigerators, including cleaning coils, checking temperature settings, and inspecting door seals.
    • Washing Machine Care. Maintenance checks for GE washing machines, focusing on hoses, filters, and drum cleaning to prevent malfunctions.
    • Dryer Vent Cleaning. Clearing lint and debris from dryer vents in GE dryers to improve efficiency and reduce fire hazards.
    • Oven and Stove Maintenance. Inspecting and cleaning burners, igniters, and control knobs on GE ovens and stoves for optimal functionality.
    • Dishwasher Checks. Routine maintenance of GE dishwashers, including cleaning filters, checking spray arms, and ensuring proper drainage.

    Cost for GE appliance repair

    The cost of repairing GE appliances can vary depending on the specific problem with the appliance, the parts that need to be replaced, and the labor rates. But when we are talking about median prices in Atlanta, it could be between $100 and $400. Other form factors of the cost include the type of appliance, the severity of the problem, and the need for an emergency call. Appliance Care of Atlanta provides transparent pricing on all our services and parts. You can be confident that there won’t be any additional fees even if failure requires two visits – you only pay once for one service.

    Appliance Care of Atlanta is your #1 contractor for GE appliance repair

    Appliance Care of Atlanta stands as the premier choice forGE appliance repair, renowned for our prompt, same-day services that cater to the urgent needs of our customers. Our team comprisesGE-certified appliance repairspecialists, each equipped with extensive training and expertise in handling a wide range of GE appliances. This expertise extends fromGE refrigerator repairtoGE dryer repairand everything in between. We pride ourselves on our long list of positive testimonials, reflecting our commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction. Our services are not just about fixing appliances; they’re about providing peace of mind and convenience to our clients. Whether it’s routine maintenance or emergency repairs, our reputation as thebest GE appliance repair servicenear meis built on reliability, efficiency, and the highest quality of service.

    GE appliance installation, repair and maintenance - Appliance Care of Atlanta (2)

    Contact us for GE repair services in Atlanta

    If you’re in need ofGE appliance repairin Atlanta, don’t hesitate to contact Appliance Care of Atlanta. Whether it’s aGE refrigerator repair, aGE washer repair, or any other GE appliance issue, our team ofGE-certified appliance repairspecialists is ready to provide prompt and efficient service. Experience the convenience of our same-dayGE repair service, trusted by many in Atlanta for its reliability and excellence. FromGE dishwasher repairstoGE oven repairs, we’ve got you covered. Reach out to us for thebest GE appliance repair service near meand join our satisfied customers who have benefited from our expertise and commitment to quality. Call or visit us online today to schedule your repair and get your GE appliances back to their best condition.

    Our Current Promotions

    10% Off Labor

    All new customers, seniors, and military get 10% off labor.

    Limited time offer. Offer subject to change. Please call for details. 404-992-8800

    Request my appointment →

    GE appliance installation, repair and maintenance - Appliance Care of Atlanta (2024)

    FAQs

    Is GE service free? ›

    If the repair is covered by the manufacturer's warranty, there will be no charges for service, diagnostics, labor and parts. For repairs not covered by the manufacturer's warranty, our charges include a trip charge of $114.95, plus labor and parts.

    See Details
    Does GE replace refrigerator? ›

    GE Appliances offers a one-year limited warranty on all refrigerator models that covers the labor and parts costs associated with repairs and replacements. GE includes a one-year limited warranty on all its refrigerator models.

    View Details
    Who took over GE Appliances? ›

    It has been majority owned by Chinese multinational home appliances company Haier since 2016.

    Get More Info
    How do I file a GE appliance warranty claim? ›

    If something goes wrong with your GE appliance, you can begin a warranty claim by calling 1-800-432-2737 or by visiting this link.

    Tell Me More
    What does the GE 10 year warranty cover? ›

    During this full ten year warranty, GE will provide, free of charge, all labor and related service costs to replace the defective part.

    Tell Me More
    How long are GE appliance warranties? ›

    GE provides a one-year manufacturer's warranty for most products.

    Discover More Details
    What is the lifespan of a GE refrigerator? ›

    According to the United States Department of Energy, refrigerators last approximately 12 years. At that point, it's likely time to replace it. Of course, if your refrigerator is not energy-efficient, you may want to consider replacing it before it stops working.

    Read The Full Story
    Is an LG refrigerator better than a GE refrigerator? ›

    The Final Verdict: Choosing Your Ideal Refrigerator

    There's no bad choice between a GE vs. an LG refrigerator. Both brands produce reliable, powerful, high-quality appliances with useful features. You can also find the right refrigerator size at a fair price.

    Discover More Details
    Are GE Appliances made in China or the USA? ›

    Made in America

    Since 2017, we've invested more than $2 billion in our American operations and created 4,000 new U.S. jobs. We're committed to American manufacturing and building Made in America* appliances you can trust. *70 to 90% U.S. content. Product details at geappliances.com/ge/usa.

    View Details
    What brand is the same as GE? ›

    GE Appliances is a house of brands, with Monogram®, Café™, GE®, GE Profile™, Haier and Hotpoint® having their own unique identities to match your lifestyle and personality.

    Learn More Now

    Is Whirlpool made by GE? ›

    Who Are GE & Whirlpool? Why Trust Us? When appliance brands are as famous as GE and Whirlpool, it's easy to confuse the two as the same name. But the reality is GE vs Whirlpool appliances are two distinct providers of home goods, and while both occupy the same category, they are not doppelgangers.

    Keep Reading
    Why is GE being broken up? ›

    The breakup is a culmination of CEO Larry Culp's efforts to breathe life into the company that ran into struggles, including the 2008 financial crisis that nearly bankrupted its most profitable business, GE Capital.

    See Details
    What voids an appliance warranty? ›

    Lack of Proper Product Maintenance

    Some consumer products require you to clean, store, or use them in specific ways. If you fail to care for the product, the business may declare the warranty no longer applies.

    Keep Reading
    Are GE Appliances any good? ›

    With a legacy dating back to 1892, GE has been at the forefront of appliance manufacturing. Their appliances are known for reliability and cutting-edge features, from smart technology in refrigerators to efficient cooking in their ovens. Consumers appreciate the durability and innovation that come with GE products.

    See More
    What does appliance warranty cover? ›

    Although the terms of an appliance warranty will vary depending on the manufacturer and model, most cover the cost to repair or replace the appliance in the case of manufacturer defects or mechanical failures. The important caveat is that you are not protected if you cause damage in any way.

    Explore More
    Why is GE Profile so expensive? ›

    GE's bestselling lines are the standard GE and the GE Profile. At a glance, it is hard to tell the difference between the two model lines. However, GE Profile appliances include more high-tech features than the standard line. As a result, these units tend to be pricier.

    Continue Reading
    Is it worth getting an extended warranty on a GE refrigerator? ›

    GE Service Contracts FAQ

    Like all extended warranties, it comes down to whether you're willing to make low monthly payments to avoid the possibility of a large, one-time repair expense. Most GE extended warranties are relatively affordable, and we recommend them if you can fit the cost into your budget.

    See Details
    Is GE the same as General Electric? ›

    This was followed by the spin-off of GE's portfolio of energy businesses, which became GE Vernova on April 2, 2024. Following these transactions, GE became an aviation-focused company; GE Aerospace is the legal successor of the original GE. The company's legal name is still General Electric Company.

    Get More Info Here
    Is GE and GE HealthCare the same? ›

    On January 4, 2023 GE HealthCare spun-off from GE and began trading as an independent company on the Nasdaq exchange under the ticker symbol “GEHC.”GE HealthCare launched with a presence in more than 160 countries and approximately 51,000 colleagues worldwide serving more than one billion patients a year, with an ...

    Learn More Now

    References

    Top Articles
    G Minor Scale on Piano & Guitar with G Melodic & Harmonic Minor | muted.io
    G minor Scale for Piano - Scales, Chords & Exercises - OKTAV
    SRB2 Generations: Greenflower/Technohill Demo
    Used Trucks for Sale in Tucson, AZ (with Photos)
    Golds Gym 45Lb Plates
    Doomz.io Unblocked Games 76
    Who will receive Meghan's top 5 jams?
    bronx housing - craigslist
    Euro 2022: Lionesses' success shows how far game has come
    Basketball Random Unblocked Tyrone
    Navy Federal Credit Union Gift Card Balance
    Zombieland Zombieland: Doppelt hält besser [Blu-ray] vo... | DVD | Zustand neu • EUR 11,29
    경기도 고양시 일산서구 일산3동 중고거래 | 당신 근처의 당근
    Wyszukiwarka Dealerów i serwisów Volkswagen Polska
    Kate Beckinsale | Rotten Tomatoes
    All About the Kentucky Department Inmate Search System
    Adding and Subtracting Positive and Negative Numbers
    We Had A Teen Explain 21 Pilots To An Old Person
    Niv Bible Matthew 5
    Industry - Kit Harington joins the cast and creators as they discuss relationships, representation, and real world consequences in season three
    Final Bow: Corey Cott Prepares for Life as a Bandstand Veteran - TheaterMania.com
    Inland Empire Personals Craigslist
    9 Years To Neptune Season 2
    Fillable Job Application Forms In Adobe PDF And MS Word . Docx Adobe Fillable Job Application
    Badgrl610
    Credit Cards - Apply for a New Credit Card Online
    Culver's Flavor Of The Day Willmar
    Heartland Veterinary Partners hiring Veterinary Technician in West Des Moines, IA | LinkedIn
    Cbs Scores Mlb
    3 fraternities suspended after 21 arrests tied to alleged drug ring in North Carolina
    The Power Of Makeup Versi Artis Indonesia, Pantes Saja Make Up Nya Mahal!
    Former FTX executive jailed for role in 'biggest financial scam of all time'
    Manchester United Transfermarkt
    Tangotek Real Name
    PointClickCare | LinkedIn
    Kitten D'Amour Vintage-Style Swimsuits: Just Add Water!
    Gói Gia Vị Hoàn Chỉnh Nấu Bò Ragu – Bí Quyết Cho Món Bò Ragu Đậm Đà, Chuẩn Vị
    Top 10 Tips for Success in Freelance Digital Marketing | Jam Muhammad Asif posted on the topic | LinkedIn
    Mason County Mapsifter
    Kutta.900
    Whizbuzz Books FAQs - Whizbuzz Books
    Livingston Parish Detention Center LA Recent Arrests and Bookings
    Cushing, MN Weather Forecast | Local Weather Updates for Minnesota by FOX Weather
    Sanger Laura Illeborg er død | Nyheder | DR
    Five Nights at Freddy's (The American Empire: The Stars and Stripes)
    Wzzm Weather
    Kostenlose Games: Die besten Free to play Spiele 2024 - Update mit einem legendären Shooter
    Used Luxury & Exotic Cars For Sale in Miami, FL | The Garage Inc.
    Qinghai Spa Reviews
    Your Weekly Tarot Horoscope Says Judgement Day Has Arrived, So Be Ready
    Reno Craigslist Musical Instruments
    Latest Posts
    G Minor Scale: Natural, Harmonic And Melodic
    G Minor Scale: A Piano Practice Guide | tonebase Piano
    Article information

    Author: Francesca Jacobs Ret

    Last Updated:

    Views: 6212

    Rating: 4.8 / 5 (68 voted)

    Reviews: 83% of readers found this page helpful

    Author information

    Name: Francesca Jacobs Ret

    Birthday: 1996-12-09

    Address: Apt. 141 1406 Mitch Summit, New Teganshire, UT 82655-0699

    Phone: +2296092334654

    Job: Technology Architect

    Hobby: Snowboarding, Scouting, Foreign language learning, Dowsing, Baton twirling, Sculpting, Cabaret

    Introduction: My name is Francesca Jacobs Ret, I am a innocent, super, beautiful, charming, lucky, gentle, clever person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.