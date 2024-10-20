Git bash for windows (2024)

Table of Contents
Downloading and installing Git Bash on Windows Basic Git bash commands Git configuration Your first git repository Working with remote repositories Using the Graphite CLI in Git Bash on Windows Git Bash Customization and Package Management Troubleshooting and Further Learning FAQs References

Git Bash is a command-line interface for using Git for Windows, providing users with a Bash emulation to run Git commands with more flexibility and efficiency. This guide will cover the essentials of Git Bash, from downloading and installing, to package management and executing your first commands.

Downloading and installing Git Bash on Windows

  1. Git download for Windows: To get started with Git Bash, download the latest version of Git for Windows from the official website git-scm.com. It is available for various Windows versions including Windows 10, Windows 11, and older versions like Windows 7 and Windows 8.

  2. Git install Windows: Run the downloaded .exe file to start the installation process. During installation, you will encounter various setup options. Default settings are typically sufficient for most users, but you can customize components and the default editor used for Git commands if necessary.

  3. Git Bash setup: Among the options during installation, you'll choose how Git is run in the command prompt. We recommend selecting the "Use Git from the Windows Command Prompt" option, unless you have specific additional Unix tools you want to install alongside Git Bash. You can always change this setting later.

Basic Git bash commands

After installation, you can access Git Bash through the Start menu or by clicking on the shortcut you created during installation.

Git Bash operates on a unix-like CLI environment, meaning that you navigate the terminal like you would on a unix system.

  • Navigating directories: Use cd <directory> to change your current directory.

  • Creating directories: mkdir <directory-name> creates a new directory.

  • Creating files: touch <file-name> creates a new file.

  • Checking Git version: git --version shows the installed Git version, helpful for ensuring you have the latest features and security updates.

Git configuration

Before you start using Git, configure your user name and email address:

Terminal

git config --global user.name "Your Name"
git config --global user.email "your_email@example.com"

These details are important because every Git commit includes this information in its metadata.

TIP: If you want to change either field temporarily, you can run this command later without the--global , which will set email and name in the scope of the current git project.

Your first git repository

  1. Create a workspace directory: It’s good practice to store all of your git repos in the same top level directory. This keeps all of your repositories organized and easy to access. Create a directory named workspace in your home directory.

  2. Creating a repository (repo): Next navigate create a new folder inside of your workspace directory and run git init. This command creates a new Git repository and adds a few Git metadata files.

  3. Create a README: Create a README.md file to give your new git project a starting point. You can do this with the command touch README.md.

  4. Staging changes: Use git add <file> to stage the single README file or git add . to stage the entire directory, in the case you’ve created other files as well. For further info, please see this guide on how to use git add.

  5. Committing changes: Commit your staged changes with git commit -m "Your commit message". Commit messages should be meaningful, describing what changes were made and why.

Working with remote repositories

  • Git clone: To copy an existing Git repository, use git clone <repository-url>. This is often the first step when contributing to a project or starting a new feature based on an existing codebase. For further info, please see this guide on cloning repositories.

  • Git push: After committing changes in your local repository, use git push origin <branch-name> to upload them to a remote repository.

  • Git pull: To update your local repository with changes from the remote, use git pull origin <branch-name>.

Using the Graphite CLI in Git Bash on Windows

While Git is an incredibly useful tool, it has many shortcomings, particularly with rebasing, and managing stacked pull requests.

Compatible with Git Bash for Windows, the Graphite CLI simplifies git, handles rebasing automatically, and allows you to create, submit, and stack pull requests right from the command line.

Under the hood, the CLI runs Git to create branches, commits, and metadata, which means you can still use Git in your scripts, tooling, or whenever you feel like it. Read more about installing the Graphite CLI in our docs.

Git Bash Customization and Package Management

Git Bash can be customized in various ways, such as modifying the Bash profile for aliases or prompts. For Windows package management, we recommend Chocolatey, or you can use Git's included package management features for specific Git-related tools.

Troubleshooting and Further Learning

Git Bash documentation and help: For more detailed information and troubleshooting, refer to the official Git For Windows documentation or use git help <command> to get help for specific Git commands.

FAQs

Is git Bash good for windows? ›

Git Bash can actually provide a fairly robust shell experience on Windows. Git Bash comes packaged with the following shell commands which are outside the scope of this document: Ssh, scp, cat, find.

What is the difference between git Bash and git for Windows? ›

What is the difference between git and git Bash? Git is the version control system used to manage source code and project history, while Git Bash is a command-line terminal environment for Windows that provides a way to use Git commands.

Is git Bash better than PowerShell? ›

Although Bash is great for managing text files in a scripting environment, everything is managed through APIs, not files. So, Bash is useful primarily for importing Linux code into Windows machines and developing that code. Conversely, PowerShell is the best choice for managing Windows workloads.

Do I need to install git Bash on Windows? ›

If you're working on a machine running Windows, you'll have to install and set up Git Bash. You'll be using this to remotely access the instances you create in the hands-on labs. Linux, UNIX or Mac users, need not install Git Bash and can skip Task 1.

What is the best Git for Windows? ›

What are the Best Git GUIs?
  • GitHub Desktop is one of the best Git GUI clients for Windows, and it also runs on other platforms. ...
  • Sourcetree is another free Git client for Windows and Mac OS that was developed by Atlassian. ...
  • SmartGit is a graphical Git client with support for GitHub, Bitbucket, and GitLab.

Is git for windows good? ›

User Reviews

Git is used by every developer out there and I think windows should now give the git feature in CMD or Power shell. But till that this is the only way possible for the beginners to use git or you can install git via WSL. This is fast, lightweight, GUI has pretty much everything. So for me its a 5/5.

Why use Git Bash over GitHub desktop? ›

Git Bash, on the other hand, is a tool that works through a command line interface, which can be more flexible and powerful than using a GUI. If you like working with a terminal and prefer having more control over what you're doing, Git Bash might be …

How does Git Bash work on Windows? ›

Put simply, Git Bash is an application for Microsoft Windows OS environments that provides Unix based shell utilities and experience for Git command line commands. Git Bash emulates the Git command line experience that Unix environments have, for Windows users.

What is the point of Git Bash? ›

Git Bash is a command-line interface (CLI) that combines the functionality of Git and Bash, a popular Unix shell. It offers a user-friendly way to interact with Git repositories, perform version control tasks, and navigate the file system.

Is Bash still useful? ›

Scripting with Bash

Despite Bash being old, it is still very much worthwhile to learn and understand. Bash is everywhere and is by default on most distributions of Linux.

Can I use command prompt instead of Git Bash? ›

You can also use git from your windows command prompt. Use `git-cmd. bat` instead of `git-bash.

Is Git Bash free or paid? ›

Git is a free and open source distributed version control system designed to handle everything from small to very large projects with speed and efficiency. Git is easy to learn and has a tiny footprint with lightning fast performance.

Is it safe to install Git on Windows? ›

Git Bash is a widely used and usually safe, but like anything has its risks. You downloaded it from the official Git website, which ensures that you have a legitimate version free from pre installed malware.

How do I know if Git Bash is installed on Windows? ›

You can check whether Git is installed and what version you are using by opening up a terminal window in Linux or Mac, or a command prompt window in Windows, and typing the following command: git --version.

Why do we need Git for Windows? ›

Git is a distributed version control system that lets developers track source code changes during software development. It is fast and super flexible. You can create as many branches as you need and switch between branches as you wish.

Can I use Git Bash instead of CMD in Windows? ›

In terms of Git usage, there is no difference. Bash and CMD are the different types of shells. Bash is the one you find in Linux and CMD is the command prompt in Windows. Git keeps it wasy by providing both the bash and cmd versions available.

Does Git work with Windows? ›

Note: Git for Windows comes with its own command prompt (Git Bash) that, besides git commands, has some useful Unix commands (and it looks better than the Windows default prompt). On the next screen (Adjusting your path environment), I choose the most conservative option: Use Git Bash only.

Why use Git Bash over Github desktop? ›

Git Bash, on the other hand, is a tool that works through a command line interface, which can be more flexible and powerful than using a GUI. If you like working with a terminal and prefer having more control over what you're doing, Git Bash might be …

