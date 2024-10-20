Git - git Documentation (2024)

GIT_MERGE_VERBOSITY

Eine numerische Angabe, die Ausgabemenge der rekursiven Merge-Strategie steuert. Überschreibt merge.verbosity. Siehe git-merge[1]

GIT_PAGER

Diese Umgebungsvariable überschreibt $PAGER. Wenn sie auf eine leere Zeichenkette oder "cat" gesetzt ist, startet Git keinen Pager. Siehe auch die Option core.pager in git-config[1].

GIT_PROGRESS_DELAY

A number controlling how many seconds to delay before showing optional progress indicators. Defaults to 2.

GIT_EDITOR

Diese Umgebungsvariable überschreibt $EDITOR und $VISUAL. Sie wird von mehreren Git-Befehlen verwendet, um im interaktiven Modus einen Editor zu öffnen. Siehe auch git-var[1] und die Option core.editor in git-config[1].

GIT_SEQUENCE_EDITOR

This environment variable overrides the configured Git editor when editing the todo list of an interactive rebase. See also git-rebase[1] and the sequence.editor option in git-config[1].

GIT_SSH
GIT_SSH_COMMAND

Wenn eine dieser Umgebungsvariablen gesetzt ist, verwenden git fetch und git push den angegebenen Befehl statt ssh zum Verbinden mit entfernten Systemen. Die Kommandozeilenparameter die dem konfigurierten Befehl übergeben werden, richten sich nach der SSH-Varinate. Siehe die Option ssh.variant in git-config[1] für Details.

$GIT_SSH_COMMAND hat Vorrang über $GIT_SSH und wird von der Shell interpretiert, daher können zusätzliche Argumente mit angegeben werden. GIT_SSH dagegen darf nur den Pfad zu einem Programm enthalten (dieses kann ein Wrapper-Shell-Script sein, falls zusätzliche Argumente benötigt werden).

Meistens ist es einfacher die gewünschten Optionen über Ihre persönliche .shh/config-Datei zu konfigurieren. Bitte konsultieren Sie Ihre SSH-Dokumentation für weitere Details.

GIT_SSH_VARIANT

Wenn diese Umgebungsvariable gesetzt ist, überschreibt sie Git’s automatische Erkennung ob sich GIT_SSH/GIT_SSH_COMMAND/core.sshCommand auf OpenSSH, plink oder tortoiseplink bezieht. Diese Variable überschreibt sie die Konfigurationseinstellung ssh.variant die den selben Zweck erfüllt.

GIT_ASKPASS

Wenn diese Umgebungsvariable gesetzt ist, rufen Git-Befehle die Passwörter benötigten (z.B. für HTTP- oder IMAP-Authentifizierung) dieses Programm mit geeigneten Kommandozeilenparametern auf und lesen das Passwort von seiner Standardausgabe. Siehe auch die Option core.askPass in git-config[1].

GIT_TERMINAL_PROMPT

Wenn diese Umgebungsvariable auf 0 gesetzt ist, fragt Git nicht nach Eingaben im Terminal (z.B. zur HTTP-Authentifizierung).

GIT_CONFIG_GLOBAL
GIT_CONFIG_SYSTEM

Take the configuration from the given files instead from global or system-level configuration files. If GIT_CONFIG_SYSTEM is set, the system config file defined at build time (usually /etc/gitconfig) will not be read. Likewise, if GIT_CONFIG_GLOBAL is set, neither $HOME/.gitconfig nor $XDG_CONFIG_HOME/git/config will be read. Can be set to /dev/null to skip reading configuration files of the respective level.

GIT_CONFIG_NOSYSTEM

Gibt an, ob das Auslesen der Systemweiten Konfigurationsdatei $(prefix)/etc/gitconfig übersprungen wird. Diese Umgebungsvariable kann in Kombination mit $HOME und $XDG_CONFIG_HOME genutzt werden um eine reproduzierbare Umgebung für ein Skript herzustellen oder um eine fehlerhafte /etc/gitconfig-Datei vorübergehend zu vermeiden, während man auf jemanden mit den nötigen Berechtigungen um die Fehler zu beheben wartet.

GIT_FLUSH

Wenn diese Umgebungsvariable auf 1 gesetzt ist, erzwingen Befehlewie git blame (im inkrementellen Modus),git rev-list,git log,git check-attr und git check-ignore ein Leeren desAusgabestroms nach jedem Datensatz. Wenn dieseVariable auf "0" gesetzt ist, wird die Ausgabe dieser Befehle mitvollständig gepuffertem I/O durchgeführt. Wenn dieseUmgebungsvariable nicht gesetzt ist, wählt Git zwischen gepufferteroder datensatzbasierter Ausgabe basierend darauf, ob stdout in eineDatei umgeleitet zu sein scheint oder nicht.

GIT_TRACE

Aktiviert allgemeine Ablaufverfolgungsmeldungen, z.B.. Alias-Erweiterung, Ausführung von eingebauten und externen Befehlen.

Wenn diese Variable auf "1", "2" oder "true" (Vergleich ist unabhängig von Groß-/Kleinschreibung) gesetzt ist, werden Ablaufverfolgungsmeldungen nach stderr ausgegeben.

Wenn dieser Variable ein ganzzahliger Wert größer als 2 und kleiner als 10 zugewiesen ist, interpretiert Git diesen Wert als geöffneten Datei-Handle und versucht die Ablaufverfolgungsmeldungen in diese Datei zu schreiben.

Alternativ kann diese Variable auf einen absoluten Pfad (beginnt mit einem /), schreibt Git die Ablaufverfolgungsmeldungen in diese Datei.

Zurücksetzen der Variable oder setzen auf einen leeren Wert, "0" oder "false" (unabhängig von Groß-/Kleinschreibung) deaktiviert Ablaufverfolgungsmeldungen.

GIT_TRACE_FSMONITOR

Aktiviert Ablaufverfolgungsmeldungen für die Dateisystemmonitor-Erweiterung. Siehe GIT_TRACE? für verfügbare Ausgabemöglichkeiten.

GIT_TRACE_PACK_ACCESS

Aktiviert Ablaufverfolgungsmeldungen für Zugriffe auf Pakete. Für jeden Zugriff werden der Name der Paketdatei und ein Offset im Paket aufgezeichnet. Dies kann bei der Fehlersuche bei packetbezogenen Performance-Problemen hilfreich sein. Siehe GIT_TRACE für verfügbare Ablaufverfolgungsoptionen.

GIT_TRACE_PACKET

Aktiviert Ablaufverfolgungsmeldungen für alle Pakete, die in und aus einem bestimmten Programm kommen. Dies kann bei der Suche nach Problemen mit der Objektaushandlung oder anderen protokollbezogenen Problemen. Die Ablaufverfolgung wird bei Packeten, die mit pack beginnen deaktiviert (Siehe hierzu GIT_TRACE_PACKFILE). Siehe GIT_TRACE für verfügbare Ablaufverfolgungsoptionen.

GIT_TRACE_PACKFILE

Aktiviert die Ablaufverfolgung von gesendeten und empfangenen Packdateien eines bestimmten Programms. Im Gegensatz zu anderen Ablaufverfolgungsmeldungen ist diese Ablaufverfolgung wortgetreu: Keine Kopfzeilen und keine Umwandlung von binären Daten. Sie wollen diese Daten höchstwahrscheinlich in eine Datei umleiten (z.B. GIT_TRACE_PACKFILE=/tmp/my.pack), statt sie auf die Konsole auszugeben oder mit anderen Ablaufverfolgungsmeldungen zu vermischen.

Dies ist momentan nur für die Client-Seite der Befehle clone und fetch implementiert.

GIT_TRACE_PERFORMANCE

Aktiviert performancebezogene Ablaufverfolgungsmeldungen, z.B. gesamte Ausführunszeit jedes Git-Befehls. Siehe GIT_TRACE für verfügbare Ablaufverfolgungsoptionen.

GIT_TRACE_REFS

Enables trace messages for operations on the ref database. See GIT_TRACE for available trace output options.

GIT_TRACE_SETUP

Enables trace messages printing the .git, working tree and current working directory after Git has completed its setup phase. See GIT_TRACE for available trace output options.

GIT_TRACE_SHALLOW

Aktiviert Ablaufverfolgungsmeldungen die zur Fehlersuche beim Anfordern (fetching)/Klonen von Repositories mit unvollständiger Historie (shallow) helfen können. Siehe GIT_TRACE für verfügbare Ablaufverfolgungsoptionen.

GIT_TRACE_CURL

Enables a curl full trace dump of all incoming and outgoing data, including descriptive information, of the git transport protocol. This is similar to doing curl --trace-ascii on the command line. See GIT_TRACE for available trace output options.

GIT_TRACE_CURL_NO_DATA

Falls Curl-Ablaufverfolgung aktiviert ist (sieh GIT_TRACE_CURL oben), keine Nutzdaten, sondern nur Header und Info-Zeilen ausgegeben.

GIT_TRACE2

Enables more detailed trace messages from the "trace2" library. Output from GIT_TRACE2 is a simple text-based format for human readability.

Wenn diese Variable auf "1", "2" oder "true" (Vergleich ist unabhängig von Groß-/Kleinschreibung) gesetzt ist, werden Ablaufverfolgungsmeldungen nach stderr ausgegeben.

Wenn dieser Variable ein ganzzahliger Wert größer als 2 und kleiner als 10 zugewiesen ist, interpretiert Git diesen Wert als geöffneten Datei-Handle und versucht die Ablaufverfolgungsmeldungen in diese Datei zu schreiben.

Alternativ kann diese Variable auf einen absoluten Pfad (beginnt mit einem /), schreibt Git die Ablaufverfolgungsmeldungen in diese Datei. Falls der Pfad ein existierendes Verzeichnis ist, werden die Ablaufverfolgungsmeldungen in Dateien (eine pro Prozess), benannt nach dem letzten Teils der SID und einem optionalen Zähler (um Datienamenskollisionen zu vermeiden), in diesem Verzeichnis geschrieben.

In addition, if the variable is set to af_unix:[<socket_type>:]<absolute-pathname>, Git will try to open the path as a Unix Domain Socket. The socket type can be either stream or dgram.

Zurücksetzen der Variable oder setzen auf einen leeren Wert, "0" oder "false" (unabhängig von Groß-/Kleinschreibung) deaktiviert Ablaufverfolgungsmeldungen.

See Trace2 documentation for full details.

GIT_TRACE2_EVENT

This setting writes a JSON-based format that is suited for machine interpretation. See GIT_TRACE2 for available trace output options and Trace2 documentation for full details.

GIT_TRACE2_PERF

In addition to the text-based messages available in GIT_TRACE2, this setting writes a column-based format for understanding nesting regions. See GIT_TRACE2 for available trace output options and Trace2 documentation for full details.

GIT_TRACE_REDACT

By default, when tracing is activated, Git redacts the values of cookies, the "Authorization:" header, the "Proxy-Authorization:" header and packfile URIs. Set this variable to 0 to prevent this redaction.

GIT_LITERAL_PATHSPECS

Das Setzen dieser Variable auf 1 veranlasst Git alle Pfadspezifikationen buchstäblich und nicht als Glob-Muster zu interpreieren. Zum Beispiel sucht GIT_LITERAL_PATHSPECS=1 git log -- '*.c' nach Commits, die den Pfad *.c verrändern, nicht nach Dateien, die das Muster *.c betrifft. Das kann gewollt sein, wenn tatsächliche Pfade an Git übergeben werden (z.B. Pfade die von git ls-tree ausgegeben wurden oder aus Diffausgaben mit --raw o.ä. stammen).

GIT_GLOB_PATHSPECS

Das Setzen dieser Variable auf 1 veranlasst Git alle Pfadspezifikationen als Glob-Muster zu behandeln (Pfadspezifikationsangabe "glob").

GIT_NOGLOB_PATHSPECS

Das Setzen dieser Variable auf 1 veranlasst Git alle Pfadspezifikationen buchstäblich zu interpreieren (Pfadspezifikationsangabe "literal").

GIT_ICASE_PATHSPECS

Das Setzen dieser Variable auf 1 veranlasst Git bei allen Pfadspezifikationen Groß- und Kleinschreibung zu ignorieren.

GIT_REFLOG_ACTION

Wenn eine Referenz aktualisiert wird, werden Reflog-Einträge erstellt, um den Grund, dass die Referenz aktualisiert wurde (üblicherweise ist das die Bezeichnung des hochrangigen Befehls, der die Referenz aktualisiert hat), sowie den alten und neuen Wert der Referenz nachvollziehen zu können. Geskriptete Porcelain-Befehle können die Hilfsfunktion set_reflog_action in git-sh-setup um ihren Namen in diese Variable einzutragen, wenn sie vom Endbenutzer als Befehl der obersten Ebene aufgerufen werden, damit dieser im Reflog festgehalten wird.

GIT_REF_PARANOIA

If set to 0, ignore broken or badly named refs when iterating over lists of refs. Normally Git will try to include any such refs, which may cause some operations to fail. This is usually preferable, as potentially destructive operations (e.g., git-prune[1]) are better off aborting rather than ignoring broken refs (and thus considering the history they point to as not worth saving). The default value is 1 (i.e., be paranoid about detecting and aborting all operations). You should not normally need to set this to 0, but it may be useful when trying to salvage data from a corrupted repository.

GIT_ALLOW_PROTOCOL

If set to a colon-separated list of protocols, behave as if protocol.allow is set to never, and each of the listed protocols has protocol.<name>.allow set to always (overriding any existing configuration). See the description of protocol.allow in git-config[1] for more details.

GIT_PROTOCOL_FROM_USER

Set to 0 to prevent protocols used by fetch/push/clone which are configured to the user state. This is useful to restrict recursive submodule initialization from an untrusted repository or for programs which feed potentially-untrusted URLS to git commands. See git-config[1] for more details.

GIT_PROTOCOL

Nur zum internen Gebrauch. Wird beim Handshake des Git Wire Protokolls verwendet. Enthält eine durch Doppelpunkte : getrennte Liste von Schlüsseln mit optionalen Werten schlüssel[=wert]. Unbekannte Schlüssel und Werte müssen ignoriert werden.

Note that servers may need to be configured to allow this variable to pass over some transports. It will be propagated automatically when accessing local repositories (i.e., file:// or a filesystem path), as well as over the git:// protocol. For git-over-http, it should work automatically in most configurations, but see the discussion in git-http-backend[1]. For git-over-ssh, the ssh server may need to be configured to allow clients to pass this variable (e.g., by using AcceptEnv GIT_PROTOCOL with OpenSSH).

This configuration is optional. If the variable is not propagated, then clients will fall back to the original "v0" protocol (but may miss out on some performance improvements or features). This variable currently only affects clones and fetches; it is not yet used for pushes (but may be in the future).

GIT_OPTIONAL_LOCKS

If set to 0, Git will complete any requested operation without performing any optional sub-operations that require taking a lock. For example, this will prevent git status from refreshing the index as a side effect. This is useful for processes running in the background which do not want to cause lock contention with other operations on the repository. Defaults to 1.

GIT_REDIRECT_STDIN
GIT_REDIRECT_STDOUT
GIT_REDIRECT_STDERR

Nur unter Windows: Erlaubt es die Standardeingabe/-ausgabe/-fehlerausgabe auf die in diesen Umgebungsvariablen angegebenen Pfade umzuleiten. Dies ist besonders hilfreich bei Multithreading-Anwendungen bei denen die Standardmethode diese Datenströme mit CreateProcess() keine Option ist, da das bewirken würde, dass alle weiteren Prozesse diese erben, was reguläre Git-Operationen blockieren kann. Der Hauptanwendungsfall ist die Verwendung von benannten Pipes (z.B. \\.\pipe\my-git-stdin-123).

Es werden zwei besondere Werte unterstützt: off deaktiviert den entsprechenden Standarddatenstrom und wenn GIT_REDIRECT_STDERR auf 2>&1 gesetzt ist wird die Standardfehlerausgabe in den selben Strom wie die Standardausgabe geleitet.

GIT_PRINT_SHA1_ELLIPSIS (veraltet)

If set to yes, print an ellipsis following an (abbreviated) SHA-1 value. This affects indications of detached HEADs (git-checkout[1]) and the raw diff output (git-diff[1]). Printing an ellipsis in the cases mentioned is no longer considered adequate and support for it is likely to be removed in the foreseeable future (along with the variable).

