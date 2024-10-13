Gen Z Slang Decoded: 20 Terms Explained for Millennials, Gen X, and Boomers | Culture (2024)

Gen Z Teaches Their Slang to Millennials, Gen X, and Boomers

Alright, let’s face it: we know our slang can sound like a totally different language. Whether you’re a Millennial, Gen X, or even a Baby Boomer, you’ve probably been hit with some terms like "sus" or "bet" and had no idea what was happening. But no worries, we’re here to decode it for you!

We’ve picked out 20 of our most-used slang terms and broken them down with examples just for you, so the next time you hear us say something’s “low-key” or that someone’s “extra,” you’ll get it. Let’s jump into it!

1. Bet

"Bet" is like our version of saying “okay” or “for sure.” It’s how we agree or confirm something with a bit of confidence.

Example for Millennials:

Millennial: “You wanna catch a new Netflix show tonight?”

Gen Z: “Bet.”

Example for Gen X:

Gen X: “So, we’re grabbing dinner at 7?”

Gen Z: “Bet.”

Example for Baby Boomers:

Baby Boomer: “Is everything good for the family gathering on Saturday?”

Gen Z: “Bet.”

2. No Cap

"No cap" means “no lie” or “I’m being serious.” If something’s legit or true, we say “no cap.” If we think someone’s lying, we just say “cap.”

Example for Millennials:

Millennial: “I just pulled an all-nighter finishing this project.”

Gen Z: “No cap?”

Example for Gen X:

Gen X: “Did you really buy that car?”

Gen Z: “Yeah, no cap.”

Example for Baby Boomers:

Baby Boomer: “You’re actually graduating next week?”

Gen Z: “No cap, Grandma!”

3. Sus

Short for “suspicious,” we use “sus” to call out anything shady or sketchy. It started from the game Among Us but now works for anything that feels off.

Example for Millennials:

Millennial: “Why’d they cancel plans last-minute again?”

Gen Z: “Kinda sus, not gonna lie.”

Example for Gen X:

Gen X: “I didn’t hear back from the contractor for days.”

Gen Z: “That’s mad sus.”

Example for Baby Boomers:

Baby Boomer: “They didn’t send the receipt after we paid?”

Gen Z: “Sounds sus, Grandpa.”

4. Drip

“Drip” refers to someone’s style or outfit. If you’ve got drip, your fashion game is on point.

Example for Millennials:

Millennial: “Check out my new sneakers.”

Gen Z: “Those are sick, your drip is fire.”

Example for Gen X:

Gen X: “Is this outfit too much for date night?”

Gen Z: “Nah, you’re dripping.”

Example for Baby Boomers:

Baby Boomer: “How do you like my new jacket?”

Gen Z: “You’ve got some drip going on, Grandma!”

5. Slaps

When we say something “slaps,” it means it’s really, really good—usually referring to music, but it can be anything we’re into.

Example for Millennials:

Millennial: “This new playlist is fire.”

Gen Z: “Yeah, that song slaps.”

Example for Gen X:

Gen X: “I’m obsessed with this new album.”

Gen Z: “It slaps for real.”

Example for Baby Boomers:

Baby Boomer: “You should check out this old band I used to love.”

Gen Z: “If it slaps, I’m down.”

6. I'm Weak

“I’m weak” means something is so funny, it’s making us feel physically weak from laughing.

Example for Millennials:

Millennial: “Did you see that meme?”

Gen Z: “I’m weak, that’s hilarious.”

Example for Gen X:

Gen X: “That joke you told earlier cracked me up.”

Gen Z: “I was weak.”

Example for Baby Boomers:

Baby Boomer: “I still can’t believe your grandpa slipped and fell into the pool last summer.”

Gen Z: “I’m weak every time I think about it!”

7. Vibe Check

“Vibe check” is all about seeing if the mood or energy of something feels right. If it passes the vibe check, it’s cool.

Example for Millennials:

Millennial: “You down to go out later?”

Gen Z: “Depends—what’s the vibe check?”

Example for Gen X:

Gen X: “Is everyone good with the party plans for Saturday?”

Gen Z: “Let’s do a vibe check first.”

Example for Baby Boomers:

Baby Boomer: “How’s the dinner we planned looking?”

Gen Z: “Vibe check, Dad, is everyone on board?”

8. Extra

When someone’s being “extra,” they’re going over the top or doing way too much, usually in a dramatic or unnecessary way.

Example for Millennials:

Millennial: “I wore three different outfits today.”

Gen Z: “That’s kinda extra, don’t you think?”

Example for Gen X:

Gen X: “I just brought out the whole charcuterie board for movie night.”

Gen Z: “A little extra, but I love it.”

Example for Baby Boomers:

Baby Boomer: “I bought matching decorations for every room in the house for the holidays.”

Gen Z: “Okay, Grandma, you’re being extra.”

9. Low-Key/High-Key

“Low-key” means we’re being subtle or chill about something. “High-key” means we’re totally owning it.

Example for Millennials:

Millennial: “I’m low-key obsessed with this new show.”

Gen Z: “Same, high-key love it.”

Example for Gen X:

Gen X: “I low-key want to take a vacation.”

Gen Z: “Then do it, high-key!”

Example for Baby Boomers:

Baby Boomer: “I’m low-key excited for the family reunion.”

Gen Z: “Grandpa, you’re high-key pumped.”

10. Hits Different

When something “hits different,” it means it feels more special or intense than usual.

Example for Millennials:

Millennial: “That movie was good, but rewatching it at 2 a.m.? It hits different.”

Gen Z: “Exactly! Night vibes.”

Example for Gen X:

Gen X: “Listening to this song with the windows down hits different.”

Gen Z: “Definitely.”

See Also Defining generations: Where Millennials end and Generation Z begins

Example for Baby Boomers:

Baby Boomer: “This homemade lasagna just hits different from the frozen stuff.”

Gen Z: “Yeah, Grandma, real food always hits different.”

11. Main Character

When someone’s the “main character,” they’re living their best life. It’s like saying they’re the star of the show, and everyone else is just supporting cast.

Example for Millennials:

Millennial: “I spent the whole day shopping and treating myself.”

Gen Z: “You were totally the main character today.”

Example for Gen X:

Gen X: “I finally finished that marathon, and everyone was cheering for me.”

Gen Z: “You were straight-up the main character.”

Example for Baby Boomers:

Baby Boomer: “I hosted Thanksgiving, and all eyes were on me.”

Gen Z: “You were serving main character energy, Grandma.”

12. Bop

If we call a song a “bop,” it means it’s super catchy and fun. It’s a must-add to the playlist because it’s just that good.

Example for Millennials:

Millennial: “That new track is stuck in my head.”

Gen Z: “Yeah, it’s a total bop.”

Example for Gen X:

Gen X: “I can’t stop replaying this song.”

Gen Z: “That’s because it’s a bop.”

Example for Baby Boomers:

Baby Boomer: “This song from the ‘60s still makes me want to dance.”

Gen Z: “That’s a timeless bop!”

13. Sending Me

When something’s so funny or surprising that it has us dying with laughter, we say it’s “sending” us. It’s like we’re being launched into a fit of laughter.

Example for Millennials:

Millennial: “That video was hilarious.”

Gen Z: “It’s sending me. I can’t stop laughing.”

Example for Gen X:

Gen X: “Did you see what your uncle posted on Facebook?”

Gen Z: “I’m weak—it’s sending me.”

Example for Baby Boomers:

Baby Boomer: “Your dad tried to fix the car and ended up breaking it more.”

Gen Z: “That’s sending me, Grandpa!”

14. Cheugy

When something is “cheugy,” it’s out of style, old-fashioned, or trying too hard. It’s basically the opposite of trendy.

Example for Millennials:

Millennial: “Are skinny jeans cheugy now?”

Gen Z: “Yeah, kind of.”

Example for Gen X:

Gen X: “Is my go-to font choice considered cheugy?”

Gen Z: “High-key, yes.”

Example for Baby Boomers:

Baby Boomer: “Do people still say ‘cool beans’?”

Gen Z: “That’s super cheugy, Grandma.”

15. Flex

To “flex” means to show off, whether it’s your new shoes, your car, or something you’re proud of. It’s a humblebrag moment.

Example for Millennials:

Millennial: “I just got a promotion.”

Gen Z: “Go ahead and flex!”

Example for Gen X:

Gen X: “I’m posting my new ride on Instagram.”

Gen Z: “That’s a big flex.”

Example for Baby Boomers:

Baby Boomer: “Look at my new garden setup.”

Gen Z: “You’re really flexing, Grandpa!”

16. Yeet

“Yeet” is all about throwing something with a lot of force or enthusiasm. But honestly, we use it anytime we’re hyped or need to emphasize excitement.

Example for Millennials:

Millennial: “I just threw that paper across the room.”

Gen Z: “You yeeted it.”

Example for Gen X:

Gen X: “I chucked the football as far as I could.”

Gen Z: “Straight-up yeeted.”

Example for Baby Boomers:

Baby Boomer: “I tossed that frisbee all the way across the park!”

Gen Z: “You really yeeted it, Grandpa.”

17. Lit

When something is “lit,” it means it’s exciting, fun, or just really cool. It’s a party, event, or moment that’s unforgettable.

Example for Millennials:

Millennial: “That concert was amazing.”

Gen Z: “It was lit.”

Example for Gen X:

Gen X: “That party was wild.”

Gen Z: “It was lit for sure.”

Example for Baby Boomers:

Baby Boomer: “The family reunion was a blast!”

Gen Z: “It was lit, Grandma!”

18. Tea

If we’re spilling the “tea,” we’re sharing gossip or drama. If someone’s got the tea, they’ve got the juicy details.

Example for Millennials:

Millennial: “You have to tell me what happened at work today.”

Gen Z: “Alright, here’s the tea…”

Example for Gen X:

Gen X: “Did you hear what happened with the neighbors?”

Gen Z: “Ooh, spill the tea!”

Example for Baby Boomers:

Baby Boomer: “I have some juicy family gossip for you.”

Gen Z: “Give me the tea, Grandpa!”

19. Glow Up

A “glow up” is when someone’s transformation—usually in terms of looks or confidence—is next level. They’re looking better than ever.

Example for Millennials:

Millennial: “Did you see her in high school vs. now? Total glow up.”

Gen Z: “She glowed up, for real.”

Example for Gen X:

Gen X: “I finally started working out again, and I feel great.”

Gen Z: “Sounds like you’re having a glow up.”

Example for Baby Boomers:

Baby Boomer: “I got a new haircut, and I’m feeling myself.”

Gen Z: “You’re glowing up, Grandma!”

20. Simp

When someone’s a “simp,” they’re overly eager or doing too much to get someone’s attention, often in a romantic sense.

Example for Millennials:

Millennial: “He bought her flowers again?”

Gen Z: “He’s such a simp.”

Example for Gen X:

Gen X: “I can’t believe how much he’s doing to impress her.”

Gen Z: “He’s full-on simping.”

Example for Baby Boomers:

Baby Boomer: “I wrote your grandmother a love letter every day.”

Gen Z: “That’s simp behavior, Grandpa.”

And there you have it—the full breakdown of Gen Z slang, explained just for Millennials, Gen X, and Boomers. Now, next time you hear us say someone’s “extra” or that a song “slaps,” you’ll be in the loop. Slang might seem random at first, but for us, it’s a way to keep things casual, fun, and authentic. We love expressing ourselves with short, punchy phrases that reflect our fast-paced world. Hopefully, this guide has helped you catch up on the lingo, and maybe you’ll even start using some of it yourself—no cap. And remember, it’s all about keeping the vibes right!

For more insights into Gen Z life, culture, and beyond, stay tuned to Woke Waves Magazine.

#GenZSlang #YouthCulture #NoCap #VibeCheck #GlowUp