GE Refrigerators with Freezers | GE Appliances (2024)

Table of Contents
Smart Refrigerator Controls GE Refrigerator Features Dual-Dispense AutoFill Pitcher Hands-Free Autofill Door In Door With Rotating Door Bin Adjustable Temperature Drawer with Bin Caddy GE Refrigerator Features Dual-Dispense AutoFill Pitcher Hands-Free Autofill Door In Door With Rotating Door Bin Adjustable Temperature Drawer with Bin Caddy GE SMART REFRIGERATORS Refrigerator Styles Refrigerator Buying Tips Refrigerator Styles Refrigerator Styles MORE ABOUT GE REFRIGERATORS FAQs References

GE Refrigerators with Freezers | GE Appliances (1)

GE Appliances offers a wide range of fridge types and styles including French door refrigerators, bottom freezer refrigerators, top freezer refrigerators, and side-by-side style refrigerators. Explore our refrigerators with freezers and buy online or find a location near you.

See All GE Refrigerators

French Door Refrigerators

Bottom Freezer Refrigerators

Side-By-Side Refrigerators

Top Freezer Refrigerators

RV-Ready Refrigerators

View all refrigerators

Smart Refrigerator Controls

GE Refrigerators with Freezers | GE Appliances (8)

GE Refrigerators with Freezers | GE Appliances (9)

GE Profile Smart 4-Door French-Door Refrigerator with Dual-Dispense AutoFill Pitcher

Sleek on the Outside, Smart on the Inside​.

Our latest 4-Door French Door Refrigerator looks sleek and clean on the outside while the true innovation is on the inside—Dual-Dispense AutoFill Pitcher, built-in WiFi, and more.

Explore GE Profile Refrigerators

BUY NOW

GE Refrigerators with Freezers | GE Appliances (10)

GE Profile 4-Door French Door Refrigerator

Awarded best overall smart refrigerator by BestProducts.com.

"As we'll put it, yes, we're officially obsessed. This fingerprint-resistant, stainless steel fridge has plenty of thoughtful features to make you wonder how you ever did without."

BUY NOW

GE Refrigerators with Freezers | GE Appliances (11)

GE Refrigerator Features

Dual-Dispense AutoFill Pitcher

Enjoy chilled, filtered water from our innovative pitcher that automatically refills from its docking station inside the fridge and offers two convenient pouring options: spout or spigot.

Refrigerators with Dual-Dispense AutoFill Pitcher

Hands-Free Autofill

Let's you walk away while the dispenser automatically fills any container with filtered water.

Refrigerators with Hands-Free Autofill

Door In Door With Rotating Door Bin

Easily store and access your favorites, including taller items like wine bottles, with an innovative door in door design and convenient rotating bin.

Refrigerators with Door in Door

Adjustable Temperature Drawer with Bin Caddy

Enjoy more storage flexibility and better organization with a removable bin caddy that's perfect for storing canned drinks and more.

Refrigerators with Adjustable Temperature Drawer

GE Refrigerator Features

Dual-Dispense AutoFill Pitcher

Enjoy chilled, filtered water from our innovative pitcher that automatically refills from its docking station inside the fridge and offers two convenient pouring options: spout or spigot.

Refrigerators with Dual-Dispense AutoFill Pitcher

Hands-Free Autofill

Let's you walk away while the dispenser automatically fills any container with filtered water.

Refrigerators with Hands-Free Autofill

Door In Door With Rotating Door Bin

Easily store and access your favorites, including taller items like wine bottles, with an innovative door in door design and convenient rotating bin.

Refrigerators with Door in Door

Adjustable Temperature Drawer with Bin Caddy

Enjoy more storage flexibility and better organization with a removable bin caddy that's perfect for storing canned drinks and more.

Refrigerators with Adjustable Temperature Drawer

GE SMART REFRIGERATORS

  • Connect to WiFi for real-time feedback, optimized performance, alerts and more.
  • Use your phone to monitor your refrigerator's water
  • Turn the icemaker on and off
  • Adjust the temperature
  • Control Sabbath Mode, Turbo Cool and Turbo Freeze​

LEARN MORE ABOUT SMART REFRIGERATORS

GE Refrigerators with Freezers | GE Appliances (37)

Refrigerator Styles

French Door Refrigerators

Side-by-Side Refrigerators

Bottom Freezer Refrigerators

Top Freezer Refrigerators

GE Refrigerators with Freezers | GE Appliances (38)

Refrigerator Buying Tips

Refrigerator Buying Guide

Measuring for A New Refrigerator

Refrigerator Organization and Capacity

Find the Perfect Fit

GE Refrigerators with Freezers | GE Appliances (39)

Refrigerator Styles

French Door Refrigerators

French Door Refrigerators

French Door Refrigerators

French Door Refrigerators

GE Refrigerators with Freezers | GE Appliances (40)

Refrigerator Styles

French Door Refrigerators

French Door Refrigerators

French Door Refrigerators

French Door Refrigerators

MORE ABOUT GE REFRIGERATORS

Explore Refrigerator Styles

Refrigerator Buying Guide

Measuring for a New Refrigerator

Making Room for More in the Refrigerator

Find the Perfect Fit

Refrigerator Recycling

Enhanced Shabbos Kosher Appliances

Explore Refrigerator Styles

Refrigerator Buying Guide

Measuring for a New Refrigerator

Making Room for More in the Refrigerator

Find the Perfect Fit

Refrigerator Recycling

GE Refrigerators with Freezers | GE Appliances (41)

Made in America

70 to 90% U.S. Content. Product details at GEAppliances.com/USA

GE Refrigerators with Freezers | GE Appliances (42)

ADA Compliant Refrigerators

Refrigerators that are designed to be accessible and easy to open.

GE Refrigerators with Freezers | GE Appliances (43)

ENERGY STAR® Refrigerators

GE Energy Star® qualified refrigerators offer the benefits of efficiency without sacrificing features, performance, style or convenience.

To keep food at its perfect temperature, chilled or frozen, GE Appliances offers a range of refrigerators with freezers to fit your space. We provide the most innovative refrigerator and freezer technologies—our smart fridges can be monitored and send alerts from almost anywhere via our Smart HQ app and your mobile device. Refrigerators are available in a variety of sizes, finishes and styles including French door refrigerators and side-by-side fridges with ice makers and water dispensers, many are counter depth in design to fit nearly flush with your cabinetry. We also offer bottom freezer refrigerators, top freezer refrigerators, undercounter refrigerators, beverage centers and wine reserves for your kitchen, bar, theater room or other entertaining areas. For apartments, RVs and other small spaces, our compact refrigerators come in several sizes.

GE Refrigerators with Freezers | GE Appliances (2024)

FAQs

What is the most common problem with GE refrigerators? ›

The most common issues that GE refrigerators face include water leakage from the ice maker, temperature control issues, and excessive noise. Fortunately, many of these problems can be fixed easily with a few troubleshooting tips.

See Details
What is the life expectancy of a GE refrigerator? ›

Most refrigerators will last around 10-12 years. Some appliances might last longer, but they will start to wear out and won't work as efficiently. You can tell that your GE Profile refrigerator is getting older if it makes different noises, starts to get louder, or seems to be running constantly.

Read More
What refrigerator has less problems? ›

Which refrigerator brand is most reliable? All three of the appliance experts we spoke to for this roundup said Whirlpool and LG were the most reliable refrigerator brands due to their durability, reliability and ease of repairs. Samsung and GE were also mentioned by our experts as high-quality fridges.

Read More
What refrigerator has the most complaints? ›

Common Refrigerator Problems

Samsung refrigerators have been cited in hundreds of complaints to the Consumer Product Safety Commission because of malfunctioning icemakers and too-warm temperatures, which can lead to spoiled food.

Learn More Now
What is the most reliable refrigerator brand? ›

Refrigerator manufacturers continue to invest in longevity to provide value to their customers. Some of the most reliable refrigerator Brands include GE, Bosch, LG, and Frigidaire.

Learn More
Which refrigerator brand has the longest lifespan? ›

Here are a few brands that are known for their longevity and why their appliances are more likely to last than others.
  • Samsung: This is one of the most popular brands on the market. ...
  • LG: This brand is a competitor to Samsung. ...
  • Sub-Zero: Sub-Zero provides commercial-grade products for residential customers.
Apr 15, 2024

Keep Reading
What shortens the life of a refrigerator? ›

Your refrigerator's location is also crucial to its lifespan. Ensure that no heat is near it, whether it is direct heat from the sun or other appliances. When there is heat right next to the refrigerator, it could make the condenser overheat, shortening its lifespan.

Read The Full Story
What is the number 1 brand of refrigerator? ›

However, several brands consistently receive high marks for their reliability and performance. Brands such as LG, Samsung, Whirlpool, GE, Bosch, KitchenAid, Sub-Zero, and Monogram are frequently praised for their dependable appliances and excellent customer satisfaction ratings.

See Details
What to avoid when buying a refrigerator? ›

7 Mistakes to avoid when buying a fridge
  • Buying only by brand.
  • Buying a fridge of the wrong size.
  • Not making a budget.
  • Not considering energy costs.
  • Choosing the wrong design.
  • Going for the wrong finish.
  • Ignoring noise made by the unit.

See Details
What is the code 88 on a GE refrigerator? ›

This 08/88 is an error code and it means that your water tank heater has failed.

Show Me More

Is it worth repairing a GE refrigerator? ›

If your current GE appliance is only a few years old and has a lifespan of at least 10 years, you may want to look into making a repair first. You may be able to save a lot of money by making a repair instead of shelling out hundreds if not thousands of dollars for a brand-new appliance.

Explore More
What is the number one reason for refrigerator failure? ›

A dirty condenser coil is one of the most common causes of refrigerator problems. The condenser coils are responsible for dissipating heat from the fridge; if they are dirty, they will not be able to do their job properly. This can cause the fridge to overheat and break down.

View Details
What causes GE refrigerator to stop cooling? ›

Condenser coils can get clogged with debris or dust, preventing them from releasing hot air. Ultimately, this makes it difficult for your fridge to cool down and use energy efficiently, and it can decrease the life span of your fridge.

See More

References

Top Articles
Bill Gates Net Worth
What is Bill Gates' net worth?
10 Most Powerful Kunoichi In Naruto, Ranked
Heroes: Kunoichi | Castle Clash
Krm Kollel Supermarket Specials
DoubleList Review: Is It the Best Personals Alternative?
Afbic
Number of Marriott Luxury Collection locations in the USA in 2024 | ScrapeHero
mohave co domestic gigs - craigslist
mohave co community - craigslist
Career Spotlight: Inventory Associate
Home | WIS
Latest Posts
Players show Parcells' lasting legacy
Riley County Grade School (Ranked Top 10% for 2024) - Riley, KS
Article information

Author: Tuan Roob DDS

Last Updated:

Views: 6309

Rating: 4.1 / 5 (62 voted)

Reviews: 93% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Tuan Roob DDS

Birthday: 1999-11-20

Address: Suite 592 642 Pfannerstill Island, South Keila, LA 74970-3076

Phone: +9617721773649

Job: Marketing Producer

Hobby: Skydiving, Flag Football, Knitting, Running, Lego building, Hunting, Juggling

Introduction: My name is Tuan Roob DDS, I am a friendly, good, energetic, faithful, fantastic, gentle, enchanting person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.