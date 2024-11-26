GE RM24927 INSTRUCTION MANUAL Pdf Download (2024)

- Manuals
Jasco products company universal remote control instruction manual
RM24927 & RM94927
Universal
Remote Control
INSTRUCTION
MANUAL
Table ofContents
Summary of Contents for GE RM24927
-
Page 1: Remote ControlRM24927 & RM94927 Universal Remote Control INSTRUCTION MANUAL...
-
Page 2: Table Of ContentsUse the SELECT Button for making program selections on newer GE, RCA and ProScan DBS models. Battery Installation Your Universal Remote Control requires 2 AAA alkaline batteries. To install the batteries: 1. Turn the remote over and push down on the cover and slide it off.
-
Page 3: Button DescriptionButton Description INDICATOR LIGHT The Indicator Light flashes to show that the remote is working. ON•OFF The ON•OFF button operates the same as your original remote. NOTE: Some GE, RCA and ProScan models require you to press the device button to turn the device on and the ON•OFF button to turn the device off.
- Page 4 CLEAR Removes the on screen display to return to normal viewing. The number buttons operates the same as on your original remote, and are used for enter- ing device codes. ENTER The ENTER button is used to complete chan- nel selection for some brands of TV. It is also used to complete the code entry process.
- Page 5 AM•FM The AM•FM button allows you to select the AM•FM band on your audio receiver. FUNCTION Toggles the different audio input devices. The number buttons also select the function labeled below the buttons when in AUDIO mode. DELAY-, ON, DELAY+ Increases or decreases the delay between the surround and main speakers when the receiv- er is in the surround sound mode.
-
Page 6: Programming For TvProgramming For TV Most GE, RCA and ProScan TVs will not require programming. Check to see if your TV responds to the remote before you begin programming. 1. Manually turn on the TV. Find the three digit code for your TV in the code list below.
-
Page 7: Programming For VcrProgramming For VCR Most GE, RCA and ProScan VCRs will not require programming. Check to see if your VCR responds to the remote before you begin programming. 1. Manually turn on the VCR. Find the three digit code for your VCR in the code list below.
-
Page 8: Programming For DvdProgramming For DVD Most GE, RCA and ProScan DVD systems will not require programming. Check to see if your DVD system responds to the remote before you begin programming. 1. Manually turn on the DVD system. Find the three digit code for your DVD system in the code list below.
-
Page 9: Programming For Dbs SystemProgramming For DBS Satellite System Most GE, RCA and ProScan Satellite sys- tems will not require programming. Check to see if your DBS Satellite system responds to the remote before you begin program- ming. 1. Manually turn on the DBS system. Find the three digit code for your DBS system in the code list below.
-
Page 10: Programming For CableProgramming For Cable 1. Manually turn on the Cable Box. Find the three digit code for your Cable Box in the code list below. 2. Press and hold the CODE SEARCH but- ton until the INDICA- TOR LIGHT lights, then release the CODE SEARCH button.
-
Page 11: Programming For AudioProgramming For Audio This remote control will operate many fea- tures found in audio/video receivers. The remote control is already programmed to operate most GE, RCA and ProScan brand A/V receivers. Other brands of receivers need to be set-up under the AUDIO button prior to using the device.
-
Page 12: Programming For Second DeviceProgramming For Second Device If you have not programmed the AUDIO•AUX button for audio components, you can assign a second TV, DVD, CD play- er, VCR, Satellite System, or Cable Box to it. 1. Manually turn on the device you wish to control.
-
Page 13: Operating Audio FunctionOperating Audio Functions NOTE: Not all functions work for all brands. TURNING ON THE RECEIVER OR MINI- SYSTEM Point the remote control at the reciever and press the AUDIO button. The receiver should turn on. In some cases, it may require pressing the AUDIO button and then the ON•OFF button to turn the system on.
- Page 14 OPERATING THE AM/FM TUNER 1. Press the AUDIO button. 2. Press the TUNER (3) button. 3. Press the AM/FM button to toggle between AM and FM. 4. Use the Preset (CHAN+/CHAN-) buttons to move up and down channel presets. OPERATING A HOME THEATER SUR- ROUND SOUND SYSTEM With GE receivers, a second press of the TV button should turn the receiver on.
-
Page 15: Sleep FunctionsSleep Function The Sleep Function will turn off your TV automatically after the user programs the time interval from one (1) to ninety-nine (99) minutes. Press and hold the SLEEP button. The INDICATOR LIGHT will stay lit. Release the SLEEP button. Enter time in min- utes using the numeri- cal keypad.
-
Page 16: Programming With Code SearchProgramming With Code Search If your TV, VCR, DBS Satellite System, Cable Box or Audio System does not respond after you have tried all the codes for your brand, or if your brand is not listed, try searching your code by following the steps below: 1.
- Page 17 Identifying Codes From Your Remote If you need to find the three-digit code for your TV, VCR, DBS System, Cable Box or Audio System after your device is set-up, use this procedure. 1. Press and hold CODE SEARCH until the INDICATOR LIGHT lights, then release CODE...
-
Page 18: Identifying Codes For Your RemoteTrouble Shooting PROBLEM Red light not blink- ing when you press any key. The remote does not operate your video devices. Not performing com- mands properly Problems program- ming a TV/VCR Combo Unit VCR not responding Problems changing channels No response after pressing a key SOLUTION A) Replace the batter-...
-
Page 19: WarrantyLight NOTE: Reprogramming may be required after batteries are removed. 90 Day Limited Warranty Jasco Products Company warrants this product to be free from manufacturing defects for a period of ninety days from the original date of consumer purchase. This...
-
Page 20: Instale Las BateríasGracias por comprar el Control Remoto Universal GE. Este producto está diseñado para proveerle años de servicio operando una amplia variedad de equipo de video y audio. Por favor guarde esta guía para obtener referencias en el futuro. Indice Instale las Baterías ......19 Descripción de los Botones Programación para el televisor Programación para la Videograbadora...
-
Page 21: Descripción De Los BotonesDescripción de Botones LUZ INDICADORA La luz indicadora parpadea para mostrar que el control remoto está trabajando. ON-OFF (ENCENDIDO-APAGADO) El botón ON-OFF opera de la misma man- era que su control remoto original. NOTA: Algunos modelos GE, RCA y ProScan requieren que usted presione el botón del aparato para encender el aparato y el botón ON-OFF para apagarlo.
- Page 22 MENU-PROG (MENU/PROGRAMAR) Muestra en la pantalla el Menu Principal. Si usted ya se encuentra en el sistema del menu, presione SELECT para seleccionar la opción resaltada. Utilice los botones con fle- chas para moverse dentro del Menu. CLEAR (DESPEJAR) Remueve lo que está mostrado en la pantalla para volver a la pantalla normal.
- Page 23 Descripción de Botones par la Operación de Audio Presione el botón AUDIO para habilitar las funciones de la Modalidad AUDIO indi- cadas por las descripciones escritas en rosa LEVEL+ / LEVEL- (NIVEL+ / NIVEL-) Establece el nivel de las bocinas durante la modalidad de prueba de tono.
- Page 24 FRONT, CENTER, REAR, TEST (FRONTAL, CENTRAL, TRASERA, PRUEBA) Ajusta respectivamente los niveles de las bocinas frontal, central y trasera. Primeramente se debe activar el tono de prueba presionando el botón TEST. PRESET (ESTABLECIDOS ANTERIOR- MENTE) Se utiliza para operar los canales estableci- dos anterior mente mientras se encuentra en la modalidad AUDIO.
-
Page 25: Programación Para El TelevisorProgramación para el televisor La mayor parte de los televisores GE, RCA y ProScan no requerir n ser programados. Verifique para ver si su televisor responde al control remoto antes de comenzar la progra- mación. 1. Manualmente encienda el televisor. Encuentre el código de tres dígitos para su televisor en la lista de códigos que se encuentra a continuación.
-
Page 26: Programación Para La VideograbadoraProgramación para VCR1 y VCR2 La mayor parte de las videograbadoras GE, RCA y ProScan no requerirán ser progra- madas. Verifique para ver si su videograbadora responde al control remoto antes de comenzar la programación. Manualmente encienda la videograbadora. Encuentre el código de tres dígitos para su videograbadora en la lista de códigos que se encuentra a continuación.
-
Page 27: Programación Para El DvdProgramación para el sistema DVD La mayor parte de los sistemas DVD GE, RCA y ProScan no requerirán ser programa- dos. Verifique para ver si su sistema DVD responde al control remoto antes de comen- zar la programación. 1. Manualmente encienda el sistema DVD. Encuentre el código de tres dígitos para su sistema DVD en la lista de códigos que se encuentra a continuación.
-
Page 28: Programación Para El Sistema De Satélite DbsProgramación para el Sistema de Satélite La mayor parte de los sistemas de Satélite GE, RCA y ProScan no requerirán ser pro- gramados. Verifique para ver si su sistema de Satélite DBS responde al control remoto antes de comenzar la programación. 1.
-
Page 29: Programación Para CableProgramación para Cable 1. Manualmente encienda la Caja del Cable. Encuentre el código de tres dígitos para su Caja del Cable en la lista de códigos que se encuentra a continuación. 2. Mantenga presionado el botón CODE SEARCH hasta que la LUZ INDI- CADORA se encienda, entonces suelte el botón CODE SEARCH.
-
Page 30: Programación Para El AudioProgramación para Audio Este control remoto haciá muchas de las fun- ciones que se encuentran en los receptores de video/audio y los sistemas de audio de mini- componentes. El control remoto está progra- mado para operar la mayor parte de recep- tores de video/audio de las marcas RCA y ProScan.
-
Page 31: Programación Para El Botón AuxProgramaciÛn para el Botón AUX Puede asignar una TV, VCR o sistema de sátelite segunda o caje de cable a la botón "AUX". 1. Manualmente encienda el aparato que desea con- trolar. Encuentre el código de tres dígitos para el aparato que desea progra- mar en la lista de códigos.
-
Page 32: Como Usar La Función De AudioComo usar la Función de Audio NOTA: No todas las funciones sirven para todas las marcas. COMO ENCENDER EL RECEPTOR O SIS- TEMA DE AUDIO DE MINICOMPO- NENTES Apunte el control remoto al receptor y presione el botón AUDIO. El receptor debe encenderse. En algunos casos, puede requerir que se pre- sione el botón AUDIO y después el botón ON- OFF para encender el sistema.
- Page 33 COMO USAR UN SITEMA DE SONIDO ENVOLVENTE Con los receptores GE, si presiona el botón TV por segunda vez, se encenderáel receptor. 1. Encienda el televisor. 2. Presione el botón AUDIO. 3. Seleccione la señal de entrada de audio ya sea usando los botones numerados etiquetados o el botón FUNCTION.
-
Page 34: Función De Apagado AutomaticoFunción de apagado automático La función de apagado automático apagará su televisor automáticamente después de que el usuario programe un intervalo de tiempo entre uno (1) y noventa y nueve (99) minutos. 1. Mantenga presiona- do el botón SLEEP. La LUZ INDICADORA permanecerá...
-
Page 35: Programando Con Busqueda De CódigosProgramación con B˙squeda de Códigos 1. Manualmente encienda el aparato que desee programar. 2. Mantenga presionado el botón CODE SEARCH hasta que la LUZ INDICADORA se encienda, suelte el botón CODE SEARCH. 3. Presione y suelte el botón del aparato para el aparato que usted está...
-
Page 36: UniversalComo identificar los códigos para su Control Remoto Universal Si usted necesita encontrar el código de tres dígitos para su televisión, videograbadora, sistema DBS, Caja del Cable o sistema de audio después de que se ha programado su aparato, utilice este procedimiento: 1.
-
Page 37: Guía De Problemas Y SolucionesGuÌa de Problemas y Soluciones PROBLEMA La luz roja no parpadea cuando presiona cualquier tecla. El control remoto no opera sus aparatos de video. No desempeña los comandos cor- rectamente. Tiene problemas programando una unidad combina- da de televisor y videograbadora.
- Page 38 GarantÌa Limitada de 90 DÌas Jasco Products Company garantiza este pro- ducto por un periodo de noventa días desde la fecha de la compra original, como libre de defectos de fabricación. Esta garantía está...
