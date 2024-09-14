GE Refrigerators with Freezers | GE Appliances (2024)

GE Appliances offers a wide range of fridge types and styles including French door refrigerators, bottom freezer refrigerators, top freezer refrigerators, and side-by-side style refrigerators. Explore our refrigerators with freezers and buy online or find a location near you.
French Door Refrigerators
Bottom Freezer Refrigerators
Side-By-Side Refrigerators
Top Freezer Refrigerators
RV-Ready Refrigerators
Smart Refrigerator Controls
GE Profile Smart 4-Door French-Door Refrigerator with Dual-Dispense AutoFill Pitcher
Sleek on the Outside, Smart on the Inside.
Our latest 4-Door French Door Refrigerator looks sleek and clean on the outside while the true innovation is on the inside—Dual-Dispense AutoFill Pitcher, built-in WiFi, and more.
Explore GE Profile Refrigerators
GE Profile 4-Door French Door Refrigerator
Awarded best overall smart refrigerator by BestProducts.com.
"As we'll put it, yes, we're officially obsessed. This fingerprint-resistant, stainless steel fridge has plenty of thoughtful features to make you wonder how you ever did without."
GE Refrigerator Features
Dual-Dispense AutoFill Pitcher
Enjoy chilled, filtered water from our innovative pitcher that automatically refills from its docking station inside the fridge and offers two convenient pouring options: spout or spigot.
Refrigerators with Dual-Dispense AutoFill Pitcher
Hands-Free Autofill
Let's you walk away while the dispenser automatically fills any container with filtered water.
Refrigerators with Hands-Free Autofill
Door In Door With Rotating Door Bin
Easily store and access your favorites, including taller items like wine bottles, with an innovative door in door design and convenient rotating bin.
Refrigerators with Door in Door
Adjustable Temperature Drawer with Bin Caddy
Enjoy more storage flexibility and better organization with a removable bin caddy that's perfect for storing canned drinks and more.
Refrigerators with Adjustable Temperature Drawer
GE SMART REFRIGERATORS
- Connect to WiFi for real-time feedback, optimized performance, alerts and more.
- Use your phone to monitor your refrigerator's water
- Turn the icemaker on and off
- Adjust the temperature
- Control Sabbath Mode, Turbo Cool and Turbo Freeze
Refrigerator Styles
French Door Refrigerators
Side-by-Side Refrigerators
Bottom Freezer Refrigerators
Top Freezer Refrigerators
Refrigerator Buying Tips
Refrigerator Buying Guide
Measuring for A New Refrigerator
Refrigerator Organization and Capacity
Find the Perfect Fit
MORE ABOUT GE REFRIGERATORS
Made in America
70 to 90% U.S. Content. Product details at GEAppliances.com/USA
ADA Compliant Refrigerators
Refrigerators that are designed to be accessible and easy to open.
ENERGY STAR® Refrigerators
GE Energy Star® qualified refrigerators offer the benefits of efficiency without sacrificing features, performance, style or convenience.
To keep food at its perfect temperature, chilled or frozen, GE Appliances offers a range of refrigerators with freezers to fit your space. We provide the most innovative refrigerator and freezer technologies—our smart fridges can be monitored and send alerts from almost anywhere via our Smart HQ app and your mobile device. Refrigerators are available in a variety of sizes, finishes and styles including French door refrigerators and side-by-side fridges with ice makers and water dispensers, many are counter depth in design to fit nearly flush with your cabinetry. We also offer bottom freezer refrigerators, top freezer refrigerators, undercounter refrigerators, beverage centers and wine reserves for your kitchen, bar, theater room or other entertaining areas. For apartments, RVs and other small spaces, our compact refrigerators come in several sizes.