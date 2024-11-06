GE Universal Remote Codes & Program Instructions - Universal Remote Codes (2024)

Table of Contents
GE Universal Remote Codes For CL5, CL3 and CL4 Versions List GE DVD Universal Remote Codes List GE VCR Universal Remote Codes GE CABLE Set-top Box Devices Universal Remote Codes GE DVD Recorders + RW Universal Remote Codes GE HDTV Set Top Boxes Universal Remote Codes GE TV/DVD Combos Universal Remote Codes GE TV/VCR/DVD Combos Universal Remote Codes GE SAT/DTV/WebTV Universal Remote Codes GE DVD/VCR Combos Universal Remote Codes GE DVR/DVD Combos Universal Remote Codes GE DVR/SAT Combos Universal Remote Codes GE DVR/CABLE Combos Universal Remote Codes GE Laser Disc Universal Remote Codes GE DVR Universal Remote Codes GE Home Automation Universal Remote Codes GE Home Theater in a Box (HTIB) Universal Remote Codes GE TV/VCR Combos Universal Remote Codes How to Program GE Universal Remote How to Program GE Universal Remote Without Codes How to Program GEUniversal Remote With Manual Method How to Program GE Universal Remote With Code Search Things to Do BeforeProgramming GE Universal Remote GE Universal Remote What If GE Universal Remote Code Not Work? FAQs References

We are having lots of devices at our home now a days. Likewise, we have, TV, CD Players, Set-top box and many more. Every device comes with its own remote which we ought to use to operate such devices. But sometimes we get confused due to so many remotes. Just all you have to program a GE universal remote with the various codes, and again it is a simple process. It sounds a little bit heavy but we made finding general electric universal remote codes process easier and tough and we wrote review about GE universal remote and also we can program GE universal remote without codes as well that method also we included in this article.

GE Universal Remote Codes For CL5, CL3 and CL4 Versions List

Below codes are all in one codes for ge which means you can use GE universal remote codes for CL5, Cl4, and CL3 versions remotes and program using programming instructions which are provided here this table.

Tv BrandGE Cl3, Cl4 and CL5 Codes
ABEX0185
ACME0008, 0050
ADA0020
ADC0002, 0006
ADMIRAL0020, 0226, 0001
ADVENT0176, 0922
ADVENTURA0174
AIKO0058
AIWA0195, 0196, 0227, 0269
ALLERON0051
AMARK0020
AMTRON0053
AKAI0105, 0002, 0077, 0254
ANAM NATIONAL0053, 0003, 0025, 0042, 0193
AOC0004, 0005, 0009, 0014, 0156, 0175, 0187
APEX0214, 0216, 0215, 0401
ARCHER0020
ASPECT0059
AUDIOVOX0053
AXION0177, 0921
BANG & OLUFSEN0190
BELCOR0004
BELL & HOWELL0031, 0049, 0000, 0001
BENQ0081, 0083, 0101
BRADFORD0053
BROKSONIC0147, 0135, 0250, 0257, 0310, 0394
BROKWOOD0004
CANDLE0004, 0009, 0174, 0008
CAPEHART0175
CELERA0214
CELEBRITY0002
CENTRIOS0169
CENTURION0009
CETRONIC0042
CHANGHONG0214, 0401
CITIZEN0004, 0009, 0053, 0105, 0109, 0189, 0135, 0001, 0008, 0042, 0058
CLAIRTONE0014
CLASSIC0214, 0401, 0042
COLOR VOICE0010
COLORTYME0004, 0009, 0010
CONCERTO0004, 0009
CONCIERGE0121
CONTEC0053, 0012, 0014, 0042
CORNEA0050
CRAIG0053, 0042
CROSLEY0062
CROWN0053, 0042
CURTIS MATHES0031, 0105, 0130, 0004, 0009, 0000, 0049, 0109, 0358, 0001, 0015
CTX0020
CXC0053, 0042
DAEWOO0130, 0004, 0009, 0100, 0005, 0138, 0043, 0140, 0039, 0252, 0279, 0444, 0080, 0042, 0058, 0017, 0010, 0126, 0018, 0127, 0019
DAYTRON0004, 0009
DELL0209, 0028, 0132
DIAMOND VISION0210, 0948, 0092
DIGISTAR1019, 0165, 0118, 0116, 0167
DIMENSIA0031, 0000
DISNEY0158
DUKANE0059, 0072
DUMONT0121, 0004
DURABRAND0189, 0135, 0157, 0153, 0254, 0458, 0217
DYNASTY0042
ELEKTRA0001
ELECTROBAND0002, 0014
ELECTROHOME0004, 0009, 0254, 0003, 0022
ELITE VIDEO0197
EMERSON0004, 0009, 0044, 0135, 0049, 0051, 0189, 0053, 0147, 0039, 0130, 0227, 0233, 0250, 0252, 0254, 0257, 0265, 0266, 0310, 0325, 0456, 0040, 0041, 0042, 0021, 0023, 0024, 0179, 0045, 0025, 0027, 0030, 0032, 0034, 0035, 0037
ENVISION0004, 0009, 0074
FISHER0049, 0110, 0268, 0180, 0012
FUJITSU0197, 0051
FUNAI0051, 0189, 0053, 0227, 0456, 0042
FUTURETEC0053, 0042
GATEWAY0046
GE0031, 0107, 0164, 0004, 0009, 0044, 0054, 0000, 0342, 0003, 0125, 0015, 0022, 0052, 0087
GIBRALTER0121, 0004
GOLDSTAR0004, 0009, 0005, 0227, 0338, 0012, 0057, 0080, 0156
GRUNDY0051, 0053
GUESTVISION0201
HAIER0081, 0216, 0217, 0157
HALLMARK0004, 0009
HARVARD0053
HITACHI0088, 0059, 0142, 0060, 0072, 0004, 0009, 0091, 0001, 0012, 0061, 0137, 0139, 0141, 0179, 0227
HISENSE0073, 0182, 0216
ILO0198, 1070, 1024, 1023
IMA0053
INFINITY0062, 0288
INITIAL1070
INSIGNIA0103, 0189, 0217, 0135, 0133, 0116, 0167, 0456, 0029
INTEGRA0181
INTEQ0121
JANEIL0174
JBL0062
JCB0002
JC PENNEY0031, 0004, 0005, 0009, 0105, 0107, 0109, 0054, 0000, 0087, 0008 ,0012, 0015, 0022, 0030, 0052
JENSEN0004, 0009, 0133
JVC0060, 0026, 0197, 0069, 0247, 0923, 0012, 0065, 0067, 0141
KAWASHO0004, 0009, 0002
KAYPANI0175
KEC0042
KENWOOD0004, 0009
KLH0214
KLOSS NOVABEAM0068, 0174
KONKA0053, 0011, 0016, 0047, 0066, 0103, 0412, 0413, 0029
KTV0053, 0014, 0021, 0042, 0070
KURAZAI0001
LASONIC0210, 0948
LG0004, 0050, 0009, 0005, 0227, 0338, 0012, 0057, 0080, 0156
LIQUIDVIDEO0177, 0168, 0921
LODGENET0031, 0202, 0000, 0001
LOEWE0211, 0062
LOGIK0031, 0000, 0001
LUCE0055
LUXMAN0004, 0009
LXI0031, 0004, 0009, 0049, 0062, 0107, 0109, 0000, 0227, 0015
MAGNASONIC0051
MAGNAVOX0062, 0004, 0009, 0456, 0183, 0226, 0288, 0008, 0068, 0075, 0141
MAJESTIC0031, 0000, 0001
MARANTZ0062, 0181, 0004, 0009
MEDION0213, 0198, 0158
MEGATRON0004, 0009, 0059
MEI0014
MEMOREX0004, 0009, 0049, 0051, 0135, 0031, 0000, 0268, 0310, 0001
MGA0004, 0005, 0009, 0051, 0012, 0022, 0141, 0180
MIDLAND0031, 0121, 0054, 0107, 0015
MINUTZ0052
MITSUBISHI0005, 0151, 0051, 0004, 0009, 0254, 0022, 0141, 0180
MONIVISION0036
MONTGOMERY WARD0031, 0001, 0000
MOTEVA0049
MOTOROLA0020, 0003
MTC0004, 0005, 0009, 0105, 0109, 0014
MULTITECH0053
MULTIVISION0084
MYRON & DAVIS0212
NAD0004, 0009, 0109, 0185
NEC0181, 0004, 0005, 0009, 0003, 0010, 0095, 0141
NET TV0046, 0124
NEXXTECH1052, 0167
NIKEI0042
NIKKO0004, 0009, 0058
NORCENT0216, 0043, 0056
NTC0058
OLEVIA1027
ONCOMMAND0201
ONKING0042
ONWA0053, 0042
OPTIMUS0170, 0185, 0374, 0381
OPTOMA1028
OPTONICA0020, 0095
ORION0121, 0135, 0035
PANASONIC0171, 0148, 0054, 0170, 0062, 0374, 0381, 0437, 0950, 0003, 0070
PHILCO0062, 0004, 0005, 0009, 0183, 0068, 0075, 0141, 0003, 0008
PHILIPS0062, 0204, 0184, 0208, 0205, 0206, 0207, 0004, 0189, 0183, 0199, 0200, 0288, 0456, 0003, 0008, 0068, 0075, 0086, 0087, 0141
PHILIPS-MAGNAVOX0062, 0204, 0207, 0183, 0226, 0288
PILOT0004
PIONEER0185, 0181, 0072, 0004, 0009, 0090, 0179
PIVA1075
POLAROID0182, 0173, 0133
PORTLAND0004, 0005, 0009, 0058, 0138, 0130
PRECISION0166
PRICE CLUB0105
PRIMA1019, 0165, 0116, 0167
PRINCETON GRAPHICS0020, 0099
PRISM0054
PROSCAN0031, 0107, 0015, 0000, 0162, 0163
PROTON0192, 0004, 0009, 0093, 0175, 0186
PROVIEW1025, 1026
PULSAR0121, 0004
QUASAR0171, 0148, 0054, 0170, 0062, 0374, 0381, 0003, 0070
RADIO SHACK0031, 0004, 0048, 0049, 0053, 0170, 0009, 0227 ,0342, 0000, 0012, 0041, 0042, 0095
RCA0031, 0004, 0048, 0054, 0094, 0100, 0102, 0107, 0129, 0191, 0005, 0009, 0000, 0162, 0163, 0342, 0003, 0015, 0022, 0096, 0113, 0125, 0179, 0187, 0188
REALISTIC0031, 0004, 0048, 0049, 0053, 0170, 0009, 0000, 0227, 0012, 0041, 0042, 0095
RHAPSODY0014
RUNCO0121, 0181, 0111
SAMPO0124, 0046, 0004, 0009, 0175, 0012
SAMSUNG0105, 0077, 0076, 0109, 0007, 0009, 0004, 0005, 0085, 0172, 0942, 0358, 0012, 0015, 0080, 0104, 0106
SAMSUX0009
SAMTRON0105
SANSUI0135, 0310
SANTECA0194
SANYO0049, 0097, 0110, 0004, 0268, 0012, 0108, 0180
SCOTCH0004, 0009
SCOTT0004, 0009, 0051, 0053, 0024, 0035, 0042
SEARS0031, 0062, 0049, 0051, 0105, 0004, 0009, 0107, 0109, 0110, 0189, 0000, 0112, 0079, 0394, 0456, 0012, 0015, 0180
SELECTRON1022, 1020, 1021
SHARP0079, 0123, 0063, 0020, 0004, 0009, 0226, 0266, 0006, 0095, 0122
SHOGUN0004
SIGNATURE0031, 0000, 0001, 0023
SIMPSON0008
SONIC0014
SONY0128, 0013, 0002, 0071, 0380
SOUNDESIGN0004, 0009, 0051, 0053, 0008, 0042
SPECTRAVISION0203
SQUAREVIEW0189
SSS0004, 0053, 0042
STARLITE0053
STAR SIGHT0064
SUPRA0004, 0082
SUPERSCAN0112, 0079, 0456
SUPERSONIC0944
SUPREMACY0174
SUPREME0002
SVA021
SYLVANIA0062, 0004, 0009, 0135, 0189, 0183, 0227, 0456, 0008, 0068 ,0075, 0141, 0161
SYMPHONIC0053, 0189, 0227, 0456, 0024
SYNTAX1027
TANDY0020
TATUNG0081, 0198, 0003
TECHNICS0054
TECHWOOD0004, 0009, 0054
TEKNIKA0031, 0004, 0005, 0009, 0051, 0053, 0105, 0109, 0170, 0000, 0174, 0001, 0008, 0012, 0042, 0058
TELECAPTION0117
TELERENT0031, 0000, 0001
TERA0004, 0186
TEVION0198
TMK0004, 0009
TOSHIBA0159, 0178, 0109 ,0120, 0181, 0105, 0049, 0095, 0170, 0260, 0358, 0394, 0924, 0012, 0095, 0117, 0141
TRUTECH1029
UNIVERSAL0052, 0087
VICTOR0060
VIDTECH0004, 0005, 0009
VIEWSONIC0046, 0072
VIKING0174
VIZIO0081
WARDS0031, 0062, 0004, 0005, 0009, 0051, 0000, 0068, 0075, 0087, 0095, 0119, 0052, 0001, 0008, 0024
WESTINGHOUSE0143, 0114
WHITE WESTINGHOUSE0100, 0130, 0138, 0136, 0227, 0279, 0080
YAMAHA0170, 0004, 0005, 0009
ZENITH0121, 0009, 0050, 0078, 0091, 0138, 0059, 0131, 0038, 0111, 0134, 0153, 0064, 0004, 0135, 0226, 0227, 0245, 0247, 0252, 0266, 0288, 0310, 0338, 0358, 0023, 0058, 0039, 0001

Contents

  • 1 GE Universal Remote Codes For CL5, CL3 and CL4 Versions List
    • 1.1 GE DVD Universal Remote Codes List
    • 1.2 GE VCR Universal Remote Codes
    • 1.3 GE CABLE Set-top Box Devices Universal Remote Codes
    • 1.4 GE DVD Recorders + RW Universal Remote Codes
    • 1.5 GE HDTV Set Top Boxes Universal Remote Codes
    • 1.6 GE TV/DVD Combos Universal Remote Codes
    • 1.7 GE TV/VCR/DVD Combos Universal Remote Codes
    • 1.8 GE SAT/DTV/WebTV Universal Remote Codes
    • 1.9 GE DVD/VCR Combos Universal Remote Codes
    • 1.10 GE DVR/DVD Combos Universal Remote Codes
    • 1.11 GE DVR/SAT Combos Universal Remote Codes
    • 1.12 GE DVR/CABLE Combos Universal Remote Codes
    • 1.13 GE Laser Disc Universal Remote Codes
    • 1.14 GE DVR Universal Remote Codes
    • 1.15 GE Home Automation Universal Remote Codes
    • 1.16 GE Home Theater in a Box (HTIB) Universal Remote Codes
    • 1.17 GE TV/VCR Combos Universal Remote Codes
  • 2 How to Program GE Universal Remote
  • 3 How to Program GE Universal Remote Without Codes
  • 4 How to Program GEUniversal Remote With Manual Method
  • 5 How to Program GE Universal Remote With Code Search
  • 6 Things to Do BeforeProgramming GE Universal Remote
  • 7 GE Universal Remote
  • 8 What If GE Universal Remote Code Not Work?

GE DVD Universal Remote Codes List

ADVENT: 0922
AFREEY: 0417
AIWA: 0414
AKAI: 0395, 0435
AMES: 0431
AMW: 0917, 0918

For other brands GE DVD remote codes visit this post

GE VCR Universal Remote Codes

ADMIRAL: 0226
ADVENTURA: 0251
AIKO: 0252
AIWA: 0245, 0227, 0269, 0251
AKAI: 0227, 0229, 0228, 0230, 0231, 0254, 0303, 0337

For list of all GE universal remote CL4 codescheck this post.

GE CABLE Set-top Box Devices Universal Remote Codes

ABC: 0461, 0463, 0464, 0465, 0466
ADELPHIA: 0512, 0511
ALLEGRO: 0524, 0525
AMERICAST: 0527
ANTRONIX: 0468, 0469
ARCHER: 0468, 0469, 0470, 0471

For Other Brands GE cable set top box devices codes check this post

GE DVD Recorders + RW Universal Remote Codes

ASPIRE: 0933
BROKSONIC: 0967
CENTRIOS: 0951, 1060, 1061
COBY: 0894
CYBERHOME: 0939
EMERSON: 0899

If you wanted other brand GE DVD recorders + RW remote codes then kindly visit this post to get your code.

See Also
Q&A: Universal RemotesJasco Universal Remote Codes - UNIVERSAL REMOTE CODESByjasco Universal Remote Codes - General Electric CodesGE RM24927 INSTRUCTION MANUAL Pdf Download

GE HDTV Set Top Boxes Universal Remote Codes

HITACHI 61HDX98B: 0632
HUGHES HTL-HD: 0607, 0632, 0641
HUGHES HIRD-E8: 0607, 0632, 0641
LG LSS-3200A: 0607, 0632, 0641
LG HTL-HD: 0607, 0632, 0641

For other brands GE HDTV set top boxes remote codes visit this post to get the codes of your brand

GE TV/DVD Combos Universal Remote Codes

APEX: 0214, 0401
AXION: 0177, 0921
BROKSONIC: 0394
CHANGHONG: 0214, 0401
CLASSIC: 0214, 0401

We added other brands GE TV/DVD combos remote codes you can check them here

GE TV/VCR/DVD Combos Universal Remote Codes

DIAMOND VISION: 0092, 0896
MAGNAVOX: 0456
PANASONIC: 0437
PHILIPS: 0456
SAMSUNG: 0942

For other brands GE TV/VCR/DVD combos remote codes just check this post to get your brand universal remote code.

GE SAT/DTV/WebTV Universal Remote Codes

BELL EXPRESSVU: 0654, 0647, 0655, 0628
CHANNEL MASTER: 0577, 0578, 0579
CHAPPARAL: 0560, 0561
CHEYENNE: 0561
DRAKE: 0562, 0574, 0587

for all brands GE SAT/DTV/WebTV remote codes check this post

GE DVD/VCR Combos Universal Remote Codes

BROKSONIC: 0394, 0967
CINEVISION: 0405, 0245
DAEWOO: 0971
DIAMOND VISION: 0896
DURABRAND: 0405, 0245
EMERSON: 0456, 0458, 0227

For all brans GE DVD/VCR combos remote codes kindly check this post.

GE DVR/DVD Combos Universal Remote Codes

ILO: 0959
JVC: 1072
LITEON: 0959
MEDION: 0959
PANASONIC: 0387

We added all GE DVR/DVD combos remote codes in this post kindly check them out if your brand code is not there in above list.

See Also
CL5 code list - GE/Jasco and Philips/Jasco universal remote control codes

GE DVR/SAT Combos Universal Remote Codes

DISH NETWORK: 0655, 0647
DREAMBOX: 0620
ECHOSTAR: 0655, 0647
EXPRESSVU: 0647, 0655
FORTEC STAR: 0569, 0555, 0556

If your brand code is not there then check GE DVR/SAT combos remote codes separate post.

GE DVR/CABLE Combos Universal Remote Codes

ILLICO: 0506
PIONEER: 0506
ROGERS: 0506
SCIENTIFIC ATLANTA: 0506
TIME WARNER: 0506

In above list if you not see your brand code kindly check GE DVR/CABLE combos remote codes post.

GE Laser Disc Universal Remote Codes

PIONEER: 0305
PROSCAN: 0308
RCA: 0308
SANYO: 0232
SONY: 0323

For other brand GE Laser Disc remote codes kindly visit this post.

GE DVR Universal Remote Codes

HUGHES: 0580
HUMAX: 0912
PANASONIC: 0373, 0387
PHILIPS: 0371, 0344, 0345
PIONEER: 0909, 0977
RCA: 0409

For more GE DVR remote codes kindly check out this post.

GE Home Automation Universal Remote Codes

  • 0998

GE Home Theater in a Box (HTIB) Universal Remote Codes

AMW: 0918
APEX: 0436
BOSE: 0672
CENTRIOS: 1067, 1055, 0449
CLASSIC: 1051
CRITERION: 0448

We Mentioned list of all brand codes in single post GE Home Theater in a box (HTIB) remote codes check them out if you not see your brand name in above list.

GE TV/VCR Combos Universal Remote Codes

AIWA: 0227, 0269
AKAI: 0254
BROKSONIC: 0310, 0147, 0250, 0147, 0257
CURTIS MATHES: 0358
DAEWOO: 0039, 0252, 0138, 0279

For list of all GE TV/VCR combos remote codes check this post.

Because you might be thinking that you have to program something even when you are not a programmer. But there is nothing like that. You can general electric universal remote codes so that you can apply them very easily. I hope now you are getting my point. Just you need the correct GE universal remote control codes and that’s all you need to do, to convert your normal remote into a GE universal remote.

GE Universal Remote Codes & Program Instructions - Universal Remote Codes (1)

How to Program GE Universal Remote

  • After all the things turn the device on you want to control with your GE Universal Remote.
  • Then press and hold the “Setup button” (6) until the red light comes on.
  • Now press the device button you want to use. Like, DVD, Set-top box(3) or anything else.
  • Now you have to Enter the device code from above list if you see more than one codes then start from the very first from the top.
  • The red light will turn off once the code entered perfectly.
  • Now, press the power button by aiming the device. If your GE universal remote control codes working then the device will turn off if it doesn’t then try the another one from the list of GE remote codes.

How to Program GE Universal Remote Without Codes

In the auto search method, all the universal remote codes are gone through scanning process in the remote. It scans one code at a time to find out the correct remote code that works with your remote to program the control. Follow the instructions given below:

  1. “Switch On” the smart device like “TV” that you want the universal remote to operate.
  2. “Turn on” the remote, tap on the device button (TV, DVD, CBL and OK/SEL) for 3 seconds. The LED light indicates the device is ready to program.
  3. Point out the remote to device and click on “CH+” & “CH-“ switches. Remote will show on/off signals. Press “up” or “down” key continuously till the device will turn off.
  4. Verify the code by clicking on “power” key. Device should turn on. If it starts, try changing the channel to verify that remote is programmed correctly.
  5. Now tap the “device” button to save the code. LED of Device will blink twice for confirming the code stored.

How to Program GEUniversal Remote With Manual Method

By using the keycode we can easily program a universal remote and the keycode identifies the make and model of your equipment.

  • First you need to “Turn The Device On”
  • Press the “TV” on your “GE universal remote”
  • Now press and hold the “Setup button” of the Universal Remote until it shows the “Light Flash” (It means it is in “Learning mode”)
  • Finally enter the “Keycode” which you collected from the programming guide (Instructions Booklet)
  • Once you’ve done this procedure, just “point your remote at the TV” and then “Press And Hold The Power” button
  • You can release the “Power Button” whenever the screen switches off

That’s all, your TV will work perfectly now with the universal remote control, if your device is not working then try to repeat the same procedure with the different code from the same part of the reference table.

How to Program GE Universal Remote With Code Search

If you couldn’t find the key code which works for the device at that time you can setup your universal remote to search mode for the correct one. Its a code in manual which forces the remote into the search mode

  • First of all “Turn The Device On”
  • Now press and hold the “Setup” button
  • Enter the “9-9-1” (three digit) code
  • Now hold down the “Power Button” on the remote and then press the Channel up them until the device in this case your tv “Turns Off”

The above method might take some extra time but it is very important to find your key code. Once you have done the above procedure your remote should be working for all the in functions.

Things to Do BeforeProgramming GE Universal Remote

  • After all the things turn the device on you want to control with your GE Universal Remote.
  • Then press and hold the setup button until the red light comes on.
  • Now press the device button you want to use. Like, DVD, Set-top box or anything else.
  • Now you have to Enter the device codeif you see more than one codes then start from the very first from the top.
  • The red light will turn off once the code entered perfectly.
  • Now, press the power button by aiming the device. If your GEuniversal remote control codes working then the device will turn off if it doesn’t then try the another one from the list of GE remote control codes.

GE Universal Remote

  1. First of all, you need to pick you GE universal remote and you have to remove the battery cover of your GE universal remote.
  2. Now, you just have to identify the version of your GE Universal Remote, here are some tips to locate it, if there is any confusion, V1-V5, none = V1 (older), newest = CL3 or CL4.
  3. Now place the batteries again and also replace the battery cover perfectly.
  4. Now all you have to check above table where you will find the full list of programming codes for the GE Universal Remote. It would be the best place which you will see neat and clean and easy to read and understand.
  5. Now you have to scroll the page to find out the Ge universal CL3,CL4, orCL5.Click the button that matches with the version number that you found inside the battery of your GE Universal Remote.
  6. After that, you ought to select the device category from the drop-down menu according to the device you are using. Either it is an XBOX gaming device or an HD Set-top box.
  7. Now in the next, you will have to select the brand name from the brand name menu or drop-down menu. Once you have done you will see one or more codes for that device.

What If GE Universal Remote Code Not Work?

  1. If the first code doesn’t work, then, first you need to try more codes from the table list.
  2. Still, if you face the problem, then replace the batteries of your remote.
  3. There might be a physical barrier try to remove it and don’t place it between the remote and the device you want to control.
  4. Now try to use more buttons and more features. Because a GE Universal Remote doesn’t work with all the features so you should try for more features also.

This was all about how you can program a GE Universal Remote to get rid of from the confusion of using so many remotes. It is too easy and anyone can perform this process very easy. So, it is your turn to give it a try.

GE Universal Remote Codes & Program Instructions - Universal Remote Codes (2024)

FAQs

How to program a GE universal remote to a TV? ›

  1. Turn on the device you wish to program.
  2. Press and hold CODE SEARCH/SETUP until the INDICATOR LIGHT lights, then release.
  3. Press and release the device button for the device you are programming (TV, VCR, DVD, etc.). The INDICATOR LIGHT will blink once then remain lit. ...
  4. Press and release POWER until your device turns off.

Keep Reading
How do I program my TV with a universal remote code? ›

Direct code entry
  1. Press and hold the appropriate device button (TV, for example). ...
  2. Enter the correct code for your device while continuing to hold the device button. ...
  3. Once the power button lights up again, you can release the device button. ...
  4. Repeat the process for each device you want to control with your universal remote.

Tell Me More
What TVs does a GE universal remote work for? ›

Works on all major brands including LG, Vizio, Sony, Panasonic, Insignia, Sharp, Toshiba and more! Comes ready to use for your favorite TV brand!

View Details
How to program a GE universal remote without code? ›

Hold the Setup button on the controller until the red light turns on. Press either TV, DVD, AUX, or CBL on the controller, depending on what type of device you are trying to control. The red light will then flash once. Aim the controller at the device and press the power button once.

Learn More
How do I get my TV to recognize my remote? ›

Check for an issue with your remote control
  1. Press each button on the remote control twice to make sure none of the buttons are stuck.
  2. Remove and reinstall the batteries to ensure a good connection. ...
  3. Replace the batteries with new ones. ...
  4. Perform a power reset of your TV.
Jul 30, 2024

Continue Reading
How do I pair my universal remote without the code? ›

For some universal remotes, it is capable of pairing with TV by shortcut buttons, which means you don't need a code for pairing. Some universal remote has all supported brands of TVs on buttons, and you can simply press the button that matches your TV and hold it until the light blinks.

Discover More Details
How to program one for all universal remotes? ›

Set Up
  1. PRESS the button for the device you want to program,(TV,VCR,CABLE,etc.), then RELEASE.
  2. PRESS and HOLD the SETUP button until the red LED flashes twice, then RELEASE.
  3. ENTER the 3 digit code for your brand.
  4. You should receive 2 quick flashes after entering your code.
  5. PRESS the POWER button to test the code. (

Get More Info
How do I get the one for all remote setup without the code? ›

If you do not have a code for your device, then you can: Download and open the One For All Setup App on your smartphone (iOS & Android) and look up for your device. This Setup App gives you the full access to our code database, where you can download the latest codes for your device.

View More
How do I program my GE universal remote to my television? ›

Press and hold down the Setup button until the red light comes on. The light is usually at the top of the remote or on the power button. Release your finger once the red light is visible. Press the button for the device you want to program.

Keep Reading
How do I reprogram my universal remote to my TV? ›

Programming a universal remote via Direct Code Entry is a straightforward process:
  1. Turn on the device you want to control.
  2. Press and hold the appropriate button on the remote, sometimes preceded by pressing a Setup button. ...
  3. While holding the device button, enter the specific code for the device's brand.
Jun 23, 2024

Get More Info Here

How do I find my TV code for a universal remote? ›

Here are 3 ways to find the codes to program your remote:
  1. With your remote guide. Usually, the remote comes with a programming guide that includes instructions on programming the remote along with specific codes for each device manufacturer.
  2. Finding the code online. ...
  3. Performing an automatic code search.
May 19, 2023

Discover More Details
How do I program a GE universal remote without a code? ›

Hold the Setup button on the controller until the red light turns on. Press either TV, DVD, AUX, or CBL on the controller, depending on what type of device you are trying to control. The red light will then flash once. Aim the controller at the device and press the power button once.

Get More Info Here
How to program a one for all remote without codes? ›

If you do not have a code for your device, then you can: Download and open the One For All Setup App on your smartphone (iOS & Android) and look up for your device. This Setup App gives you the full access to our code database, where you can download the latest codes for your device.

Continue Reading
Why won't my universal remote work on my TV? ›

There are many reasons that make your remote not work. However, the most common reasons for a TV remote that is not working are battery issues, paring issues, or infrared sensor issues.

Tell Me More
What is the Roku code for GE universal remote? ›

Universal remote codes for Roku TV systems
BrandRemote Code(s)Support
GE2891GE support
Inteset10885Inteset support
onn.2891, 3851onn. support
Microsoft Xbox OneT1756Microsoft support
1 more row
Mar 19, 2024

View More

References

Top Articles
The Untold Truth Of CoryxKenshin - SVG
CoryxKenshin YouTube Review
WoW: Edit Mode grayed out
Latest Posts
CoryxKenshin – Age, Bio, Personal Life, Family & Stats - CelebsAges
CoryxKenshin Height, Weight, Age, Girlfriend, Family, Facts, Biography
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Wyatt Volkman LLD

Last Updated:

Views: 6117

Rating: 4.6 / 5 (46 voted)

Reviews: 93% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Wyatt Volkman LLD

Birthday: 1992-02-16

Address: Suite 851 78549 Lubowitz Well, Wardside, TX 98080-8615

Phone: +67618977178100

Job: Manufacturing Director

Hobby: Running, Mountaineering, Inline skating, Writing, Baton twirling, Computer programming, Stone skipping

Introduction: My name is Wyatt Volkman LLD, I am a handsome, rich, comfortable, lively, zealous, graceful, gifted person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.