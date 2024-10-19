Generations Advantage Plans and Benefits - Martin's Point (2024)

Table of Contents
Join one of the country's highest-rated Medicare plans! Convenient, All-in-One Medicare Coverage One of the Highest-Rated Medicare Plans Keep the Doctors You Know and Trust Save over $2,700 in valuable extra benefits Plans in your Area With us, finding the right Medicare plan is easy! Isn't your health worth a conversation? FAQs References

Learn more about our highly rated plans and discover how a Martin’s Point Generations Advantage plan can support your health to help you live your best life.

Enroll for 2024

Join one of the country's highest-rated Medicare plans!

Get high-quality coverage and benefits in an all-in-one Medicare Advantage plan. Learn more about our Generations Advantage plans, and get started with enrollment today.

Convenient, All-in-One Medicare Coverage

All the benefits you need—plus savings and extras you won't find elsewhere.

One of the Highest-Rated Medicare Plans

Save money with one of the highest-rated Medicare plans in Maine and New Hampshire.

Keep the Doctors You Know and Trust

Our plans give you access to both in- and out-of-network doctors and specialists.


Get benefits like nobody else.

Save thousands on deductibles, annual limits, and cost shares—plus extra benefits not offered through Original Medicare. Benefits include coverage for doctor visits, specialty care, hospital stays, urgent and emergency care, preventive health care services, and prescriptions.

At Martin's Point Generations Advantage, we know wellness happens outside the gym, too. Our flexible Wellness Wallet reimburses for items like bikes, kayaks, Apple Watch®, golf clubs, ski passes, and more!

Save over $2,700
in valuable extra benefits

Why settle when you can have so much more?

Our Generations Advantage plans offer extra benefit coverage, including:

Generations Advantage Plans and Benefits - Martin's Point (8)Dental Coverage

From cleanings to crowns, find out what your plan covers and then take advantage of this valuable coverage from Generations Advantage.

Generations Advantage Plans and Benefits - Martin's Point (9)Vision & Eyewear Coverage

Your eyewear/vision benefits include a $0 yearly vision exam and reimbursement for eyewear expenses—including frames and contact lenses.

Over-the-Counter Benefit

All Martin's Point Generation Advantage plans offer over-the-counter benefits with Over the Counter Health Solutions (OTCHS) by CVS Caremark.

Members receive a quarterly amount to purchase from over 350 CVS-brand, OTC products.

Hearing Benefit

To help support our members’ good hearing, we partnered with Amplifon to provide you with allowances on hearing aid devices and services.

Wellness Extras

Your flexible Wellness Wallet benefit reimburses up to your plan’s annual amount for a wide range of eligible gear, fees, and services that help keep you moving, indoors and out!


NOTE: Savings depend on plan, county, and benefit usage.

Benefits
Martin's Point
Generations Advantage
Original
Medicare
Doctor and Hospital Visits Generations Advantage Plans and Benefits - Martin's Point (13)
 Generations Advantage Plans and Benefits - Martin's Point (14)
Part D Prescription Drugs Generations Advantage Plans and Benefits - Martin's Point (15) Not included
No Medical Deductible You Have to Satisfy Generations Advantage Plans and Benefits - Martin's Point (16)
 Has deductibles
Annual Limit to Your Out-of-Pocket Costs Generations Advantage Plans and Benefits - Martin's Point (17) No limit
Worldwide Urgent and Emergency Care Generations Advantage Plans and Benefits - Martin's Point (18) Not covered
$0 Routine Vision Exam Generations Advantage Plans and Benefits - Martin's Point (19)
 Not covered
$0 Annual Physical Exam Generations Advantage Plans and Benefits - Martin's Point (20) Not covered
Extra Benefits (Wellness Wallet, Hearing Aids, Over-the-Counter items, Eyewear, and more) Generations Advantage Plans and Benefits - Martin's Point (21)
 Not included

Plans in your Area

Plans available statewide in Maine and New Hampshire. What's available may vary depending on your county.

2024 Generations Advantage Prime (HMO-POS) Plan

Our most popular comprehensive plan. Complete medical, hospital, and Part D Prescription Drug coverage with low copayments for in-network services. Point-of-Service (POS) benefit covers certain services from out-of-network providers. Includes valuable extra benefits.

View Plan

2024 Generations Advantage Select (LPPO) Plan

Offer widest choice of provider. Complete medical, hospital, and Part D Prescription Drug coverage. You can see out-of-network providers for all covered services, with the option to pay less if you see in-network providers.

View Plan

2024 Generations Advantage Alliance (HMO) Plan

Comprehensive, in-network medical and hospital benefits at a $0 plan premium. Does not include Part D Prescription Drug coverage. Excellent choice if you already have prescription coverage through TRICARE®, the VA, or an employer plan. This plan offers rich extra benefits.

View Plan

2024 Generations Advantage Value Plus (HMO-POS) Plan

Complete medical, hospital, and Part D Prescription Drug coverage with low copayments for in-network services. Point-of-Service (POS) benefit covers certain services from out-of-network providers. Includes valuable extra benefits. Available in Maine only.

View Plan

2024 Generations Advantage Access (LPPO) Plan

Wide choice and plan flexibility. Complete medical, hospital, and Part D Prescription Drug coverage. You can see out-of-network providers for all covered services, with the option to pay less if you see in-network providers.

View Plan

With us, finding the right Medicare plan is easy!

We will send you a free Medicare Advantage guide to learn more about our Generations Advantage plans.

Request Your Copy

Isn't your health worth a conversation?

Let’s talk about your health needs and how our plans help you keep doing the things you love. Call us today to find out more about Martin’s Point Generations Advantage plans.

Call 1-800-961-4572

Generations Advantage Plans and Benefits - Martin's Point (2024)

FAQs

Why are people leaving Medicare Advantage plans? ›

Most individuals that dislike a Medicare Advantage plan usually have had a bad experience with in-network providers, plan authorizations for medical care, or having to wait a long time to have an appointment scheduled. Some of these concerns can be attributed to the healthcare provider.

Why do people say not to get a Medicare Advantage plan? ›

Restrictive networks

In some cases, you'll have a higher share of costs when you see an out-of-network doctor. In other cases, you're not covered at all if you go out of network. This is particularly important if you travel a lot because Medicare Advantage plans generally don't provide out-of-state coverage.

What states does Martin's Point insurance cover? ›

Martin's Point Generations Advantage plans serve members in Maine and New Hampshire. We offer five "Individual" Medicare Advantage plans.

Why are hospitals refusing Medicare Advantage plans? ›

Why are hospitals dropping Medicare Advantage? Among other things, Medicare Advantage plans require patients to get prior authorization for more services than Original Medicare. Prior authorizations require time on the part of a medical provider, and the requests aren't always successful.

Can I drop my Medicare Advantage plan and go back to original Medicare? ›

You can drop your Medicare Advantage Plan and return to Original Medicare. You'll also be able to join a separate Medicare drug plan. During the Medicare Advantage Open Enrollment Period, if you have Original Medicare you can't: Switch to a Medicare Advantage Plan.

What are the pitfalls of a Medicare Advantage plan? ›

There are some disadvantages as well, including provider limitations, additional costs, and lack of coverage while traveling. Whether you choose original Medicare or Medicare Advantage, it's important to review healthcare needs and Medicare options before choosing your coverage.

Why do doctors hate Medicare Advantage plans? ›

Many doctors and healthcare physicians don't like Medicare Advantage plans due to coverage restrictions, limited networking, and overpayment rates, which cause increasing difficulties for patients.

What is the scandal about Medicare Advantage? ›

The Justice Department continued to pursue cases alleging false claims in the Medicare Advantage (or Medicare Part C) program, including allegations that organizations participating in the program knowingly submitted or caused the submission of inaccurate information or knowingly failed to correct inaccurate ...

Which health insurance company denies the most claims? ›

UnitedHealthcare is the worst insurance company for paying claims with about one-third of claims denied. Kaiser Permanente is the best large health insurance company for paying claims, denying only 7% of medical bills. Currently insured? It's free, simple and secure.

How many members does Martin's Point health Plan have? ›

Find out why over 46,000 military family members and retirees in the Northeast have chosen to get TRICARE Prime with extras through the Martin's Point US Family Health Plan.

What insurance is accepted in all 50 states? ›

The Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association is a national federation of independent, community-based and locally operated Blue Cross and Blue Shield companies. Healthcare coverage is one of the most important decisions you make. Choose the card that opens doors in all 50 states.

What is Martin's Point US Family Health Plan? ›

As a Martin's Point US Family Health Plan member, you are eligible to receive FREE, personalized care management. You can sign up for a dedicated medical or behavioral health care manager who will help you succeed at leading a healthy, active, and full life.

Why are Medicare Advantage plans struggling? ›

On the other hand, Medicare Advantage profitability is on the decline, as shown in recent quarterly reports from the large insurers. The headwinds, executives said during recent earnings calls, have been due to greater than expected utilization of benefits and lower than expected reimbursement from the government.

What is the future of Medicare Advantage plans? ›

Medicare Advantage (MA) is projected to be the line of business that drives the most profit for payers in 2026, 15. even while headwinds are emerging in the Medicare program. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) is projecting the Medicare trust fund will run out of money in 2031, 16.

Why are people complaining about Medicare Advantage? ›

It feels like insurance companies are manipulating us to get Medicare Advantage plans sold so that they can control the system, as opposed to treating us like human beings.” Seniors face a torrent of Medicare Advantage advertising: an analysis by KFF found 9,500 daily TV ads during open enrollment in 2022.

