Generations Advantage Plans and Benefits - Martin's Point (2024)

Learn more about our highly rated plans and discover how a Martin’s Point Generations Advantage plan can support your health to help you live your best life.

Join one of the country's highest-rated Medicare plans!

Get high-quality coverage and benefits in an all-in-one Medicare Advantage plan. Learn more about our Generations Advantage plans, and get started with enrollment today.

Convenient, All-in-One Medicare Coverage

All the benefits you need—plus savings and extras you won't find elsewhere.

One of the Highest-Rated Medicare Plans

Save money with one of the highest-rated Medicare plans in Maine and New Hampshire.

Keep the Doctors You Know and Trust

Our plans give you access to both in- and out-of-network doctors and specialists.


Get benefits like nobody else.

Save thousands on deductibles, annual limits, and cost shares—plus extra benefits not offered through Original Medicare. Benefits include coverage for doctor visits, specialty care, hospital stays, urgent and emergency care, preventive health care services, and prescriptions.

At Martin's Point Generations Advantage, we know wellness happens outside the gym, too. Our flexible Wellness Wallet reimburses for items like bikes, kayaks, Apple Watch®, golf clubs, ski passes, and more!

Save over $2,700
in valuable extra benefits

Why settle when you can have so much more?

Our Generations Advantage plans offer extra benefit coverage, including:

Generations Advantage Plans and Benefits - Martin's Point (8)Dental Coverage

From cleanings to crowns, find out what your plan covers and then take advantage of this valuable coverage from Generations Advantage.

Generations Advantage Plans and Benefits - Martin's Point (9)Vision & Eyewear Coverage

Your eyewear/vision benefits include a $0 yearly vision exam and reimbursem*nt for eyewear expenses—including frames and contact lenses.

Over-the-Counter Benefit

All Martin's Point Generation Advantage plans offer over-the-counter benefits with Over the Counter Health Solutions (OTCHS) by CVS Caremark.

Members receive a quarterly amount to purchase from over 350 CVS-brand, OTC products.

Hearing Benefit

To help support our members’ good hearing, we partnered with Amplifon to provide you with allowances on hearing aid devices and services.

Wellness Extras

Your flexible Wellness Wallet benefit reimburses up to your plan’s annual amount for a wide range of eligible gear, fees, and services that help keep you moving, indoors and out!


NOTE: Savings depend on plan, county, and benefit usage.

Benefits
Martin's Point
Generations Advantage
Original
Medicare
Doctor and Hospital Visits Generations Advantage Plans and Benefits - Martin's Point (13)
 Generations Advantage Plans and Benefits - Martin's Point (14)
Part D Prescription Drugs Generations Advantage Plans and Benefits - Martin's Point (15) Not included
No Medical Deductible You Have to Satisfy Generations Advantage Plans and Benefits - Martin's Point (16)
 Has deductibles
Annual Limit to Your Out-of-Pocket Costs Generations Advantage Plans and Benefits - Martin's Point (17) No limit
Worldwide Urgent and Emergency Care Generations Advantage Plans and Benefits - Martin's Point (18) Not covered
$0 Routine Vision Exam Generations Advantage Plans and Benefits - Martin's Point (19)
 Not covered
$0 Annual Physical Exam Generations Advantage Plans and Benefits - Martin's Point (20) Not covered
Extra Benefits (Wellness Wallet, Hearing Aids, Over-the-Counter items, Eyewear, and more) Generations Advantage Plans and Benefits - Martin's Point (21)
 Not included

Plans in your Area

Plans available statewide in Maine and New Hampshire. What's available may vary depending on your county.

2024 Generations Advantage Prime (HMO-POS) Plan

Our most popular comprehensive plan. Complete medical, hospital, and Part D Prescription Drug coverage with low copayments for in-network services. Point-of-Service (POS) benefit covers certain services from out-of-network providers. Includes valuable extra benefits.

View Plan

2024 Generations Advantage Select (LPPO) Plan

Offer widest choice of provider. Complete medical, hospital, and Part D Prescription Drug coverage. You can see out-of-network providers for all covered services, with the option to pay less if you see in-network providers.

View Plan

2024 Generations Advantage Alliance (HMO) Plan

Comprehensive, in-network medical and hospital benefits at a $0 plan premium. Does not include Part D Prescription Drug coverage. Excellent choice if you already have prescription coverage through TRICARE®, the VA, or an employer plan. This plan offers rich extra benefits.

View Plan

2024 Generations Advantage Value Plus (HMO-POS) Plan

Complete medical, hospital, and Part D Prescription Drug coverage with low copayments for in-network services. Point-of-Service (POS) benefit covers certain services from out-of-network providers. Includes valuable extra benefits. Available in Maine only.

View Plan

2024 Generations Advantage Access (LPPO) Plan

Wide choice and plan flexibility. Complete medical, hospital, and Part D Prescription Drug coverage. You can see out-of-network providers for all covered services, with the option to pay less if you see in-network providers.

View Plan

With us, finding the right Medicare plan is easy!

We will send you a free Medicare Advantage guide to learn more about our Generations Advantage plans.

Isn't your health worth a conversation?

Let’s talk about your health needs and how our plans help you keep doing the things you love. Call us today to find out more about Martin’s Point Generations Advantage plans.

Call 1-800-961-4572

