GE Universal Remote Codes & Program Instructions - Universal Remote Codes (2024)

We are having lots of devices at our home now a days. Likewise, we have, TV, CD Players, Set-top box and many more. Every device comes with its own remote which we ought to use to operate such devices. But sometimes we get confused due to so many remotes. Just all you have to program a GE universal remote with the various codes, and again it is a simple process. It sounds a little bit heavy but we made finding general electric universal remote codes process easier and tough and we wrote review about GE universal remote and also we can program GE universal remote without codes as well that method also we included in this article.

GE Universal Remote Codes For CL5, CL3 and CL4 Versions List

Below codes are all in one codes for ge which means you can use GE universal remote codes for CL5, Cl4, and CL3 versions remotes and program using programming instructions which are provided here this table.

Tv Brand GE Cl3, Cl4 and CL5 Codes ABEX 0185 ACME 0008, 0050 ADA 0020 ADC 0002, 0006 ADMIRAL 0020, 0226, 0001 ADVENT 0176, 0922 ADVENTURA 0174 AIKO 0058 AIWA 0195, 0196, 0227, 0269 ALLERON 0051 AMARK 0020 AMTRON 0053 AKAI 0105, 0002, 0077, 0254 ANAM NATIONAL 0053, 0003, 0025, 0042, 0193 AOC 0004, 0005, 0009, 0014, 0156, 0175, 0187 APEX 0214, 0216, 0215, 0401 ARCHER 0020 ASPECT 0059 AUDIOVOX 0053 AXION 0177, 0921 BANG & OLUFSEN 0190 BELCOR 0004 BELL & HOWELL 0031, 0049, 0000, 0001 BENQ 0081, 0083, 0101 BRADFORD 0053 BROKSONIC 0147, 0135, 0250, 0257, 0310, 0394 BROKWOOD 0004 CANDLE 0004, 0009, 0174, 0008 CAPEHART 0175 CELERA 0214 CELEBRITY 0002 CENTRIOS 0169 CENTURION 0009 CETRONIC 0042 CHANGHONG 0214, 0401 CITIZEN 0004, 0009, 0053, 0105, 0109, 0189, 0135, 0001, 0008, 0042, 0058 CLAIRTONE 0014 CLASSIC 0214, 0401, 0042 COLOR VOICE 0010 COLORTYME 0004, 0009, 0010 CONCERTO 0004, 0009 CONCIERGE 0121 CONTEC 0053, 0012, 0014, 0042 CORNEA 0050 CRAIG 0053, 0042 CROSLEY 0062 CROWN 0053, 0042 CURTIS MATHES 0031, 0105, 0130, 0004, 0009, 0000, 0049, 0109, 0358, 0001, 0015 CTX 0020 CXC 0053, 0042 DAEWOO 0130, 0004, 0009, 0100, 0005, 0138, 0043, 0140, 0039, 0252, 0279, 0444, 0080, 0042, 0058, 0017, 0010, 0126, 0018, 0127, 0019 DAYTRON 0004, 0009 DELL 0209, 0028, 0132 DIAMOND VISION 0210, 0948, 0092 DIGISTAR 1019, 0165, 0118, 0116, 0167 DIMENSIA 0031, 0000 DISNEY 0158 DUKANE 0059, 0072 DUMONT 0121, 0004 DURABRAND 0189, 0135, 0157, 0153, 0254, 0458, 0217 DYNASTY 0042 ELEKTRA 0001 ELECTROBAND 0002, 0014 ELECTROHOME 0004, 0009, 0254, 0003, 0022 ELITE VIDEO 0197 EMERSON 0004, 0009, 0044, 0135, 0049, 0051, 0189, 0053, 0147, 0039, 0130, 0227, 0233, 0250, 0252, 0254, 0257, 0265, 0266, 0310, 0325, 0456, 0040, 0041, 0042, 0021, 0023, 0024, 0179, 0045, 0025, 0027, 0030, 0032, 0034, 0035, 0037 ENVISION 0004, 0009, 0074 FISHER 0049, 0110, 0268, 0180, 0012 FUJITSU 0197, 0051 FUNAI 0051, 0189, 0053, 0227, 0456, 0042 FUTURETEC 0053, 0042 GATEWAY 0046 GE 0031, 0107, 0164, 0004, 0009, 0044, 0054, 0000, 0342, 0003, 0125, 0015, 0022, 0052, 0087 GIBRALTER 0121, 0004 GOLDSTAR 0004, 0009, 0005, 0227, 0338, 0012, 0057, 0080, 0156 GRUNDY 0051, 0053 GUESTVISION 0201 HAIER 0081, 0216, 0217, 0157 HALLMARK 0004, 0009 HARVARD 0053 HITACHI 0088, 0059, 0142, 0060, 0072, 0004, 0009, 0091, 0001, 0012, 0061, 0137, 0139, 0141, 0179, 0227 HISENSE 0073, 0182, 0216 ILO 0198, 1070, 1024, 1023 IMA 0053 INFINITY 0062, 0288 INITIAL 1070 INSIGNIA 0103, 0189, 0217, 0135, 0133, 0116, 0167, 0456, 0029 INTEGRA 0181 INTEQ 0121 JANEIL 0174 JBL 0062 JCB 0002 JC PENNEY 0031, 0004, 0005, 0009, 0105, 0107, 0109, 0054, 0000, 0087, 0008 ,0012, 0015, 0022, 0030, 0052 JENSEN 0004, 0009, 0133 JVC 0060, 0026, 0197, 0069, 0247, 0923, 0012, 0065, 0067, 0141 KAWASHO 0004, 0009, 0002 KAYPANI 0175 KEC 0042 KENWOOD 0004, 0009 KLH 0214 KLOSS NOVABEAM 0068, 0174 KONKA 0053, 0011, 0016, 0047, 0066, 0103, 0412, 0413, 0029 KTV 0053, 0014, 0021, 0042, 0070 KURAZAI 0001 LASONIC 0210, 0948 LG 0004, 0050, 0009, 0005, 0227, 0338, 0012, 0057, 0080, 0156 LIQUIDVIDEO 0177, 0168, 0921 LODGENET 0031, 0202, 0000, 0001 LOEWE 0211, 0062 LOGIK 0031, 0000, 0001 LUCE 0055 LUXMAN 0004, 0009 LXI 0031, 0004, 0009, 0049, 0062, 0107, 0109, 0000, 0227, 0015 MAGNASONIC 0051 MAGNAVOX 0062, 0004, 0009, 0456, 0183, 0226, 0288, 0008, 0068, 0075, 0141 MAJESTIC 0031, 0000, 0001 MARANTZ 0062, 0181, 0004, 0009 MEDION 0213, 0198, 0158 MEGATRON 0004, 0009, 0059 MEI 0014 MEMOREX 0004, 0009, 0049, 0051, 0135, 0031, 0000, 0268, 0310, 0001 MGA 0004, 0005, 0009, 0051, 0012, 0022, 0141, 0180 MIDLAND 0031, 0121, 0054, 0107, 0015 MINUTZ 0052 MITSUBISHI 0005, 0151, 0051, 0004, 0009, 0254, 0022, 0141, 0180 MONIVISION 0036 MONTGOMERY WARD 0031, 0001, 0000 MOTEVA 0049 MOTOROLA 0020, 0003 MTC 0004, 0005, 0009, 0105, 0109, 0014 MULTITECH 0053 MULTIVISION 0084 MYRON & DAVIS 0212 NAD 0004, 0009, 0109, 0185 NEC 0181, 0004, 0005, 0009, 0003, 0010, 0095, 0141 NET TV 0046, 0124 NEXXTECH 1052, 0167 NIKEI 0042 NIKKO 0004, 0009, 0058 NORCENT 0216, 0043, 0056 NTC 0058 OLEVIA 1027 ONCOMMAND 0201 ONKING 0042 ONWA 0053, 0042 OPTIMUS 0170, 0185, 0374, 0381 OPTOMA 1028 OPTONICA 0020, 0095 ORION 0121, 0135, 0035 PANASONIC 0171, 0148, 0054, 0170, 0062, 0374, 0381, 0437, 0950, 0003, 0070 PHILCO 0062, 0004, 0005, 0009, 0183, 0068, 0075, 0141, 0003, 0008 PHILIPS 0062, 0204, 0184, 0208, 0205, 0206, 0207, 0004, 0189, 0183, 0199, 0200, 0288, 0456, 0003, 0008, 0068, 0075, 0086, 0087, 0141 PHILIPS-MAGNAVOX 0062, 0204, 0207, 0183, 0226, 0288 PILOT 0004 PIONEER 0185, 0181, 0072, 0004, 0009, 0090, 0179 PIVA 1075 POLAROID 0182, 0173, 0133 PORTLAND 0004, 0005, 0009, 0058, 0138, 0130 PRECISION 0166 PRICE CLUB 0105 PRIMA 1019, 0165, 0116, 0167 PRINCETON GRAPHICS 0020, 0099 PRISM 0054 PROSCAN 0031, 0107, 0015, 0000, 0162, 0163 PROTON 0192, 0004, 0009, 0093, 0175, 0186 PROVIEW 1025, 1026 PULSAR 0121, 0004 QUASAR 0171, 0148, 0054, 0170, 0062, 0374, 0381, 0003, 0070 RADIO SHACK 0031, 0004, 0048, 0049, 0053, 0170, 0009, 0227 ,0342, 0000, 0012, 0041, 0042, 0095 RCA 0031, 0004, 0048, 0054, 0094, 0100, 0102, 0107, 0129, 0191, 0005, 0009, 0000, 0162, 0163, 0342, 0003, 0015, 0022, 0096, 0113, 0125, 0179, 0187, 0188 REALISTIC 0031, 0004, 0048, 0049, 0053, 0170, 0009, 0000, 0227, 0012, 0041, 0042, 0095 RHAPSODY 0014 RUNCO 0121, 0181, 0111 SAMPO 0124, 0046, 0004, 0009, 0175, 0012 SAMSUNG 0105, 0077, 0076, 0109, 0007, 0009, 0004, 0005, 0085, 0172, 0942, 0358, 0012, 0015, 0080, 0104, 0106 SAMSUX 0009 SAMTRON 0105 SANSUI 0135, 0310 SANTECA 0194 SANYO 0049, 0097, 0110, 0004, 0268, 0012, 0108, 0180 SCOTCH 0004, 0009 SCOTT 0004, 0009, 0051, 0053, 0024, 0035, 0042 SEARS 0031, 0062, 0049, 0051, 0105, 0004, 0009, 0107, 0109, 0110, 0189, 0000, 0112, 0079, 0394, 0456, 0012, 0015, 0180 SELECTRON 1022, 1020, 1021 SHARP 0079, 0123, 0063, 0020, 0004, 0009, 0226, 0266, 0006, 0095, 0122 SHOGUN 0004 SIGNATURE 0031, 0000, 0001, 0023 SIMPSON 0008 SONIC 0014 SONY 0128, 0013, 0002, 0071, 0380 SOUNDESIGN 0004, 0009, 0051, 0053, 0008, 0042 SPECTRAVISION 0203 SQUAREVIEW 0189 SSS 0004, 0053, 0042 STARLITE 0053 STAR SIGHT 0064 SUPRA 0004, 0082 SUPERSCAN 0112, 0079, 0456 SUPERSONIC 0944 SUPREMACY 0174 SUPREME 0002 SVA 021 SYLVANIA 0062, 0004, 0009, 0135, 0189, 0183, 0227, 0456, 0008, 0068 ,0075, 0141, 0161 SYMPHONIC 0053, 0189, 0227, 0456, 0024 SYNTAX 1027 TANDY 0020 TATUNG 0081, 0198, 0003 TECHNICS 0054 TECHWOOD 0004, 0009, 0054 TEKNIKA 0031, 0004, 0005, 0009, 0051, 0053, 0105, 0109, 0170, 0000, 0174, 0001, 0008, 0012, 0042, 0058 TELECAPTION 0117 TELERENT 0031, 0000, 0001 TERA 0004, 0186 TEVION 0198 TMK 0004, 0009 TOSHIBA 0159, 0178, 0109 ,0120, 0181, 0105, 0049, 0095, 0170, 0260, 0358, 0394, 0924, 0012, 0095, 0117, 0141 TRUTECH 1029 UNIVERSAL 0052, 0087 VICTOR 0060 VIDTECH 0004, 0005, 0009 VIEWSONIC 0046, 0072 VIKING 0174 VIZIO 0081 WARDS 0031, 0062, 0004, 0005, 0009, 0051, 0000, 0068, 0075, 0087, 0095, 0119, 0052, 0001, 0008, 0024 WESTINGHOUSE 0143, 0114 WHITE WESTINGHOUSE 0100, 0130, 0138, 0136, 0227, 0279, 0080 YAMAHA 0170, 0004, 0005, 0009 ZENITH 0121, 0009, 0050, 0078, 0091, 0138, 0059, 0131, 0038, 0111, 0134, 0153, 0064, 0004, 0135, 0226, 0227, 0245, 0247, 0252, 0266, 0288, 0310, 0338, 0358, 0023, 0058, 0039, 0001

2 How to Program GE Universal Remote

3 How to Program GE Universal Remote Without Codes

4 How to Program GEUniversal Remote With Manual Method

5 How to Program GE Universal Remote With Code Search

6 Things to Do BeforeProgramming GE Universal Remote

7 GE Universal Remote

8 What If GE Universal Remote Code Not Work?

GE DVD Universal Remote Codes List

ADVENT: 0922

AFREEY: 0417

AIWA: 0414

AKAI: 0395, 0435

AMES: 0431

AMW: 0917, 0918

GE VCR Universal Remote Codes

ADMIRAL: 0226

ADVENTURA: 0251

AIKO: 0252

AIWA: 0245, 0227, 0269, 0251

AKAI: 0227, 0229, 0228, 0230, 0231, 0254, 0303, 0337

GE CABLE Set-top Box Devices Universal Remote Codes

ABC: 0461, 0463, 0464, 0465, 0466

ADELPHIA: 0512, 0511

ALLEGRO: 0524, 0525

AMERICAST: 0527

ANTRONIX: 0468, 0469

ARCHER: 0468, 0469, 0470, 0471

GE DVD Recorders + RW Universal Remote Codes

ASPIRE: 0933

BROKSONIC: 0967

CENTRIOS: 0951, 1060, 1061

COBY: 0894

CYBERHOME: 0939

EMERSON: 0899

GE HDTV Set Top Boxes Universal Remote Codes

HITACHI 61HDX98B: 0632

HUGHES HTL-HD: 0607, 0632, 0641

HUGHES HIRD-E8: 0607, 0632, 0641

LG LSS-3200A: 0607, 0632, 0641

LG HTL-HD: 0607, 0632, 0641

GE TV/DVD Combos Universal Remote Codes

APEX: 0214, 0401

AXION: 0177, 0921

BROKSONIC: 0394

CHANGHONG: 0214, 0401

CLASSIC: 0214, 0401

GE TV/VCR/DVD Combos Universal Remote Codes

DIAMOND VISION: 0092, 0896

MAGNAVOX: 0456

PANASONIC: 0437

PHILIPS: 0456

SAMSUNG: 0942

GE SAT/DTV/WebTV Universal Remote Codes

BELL EXPRESSVU: 0654, 0647, 0655, 0628

CHANNEL MASTER: 0577, 0578, 0579

CHAPPARAL: 0560, 0561

CHEYENNE: 0561

DRAKE: 0562, 0574, 0587

GE DVD/VCR Combos Universal Remote Codes

BROKSONIC: 0394, 0967

CINEVISION: 0405, 0245

DAEWOO: 0971

DIAMOND VISION: 0896

DURABRAND: 0405, 0245

EMERSON: 0456, 0458, 0227

GE DVR/DVD Combos Universal Remote Codes

ILO: 0959

JVC: 1072

LITEON: 0959

MEDION: 0959

PANASONIC: 0387

GE DVR/SAT Combos Universal Remote Codes

DISH NETWORK: 0655, 0647

DREAMBOX: 0620

ECHOSTAR: 0655, 0647

EXPRESSVU: 0647, 0655

FORTEC STAR: 0569, 0555, 0556

GE DVR/CABLE Combos Universal Remote Codes

ILLICO: 0506

PIONEER: 0506

ROGERS: 0506

SCIENTIFIC ATLANTA: 0506

TIME WARNER: 0506

GE Laser Disc Universal Remote Codes

PIONEER: 0305

PROSCAN: 0308

RCA: 0308

SANYO: 0232

SONY: 0323

GE DVR Universal Remote Codes

HUGHES: 0580

HUMAX: 0912

PANASONIC: 0373, 0387

PHILIPS: 0371, 0344, 0345

PIONEER: 0909, 0977

RCA: 0409

GE Home Automation Universal Remote Codes

0998

GE Home Theater in a Box (HTIB) Universal Remote Codes

AMW: 0918

APEX: 0436

BOSE: 0672

CENTRIOS: 1067, 1055, 0449

CLASSIC: 1051

CRITERION: 0448

GE TV/VCR Combos Universal Remote Codes

AIWA: 0227, 0269

AKAI: 0254

BROKSONIC: 0310, 0147, 0250, 0147, 0257

CURTIS MATHES: 0358

DAEWOO: 0039, 0252, 0138, 0279

Because you might be thinking that you have to program something even when you are not a programmer. But there is nothing like that. You can general electric universal remote codes so that you can apply them very easily. I hope now you are getting my point. Just you need the correct GE universal remote control codes and that’s all you need to do, to convert your normal remote into a GE universal remote.

How to Program GE Universal Remote



After all the things turn the device on you want to control with your GE Universal Remote.

Then press and hold the “Setup button” (6) until the red light comes on.

until the red light comes on. Now press the device button you want to use. Like, DVD, Set-top box(3) or anything else.

or anything else. Now you have to Enter the device code from above list if you see more than one codes then start from the very first from the top.

if you see more than one codes then start from the very first from the top. The red light will turn off once the code entered perfectly.

Now, press the power button by aiming the device. If your GE universal remote control codes working then the device will turn off if it doesn’t then try the another one from the list of GE remote codes.

How to Program GE Universal Remote Without Codes In the auto search method, all the universal remote codes are gone through scanning process in the remote. It scans one code at a time to find out the correct remote code that works with your remote to program the control. Follow the instructions given below: “Switch On” the smart device like “TV” that you want the universal remote to operate. “Turn on” the remote, tap on the device button (TV, DVD, CBL and OK/SEL) for 3 seconds. The LED light indicates the device is ready to program. Point out the remote to device and click on “CH+” & “CH-“ switches. Remote will show on/off signals. Press “up” or “down” key continuously till the device will turn off. Verify the code by clicking on “power” key. Device should turn on. If it starts, try changing the channel to verify that remote is programmed correctly. Now tap the “device” button to save the code. LED of Device will blink twice for confirming the code stored. How to Program GEUniversal Remote With Manual Method By using the keycode we can easily program a universal remote and the keycode identifies the make and model of your equipment. First you need to “Turn The Device On”

Press the “TV” on your “GE universal remote”

on your Now press and hold the “Setup button” of the Universal Remote until it shows the “Light Flash” (It means it is in “Learning mode”)

of the Universal Remote until it shows the (It means it is in “Learning mode”) Finally enter the “Keycode” which you collected from the programming guide (Instructions Booklet)

which you collected from the programming guide (Instructions Booklet) Once you’ve done this procedure, just “point your remote at the TV” and then “Press And Hold The Power” button

and then button You can release the “Power Button” whenever the screen switches off That’s all, your TV will work perfectly now with the universal remote control, if your device is not working then try to repeat the same procedure with the different code from the same part of the reference table. How to Program GE Universal Remote With Code Search If you couldn’t find the key code which works for the device at that time you can setup your universal remote to search mode for the correct one. Its a code in manual which forces the remote into the search mode First of all “Turn The Device On”

Now press and hold the “Setup” button

button Enter the “9-9-1” (three digit) code

(three digit) code Now hold down the “Power Button” on the remote and then press the Channel up them until the device in this case your tv “Turns Off” The above method might take some extra time but it is very important to find your key code. Once you have done the above procedure your remote should be working for all the in functions.

GE Universal Remote

First of all, you need to pick you GE universal remote and you have to remove the battery cover of your GE universal remote. Now, you just have to identify the version of your GE Universal Remote, here are some tips to locate it, if there is any confusion, V1-V5, none = V1 (older), newest = CL3 or CL4. Now place the batteries again and also replace the battery cover perfectly. Now all you have to check above table where you will find the full list of programming codes for the GE Universal Remote. It would be the best place which you will see neat and clean and easy to read and understand. Now you have to scroll the page to find out the Ge universal CL3,CL4, orCL5 .Click the button that matches with the version number that you found inside the battery of your GE Universal Remote. After that, you ought to select the device category from the drop-down menu according to the device you are using. Either it is an XBOX gaming device or an HD Set-top box. Now in the next, you will have to select the brand name from the brand name menu or drop-down menu. Once you have done you will see one or more codes for that device.

What If GE Universal Remote Code Not Work?



If the first code doesn’t work, then, first you need to try more codes from the table list. Still, if you face the problem, then replace the batteries of your remote. There might be a physical barrier try to remove it and don’t place it between the remote and the device you want to control. Now try to use more buttons and more features. Because a GE Universal Remote doesn’t work with all the features so you should try for more features also.

This was all about how you can program a GE Universal Remote to get rid of from the confusion of using so many remotes. It is too easy and anyone can perform this process very easy. So, it is your turn to give it a try.