GE Universal Remote Codes & Program Instructions - Universal Remote Codes (2024)

We are having lots of devices at our home now a days. Likewise, we have, TV, CD Players, Set-top box and many more. Every device comes with its own remote which we ought to use to operate such devices. But sometimes we get confused due to so many remotes. Just all you have to program a GE universal remote with the various codes, and again it is a simple process. It sounds a little bit heavy but we made finding general electric universal remote codes process easier and tough and we wrote review about GE universal remote and also we can program GE universal remote without codes as well that method also we included in this article.
GE Universal Remote Codes For CL5, CL3 and CL4 Versions List
Below codes are all in one codes for ge which means you can use GE universal remote codes for CL5, Cl4, and CL3 versions remotes and program using programming instructions which are provided here this table.
|Tv Brand
|GE Cl3, Cl4 and CL5 Codes
|ABEX
|0185
|ACME
|0008, 0050
|ADA
|0020
|ADC
|0002, 0006
|ADMIRAL
|0020, 0226, 0001
|ADVENT
|0176, 0922
|ADVENTURA
|0174
|AIKO
|0058
|AIWA
|0195, 0196, 0227, 0269
|ALLERON
|0051
|AMARK
|0020
|AMTRON
|0053
|AKAI
|0105, 0002, 0077, 0254
|ANAM NATIONAL
|0053, 0003, 0025, 0042, 0193
|AOC
|0004, 0005, 0009, 0014, 0156, 0175, 0187
|APEX
|0214, 0216, 0215, 0401
|ARCHER
|0020
|ASPECT
|0059
|AUDIOVOX
|0053
|AXION
|0177, 0921
|BANG & OLUFSEN
|0190
|BELCOR
|0004
|BELL & HOWELL
|0031, 0049, 0000, 0001
|BENQ
|0081, 0083, 0101
|BRADFORD
|0053
|BROKSONIC
|0147, 0135, 0250, 0257, 0310, 0394
|BROKWOOD
|0004
|CANDLE
|0004, 0009, 0174, 0008
|CAPEHART
|0175
|CELERA
|0214
|CELEBRITY
|0002
|CENTRIOS
|0169
|CENTURION
|0009
|CETRONIC
|0042
|CHANGHONG
|0214, 0401
|CITIZEN
|0004, 0009, 0053, 0105, 0109, 0189, 0135, 0001, 0008, 0042, 0058
|CLAIRTONE
|0014
|CLASSIC
|0214, 0401, 0042
|COLOR VOICE
|0010
|COLORTYME
|0004, 0009, 0010
|CONCERTO
|0004, 0009
|CONCIERGE
|0121
|CONTEC
|0053, 0012, 0014, 0042
|CORNEA
|0050
|CRAIG
|0053, 0042
|CROSLEY
|0062
|CROWN
|0053, 0042
|CURTIS MATHES
|0031, 0105, 0130, 0004, 0009, 0000, 0049, 0109, 0358, 0001, 0015
|CTX
|0020
|CXC
|0053, 0042
|DAEWOO
|0130, 0004, 0009, 0100, 0005, 0138, 0043, 0140, 0039, 0252, 0279, 0444, 0080, 0042, 0058, 0017, 0010, 0126, 0018, 0127, 0019
|DAYTRON
|0004, 0009
|DELL
|0209, 0028, 0132
|DIAMOND VISION
|0210, 0948, 0092
|DIGISTAR
|1019, 0165, 0118, 0116, 0167
|DIMENSIA
|0031, 0000
|DISNEY
|0158
|DUKANE
|0059, 0072
|DUMONT
|0121, 0004
|DURABRAND
|0189, 0135, 0157, 0153, 0254, 0458, 0217
|DYNASTY
|0042
|ELEKTRA
|0001
|ELECTROBAND
|0002, 0014
|ELECTROHOME
|0004, 0009, 0254, 0003, 0022
|ELITE VIDEO
|0197
|EMERSON
|0004, 0009, 0044, 0135, 0049, 0051, 0189, 0053, 0147, 0039, 0130, 0227, 0233, 0250, 0252, 0254, 0257, 0265, 0266, 0310, 0325, 0456, 0040, 0041, 0042, 0021, 0023, 0024, 0179, 0045, 0025, 0027, 0030, 0032, 0034, 0035, 0037
|ENVISION
|0004, 0009, 0074
|FISHER
|0049, 0110, 0268, 0180, 0012
|FUJITSU
|0197, 0051
|FUNAI
|0051, 0189, 0053, 0227, 0456, 0042
|FUTURETEC
|0053, 0042
|GATEWAY
|0046
|GE
|0031, 0107, 0164, 0004, 0009, 0044, 0054, 0000, 0342, 0003, 0125, 0015, 0022, 0052, 0087
|GIBRALTER
|0121, 0004
|GOLDSTAR
|0004, 0009, 0005, 0227, 0338, 0012, 0057, 0080, 0156
|GRUNDY
|0051, 0053
|GUESTVISION
|0201
|HAIER
|0081, 0216, 0217, 0157
|HALLMARK
|0004, 0009
|HARVARD
|0053
|HITACHI
|0088, 0059, 0142, 0060, 0072, 0004, 0009, 0091, 0001, 0012, 0061, 0137, 0139, 0141, 0179, 0227
|HISENSE
|0073, 0182, 0216
|ILO
|0198, 1070, 1024, 1023
|IMA
|0053
|INFINITY
|0062, 0288
|INITIAL
|1070
|INSIGNIA
|0103, 0189, 0217, 0135, 0133, 0116, 0167, 0456, 0029
|INTEGRA
|0181
|INTEQ
|0121
|JANEIL
|0174
|JBL
|0062
|JCB
|0002
|JC PENNEY
|0031, 0004, 0005, 0009, 0105, 0107, 0109, 0054, 0000, 0087, 0008 ,0012, 0015, 0022, 0030, 0052
|JENSEN
|0004, 0009, 0133
|JVC
|0060, 0026, 0197, 0069, 0247, 0923, 0012, 0065, 0067, 0141
|KAWASHO
|0004, 0009, 0002
|KAYPANI
|0175
|KEC
|0042
|KENWOOD
|0004, 0009
|KLH
|0214
|KLOSS NOVABEAM
|0068, 0174
|KONKA
|0053, 0011, 0016, 0047, 0066, 0103, 0412, 0413, 0029
|KTV
|0053, 0014, 0021, 0042, 0070
|KURAZAI
|0001
|LASONIC
|0210, 0948
|LG
|0004, 0050, 0009, 0005, 0227, 0338, 0012, 0057, 0080, 0156
|LIQUIDVIDEO
|0177, 0168, 0921
|LODGENET
|0031, 0202, 0000, 0001
|LOEWE
|0211, 0062
|LOGIK
|0031, 0000, 0001
|LUCE
|0055
|LUXMAN
|0004, 0009
|LXI
|0031, 0004, 0009, 0049, 0062, 0107, 0109, 0000, 0227, 0015
|MAGNASONIC
|0051
|MAGNAVOX
|0062, 0004, 0009, 0456, 0183, 0226, 0288, 0008, 0068, 0075, 0141
|MAJESTIC
|0031, 0000, 0001
|MARANTZ
|0062, 0181, 0004, 0009
|MEDION
|0213, 0198, 0158
|MEGATRON
|0004, 0009, 0059
|MEI
|0014
|MEMOREX
|0004, 0009, 0049, 0051, 0135, 0031, 0000, 0268, 0310, 0001
|MGA
|0004, 0005, 0009, 0051, 0012, 0022, 0141, 0180
|MIDLAND
|0031, 0121, 0054, 0107, 0015
|MINUTZ
|0052
|MITSUBISHI
|0005, 0151, 0051, 0004, 0009, 0254, 0022, 0141, 0180
|MONIVISION
|0036
|MONTGOMERY WARD
|0031, 0001, 0000
|MOTEVA
|0049
|MOTOROLA
|0020, 0003
|MTC
|0004, 0005, 0009, 0105, 0109, 0014
|MULTITECH
|0053
|MULTIVISION
|0084
|MYRON & DAVIS
|0212
|NAD
|0004, 0009, 0109, 0185
|NEC
|0181, 0004, 0005, 0009, 0003, 0010, 0095, 0141
|NET TV
|0046, 0124
|NEXXTECH
|1052, 0167
|NIKEI
|0042
|NIKKO
|0004, 0009, 0058
|NORCENT
|0216, 0043, 0056
|NTC
|0058
|OLEVIA
|1027
|ONCOMMAND
|0201
|ONKING
|0042
|ONWA
|0053, 0042
|OPTIMUS
|0170, 0185, 0374, 0381
|OPTOMA
|1028
|OPTONICA
|0020, 0095
|ORION
|0121, 0135, 0035
|PANASONIC
|0171, 0148, 0054, 0170, 0062, 0374, 0381, 0437, 0950, 0003, 0070
|PHILCO
|0062, 0004, 0005, 0009, 0183, 0068, 0075, 0141, 0003, 0008
|PHILIPS
|0062, 0204, 0184, 0208, 0205, 0206, 0207, 0004, 0189, 0183, 0199, 0200, 0288, 0456, 0003, 0008, 0068, 0075, 0086, 0087, 0141
|PHILIPS-MAGNAVOX
|0062, 0204, 0207, 0183, 0226, 0288
|PILOT
|0004
|PIONEER
|0185, 0181, 0072, 0004, 0009, 0090, 0179
|PIVA
|1075
|POLAROID
|0182, 0173, 0133
|PORTLAND
|0004, 0005, 0009, 0058, 0138, 0130
|PRECISION
|0166
|PRICE CLUB
|0105
|PRIMA
|1019, 0165, 0116, 0167
|PRINCETON GRAPHICS
|0020, 0099
|PRISM
|0054
|PROSCAN
|0031, 0107, 0015, 0000, 0162, 0163
|PROTON
|0192, 0004, 0009, 0093, 0175, 0186
|PROVIEW
|1025, 1026
|PULSAR
|0121, 0004
|QUASAR
|0171, 0148, 0054, 0170, 0062, 0374, 0381, 0003, 0070
|RADIO SHACK
|0031, 0004, 0048, 0049, 0053, 0170, 0009, 0227 ,0342, 0000, 0012, 0041, 0042, 0095
|RCA
|0031, 0004, 0048, 0054, 0094, 0100, 0102, 0107, 0129, 0191, 0005, 0009, 0000, 0162, 0163, 0342, 0003, 0015, 0022, 0096, 0113, 0125, 0179, 0187, 0188
|REALISTIC
|0031, 0004, 0048, 0049, 0053, 0170, 0009, 0000, 0227, 0012, 0041, 0042, 0095
|RHAPSODY
|0014
|RUNCO
|0121, 0181, 0111
|SAMPO
|0124, 0046, 0004, 0009, 0175, 0012
|SAMSUNG
|0105, 0077, 0076, 0109, 0007, 0009, 0004, 0005, 0085, 0172, 0942, 0358, 0012, 0015, 0080, 0104, 0106
|SAMSUX
|0009
|SAMTRON
|0105
|SANSUI
|0135, 0310
|SANTECA
|0194
|SANYO
|0049, 0097, 0110, 0004, 0268, 0012, 0108, 0180
|SCOTCH
|0004, 0009
|SCOTT
|0004, 0009, 0051, 0053, 0024, 0035, 0042
|SEARS
|0031, 0062, 0049, 0051, 0105, 0004, 0009, 0107, 0109, 0110, 0189, 0000, 0112, 0079, 0394, 0456, 0012, 0015, 0180
|SELECTRON
|1022, 1020, 1021
|SHARP
|0079, 0123, 0063, 0020, 0004, 0009, 0226, 0266, 0006, 0095, 0122
|SHOGUN
|0004
|SIGNATURE
|0031, 0000, 0001, 0023
|SIMPSON
|0008
|SONIC
|0014
|SONY
|0128, 0013, 0002, 0071, 0380
|SOUNDESIGN
|0004, 0009, 0051, 0053, 0008, 0042
|SPECTRAVISION
|0203
|SQUAREVIEW
|0189
|SSS
|0004, 0053, 0042
|STARLITE
|0053
|STAR SIGHT
|0064
|SUPRA
|0004, 0082
|SUPERSCAN
|0112, 0079, 0456
|SUPERSONIC
|0944
|SUPREMACY
|0174
|SUPREME
|0002
|SVA
|021
|SYLVANIA
|0062, 0004, 0009, 0135, 0189, 0183, 0227, 0456, 0008, 0068 ,0075, 0141, 0161
|SYMPHONIC
|0053, 0189, 0227, 0456, 0024
|SYNTAX
|1027
|TANDY
|0020
|TATUNG
|0081, 0198, 0003
|TECHNICS
|0054
|TECHWOOD
|0004, 0009, 0054
|TEKNIKA
|0031, 0004, 0005, 0009, 0051, 0053, 0105, 0109, 0170, 0000, 0174, 0001, 0008, 0012, 0042, 0058
|TELECAPTION
|0117
|TELERENT
|0031, 0000, 0001
|TERA
|0004, 0186
|TEVION
|0198
|TMK
|0004, 0009
|TOSHIBA
|0159, 0178, 0109 ,0120, 0181, 0105, 0049, 0095, 0170, 0260, 0358, 0394, 0924, 0012, 0095, 0117, 0141
|TRUTECH
|1029
|UNIVERSAL
|0052, 0087
|VICTOR
|0060
|VIDTECH
|0004, 0005, 0009
|VIEWSONIC
|0046, 0072
|VIKING
|0174
|VIZIO
|0081
|WARDS
|0031, 0062, 0004, 0005, 0009, 0051, 0000, 0068, 0075, 0087, 0095, 0119, 0052, 0001, 0008, 0024
|WESTINGHOUSE
|0143, 0114
|WHITE WESTINGHOUSE
|0100, 0130, 0138, 0136, 0227, 0279, 0080
|YAMAHA
|0170, 0004, 0005, 0009
|ZENITH
|0121, 0009, 0050, 0078, 0091, 0138, 0059, 0131, 0038, 0111, 0134, 0153, 0064, 0004, 0135, 0226, 0227, 0245, 0247, 0252, 0266, 0288, 0310, 0338, 0358, 0023, 0058, 0039, 0001
Contents
- 1 GE Universal Remote Codes For CL5, CL3 and CL4 Versions List
- 1.1 GE DVD Universal Remote Codes List
- 1.2 GE VCR Universal Remote Codes
- 1.3 GE CABLE Set-top Box Devices Universal Remote Codes
- 1.4 GE DVD Recorders + RW Universal Remote Codes
- 1.5 GE HDTV Set Top Boxes Universal Remote Codes
- 1.6 GE TV/DVD Combos Universal Remote Codes
- 1.7 GE TV/VCR/DVD Combos Universal Remote Codes
- 1.8 GE SAT/DTV/WebTV Universal Remote Codes
- 1.9 GE DVD/VCR Combos Universal Remote Codes
- 1.10 GE DVR/DVD Combos Universal Remote Codes
- 1.11 GE DVR/SAT Combos Universal Remote Codes
- 1.12 GE DVR/CABLE Combos Universal Remote Codes
- 1.13 GE Laser Disc Universal Remote Codes
- 1.14 GE DVR Universal Remote Codes
- 1.15 GE Home Automation Universal Remote Codes
- 1.16 GE Home Theater in a Box (HTIB) Universal Remote Codes
- 1.17 GE TV/VCR Combos Universal Remote Codes
- 2 How to Program GE Universal Remote
- 3 How to Program GE Universal Remote Without Codes
- 4 How to Program GEUniversal Remote With Manual Method
- 5 How to Program GE Universal Remote With Code Search
- 6 Things to Do BeforeProgramming GE Universal Remote
- 7 GE Universal Remote
- 8 What If GE Universal Remote Code Not Work?
GE DVD Universal Remote Codes List
ADVENT: 0922
AFREEY: 0417
AIWA: 0414
AKAI: 0395, 0435
AMES: 0431
AMW: 0917, 0918
For other brands GE DVD remote codes visit this post
GE VCR Universal Remote Codes
ADMIRAL: 0226
ADVENTURA: 0251
AIKO: 0252
AIWA: 0245, 0227, 0269, 0251
AKAI: 0227, 0229, 0228, 0230, 0231, 0254, 0303, 0337
For list of all GE universal remote CL4 codescheck this post.
GE CABLE Set-top Box Devices Universal Remote Codes
ABC: 0461, 0463, 0464, 0465, 0466
ADELPHIA: 0512, 0511
ALLEGRO: 0524, 0525
AMERICAST: 0527
ANTRONIX: 0468, 0469
ARCHER: 0468, 0469, 0470, 0471
For Other Brands GE cable set top box devices codes check this post
GE DVD Recorders + RW Universal Remote Codes
ASPIRE: 0933
BROKSONIC: 0967
CENTRIOS: 0951, 1060, 1061
COBY: 0894
CYBERHOME: 0939
EMERSON: 0899
If you wanted other brand GE DVD recorders + RW remote codes then kindly visit this post to get your code.
GE HDTV Set Top Boxes Universal Remote Codes
HITACHI 61HDX98B: 0632
HUGHES HTL-HD: 0607, 0632, 0641
HUGHES HIRD-E8: 0607, 0632, 0641
LG LSS-3200A: 0607, 0632, 0641
LG HTL-HD: 0607, 0632, 0641
For other brands GE HDTV set top boxes remote codes visit this post to get the codes of your brand
GE TV/DVD Combos Universal Remote Codes
APEX: 0214, 0401
AXION: 0177, 0921
BROKSONIC: 0394
CHANGHONG: 0214, 0401
CLASSIC: 0214, 0401
We added other brands GE TV/DVD combos remote codes you can check them here
GE TV/VCR/DVD Combos Universal Remote Codes
DIAMOND VISION: 0092, 0896
MAGNAVOX: 0456
PANASONIC: 0437
PHILIPS: 0456
SAMSUNG: 0942
For other brands GE TV/VCR/DVD combos remote codes just check this post to get your brand universal remote code.
GE SAT/DTV/WebTV Universal Remote Codes
BELL EXPRESSVU: 0654, 0647, 0655, 0628
CHANNEL MASTER: 0577, 0578, 0579
CHAPPARAL: 0560, 0561
CHEYENNE: 0561
DRAKE: 0562, 0574, 0587
for all brands GE SAT/DTV/WebTV remote codes check this post
GE DVD/VCR Combos Universal Remote Codes
BROKSONIC: 0394, 0967
CINEVISION: 0405, 0245
DAEWOO: 0971
DIAMOND VISION: 0896
DURABRAND: 0405, 0245
EMERSON: 0456, 0458, 0227
For all brans GE DVD/VCR combos remote codes kindly check this post.
GE DVR/DVD Combos Universal Remote Codes
ILO: 0959
JVC: 1072
LITEON: 0959
MEDION: 0959
PANASONIC: 0387
We added all GE DVR/DVD combos remote codes in this post kindly check them out if your brand code is not there in above list.
GE DVR/SAT Combos Universal Remote Codes
DISH NETWORK: 0655, 0647
DREAMBOX: 0620
ECHOSTAR: 0655, 0647
EXPRESSVU: 0647, 0655
FORTEC STAR: 0569, 0555, 0556
If your brand code is not there then check GE DVR/SAT combos remote codes separate post.
GE DVR/CABLE Combos Universal Remote Codes
ILLICO: 0506
PIONEER: 0506
ROGERS: 0506
SCIENTIFIC ATLANTA: 0506
TIME WARNER: 0506
In above list if you not see your brand code kindly check GE DVR/CABLE combos remote codes post.
GE Laser Disc Universal Remote Codes
PIONEER: 0305
PROSCAN: 0308
RCA: 0308
SANYO: 0232
SONY: 0323
For other brand GE Laser Disc remote codes kindly visit this post.
GE DVR Universal Remote Codes
HUGHES: 0580
HUMAX: 0912
PANASONIC: 0373, 0387
PHILIPS: 0371, 0344, 0345
PIONEER: 0909, 0977
RCA: 0409
For more GE DVR remote codes kindly check out this post.
GE Home Automation Universal Remote Codes
- 0998
GE Home Theater in a Box (HTIB) Universal Remote Codes
AMW: 0918
APEX: 0436
BOSE: 0672
CENTRIOS: 1067, 1055, 0449
CLASSIC: 1051
CRITERION: 0448
We Mentioned list of all brand codes in single post GE Home Theater in a box (HTIB) remote codes check them out if you not see your brand name in above list.
GE TV/VCR Combos Universal Remote Codes
AIWA: 0227, 0269
AKAI: 0254
BROKSONIC: 0310, 0147, 0250, 0147, 0257
CURTIS MATHES: 0358
DAEWOO: 0039, 0252, 0138, 0279
For list of all GE TV/VCR combos remote codes check this post.
Because you might be thinking that you have to program something even when you are not a programmer. But there is nothing like that. You can general electric universal remote codes so that you can apply them very easily. I hope now you are getting my point. Just you need the correct GE universal remote control codes and that’s all you need to do, to convert your normal remote into a GE universal remote.
How to Program GE Universal Remote
- After all the things turn the device on you want to control with your GE Universal Remote.
- Then press and hold the “Setup button” (6) until the red light comes on.
- Now press the device button you want to use. Like, DVD, Set-top box(3) or anything else.
- Now you have to Enter the device code from above list if you see more than one codes then start from the very first from the top.
- The red light will turn off once the code entered perfectly.
- Now, press the power button by aiming the device. If your GE universal remote control codes working then the device will turn off if it doesn’t then try the another one from the list of GE remote codes.
How to Program GE Universal Remote Without Codes
In the auto search method, all the universal remote codes are gone through scanning process in the remote. It scans one code at a time to find out the correct remote code that works with your remote to program the control. Follow the instructions given below:
- “Switch On” the smart device like “TV” that you want the universal remote to operate.
- “Turn on” the remote, tap on the device button (TV, DVD, CBL and OK/SEL) for 3 seconds. The LED light indicates the device is ready to program.
- Point out the remote to device and click on “CH+” & “CH-“ switches. Remote will show on/off signals. Press “up” or “down” key continuously till the device will turn off.
- Verify the code by clicking on “power” key. Device should turn on. If it starts, try changing the channel to verify that remote is programmed correctly.
- Now tap the “device” button to save the code. LED of Device will blink twice for confirming the code stored.
How to Program GEUniversal Remote With Manual Method
By using the keycode we can easily program a universal remote and the keycode identifies the make and model of your equipment.
- First you need to “Turn The Device On”
- Press the “TV” on your “GE universal remote”
- Now press and hold the “Setup button” of the Universal Remote until it shows the “Light Flash” (It means it is in “Learning mode”)
- Finally enter the “Keycode” which you collected from the programming guide (Instructions Booklet)
- Once you’ve done this procedure, just “point your remote at the TV” and then “Press And Hold The Power” button
- You can release the “Power Button” whenever the screen switches off
That’s all, your TV will work perfectly now with the universal remote control, if your device is not working then try to repeat the same procedure with the different code from the same part of the reference table.
How to Program GE Universal Remote With Code Search
If you couldn’t find the key code which works for the device at that time you can setup your universal remote to search mode for the correct one. Its a code in manual which forces the remote into the search mode
- First of all “Turn The Device On”
- Now press and hold the “Setup” button
- Enter the “9-9-1” (three digit) code
- Now hold down the “Power Button” on the remote and then press the Channel up them until the device in this case your tv “Turns Off”
The above method might take some extra time but it is very important to find your key code. Once you have done the above procedure your remote should be working for all the in functions.
What If GE Universal Remote Code Not Work?
- If the first code doesn’t work, then, first you need to try more codes from the table list.
- Still, if you face the problem, then replace the batteries of your remote.
- There might be a physical barrier try to remove it and don’t place it between the remote and the device you want to control.
- Now try to use more buttons and more features. Because a GE Universal Remote doesn’t work with all the features so you should try for more features also.
This was all about how you can program a GE Universal Remote to get rid of from the confusion of using so many remotes. It is too easy and anyone can perform this process very easy. So, it is your turn to give it a try.