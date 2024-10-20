Git - git Documentation (2024)

If set to yes , print an ellipsis following an (abbreviated) SHA-1 value. This affects indications of detached HEADs (git-checkout[1]) and the raw diff output (git-diff[1]). Printing an ellipsis in the cases mentioned is no longer considered adequate and support for it is likely to be removed in the foreseeable future (along with the variable).

If set to 0 , Git will complete any requested operation without performing any optional sub-operations that require taking a lock. For example, this will prevent git status from refreshing the index as a side effect. This is useful for processes running in the background which do not want to cause lock contention with other operations on the repository. Defaults to 1 .

This configuration is optional. If the variable is not propagated, then clients will fall back to the original "v0" protocol (but may miss out on some performance improvements or features). This variable currently only affects clones and fetches; it is not yet used for pushes (but may be in the future).

Note that servers may need to be configured to allow this variable to pass over some transports. It will be propagated automatically when accessing local repositories (i.e., file:// or a filesystem path), as well as over the git:// protocol. For git-over-http, it should work automatically in most configurations, but see the discussion in git-http-backend[1]. For git-over-ssh, the ssh server may need to be configured to allow clients to pass this variable (e.g., by using AcceptEnv GIT_PROTOCOL with OpenSSH).

Set to 0 to prevent protocols used by fetch/push/clone which are configured to the user state. This is useful to restrict recursive submodule initialization from an untrusted repository or for programs which feed potentially-untrusted URLS to git commands. See git-config[1] for more details.

If set to a colon-separated list of protocols, behave as if protocol.allow is set to never , and each of the listed protocols has protocol.<name>.allow set to always (overriding any existing configuration). See the description of protocol.allow in git-config[1] for more details.

If set to 0 , ignore broken or badly named refs when iterating over lists of refs. Normally Git will try to include any such refs, which may cause some operations to fail. This is usually preferable, as potentially destructive operations (e.g., git-prune[1]) are better off aborting rather than ignoring broken refs (and thus considering the history they point to as not worth saving). The default value is 1 (i.e., be paranoid about detecting and aborting all operations). You should not normally need to set this to 0 , but it may be useful when trying to salvage data from a corrupted repository.

By default, when tracing is activated, Git redacts the values of cookies, the "Authorization:" header, the "Proxy-Authorization:" header and packfile URIs. Set this variable to 0 to prevent this redaction.

In addition to the text-based messages available in GIT_TRACE2 , this setting writes a column-based format for understanding nesting regions. See GIT_TRACE2 for available trace output options and Trace2 documentation for full details.

This setting writes a JSON-based format that is suited for machine interpretation. See GIT_TRACE2 for available trace output options and Trace2 documentation for full details.

In addition, if the variable is set to af_unix:[<socket_type>:]<absolute-pathname> , Git will try to open the path as a Unix Domain Socket. The socket type can be either stream or dgram .

Enables more detailed trace messages from the "trace2" library. Output from GIT_TRACE2 is a simple text-based format for human readability.

Enables a curl full trace dump of all incoming and outgoing data, including descriptive information, of the git transport protocol. This is similar to doing curl --trace-ascii on the command line. See GIT_TRACE for available trace output options.

Enables trace messages printing the .git, working tree and current working directory after Git has completed its setup phase. See GIT_TRACE for available trace output options.

Enables trace messages for operations on the ref database. See GIT_TRACE for available trace output options.

Take the configuration from the given files instead from global or system-level configuration files. If GIT_CONFIG_SYSTEM is set, the system config file defined at build time (usually /etc/gitconfig ) will not be read. Likewise, if GIT_CONFIG_GLOBAL is set, neither $HOME/.gitconfig nor $XDG_CONFIG_HOME/git/config will be read. Can be set to /dev/null to skip reading configuration files of the respective level.

This environment variable overrides the configured Git editor when editing the todo list of an interactive rebase. See also git-rebase[1] and the sequence.editor option in git-config[1].

A number controlling how many seconds to delay before showing optional progress indicators. Defaults to 2.

DESCRIPTION. Git is a fast, scalable, distributed revision control system with an unusually rich command set that provides both high-level operations and full access to internals.

Conclusion. With Github, you can develop software and its documentation. The beauty of the Github approach is that it allows multiple team members to work on projects at the same time and manage both software code and its documentation. You can iteratively improve the software and its documentation at the same time.

To create a new single page document in GitHub: In the pkp-docs repository, click Create New File. You will create the new folder for the document as you create the file. Enter the name of the document folder and then /. ... Enter the name of the file index.md . Place the following code at the top of the file:

How Git works Create a "repository" (project) with a git hosting tool (like Bitbucket) Copy (or clone) the repository to your local machine. Add a file to your local repo and "commit" (save) the changes. "Push" your changes to your main branch. Make a change to your file with a git hosting tool and commit. More items...

As a streamlined efficiency tool, Git is easy to learn if you understand its use. Students with coding experience can learn the basic features of Git in as little as twenty minutes and become proficient in only a few hours of guided study.

A three letter command is quick and easy to say and type. The word "Git" is not used by any other existing Unix command. The initial working version of Git's code was very simple, so much so that he finds it deserving of insult. An acronym for Global Information Tracker, at least when it works properly.

If you have completed relevant certifications or courses related to Git, mention them on your resume. This demonstrates your commitment to professional development and expertise in using Git.

You can read documentation that reflects the GitHub product you're currently using.

Answer: Git uses 'C' language.

Write for readability Use plain language. Use common, everyday words, and avoid jargon when possible. Terms that are well known to developers are fine, but don't assume that the reader knows the details of how GitHub works. Use active voice. Be concise. Write sentences that are simple and brief.

How do you set up a document repository? Collect your documents. Start by gathering all the documents you want to be stored in the repository. ... Scan your paper documents. ... Decide on a naming system. ... Index and sort your files. ... Integrate your paper and digital systems. ... Get your team on board.

Documenting your project with wikis About wikis. ... Adding or editing wiki pages. ... Creating a footer or sidebar for your wiki. ... Editing wiki content. ... Viewing a wiki's history of changes. ... Changing access permissions for wikis. ... Disabling wikis.

The key difference between Git and GitHub is that Git is a free, open source version control tool that developers install locally on their personal computers, while GitHub is a pay-for-use online service built to run Git in the cloud. Git is a piece of software. GitHub is an online SaaS service.

Git is a version control system used for tracking changes in computer files. It is generally used for source code management in software development.

Git is a DevOps tool used for source code management. It is a free and open-source version control system used to handle small to very large projects efficiently. Git is used to tracking changes in the source code, enabling multiple developers to work together on non-linear development.

Git is the most commonly used version control system. Git tracks the changes you make to files, so you have a record of what has been done, and you can revert to specific versions should you ever need to. Git also makes collaboration easier, allowing changes by multiple people to all be merged into one source.

Having a distributed architecture, Git is an example of a DVCS (hence Distributed Version Control System).

