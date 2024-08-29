Generations Advantage Plans and Benefits - Martin's Point (2024)



Get benefits like nobody else.

Save thousands on deductibles, annual limits, and cost shares—plus extra benefits not offered through Original Medicare. Benefits include coverage for doctor visits, specialty care, hospital stays, urgent and emergency care, preventive health care services, and prescriptions.

At Martin's Point Generations Advantage, we know wellness happens outside the gym, too. Our flexible Wellness Wallet reimburses for items like bikes, kayaks, Apple Watch®, golf clubs, ski passes, and more!