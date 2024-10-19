Generations Advantage Plans and Benefits - Martin's Point (2024)

- Search
Learn more about our highly rated plans and discover how a Martin’s Point Generations Advantage plan can support your health to help you live your best life.
Enroll for 2024
.
Join one of the country's highest-rated Medicare plans!
Get high-quality coverage and benefits in an all-in-one Medicare Advantage plan. Learn more about our Generations Advantage plans, and get started with enrollment today.
Convenient, All-in-One Medicare Coverage
All the benefits you need—plus savings and extras you won't find elsewhere.
One of the Highest-Rated Medicare Plans
Save money with one of the highest-rated Medicare plans in Maine and New Hampshire.
Keep the Doctors You Know and Trust
Our plans give you access to both in- and out-of-network doctors and specialists.
Get benefits like nobody else.
Save thousands on deductibles, annual limits, and cost shares—plus extra benefits not offered through Original Medicare. Benefits include coverage for doctor visits, specialty care, hospital stays, urgent and emergency care, preventive health care services, and prescriptions.
At Martin's Point Generations Advantage, we know wellness happens outside the gym, too. Our flexible Wellness Wallet reimburses for items like bikes, kayaks, Apple Watch®, golf clubs, ski passes, and more!
Save over $2,700
in valuable extra benefits
Why settle when you can have so much more?
Our Generations Advantage plans offer extra benefit coverage, including:
Dental Coverage
From cleanings to crowns, find out what your plan covers and then take advantage of this valuable coverage from Generations Advantage.
Vision & Eyewear Coverage
Your eyewear/vision benefits include a $0 yearly vision exam and reimbursement for eyewear expenses—including frames and contact lenses.
Over-the-Counter Benefit
All Martin's Point Generation Advantage plans offer over-the-counter benefits with Over the Counter Health Solutions (OTCHS) by CVS Caremark.
Members receive a quarterly amount to purchase from over 350 CVS-brand, OTC products.
Hearing Benefit
To help support our members’ good hearing, we partnered with Amplifon to provide you with allowances on hearing aid devices and services.
Wellness Extras
Your flexible Wellness Wallet benefit reimburses up to your plan’s annual amount for a wide range of eligible gear, fees, and services that help keep you moving, indoors and out!
NOTE: Savings depend on plan, county, and benefit usage.
|
Benefits
|
Martin's Point
|
Original
|Doctor and Hospital Visits
|Part D Prescription Drugs
|Not included
|No Medical Deductible You Have to Satisfy
|Has deductibles
|Annual Limit to Your Out-of-Pocket Costs
|No limit
|Worldwide Urgent and Emergency Care
|Not covered
|$0 Routine Vision Exam
|Not covered
|$0 Annual Physical Exam
|Not covered
|Extra Benefits (Wellness Wallet, Hearing Aids, Over-the-Counter items, Eyewear, and more)
|Not included
Plans in your Area
Plans available statewide in Maine and New Hampshire. What's available may vary depending on your county.
2024 Generations Advantage Prime (HMO-POS) Plan
Our most popular comprehensive plan. Complete medical, hospital, and Part D Prescription Drug coverage with low copayments for in-network services. Point-of-Service (POS) benefit covers certain services from out-of-network providers. Includes valuable extra benefits.
View Plan
2024 Generations Advantage Select (LPPO) Plan
Offer widest choice of provider. Complete medical, hospital, and Part D Prescription Drug coverage. You can see out-of-network providers for all covered services, with the option to pay less if you see in-network providers.
View Plan
2024 Generations Advantage Alliance (HMO) Plan
Comprehensive, in-network medical and hospital benefits at a $0 plan premium. Does not include Part D Prescription Drug coverage. Excellent choice if you already have prescription coverage through TRICARE®, the VA, or an employer plan. This plan offers rich extra benefits.
View Plan
2024 Generations Advantage Value Plus (HMO-POS) Plan
Complete medical, hospital, and Part D Prescription Drug coverage with low copayments for in-network services. Point-of-Service (POS) benefit covers certain services from out-of-network providers. Includes valuable extra benefits. Available in Maine only.
View Plan
2024 Generations Advantage Access (LPPO) Plan
Wide choice and plan flexibility. Complete medical, hospital, and Part D Prescription Drug coverage. You can see out-of-network providers for all covered services, with the option to pay less if you see in-network providers.
View Plan
With us, finding the right Medicare plan is easy!
We will send you a free Medicare Advantage guide to learn more about our Generations Advantage plans.
