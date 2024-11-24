Glucose Test Strips for Diabetes: Uses, Accuracy, and Costs Explained (2024)

Share on Pinterest Although many people with diabetes use continuous glucose monitors (CGMs) to track their blood sugar levels, most still rely on traditional fingerstick glucose meters and test strips. People spend a lot of money to use these essential tools and often have a lot of questions about the real value they’re getting, including: What exactly do fingerstick tests tell us about diabetes management?

How accurate are the results?

Why are they so darned expensive? While the high cost of insulin is getting media attention these days, these other vital supplies are a big financial burden as well. Research from 2012 shows that about 27% of diabetes-related expenses at pharmacies are for self-monitoring blood sugar, including meters and test strips. In fact, more than 38% of those with diabetes in the United States (and 33% around the world) have rationed blood glucose testing supplies, according to a 2018 survey by T1International. We took a deep dive into questions about the high costs, comparative accuracy, and more about glucose meters and test strips.

What are glucose test strips used for? Let’s start with the basics: Blood glucose meters and the test strips they require allow you to measure and monitor blood sugar levels at home and on the road. First developed in 1965 and used in doctors’ offices, meters and test strips became available at home in 1980. To take a blood sugar reading, insert the strip into the meter and apply a drop of blood after using the needle to poke your finger. Most meters produce a reading within seconds. The meter can store that data for later review by you and your doctor. Meters and strips are now an essential part of diabetes management for most folks with diabetes. That includes more than 30% of people with type 1 diabetes who now use CGMs, yet still do fingerstick tests to calibrate (reset the accuracy of) their monitors. However, backup fingerstick tests are not required by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) with some of the newer CGM systems, including: Dexcom G6

Abbott Freestyle Libre

Eversense (implantable CGM)

How do glucose test strips work? If you have diabetes, it’s probably a very familiar drill: You stick the test strip into the meter’s slot, prick a finger with the lancet, draw out a drop of blood, and transfer the blood to the edge of the test strip. Even though the technology might seem old-fashioned when compared with insulin pumps, CGMs, or other new technologies for diabetes care, what happens next is pretty ingenious: The chemicals in the strip react with glucose to create an electric current. The electrons travel to the meter. The meter then determines how much glucose was required to generate that much electricity. Bingo: Your blood glucose number flashes on the screen. The science behind test strips is quite complicated. They are made up of at least five layers, including a super thin layer of gold that helps conduct the current. Click here to see an illustration.

How accurate are glucose test strips? This has been a controversial issue because some brands of meters and strips appear more accurate than others. There’s also concern about the accuracy of models that have been on the market for many years and have not been tested for accuracy since their original approval by the FDA. The California-based nonprofit Diabetes Technology Society (DTS) tested 18 popular blood glucose meters and compared their results to those of outside laboratories that tested the same blood specimens. The DTS gold standard is that a meter and its test strips should yield blood glucose readings within 15% or 15 mg/dL of the laboratory values at least 95% of the time. In several studies, only six brands passed this accuracy test: Contour Next from Bayer: 100%

Accu-Chek Aviva Plus from Roche: 98%

Walmart ReliOn Confirm (Micro) from Arkray: 97%

CVS/pharmacy Advanced from Agamatrix: 97%

FreeStyle Lite from Abbott: 96%

Accu-Chek SmartView from Roche: 95% See Also How Do I Check My Blood Sugar and What Do The Results Mean?The ISO guidelines for blood glucose meters are a detailed set of standards which blood glucose meters should meet. So, there’s a whole bunch of test strips and meters out there that are less accurate than they should be. Some of the least accurate were: Solus V2 from BioSense Medical: 76%

Advocate Redi-Code+ from Diabetic Supply of Suncoast: 76%

Gmate Smart from Philosys: 71% Still, according to experts in the Journal of Diabetes Science and Technology , when choosing a glucose meter, you should consider the accuracy of results as well as: ease of use

maintenance

price of both the meter and strips

Can you buy glucose test strips over the counter? In the United States, glucose test strips are available over the counter at big box stores, independent retail pharmacies, and many websites, including Amazon, eBay, discount pharmaceutical sites like GoodRx, and manufacturers’ online sites. You can also find them in the so-called “gray market” (see below).

Are blood glucose test strips covered by insurance? Test strips are covered by: most commercial insurers

Medicare

Medicaid According to survey data passed directly to us from the diabetes research firm dQ&A, most people with diabetes get their test strips through health insurance — 82% of people with type 1 diabetes and 76% of those with type 2 diabetes, to be exact. But even with this coverage, test strips can often be very pricey. For one thing, if you have a high deductible health plan, you still might need to pay over-the-counter prices for supplies (and, sadly, insulin) until you meet the deductible. However, you could catch a break if you have a health savings account (HSA), as the Treasury Department recently said that diabetes supplies — and insulin — would be covered in high deductible plans for people who have HSAs. Also, your insurance might not cover the brand of test strips you want. Many insurance plans put specific “preferred” brands of meters and test strips in their top formulary tiers. That means brands not in those tiered lists will cost much more. This can be a problem for those who need specific meters that transmit readings to their insulin pumps, or who switch insurance plans and don’t like the meters and strips covered by their new plans. Stay optimistic if you’re in that situation. Your doctor might be able to help you get coverage for diabetes supplies by writing a “letter of medical necessity” to the insurance company. It all depends on the reasons for the denial and the guidelines of your insurance policy. Check out how to appeal insurance decisions here. Does Medicare cover diabetes test strips? Yes! Blood glucose meters and the necessary test strips are covered as durable medical equipment by Medicare Part B, which applies to medical services and supplies necessary to treat your health condition. What is durable medical equipment and why does it matter? Durable medical equipment is a classification by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services for primary types of medical equipment for home use. In diabetes, items that do not have this classification are typically much more difficult to get covered by insurance.

Should you use test strips beyond the expiration date? The manufacturer’s stated shelf life of most test strips is 18 to 24 months. Diabetes author and educator Wil Dubois explains, “most strips… can be used for a good period beyond their official expiration date. But at the same time, with all the variables that can impact a strip’s lifespan and the tremendous variety of strips out there, I don’t think we have a prayer of getting a hard-and-fast rule about how long a typical strip might last.” He also notes that the longer you use expired test strips, the more likely you are to get inaccurate results. What do you do with expired diabetic test strips? If you want to be a good citizen of the planet, it’s best not to throw out medical waste in regular trash bags or public trash bins, including glucose test strips, lancets, or alcohol swabs. Once the strips expire, it’s best to put them in dedicated bio waste containers along with other medical waste, as noted by the Diabetes Council. Read a guide to recycling and disposing of the various components of your glucose testing kit here.