GE appliance installation, repair and maintenance - Appliance Care of Atlanta (2024)

If you’re in need ofGE appliance repairin Atlanta, don’t hesitate to contact Appliance Care of Atlanta. Whether it’s aGE refrigerator repair, aGE washer repair, or any other GE appliance issue, our team ofGE-certified appliance repairspecialists is ready to provide prompt and efficient service. Experience the convenience of our same-dayGE repair service, trusted by many in Atlanta for its reliability and excellence. FromGE dishwasher repairstoGE oven repairs, we’ve got you covered. Reach out to us for thebest GE appliance repair service near meand join our satisfied customers who have benefited from our expertise and commitment to quality. Call or visit us online today to schedule your repair and get your GE appliances back to their best condition.

Appliance Care of Atlanta stands as the premier choice forGE appliance repair, renowned for our prompt, same-day services that cater to the urgent needs of our customers. Our team comprisesGE-certified appliance repairspecialists, each equipped with extensive training and expertise in handling a wide range of GE appliances. This expertise extends fromGE refrigerator repairtoGE dryer repairand everything in between. We pride ourselves on our long list of positive testimonials, reflecting our commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction. Our services are not just about fixing appliances; they’re about providing peace of mind and convenience to our clients. Whether it’s routine maintenance or emergency repairs, our reputation as thebest GE appliance repair servicenear meis built on reliability, efficiency, and the highest quality of service.

The cost of repairing GE appliances can vary depending on the specific problem with the appliance, the parts that need to be replaced, and the labor rates. But when we are talking about median prices in Atlanta, it could be between $100 and $400. Other form factors of the cost include the type of appliance, the severity of the problem, and the need for an emergency call. Appliance Care of Atlanta provides transparent pricing on all our services and parts. You can be confident that there won’t be any additional fees even if failure requires two visits – you only pay once for one service.

At Appliance Care of Atlanta, we go beyond just repairs; our services include expert GE installation and maintenance for a variety of appliances. We understand the importance of proper installation and regular maintenance to ensure the longevity and efficiency of your appliances. Our team is equipped with the knowledge and tools to provide top-notch service, ensuring your GE appliances operate at their best.

ForGE stove repair, Appliance Care of Atlanta offers specialized services to address various issues. If you’re facing problems with burners not igniting or heating unevenly, we can repair or replace the burners or their controls. In cases of electric stoves, our technicians are skilled inGE electric stove repair, fixing issues with heating elements and wiring. Additionally, our team can repair or replace malfunctioning control knobs and digital displays. Our focus is on providing reliable and efficientGE stove repairto ensure your stove functions safely and effectively.

RegardingGE oven repair, Appliance Care of Atlanta is equipped to handle a range of specific repair needs. Our expertise includes addressing common issues such as malfunctioning heating elements, which we can replace or repair. We are also skilled in fixing thermostat issues to ensure accurate temperature control, vital for consistent cooking results. Additionally, our services extend to repairing or replacing faulty door hinges and seals, ensuring your oven operates safely and efficiently. With our dedicatedGE oven repair service,we ensure your oven functions like new, providing reliable and long-lasting results.

ForGE dishwasher repair, Appliance Care of Atlanta offers a range of specific solutions. If your dishwasher isn’t cleaning dishes properly, we can address issues like clogged spray arms or malfunctioning water pumps. We also specialize in fixing leaking dishwashers by repairing or replacing door seals and hoses.Repairing a GE dishwasherthat won’t start, our team is adept at troubleshooting and repairing electronic controls and faulty wiring. Additionally, we handle problems related to the dishwasher’s draining system, ensuring that it empties water efficiently after each cycle. Our aim is to provide reliable and effectiveGE dishwasher repair near-meservice, ensuring your appliance runs smoothly and efficiently.

At Appliance Care of Atlanta, we offer a range of services forGE dryer repair. If your dryer isn’t heating properly, we can check and replace the heating elements or thermostats. For issues with the drum not spinning, we repair or replace the belt, motor, or pulleys. We also handle airflow problems that cause slow drying, by cleaning and repairing the ventilation system. Additionally, we fix electronic issues, like control panel malfunctions. Our focus is on ensuring your GE dryer works efficiently and safely. If you are searching forGE dryer repair near mewe are ready to react and tackle problems as conveniently as possible.

When it comes toGE refrigerator repair, Appliance Care of Atlanta offers a comprehensive range of services to address various issues. Our skilled technicians are adept at handling a variety of operations, such as fixing temperature regulation problems, resolving ice maker malfunctions duringGE refrigerator icemaker repair, and repairing cooling system failures. We also specialize in sealing system repairs to address leaks and condensation issues. For more complex problems, like electronic control malfunctions, our team is equipped with the latest tools and expertise. Our focus on detailed diagnostics ensures that we not only fix the immediate issue but also identify and rectify underlying problems, providing a thoroughGE refrigerator repair service.

At Appliance Care of Atlanta, we provide comprehensive services forGE washing machine repair. We specialize in fixing problems with the water inlet valves, ensuring proper water flow, and repairing or replacing malfunctioning pumps. Our team also addresses issues with the washing machine’s electronic controls, including sensor malfunctions and programming errors. Additionally, we handle wear-and-tear concerns, such as replacing worn-out belts and fixing noisy operations. Our goal is to offer efficientGE washer repair serviceto get your machine back to optimal performance.

Appliance Care of Atlanta stands out as a premier provider ofGE appliance repair service, known for our expertise and commitment to quality. Our team of technicians is not just skilled but alsoGE-certifiedinappliance repair, ensuring that each service we offer is up to the high standards set by GE. We understand the intricacies of GE appliances, fromGE refrigerator icemaker repairtoGE electric stove repair, and provide swift, practical solutions. Our reputation, built on a foundation of trust and positiveGE appliance repair reviews, reflects our dedication to excellence and customer satisfaction, making us thebest GE appliance repair service near you.

Knowing when to call for aGE appliance repairis important to avoid unnecessary expenses for new appliances. Often, subtle signs can indicate a need for professional attention. Here are five scenarios where you shouldconsider reaching out to Appliance Care of Atlantafor GE repair services:

At Appliance Care of Atlanta, we are happy to be your reliable provider of General Electric appliance repair services. Our team of experienced technicians is dedicated to delivering efficient and reliable repair solutions for a range of GE products. Whether it's a GE refrigerator repair, a GE dishwasher repair, or any other GE appliance, our commitment to excellence ensures that we are always ready to meet your needs with prompt, professional service. Trust us to keep your appliances running smoothly with our expert GE repair services.

FAQs

If the repair is covered by the manufacturer's warranty, there will be no charges for service, diagnostics, labor and parts. For repairs not covered by the manufacturer's warranty, our charges include a trip charge of $114.95, plus labor and parts.

GE Appliances offers a one-year limited warranty on all refrigerator models that covers the labor and parts costs associated with repairs and replacements. GE includes a one-year limited warranty on all its refrigerator models.

It has been majority owned by Chinese multinational home appliances company Haier since 2016.

If something goes wrong with your GE appliance, you can begin a warranty claim by calling 1-800-432-2737 or by visiting this link.

During this full ten year warranty, GE will provide, free of charge, all labor and related service costs to replace the defective part.

GE provides a one-year manufacturer's warranty for most products.

According to the United States Department of Energy, refrigerators last approximately 12 years. At that point, it's likely time to replace it. Of course, if your refrigerator is not energy-efficient, you may want to consider replacing it before it stops working.

The Final Verdict: Choosing Your Ideal Refrigerator



There's no bad choice between a GE vs. an LG refrigerator. Both brands produce reliable, powerful, high-quality appliances with useful features. You can also find the right refrigerator size at a fair price.

Made in America



Since 2017, we've invested more than $2 billion in our American operations and created 4,000 new U.S. jobs. We're committed to American manufacturing and building Made in America* appliances you can trust. *70 to 90% U.S. content. Product details at geappliances.com/ge/usa.

GE Appliances is a house of brands, with Monogram®, Café™, GE®, GE Profile™, Haier and Hotpoint® having their own unique identities to match your lifestyle and personality.

Who Are GE & Whirlpool? Why Trust Us? When appliance brands are as famous as GE and Whirlpool, it's easy to confuse the two as the same name. But the reality is GE vs Whirlpool appliances are two distinct providers of home goods, and while both occupy the same category, they are not doppelgangers.

The breakup is a culmination of CEO Larry Culp's efforts to breathe life into the company that ran into struggles, including the 2008 financial crisis that nearly bankrupted its most profitable business, GE Capital.

Lack of Proper Product Maintenance



Some consumer products require you to clean, store, or use them in specific ways. If you fail to care for the product, the business may declare the warranty no longer applies.

With a legacy dating back to 1892, GE has been at the forefront of appliance manufacturing. Their appliances are known for reliability and cutting-edge features, from smart technology in refrigerators to efficient cooking in their ovens. Consumers appreciate the durability and innovation that come with GE products.

Although the terms of an appliance warranty will vary depending on the manufacturer and model, most cover the cost to repair or replace the appliance in the case of manufacturer defects or mechanical failures. The important caveat is that you are not protected if you cause damage in any way.

GE's bestselling lines are the standard GE and the GE Profile. At a glance, it is hard to tell the difference between the two model lines. However, GE Profile appliances include more high-tech features than the standard line. As a result, these units tend to be pricier.

GE Service Contracts FAQ



Like all extended warranties, it comes down to whether you're willing to make low monthly payments to avoid the possibility of a large, one-time repair expense. Most GE extended warranties are relatively affordable, and we recommend them if you can fit the cost into your budget.

This was followed by the spin-off of GE's portfolio of energy businesses, which became GE Vernova on April 2, 2024. Following these transactions, GE became an aviation-focused company; GE Aerospace is the legal successor of the original GE. The company's legal name is still General Electric Company.

On January 4, 2023 GE HealthCare spun-off from GE and began trading as an independent company on the Nasdaq exchange under the ticker symbol “GEHC.”GE HealthCare launched with a presence in more than 160 countries and approximately 51,000 colleagues worldwide serving more than one billion patients a year, with an ...